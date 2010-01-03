hosting reviews for joomla cms

Five Boys

To say that the community is concerned about the racial incident that we reported last Friday would be one of the biggest understatements ever.

 Several people have contacted us calling for the five boys to be expelled. Others want to make the incident a learning experience for the five boys and the entire student body. Others want to know what they can do to prevent a reoccurrence.

Others blame their parents.

From what we have learned of the five boys, it can be said that two of them were involved in a racially motivated incident with the same victim last year. That speaks volumes for this recent incident.

Two of the boys come from homes of huge non-prejudicial parents and siblings.

The fifth boy comes from a very difficult environment.

Accepting this info on its face value, it seems to me that the five wayward boys cannot be painted with one brushstroke.

The authorities – both school and law enforcement – have their work cut out for them in this matter.

Let’s hope that they decide what happens next without a jaundiced, singular vision – if that’s at all possible.

And above all, we all need to wish the victim well and assure him that we do not tolerate such loathsome attitude and behavior under any circumstances.   

We Love Laguna and We Love What We Do!

And we're having fun doing it thanks to you, our readers!

Save trees – read StuNewsLaguna!

Don't forget – 510-5218 – 24/7 – call with your news tips!

Cell phone photos - email: StuNewsLaguna@Yahoo.com

 

Stu

Laura’s House kicks off National Teen Dating Violence Awareness with candlelight vigil

On Friday Jan 27 from 6 – 7 p.m., Laura’s House plans to hold its annual candlelight vigil during which hundreds of teens, survivors, and community leaders unite to shed light on the tragic toll that domestic violence takes. 

The vigil, which is scheduled to take place at the OC Sheriff’s Regional Training Academy at 15991 Armstrong Ave, Tustin, will focus in particular on teen dating violence, believed to affect one in three OC high school students.

According to Laura’s House, one in five teens experience bullying on their school property and more than half of high school students who report experiencing sexual or physical abuse by a dating partner, have also been bullied electronically. 

The mission of Laura’s House is to change the social beliefs, attitudes and the behaviors that perpetuate domestic violence while creating a safe space to empower individuals and families affected by abuse.

The vigil is intended to educate teens about the dangers of dating violence as well the importance of healthy relationships. The event will also honor El Toro High School’s Jacque Villagomez, who lost her life in 2008, and is the inspiration behind the annual Candlelight Vigil, now in its seventh year. 

The event will feature emotional survivor testimonials and the H.E.A.R.T. (Healthy Emotions and Attitudes in Relationships Today) program, which is aimed at reducing teen dating violence.

For more information, visit https://www.laurashouse.org/lhteen/

Something for everyone in our wilderness parks

Reservations required Sign-up online: www.lagunacanyon.org/activities.html 

949-923-2235. Parking: $3

 

Laguna Coast

Wilderness Park

Jan 21 Sat Keep It Wild 8-11 a.m. Come help restore the wild lands we so enjoy! There’s no better way to start a Saturday morning than by joining Laguna Canyon Foundation and OC Parks staff in an invigorating project of non-native plant removal and/or planting native plants. Help us make a healthier environment for the native wildlife and for ourselves. Little Sycamore Canyon Staging Area/Nix Nature Center. Parking: Free for Keep It Wild Volunteers!

Jan 22 Sun Bird Walk 8-10:30 a.m. Spot local native and winter resident birds with Laguna Canyon Foundation volunteer naturalists on this 2-mile hike over uneven terrain through one of the most diverse plant communities in the United States. No experience necessary! For ages 12 and up (minors must be accompanied by an adult). Wear hiking or walking shoes and bring your binoculars. Laguna Coast Wilderness Park, James Dilley Preserve.

Jan 22 Sun Tracking Animals at the Nix Nature Center 1-4 p.m. Animals leave their tracks all over Laguna Coast Wilderness Park. At the Nix Nature Center, join Laguna Canyon Foundation volunteers and park staff to learn to read the tracks you might find along the trails. Drop in and make your own tracking book, track cast and track measuring tool! Learn about the animals that live in Laguna Coast Wilderness Park. Ages 9 and up. Laguna Coast Wilderness Park, Little Sycamore Canyon Staging Area/Nix Nature Center.

Jan 26 Thur Fitness Hike 8:30-11 a.m. Raise your heart rate and your spirits on this strenuous, fast-paced, 5.5-mile hike over steep and uneven terrain (900-ft. elevation gain) with Laguna Canyon Foundation volunteers. Ages 15 and up. Laguna Coast Wilderness Park, James Dilley Preserve.

Jan 27 Fri Meditating in Nature 3:30-5 p.m. Relax in nature with park staff and Laguna Canyon Foundation volunteers. Enjoy a short walking meditation (1/2 mile), breathing and energization exercises, and sitting meditation. Bring a blanket, pillow, and clothing in layers in case the evening is cool. No experience necessary. Ages 16 and up. Laguna Coast Wilderness Park, Little Sycamore Canyon Staging Area/Nix Nature Center. 

Aliso & Wood Canyons

Wilderness Park

 

Jan 20 Fri Tot Walk 9-11:30 a.m. Join Ranger Zak along with Laguna Canyon Foundation volunteers and bring your young ones (infant to age three) to explore Aliso’s wild backyard. Take a leisurely stroll through the garden and the creek. We will see bugs, animal tracks, plants, birds and more. Come join the fun! Aliso & Wood Canyons Wilderness Park Ranger HQ. 

Jan 21 Sat Keep It Wild 8-11 a.m. Join Laguna Canyon Foundation and OC Parks for a morning of invigorating habitat restoration work in Aliso and Wood Canyons Wilderness Park. Help us create a healthier habitat for the native plants and wildlife that call the canyon their home. Depending on the time of year, volunteers will assist with various restoration activities, including removal of non-native plants, seed collection and/or planting of native plants. No experience is necessary and all tools will be provided. Please wear closed toe shoes, sun protection and bring water. Come out and join the team to help restore the wild lands we all enjoy! Aliso & Wood Canyons Wilderness Park Ranger Headquarters, 28373 Alicia Pkwy. Parking: Free for Keep-It-Wild volunteers!

Jan 22 Sun Introduction to Mountain Biking 8:30-10:30 a.m. Join LCF volunteer Mountain Bike Trail Assistants on this beautiful 8-mile bike ride (400-ft. elevation gain) on uneven terrain. Learn mountain biking basics and trail etiquette while enjoying the canyon views. Please come prepared with a bike suitable for off-pavement riding, sturdy shoes, helmet, gloves, water and snack. Aliso & Wood Canyons Wilderness Park, Ranger HQ. 

Jan 22 Sun Intermediate Mountain Biking 8:30-10:30 a.m. Catch beautiful canyon views on this 10-mile ride over steep and uneven terrain (1,600-ft elevation gain) with Laguna Canyon Foundation volunteer mountain bike trail assistants. This is for intermediate riders with mountain biking experience. Appropriate mountain biking equipment required. Must have helmet, gloves, hydration; a snack is strongly suggested. Also, be prepared for varied weather out in the canyons. This bike ride is not for beginners. Aliso & Wood Canyons Wilderness Park Ranger Headquarters.

Scroll down for events at Crystal Cove Park

Crystal Cove State Park

www.crystalcovestatepark.org

Winter is an exciting time to learn about our local nature. Join park naturalists on a family nature hike at Crystal Cove State Park to learn about the plants and animals living in the park on Saturday, January 21 at 9 a.m.  Meet at the Berns Amphitheater. 

Learn about some of the fun and interesting animals that live at Crystal Cove State Park on Saturday, January 21 from 12-3pm at the Historic District Education Commons where Park Naturalist Alex will host a Beachside Chat.  Park in the Los Trancos lot. 

Enjoy a free sea glass jewelry making activity Wednesday, Jan 25 from 10-4 in the Education Commons in the Historic District at Crystal Cove State Park (Park in Los Trancos lot). Learn how to turn sea glass into a one of a kind creation.

 

Volume 9, Issue 6                                                                               January 20, 2017
Police Files

Woman, 25, beats on man near Taco Bell – gets jailed 

Police responded to a reported fight by Taco Bell on S. Coast Hwy at 1 p.m. Sunday and made contact with a man and a woman.

After an interview by police, it was determined that the woman, Stephanie Nichole Mancuso, 25, Ohio, had been trespassing on the man’s property. Their argument continued to the area where the call originated and Mancuso allegedly began to physically assault the man and pushed him according to LBPD Sgt. Tim Kleiser.  

She was subsequently searched and a quantity of methamphetamine and a pipe were found on her. She had also given police a fake name. When her real name was checked, she had a $2500 warrant with misdemeanor drug charges.

She was arrested for possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, providing false information to an officer and the warrant.   

Clarification of details of man arrested at Mission Hospital

On Tuesday, we reported the arrest of Dana Point resident Ian Keegan, 55, after, according to the police log, “…walking around with a bottle of vodka and got in an SUV to leave…” the parking lot at Mission Hospital. Keegan was arrested for DUI and held for parole violation.

We want to clarify that any indication from our report that Keegan had been a patient at Mission Hospital Laguna Beach would be an erroneous conclusion.  He was, according to the caller who notified the police, dropped off at the hospital, but he never checked in or was seen there.

We regret any wrongful conclusions our readers may have drawn.

Storm watch: City suggests sensible precautions

From a press release

The City of Laguna Beach is expected to be impacted by a series of three (3) winter storms Thurs, Jan 19, through Monday, Jan 23, which will bring intermittent periods of heavy rain, high surf, and potential flooding. The most significant storm is predicted to arrive Sunday evening and continue through Tuesday. 

Downtown and Canyon residents and business owners are encouraged to put your flood gates into place during the evening hours while your business is closed as a precautionary measure to protect your property and inventory. 

The National Weather Service has issued a Beach Hazards Statement for coastal Orange County from Jan 19 at 10 a.m. until Jan 24 at 3 a.m. in advance of a series of strong winter storms moving into our area which brings the potential for high surf, coastal flooding and large amounts of rain that can cause urban flooding. 

Turn around, don’t drown

Do not drive your vehicle into areas where the water covers the roadway: turn around, don’t drown! Please drive safely. 

As a reminder, the City of Laguna Beach is providing pre-filled sandbags to residents and business owners from two locations. These sandbags are not for contractors. 

Act V parking lot – 1900 Laguna Canyon Road 

Aliso Beach East parking – 31118 Coast Highway 

Sandbags are also available at Laguna Beach’s four fire stations. They are free; however, you must provide your own sand. It is not permitted to fill them with sand from Laguna’s beaches or playgrounds. For local locations of where you can purchase sand please visit our website www.lagunabeachcity.net/cityhall/police/... 

Go to AlertOC.com to register your cell phone numbers, text numbers, and email addresses into the mass notification system. It is recommended that you register your work and home addresses separately to ensure you receive proper notifications for each location. AlertOC is a critical link for residents and businesses to immediately learn of any required actions. 

Evacuate before flooding starts

To avoid being trapped when floodwaters threaten your area, the best way to protect yourself and your family is to evacuate before the flooding starts. Weather watches, warnings, and evacuations notices are science-based predictions that are intended to provide adequate time for evacuation. Those who wait for actual confirmation of catastrophic levels may be trapped by flooding or traffic. 

Please visit www.lagunabeachcity.net/cityhall/police/... for further information about Emergency Preparedness and for video footage from past Laguna Beach disasters. 

For further information, please contact Jordan Villwock, Emergency Operations Coordinator, at (949) 497-0389 or This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Team Women’s March Warriors!

Saturday, Jan 21- 10 a.m. Main Beach

Laguna’s solidarity with the Women’s March on Washington will take place at Main Beach beginning at 10 a.m. for two hours.

Graphics design by Bill Atkins

Organizer Cindy Obrand wrote, “This local effort has grown through word of mouth, grassroots style, where local folks will stand in solidarity with the Women’s March in Washington. 

“The musicians performing are: Local legends, Beth Fitchet Wood and Steve Wood, singer-songwriter and local activist Joel Rafael, KX935’s own Jason Feddy, 6th grader, Emily Hayden and the rockabilly band, Off the Vinyl. A singalong with Tom Joliet and his merry band of ukulele players will get the crowd singing and fired up.  

“Heck, we might even dance!”

Laguna Beach – Looking Back

Photo series courtesy The Laguna Beach Historical Society

Click on photo for a larger image

 

Bird’s Café – Early 1930s

The White House had new owners!

Visit the Murphy-Smith Bungalow (home of the Laguna Beach Historical Society, on Ocean Avenue). It is open Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. The Laguna Beach Historical Society is a non-profit, all volunteer organization, which runs free historical programs at City Hall, and has a newsletter, website, and is on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

City Council approves strategies for undergrounding poles, LCR improvements costing over $60,000,000 

By BARBARA DIAMOND

Laguna Beach will have to dig deep to find the money to underground utilities on Laguna Canyon Road (LCR) and city streets essential for emergency evacuation, as well as to improve road safety for pedestrians and cyclists. 

A committed City Council approved on Tuesday nine recommendations for strategies to safeguard the city and its residents at an estimated total cost of more than $60 million over a period of several years, $42 million of it to underground the more than 160 poles along Laguna Canyon Road. The estimate does not including the complete costs associated with the development of a master plan for Laguna Canyon Road, which will be forthcoming when the design is completed by Edison. 

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo courtesy City of LB

Emergency evacuation areas are marked in blue

Initial funding will come from the proceeds of Measure LL, a 2 percent increase in bed taxes approved by a significant number of voters in November.

Councilman Bob Whalen, who strongly supported the passage of LL throughout his re-election campaign in 2016, said Tuesday that he will focus on finding the funding for the undergrounding.

”We need to present the community with real alternatives,” said Whalen. “I think the community will opt for safety.” 

Whalen and Councilman Rob Zur Schmiede were members of the task force that developed the recommendations approved Tuesday. However, nothing is set in stone.

“These are steps, steps to get started,” said Zur Schmiede.

Summary of undergrounding strategies:

Use Measure LL and city Street Lighting funds for the first four years to focus on undergrounding utilities in areas at risk of wildfires or are vital to evacuation. 

Identify the key escape routes of Thalia and Glenneyre streets, North and South Coast Highway, Bluebird Canyon, and from West Street to Third Avenue in South Laguna as priorities for undergrounding. 

Identify incentives for the residents to form larger, more cost-effective assessment districts and consider helping with the cost of major evacuation routes within a district.

The smaller the district, the higher the cost to each property owner. The estimate for one 21-parcel district is $66,000 per parcel.

Master Plan

The proposed Laguna Canyon Road Master Plan must comply with Caltrans requirements for documents on the proposed improvements to the state owned, operated and maintained roadway.

The report will be completed about two years into the process when the city will be well-positioned to apply for other funding, according to the staff report, and to move toward the project approval and environmental clearance phase. 

Edison’splan would begin the preliminary undergrounding design the project description and goals are established in the master plan process.

Councilman Kelly Boyd said he doesn’t want to see the undergrounding of Laguna Canyon Road to get bogged down like the Village Entrance. 

“These recommendations will speed up the process,” Boyd said 

The council and indeed, almost every one of the 14 speakers from the audience complimented the detailed half-hour power-point presentation on the recommendations provided by Public Works Director Shohreh Dupuis and her team of Wade Brown, project director, and Gavin Curran, finance director.

“I think this is a masterpiece,” said Mayor Toni Iseman. 

 The power point and approved recommendations are available for review on the city website, www.lagunabeachcity.net.

“Undergrounding Laguna Canyon Road from downtown to El Toro Road will cost an estimated $42 million, according to Dupuis.

“There are more than 160 poles,” she said.

CERT volunteers were out canvassing Wednesday 

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Chris Tomlin

CERT volunteers such as Tommy Renner, above, canvassed the downtown area Wednesday with flyers and regarding the use of Flood Prevention Gates. CERT stands for Community Emergency Response Team – a city volunteer program.

Laguna Beach and Laguna Greenbelt declared Historic American Landscape by National Parks 

Laguna Beach and the Greenbelt have been recognized as a Historic American Landscape by the National Parks Service, Department of Interior. Documentation of the designation, including written history, maps, photographs and painting reproductions, will be permanently housed in the Library of Congress. 

“This national recognition confirms what we know – our unique town is
a treasure,” commented Mayor Toni Iseman. “We need to be dedicated to preserve what those before us created. Future generations will thank us for our historic town and the Greenbelt we fought so hard to preserve.”

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photos

Laguna Greenbelt’s annual meeting will present “Laguna Beach and the Greenbelt, Celebrating a Treasured Historic American Landscape” on Feb 15 at 7 p.m. at the Congregational Church, Bridge Hall, 340 St. Ann’s Drive. A book by the same title will be available that evening. The public is cordially invited. 

Laguna Beach and its Greenbelt are worthy of designation as a Historic American Landscape because its beautiful and dramatic natural landscape setting is intricately related to the community and artistic tradition that grew from it. Its geological formations, natural vegetation and coastal location attracted artists beginning around the turn of the last century. 

The artistic influence and the character of the landscape shaped the qualities of the town, village environment and the unique community that has descended from it. Laguna’s history, including isolation from other development, its role as arts colony, and its leadership in environmental preservation all stem from the characteristics and disposition of the landscape itself. 

The presentation and book elaborate on these complex and remarkable interrelationships. 

In cooperation with the Library of Congress, the National Park Service administers the Historic American Buildings Survey (since 1933), the Historic American Engineering Record (since1969), and the Historic American Landscapes Survey (HALS), begun in 2000 in cooperation with the American Society of Landscape Architects. 

These programs encourage and facilitate the documentation of the history and characteristics of important buildings, engineering projects, and landscapes. More than 40,000 structures and sites have been documented nationwide. The archives produced through these programs are housed in the Library of Congress. 

Since the beginning of the HALS program in 2000, 700 sites have been designated nationwide. Examples include Golden Gate Park; Bidwell Park, Chico; Camp Curry, Yosemite; Rancho Los Alamitos, Long Beach; California missions; Washington Monument grounds; and Mount Vernon. 

Click on photo for a larger image

 

“Laguna Coastline”

Original Laguna Beach plein air painter Joseph Kleitsch

The application of HALS to a large landscape like Laguna Beach and Greenbelt was unusual, but the National Park Service was impressed with the relationship of Laguna’s natural landscape to the plein air artists, and the traditions that have led to the growth and preservation of our unique community. 

The Committee for Preservation of the Laguna Legacy, chaired by Ron Chilcote, prepared the submittal for the Historic American Landscape Survey. Members included Barbara Metzger, writer and editor; Ann Christoph, writer; Tom Lamb, graphic design, photography and collections; Mark Chamberlain, photography and collections; Eric Jessen, art history and collections; Verna Rollinger, Bob Borthwick and Harry Huggins Greenbelt history and mapping. Alison Terry, representative of the American Society of Landscape Architects, advised and coordinated submission of the materials to the National Park Service.

Introducing Club 325 – for after school homework

Laguna Presbyterian Church will be offering an after-school homework club on Mondays from 3 - 5 p.m. beginning Jan 23.

Educational tutors will help with all subjects from 3 – 4 p.m. with faith and fun time 4 – 5 p.m. as well as snack. Students 1st-5th grade can bring their class homework or work on educational materials provided.

Adults will meet the children at the bus stop on Forest and 2nd St. to accompany them over to the Youth Center where parents can pick them up at 5 p.m. 

Cost is $10/session; register at https://secure.acceptiva.com/?cst=2568f5 for 4, 6 or 8 sessions at a time. Sessions do not have to be used consecutively. Drop-ins are welcome with payment and signed permission slip. 

Please contact Gail Onodera 494-7555 with any questions and/or visit the church website at www.lagunapreschurch.org for more information.

City will accept apps for Community Assistance Grant program from non-profits until 4:30 p.m. on Feb 24

The City of Laguna Beach is now accepting applications for the Community Assistance Grant Program for fiscal year 2017-2018. 

The program’s objective is to assist local non-profit organizations in funding new projects and/or expanding services within the community. Grant recipients in the past have included social service, cultural, sports, senior and youth organizations.

This year, grant applications should be submitted electronically. More information can be obtained on the City’s website www.lagunabeachcity.net/CAG

Grant applications will be accepted until 4:30 p.m. on Friday, Feb 24. For further information, call (949) 497-0779.

FOA funding grants are available: deadline is Feb 10

The Festival of Arts (FOA) Foundation announced that applications are now available for 2017 Art Grants. 

Nonprofit organizations that have programs that promote fine arts in and about the City of Laguna Beach may apply. Submission deadline is Feb 10.  

Grant applications are available online at www.LagunaFestivalofArts.org or may be picked up at the Festival of Arts administration office located at 650 Laguna Cyn Rd. 

 “The Foundation board looks forward to reviewing your organization’s grant application this year,” said FOA Foundation President Scott Moore. “We’re proud to be able to help fund the many art-related non-profits in the Laguna Beach community, emphasizing the enrichment of our children and young adults in all disciplines of art.”

 For more information on the grant application process, contact Moore at 494-9680. 

In 1989, with a S1.5 million donation, the Festival of Arts established the Laguna Beach Festival of Arts Foundation, a California nonprofit public benefit corporation, in order to guarantee annual financial support for the arts in Laguna Beach. 

The FOA Foundation, co-founded by John Rayment and David Young, was designed to hold these funds in a permanent endowment. The earnings and income from this endowment would be distributed annually in the form of scholarships to graduates of Laguna Beach High School and as grants to nonprofit art organizations and educational institutions in and about the city of Laguna Beach.

The FOA Foundation operates independently from the Festival of Arts. In 2007, the Festival of Arts assumed the financial responsibility of the art scholarships, enabling the FOA Foundation to focus on its grant program for local non-profit art organizations.

The FOA Foundation is comprised of a five-member board of trustees who oversees and administers the program including Scott Moore (president), John Campbell (vice president) Bob Earl (treasurer), Jacquie Moffett (secretary), and John Rayment (board member).

Candlelight Vigil held on Martin Luther King Jr. Day: 

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Laura Buckle

Pastor Jay Grant addresses a group at Main Beach on MLK Day

Woman’s Club will honor outgoing Mayor Steve Dicterow at lunch meeting on Friday Feb 10

The annual Mayor’s Lunch, sponsored by the Woman’s Club, will be held on Friday, Feb 10. Mayor Steve Dicterow will be honored for completing his fourth term as mayor of our City.

According to Club President Barbara Crane, this is the 20th annual Mayor’s Lunch.

“We started this tradition because Club members recognized that our mayors work extra hard during their tenure,” said Crane. “In addition to the customary duties of our council members, we expect them to participate in a number of ceremonial duties, also. Their extra efforts deserve recognition.”

The public is invited to this event, which begins at 11:30 a.m.

For reservations, respond no later than Feb 3 to www.wclb.org. Tickets are $40 for Club members and $45 for others. Tables of 8 may be purchased for $320. 

The Clubhouse is located at 286 St. Ann’s Drive.

Patriots Day Parade honorees and brunch on Feb 5

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Mary Gulino

2016 Parade

The Laguna Beach Patriots Day Parade has announced honorees for the 51st parade. Celebrated at the Sunday, Feb 5 “Honoree Brunch” will be Grand Marshals Aria and Makenzie Fisher; Honored Patriot Major Robert W. Sternfels USAAF, World War II; Citizen of the Year Douglas Miller; Junior Citizens Madison Sinclair and Wyatt Shipp, LBHS Class of 2017; and Artist of the Year John Barber. 

Winner of the Laguna Beach High School program cover art contest is Jared Ghetian and winner of the Thurston Middle School Essay contest is Claire Tigner; they will be each be presented with a $100 award at the brunch.

The public is invited to attend the “Honoree Brunch” at Tivoli Too, Art-a-Fair Grounds, 777 Laguna Canyon Road, from 11:15 a.m. to 1:15 p.m. 

The cost is $30 per person and reservations can be made by phoning 494-6016 or emailing This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

The reservation deadline is Jan 24.

The parade is on Saturday, March 4.

For further information, contact Sandi Werthe at the above phone number or email for further information or check the website at lagunabeachparade.org.

Editor’s Note: This event is the Patriots Day Parade Association’s most important fundraiser of the year. The all-volunteer organization, without city subsidy, sponsors this uniquely Laguna event annually at its own expense. Let’s keep it afloat! Join Shaena and me in buying a ticket or two even if you cannot be there. It feels good to watch the parade and know you’ve helped!

Chapatti at Laguna Playhouse

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Aaron Rumley

Annabella Price and Mark Bramhall (above) star in the Laguna Playhouse production of “Chapatti” by Christian O’Reilly and directed by David Ellenstein (based on the direction of Judith Ivey). 

 “Chapatti” opened Sunday and will present performances Wednesdays through Saturdays at 7:30 p.m., Thursdays and Saturdays at 2 p.m. and at 1 p.m. on Sundays. Through Jan 29. 

Tickets are $40-$65 available by calling 497-ARTS.

Laguna Playhouse is at 606 Laguna Canyon Road.

Tesla Motors, Pokémon Go and hair-splitting Talmudic arguments – six-session course at Chabad starts Jan 31

Engage in a brain-twisting, mind-wrestling experience as you explore modern situations and the complex dilemmas they give rise to while you seek solutions by examining original Talmudic texts.

Beginning Tuesday, Jan 31, at 7 p.m. at Chabad Jewish Center in Laguna Beach, Rabbi Eli Goorevitch will offer a fascinating new six-session course from the Rohr Jewish Learning Institute (JLI) called The Dilemma: Modern Conundrums. Talmudic Debates. Your Solutions.

In an example of one such conundrum, Tesla Motors is currently programming self-driving cars for instances when death is inevitable. Should they program the cars to swerve and avoid killing more pedestrians, but kill one whose life was previously not endangered? Should it favor the lives of pedestrians over passengers? Should it favor the lives of younger people over those who are older? And should owners be given the ability to determine these settings?

In another example relating to the recently popularized Pokémon Go mobile app: Should the game’s creators be held liable in the hundreds of cases of trespassing and damages that were incurred because of Pokémon characters negligently programmed to be found on private properties?

“The Dilemma is a mental expedition in which participants mind-wrestle with situations that force them to choose between two reasonable truths,” said Rabbi G. “Participants analyze, discuss, and debate original Talmudic texts to solve dilemmas and get an authentic taste of dynamic Talmud study.” 

“This is by far the most captivating course we’ve ever offered and I encourage everyone to attend.”

Like all JLI programs, this course is designed to appeal to people at all levels of knowledge, including those without any prior experience or background in Jewish learning. All JLI courses are open to the public, and attendees need not be affiliated with a particular synagogue, temple, or other house of worship.

Interested students may call (949) 499-0770 or visit www.myJLI.com for registration and for other course-related information. Chabad is located at 30804 Coast Hwy. in Laguna Beach.

For more information, contact Perel Goorevitch at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or (949) 499-0770.

Laguna Beach Books to host local author D.M. Lockwood

On Thursday, Jan 26 at 6 p.m., Laguna Beach Books is will welcome local author D.M. Lockwood who will be discussing his latest book, Duality. There is no charge for this event.

Duality is the suspense-driven thriller about a transgender Vegas showgirl named Roxy Lynn who has been given ten days to live by a serial killer who calls himself Leviticus. There’s speculation by the media that law enforcement isn’t putting forth their best effort to solve these crimes against the LGBT community. 

Despite the direct threat, Roxy’s checkered past prevents her from going to the police, so she turns to a troubled yet spiritual, smart-ass, ex-cop turned P. I. named Nick Ross to find the killer. Duality is more than what it seems, touching on complex and emotional social issues as it takes the reader on an entertaining and action-filled ride from Vegas to Los Angeles, to Laguna Beach and back to the mountains of Nevada. 

D.M. Lockwood was raised in a small town in southern Illinois just across the Mississippi River from St. Louis. He partially attributes his interest in crime novels to the influence the Mafia had on the small town where he grew up. “The coolest house in town was owned by a mob boss and had a moat around it,” said Lockwood. “There are no moats in this book, but the next one, who knows?” Lockwood’s been a musician, business executive, counselor, financial consultant and lawn bowler. He now lives with his wife in Laguna Beach and is currently working on the next installment of the Nick Ross/Roxy Lynn crime novel series.

Laguna Beach Books is located in the Old Pottery Place – 1200 S. Coast Hwy. For more information, call 494-4779. 

Laguna Art Museum’s highly anticipated Art Auction takes place on Feb 4, featuring California Cool artwork

On Feb 4, Laguna Art Museum will present Art Auction 2017: California Cool. With works by more than 100 California artists, the museum-curated Art Auction will feature original art at great prices, delicious cuisine, and creative cocktails. 

Among the many wonderful works available in the live auction, Lita Albuquerque’s Emanation is one of communications director Cody Lee’s several personal favorites. Lita had an exhibition at LAM in 2014. She is also this year’s Artist of the Year for Art Palm Springs.

“We expect a lot of excitement among bidders,” Lee says, given the superb quality of the works available.

The evening will include a silent auction as well as a live auction led by Aaron Bastian, senior specialist in California and American paintings at Bonhams in San Francisco and featured appraiser on PBS’s Antiques Roadshow.

As the museum concludes simultaneous exhibitions of works by Phillip K. Smith III and Kristin Leachman, the Museum is delighted to announce that Art Auction 2017 will feature works by both artists. Phillip K. Smith III and Royale Projects have donated an archival digital print from an edition of ten, and Kristin Leachman has donated an untitled gouache on paper ($5,500 value) from her Xylem Rays series.

Submitted photos

Lita Albuquerque, Emanation (from the Auric Field Series), pigment on panel and gold leaf on resin, 2017, 18 x 18 inches, courtesy of Peter Blake Gallery

Other notable works include a resin work by Peter Alexander ($35,000 value) donated by the artist and Peter Blake Gallery; a painting by Billy Al Bengston ($25,000 value) donated by the artist; a Light Sentence sculpture by Laddie John Dill ($40,000 value) donated by the artist; a lithograph by Sam Francis ($5,000 value) donated by the Sam Francis Foundation; as well as works by Lita Albuquerque, Helen Lundeberg, and Ed Ruscha. 

With something for every taste and pocketbook, there are many opportunities for attendees to add top-quality art to their collections. The works range in price from $250 to $50,000, and bidding starts at 50 percent of the stated value. Proceeds from the event will support Laguna Art Museum’s dedication to collecting and preserving California art, presenting critically acclaimed exhibitions, and enhancing art education programs for all. 

Laguna Art Museum’s Art Auction, in its 35th year, is the longest running art auction in California and one of Orange County’s most exciting art and social experiences.  

Tickets to attend the event are $125 for museum members at the Friend level and higher, and $150 for all others. Tickets include auction admission, complimentary parking, food, and drinks.  

Click on photo for a larger image

 

Bradley Hankey, The Beginning, oil on wood panel, 2016, 36 x 36 inches, courtesy of the artist and Skidmore Contemporary Art

The event takes place from 6 to 10 p.m. at Laguna Art Museum, with a silent auction from 6 to 8 p.m. and a live auction of twenty works at 8 p.m.  

The live auction, in partnership with Paddle8, will add a further element of excitement to the competitive bidding with absentee bids placed from around the world.

In addition to art, guests will enjoy the culinary talents of West Coast Event Productions, wine by Wine Gallery, and desserts by Simply Sweet Cakery served alongside specialty coffee and teas provided by Urth Caffé. 

The evening’s cool ambience will feature floral design by Laguna Nursery; event lighting and production by The Showpros Group; and upbeat music through the night.  

Attendees will have the chance to mingle with featured artists, fellow collectors, and the museum’s curators and executive director.

The Art Auction 2017 team is led by co-chairs Sara Heeschen and Deborah Lake; committee members Tina Cook, Jeannie Denholm, Ruben Flores, Vanessa Helin, Lauren MacLaughlin-Brinker, and Karen Morally; and Laguna Art Museum’s director of special events, Sarah Strozza.

From Sat Jan 28 to Fri Feb 3, Laguna Art Museum will be open with free admission for patrons to preview the works featured in Art Auction 2017: California Cool.  

On Sunday, Feb 5, the museum will host a public sale during which any unsold works will be available for purchase at 50 percent of the stated value. Unsold works will also be for sale online from Feb 6 to 13.

Tis the season: Watch for gray whales and other wildlife while cruising aboard the R/V Sea Explorer 

Gray whale watching season has come again to Southern California. The Ocean Institute offers weekend whale watching cruises on its 65-foot R/V Sea Explorer, giving participants an opportunity to see whales, dolphins, fish, sea lions and other wildlife along the Southern California coastline.  

Click on photo for a larger image

 

Submitted photo

Dolphins are frequently seen on the whale-watching cruises

Cruises are offered most weekends. Upcoming dates include Jan 28, Feb 4, 5, 11, 12, 19, 25 & 26 and March 4, 5, 11, 12, 19 & 26. Cruise times vary. Most are 10 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. and 1 – 3:30 p.m. Check the website for specific dates and times.

Prices are $45 for adult (18-54), $35 seniors (age 55 and up) and active duty military, and $35 and $25 for children (age 4 to 17). There is a transaction-processing fee for credit card, phone and Internet orders.  

Members of the Ocean Institute receive a 10 percent discount. Information may be obtained by calling the Ocean Institute at (949) 496-2274. Register online at http://www.ocean-institute.org/event/whale-watching-cruise

Events, programs at Susi Q

Events require advance registration by calling (949) 464-6645

Parking is Free!

Laguna Beach Seniors is on Facebook! Sign up to receive our newsletter: www.susiq.org

 

Hearing Screenings

2nd Thurs | 1:30-3:30pm | Free

Hearing screening and consultationwith audiologist Dr. Rose-Marie Davisincludes complimentary hearing aid cleaningand minor repairs. Call 949-497-2441to schedule an appointment.

Family Caregiver

Support Group

2nd & 4th Wed | 3- 4:30pm | Free

Sharing confidential, emotional support and resources among caregivers.

Club Q Laguna

1st and 3rd Friday | 3-5pm

Join Laguna’s LGBT seniors for seasonal potlucks, free movies and snacks, speakers, and outside group events. In good company, the club also enjoys working on community service projects.

Ted Talks

1st & 3rd Tuesday | 10-12 p.m.

Limited Space

TED is a nonprofit devoted to spreading ideas, in the form of short, powerful talks. Contact Al Gumb if you’d like to join: (949) 627-7541

Computer Assistance

Thursdays Noon-3pm. Drop in for one-on-one help with your laptop, smart phone, or tablet, (PC & Mac/Apple). 

Benefits Enrollment Center

Council on Aging and Laguna Beach Seniors introduce the Benefits Enrollment Center at The Susi Q to assist seniors and persons with disabilities find and apply for benefit programs.

Enrollment Available every first Monday 12:30 – 3:30 p.m. Free 

Call to register: 497-2441

Social Services Support

Feeling the Blues Counseling

One-on-one sessions for men and women.Schedule an appointment with a mental health professional. 10 free sessions. Call for more information (949) 497-2441

More Susi Q events below

More events, programs at the Susi Q

Events require advance registration by calling (949) 464-6645

Parking is Free!

Laguna Beach Seniors is on Facebook! Sign up to receive our newsletter: www.susiq.org

 

Care Management

Mon – Fri | 9am- 3pm |

Saturday (apt. only) | 9am – 1pm

Free

Providing linkage to resources that promote safety and quality of life. Call for appt.

Small Circle Standing Yoga

Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays from 9-10am. $4 per class. The overall benefits will affect every aspect of your health and the quality of your daily life. Exercises can be performed while standing or while sitting in a chair. No floor or mat exercises are performed. Instructor: Wayne Lawrence

Adult Hula Lessons

Fridays from 1:30-2:30.

$3 suggested donation per class. Come and dance the hula with us! The gentle and graceful movements will make you forget your troubles and mentally transport you to the islands. 

Take the bus to the Susi Q

The city’s blue buses now stop right in front of the Susi Q Monday – Saturday all day. 

Schedules will be posted at all bus stops, so getting here is easier than ever. You won’t have to deal with traffic or parking!

Interpreting Current Events 

Tuesday and Friday | 9:30- 11:30am

Join this discussion of newsworthy events, and topics of special interest.

Bingo 

Join us for Bingo every Monday and Thursday from 10:30-11:30am. Try your luck to win prizes and gift cards. National Charity League sponsors “Birthday Celebration Bingo” on the 3rd Wednesday of every month, from 10:30-11:30am. Free!

Monday Movie and Popcorn

Free every Monday from 12:30-3pm. See movie schedule at susiq.org.

Intermediate Ballroom Dancing

Mon | 2- 3pm | Intermediate | $7 per class – Drop-ins welcome! Waltz, Rumba, Swing, Watusi, ChaCha, Country two-step, Fox Trot. No partner required.  Instructor: Candis Davis

Health Insurance Counseling (HICAP)

1st & 3rd Mon | 9am- Noon | Free

Providing assistance and objective information to help seniors and disabled persons make informed decisions about health care coverage, Medicare benefits and supplemental insurance plan options.  Sponsored by the Council on Aging.  Call for apt.

More events, programs at the Susi Q

Events require advance registration by calling (949) 464-6645

Parking is Free!

Laguna Beach Seniors is on Facebook! Sign up to receive our newsletter: www.susiq.org

 

Free Legal Clinic

Seaside Legal Services

Providing professional legal assistance to seniors age 55+ who cannot afford counsel. Attorney’s Jane Fulton and Leslie Lindgren provide help and/or referrals for family law; health-related issues; consumer problems; conservatorships; housing; elder abuse; bankruptcy; wills and power of attorney. Must be an OC resident with proof of residency. Call first to make an appointment, 949-497-2441. No walk-ins.

Contemporary Short Story Seminar

2nd & 4th Tuesdays | 2 – 4 pm

Members will take turns leading discussions of selected stories. Contact Alison King, Ph. D. for more information: (714) 608-1322 or email her at: aking@csusm.edu

Free Estate Planning Legal Advice

3rd Thursday of each month from 12-2 p.m. Local Attorney Leslie Daff is available to answer questions pertaining to estate planning, probate, and trust administration and to prepare and notarize financial powers of attorney, advanced health care directives, HIPAA authorizations, and trust amendments (to leave bequests to Laguna Beach Seniors, INC.) at no charge.

We have Bridge for all levels!

Call to find out about classes!

 

Bridge Group needs fourths

The Round Robin Bridge group is looking for new players and substitute players.  The group meets the 1st and 3rd Tuesday of each month from 10:30-3 at the Susi Q. If interested, please contact Kathy Oliver at (949) 497-7927 or (949) 231-9235.

Tabletop Treasures

Mondays | 9am – Noon.

Fabulous recycled and second time around treasures for sale at bargain prices. Small donated items are always appreciated for drop off from 9am-3pm. No clothing please. Proceeds benefit weekly Bingo and fund the Laguna Beach High School Scholarship from LBS.

Heart to Heart

Join Laguna residents and facilitator Kay Wenger, LMFT, in a supportive atmosphere where concerns, coping skills, and helping tips are shared. This free ongoing group meets every Monday 10-11 a.m.

Open Game Room

Wednesdays | 12:30-4:30pm 

Game day fun including Scrabble, Mahjongg and other board games .

Needle Arts Guild 

The Susi Q Community Needle Arts Guild meets on the last Friday of every month at 1 pm creating handmade items for local organizations. 

Alzheimer’s & Dementia Caregiver Support Group

Join us the first Wednesday of every month from 1:30-3 p.m. for an informational meeting and informal discussion.  Strategies will be shared for dealing with loved ones who are affected by the disease.

Table Tennis every week

Tabletop tennis, or ping pong as some might label it, is offered every Mon & Wed | 12:30 – 4pm

Friday | 12:30 – 2:30pm

Saturday times vary

There is a $25 annual fee. 

Bring your own paddle or borrow one of ours.  All we ask is that you wear non-skidding shoes. 

All levels of play are welcome!

Metta Quintet performs via Laguna Beach Live! Jan 30

Photo by Myrna Suarez

Laguna Beach Live! presents “Stolen Moments, the First 100 Years of Jazz” on Jan 30 by the acclaimed Metta Quintet in a dialogue and demonstration experience at the Laguna Beach Community Center at 7 p.m. The event is part of Laguna Beach Live!’s Music Insights, a new program to increase music awareness and appreciation in the community.

Stolen Moments is a thoroughly captivating and informative program that introduces audiences to jazz music’s rich history and to the names, faces and music of some of its many masters. On a broader level, Stolen Moments also highlights the interplay between the jazz movement and the evolution of American culture throughout the 20th Century and how other genres of music, both in the U.S. were influenced.

The Metta Quintet is presented by JazzReach, a New York based organization dedicated to the teaching of jazz music. 

The evening program is free but reservations are suggested and donations are appreciated. For more information or to make reservations call 949-715-9713, or go to lagunabeachlive.org

City Hall

Committee Meetings – Etc.

Friday, January 20

City Hall Closed

•••

Monday, January 23

Arts Commission

Council Chambers – 5:30

•••

Tuesday, January 24

City Council

Joint Meeting with

Laguna Beach School District

Regular Council Meeting

Council Chambers – 6 p.m.

•••

Thursday, January 26

Design Review Board

Council Chambers – 5 p.m.

•••

Friday, January 27

Urban Planning

Coordinating Committee

Community Center – 8 a.m.

•••

Saturday, January 28

City Council

Annual Retreat 

9 a.m. – 2 p.m.

