Five Boys

To say that the community is concerned about the racial incident that we reported last Friday would be one of the biggest understatements ever.

Several people have contacted us calling for the five boys to be expelled. Others want to make the incident a learning experience for the five boys and the entire student body. Others want to know what they can do to prevent a reoccurrence.

Others blame their parents.

From what we have learned of the five boys, it can be said that two of them were involved in a racially motivated incident with the same victim last year. That speaks volumes for this recent incident.

Two of the boys come from homes of huge non-prejudicial parents and siblings.

The fifth boy comes from a very difficult environment.

Accepting this info on its face value, it seems to me that the five wayward boys cannot be painted with one brushstroke.

The authorities – both school and law enforcement – have their work cut out for them in this matter.

Let’s hope that they decide what happens next without a jaundiced, singular vision – if that’s at all possible.

And above all, we all need to wish the victim well and assure him that we do not tolerate such loathsome attitude and behavior under any circumstances.



Laura’s House kicks off National Teen Dating Violence Awareness with candlelight vigil

On Friday Jan 27 from 6 – 7 p.m., Laura’s House plans to hold its annual candlelight vigil during which hundreds of teens, survivors, and community leaders unite to shed light on the tragic toll that domestic violence takes.

The vigil, which is scheduled to take place at the OC Sheriff’s Regional Training Academy at 15991 Armstrong Ave, Tustin, will focus in particular on teen dating violence, believed to affect one in three OC high school students.

According to Laura’s House, one in five teens experience bullying on their school property and more than half of high school students who report experiencing sexual or physical abuse by a dating partner, have also been bullied electronically.

The mission of Laura’s House is to change the social beliefs, attitudes and the behaviors that perpetuate domestic violence while creating a safe space to empower individuals and families affected by abuse.

The vigil is intended to educate teens about the dangers of dating violence as well the importance of healthy relationships. The event will also honor El Toro High School’s Jacque Villagomez, who lost her life in 2008, and is the inspiration behind the annual Candlelight Vigil, now in its seventh year.

The event will feature emotional survivor testimonials and the H.E.A.R.T. (Healthy Emotions and Attitudes in Relationships Today) program, which is aimed at reducing teen dating violence.

For more information, visit https://www.laurashouse.org/lhteen/

Something for everyone in our wilderness parks

Reservations required Sign-up online: www.lagunacanyon.org/activities.html

949-923-2235. Parking: $3

Laguna Coast

Wilderness Park

Jan 21 Sat Keep It Wild 8-11 a.m. Come help restore the wild lands we so enjoy! There’s no better way to start a Saturday morning than by joining Laguna Canyon Foundation and OC Parks staff in an invigorating project of non-native plant removal and/or planting native plants. Help us make a healthier environment for the native wildlife and for ourselves. Little Sycamore Canyon Staging Area/Nix Nature Center. Parking: Free for Keep It Wild Volunteers!

Jan 22 Sun Bird Walk 8-10:30 a.m. Spot local native and winter resident birds with Laguna Canyon Foundation volunteer naturalists on this 2-mile hike over uneven terrain through one of the most diverse plant communities in the United States. No experience necessary! For ages 12 and up (minors must be accompanied by an adult). Wear hiking or walking shoes and bring your binoculars. Laguna Coast Wilderness Park, James Dilley Preserve.

Jan 22 Sun Tracking Animals at the Nix Nature Center 1-4 p.m. Animals leave their tracks all over Laguna Coast Wilderness Park. At the Nix Nature Center, join Laguna Canyon Foundation volunteers and park staff to learn to read the tracks you might find along the trails. Drop in and make your own tracking book, track cast and track measuring tool! Learn about the animals that live in Laguna Coast Wilderness Park. Ages 9 and up. Laguna Coast Wilderness Park, Little Sycamore Canyon Staging Area/Nix Nature Center.

Jan 26 Thur Fitness Hike 8:30-11 a.m. Raise your heart rate and your spirits on this strenuous, fast-paced, 5.5-mile hike over steep and uneven terrain (900-ft. elevation gain) with Laguna Canyon Foundation volunteers. Ages 15 and up. Laguna Coast Wilderness Park, James Dilley Preserve.

Jan 27 Fri Meditating in Nature 3:30-5 p.m. Relax in nature with park staff and Laguna Canyon Foundation volunteers. Enjoy a short walking meditation (1/2 mile), breathing and energization exercises, and sitting meditation. Bring a blanket, pillow, and clothing in layers in case the evening is cool. No experience necessary. Ages 16 and up. Laguna Coast Wilderness Park, Little Sycamore Canyon Staging Area/Nix Nature Center.

Aliso & Wood Canyons

Wilderness Park

Jan 20 Fri Tot Walk 9-11:30 a.m. Join Ranger Zak along with Laguna Canyon Foundation volunteers and bring your young ones (infant to age three) to explore Aliso’s wild backyard. Take a leisurely stroll through the garden and the creek. We will see bugs, animal tracks, plants, birds and more. Come join the fun! Aliso & Wood Canyons Wilderness Park Ranger HQ.

Jan 21 Sat Keep It Wild 8-11 a.m. Join Laguna Canyon Foundation and OC Parks for a morning of invigorating habitat restoration work in Aliso and Wood Canyons Wilderness Park. Help us create a healthier habitat for the native plants and wildlife that call the canyon their home. Depending on the time of year, volunteers will assist with various restoration activities, including removal of non-native plants, seed collection and/or planting of native plants. No experience is necessary and all tools will be provided. Please wear closed toe shoes, sun protection and bring water. Come out and join the team to help restore the wild lands we all enjoy! Aliso & Wood Canyons Wilderness Park Ranger Headquarters, 28373 Alicia Pkwy. Parking: Free for Keep-It-Wild volunteers!

Jan 22 Sun Introduction to Mountain Biking 8:30-10:30 a.m. Join LCF volunteer Mountain Bike Trail Assistants on this beautiful 8-mile bike ride (400-ft. elevation gain) on uneven terrain. Learn mountain biking basics and trail etiquette while enjoying the canyon views. Please come prepared with a bike suitable for off-pavement riding, sturdy shoes, helmet, gloves, water and snack. Aliso & Wood Canyons Wilderness Park, Ranger HQ.

Jan 22 Sun Intermediate Mountain Biking 8:30-10:30 a.m. Catch beautiful canyon views on this 10-mile ride over steep and uneven terrain (1,600-ft elevation gain) with Laguna Canyon Foundation volunteer mountain bike trail assistants. This is for intermediate riders with mountain biking experience. Appropriate mountain biking equipment required. Must have helmet, gloves, hydration; a snack is strongly suggested. Also, be prepared for varied weather out in the canyons. This bike ride is not for beginners. Aliso & Wood Canyons Wilderness Park Ranger Headquarters.

Scroll down for events at Crystal Cove Park

Crystal Cove State Park

www.crystalcovestatepark.org

Winter is an exciting time to learn about our local nature. Join park naturalists on a family nature hike at Crystal Cove State Park to learn about the plants and animals living in the park on Saturday, January 21 at 9 a.m. Meet at the Berns Amphitheater.

Learn about some of the fun and interesting animals that live at Crystal Cove State Park on Saturday, January 21 from 12-3pm at the Historic District Education Commons where Park Naturalist Alex will host a Beachside Chat. Park in the Los Trancos lot.

Enjoy a free sea glass jewelry making activity Wednesday, Jan 25 from 10-4 in the Education Commons in the Historic District at Crystal Cove State Park (Park in Los Trancos lot). Learn how to turn sea glass into a one of a kind creation.