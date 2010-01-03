Susi Q Center Closed

The Community & Susi Q Center will be closed Saturday, Dec 24 through Sunday, Jan 8 for annual building maintenance.

Events, programs at Susi Q

Events require advance registration by calling (949) 464-6645

Parking is Free!

Laguna Beach Seniors is on Facebook! Sign up to receive our newsletter: www.susiq.org

Hearing Screenings

2nd Thurs | 1:30-3:30pm | Free

Hearing screening and consultationwith audiologist Dr. Rose-Marie Davisincludes complimentary hearing aid cleaningand minor repairs. Call 949-497-2441to schedule an appointment.

Family Caregiver

Support Group

2nd & 4th Wed | 3- 4:30pm | Free

Sharing confidential, emotional support and resources among caregivers.

Club Q Laguna

1st and 3rd Friday | 3-5pm

Join Laguna’s LGBT seniors for seasonal potlucks, free movies and snacks, speakers, and outside group events. In good company, the club also enjoys working on community service projects.

Ted Talks

1st & 3rd Tuesday | 10-12 p.m.

Limited Space

TED is a nonprofit devoted to spreading ideas, in the form of short, powerful talks. Contact Al Gumb if you’d like to join: (949) 627-7541

Computer Assistance

Thursdays Noon-3pm. Drop in for one-on-one help with your laptop, smart phone, or tablet, (PC & Mac/Apple).

Benefits Enrollment Center

Council on Aging and Laguna Beach Seniors introduce the Benefits Enrollment Center at The Susi Q to assist seniors and persons with disabilities find and apply for benefit programs.

Enrollment Available every first Monday 12:30 – 3:30 p.m. Free

Call to register: 497-2441

Social Services Support

Feeling the Blues Counseling

One-on-one sessions for men and women.Schedule an appointment with a mental health professional. 10 free sessions. Call for more information (949) 497-2441

Care Management

Mon – Fri | 9am- 3pm |

Saturday (apt. only) | 9am – 1pm

Free

Providing linkage to resources that promote safety and quality of life. Call for appt.

Small Circle Standing Yoga

Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays from 9-10am. $4 per class. The overall benefits will affect every aspect of your health and the quality of your daily life. Exercises can be performed while standing or while sitting in a chair. No floor or mat exercises are performed. Instructor: Wayne Lawrence

Adult Hula Lessons

Fridays from 1:30-2:30.

$3 suggested donation per class. Come and dance the hula with us! The gentle and graceful movements will make you forget your troubles and mentally transport you to the islands.

Take the bus to the Susi Q

The city’s blue buses now stop right in front of the Susi Q Monday – Saturday all day.

Schedules will be posted at all bus stops, so getting here is easier than ever. You won’t have to deal with traffic or parking!

Interpreting Current Events

Tuesday and Friday | 9:30- 11:30am

Join this discussion of newsworthy events, and topics of special interest.

Bingo

Join us for Bingo every Monday and Thursday from 10:30-11:30am. Try your luck to win prizes and gift cards. National Charity League sponsors “Birthday Celebration Bingo” on the 3rd Wednesday of every month, from 10:30-11:30am. Free!

Monday Movie and Popcorn

Free every Monday from 12:30-3pm. See movie schedule at susiq.org.

Intermediate Ballroom Dancing

Mon | 2- 3pm | Intermediate | $7 per class – Drop-ins welcome! Waltz, Rumba, Swing, Watusi, ChaCha, Country two-step, Fox Trot. No partner required. Instructor: Candis Davis

Health Insurance Counseling (HICAP)

1st & 3rd Mon | 9am- Noon | Free

Providing assistance and objective information to help seniors and disabled persons make informed decisions about health care coverage, Medicare benefits and supplemental insurance plan options. Sponsored by the Council on Aging. Call for apt.

Free Legal Clinic

Seaside Legal Services

Providing professional legal assistance to seniors age 55+ who cannot afford counsel. Attorney’s Jane Fulton and Leslie Lindgren provide help and/or referrals for family law; health-related issues; consumer problems; conservatorships; housing; elder abuse; bankruptcy; wills and power of attorney. Must be an OC resident with proof of residency. Call first to make an appointment, 949-497-2441. No walk-ins.

Contemporary Short Story Seminar

2nd & 4th Tuesdays | 2 – 4 pm

Members will take turns leading discussions of selected stories. Contact Alison King, Ph. D. for more information: (714) 608-1322 or email her at: aking@csusm.edu

Free Estate Planning Legal Advice

3rd Thursday of each month from 12-2 p.m. Local Attorney Leslie Daff is available to answer questions pertaining to estate planning, probate, and trust administration and to prepare and notarize financial powers of attorney, advanced health care directives, HIPAA authorizations, and trust amendments (to leave bequests to Laguna Beach Seniors, INC.) at no charge.

We have Bridge for all levels!

Call to find out about classes!

Bridge Group needs fourths

The Round Robin Bridge group is looking for new players and substitute players. The group meets the 1st and 3rd Tuesday of each month from 10:30-3 at the Susi Q. If interested, please contact Kathy Oliver at (949) 497-7927 or (949) 231-9235.

Tabletop Treasures

Mondays | 9am – Noon.

Fabulous recycled and second time around treasures for sale at bargain prices. Small donated items are always appreciated for drop off from 9am-3pm. No clothing please. Proceeds benefit weekly Bingo and fund the Laguna Beach High School Scholarship from LBS.

Heart to Heart

Join Laguna residents and facilitator Kay Wenger, LMFT, in a supportive atmosphere where concerns, coping skills, and helping tips are shared. This free ongoing group meets every Monday 10-11 a.m.

Open Game Room

Wednesdays | 12:30-4:30pm

Game day fun including Scrabble, Mahjongg and other board games .

Needle Arts Guild

The Susi Q Community Needle Arts Guild meets on the last Friday of every month at 1 pm creating handmade items for local organizations.

Alzheimer’s & Dementia Caregiver Support Group

Join us the first Wednesday of every month from 1:30-3 p.m. for an informational meeting and informal discussion. Strategies will be shared for dealing with loved ones who are affected by the disease.

Table Tennis every week

Tabletop tennis, or ping pong as some might label it, is offered every Mon & Wed | 12:30 – 4pm

Friday | 12:30 – 2:30pm

Saturday times vary

There is a $25 annual fee.

Bring your own paddle or borrow one of ours. All we ask is that you wear non-skidding shoes.

All levels of play are welcome!

Metta Quintet performs via Laguna Beach Live! Jan 30

Photo by Myrna Suarez

Laguna Beach Live! presents “Stolen Moments, the First 100 Years of Jazz” on Jan 30 by the acclaimed Metta Quintet in a dialogue and demonstration experience at the Laguna Beach Community Center at 7 p.m. The event is part of Laguna Beach Live!’s Music Insights, a new program to increase music awareness and appreciation in the community.

Stolen Moments is a thoroughly captivating and informative program that introduces audiences to jazz music’s rich history and to the names, faces and music of some of its many masters. On a broader level, Stolen Moments also highlights the interplay between the jazz movement and the evolution of American culture throughout the 20th Century and how other genres of music, both in the U.S. were influenced.

The Metta Quintet is presented by JazzReach, a New York based organization dedicated to the teaching of jazz music.

The evening program is free but reservations are suggested and donations are appreciated. For more information or to make reservations call 949-715-9713, or go to lagunabeachlive.org

City is offering several New Year’s fitness classes

The city’s Community Services department will be out to help us with our New Year’s resolutions by offering fitness classes.

Adult fitness lasses will range from yoga to Zumba, or Jazzercise to spinning, and indoor and outdoor boot camps.

Sign up at: https://secure.rec1.com/CA/

city-of-laguna-beach/catalog.

City Hall

Committee Meetings – Etc.

•••

Monday, January 9

Arts Commission

Council Chambers – 5:30

•••

Tuesday, January 10

City Council

Council Chambers – 6 p.m.

•••

Thursday, January 12

Design Review Board

Council Chambers – 6 p.m.

•••