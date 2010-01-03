hosting reviews for joomla cms

Don’t let it rain on our Parade!

Someone said goodbye to me on the phone yesterday with the old, “Don’t let it rain on your parade,” comment.

It made me think.

As a community, we often take the Patriot’s Day Parade for granted. We don’t think of it as an all-volunteer non-profit effort without any city subsidy. The money they raise from ad sales in the program and their Honoree Brunch funds the entire effort.

The Honoree Brunch will be on Sunday, Feb 5 at Tivoli Too! beginning at 11:15 a.m.

Tickets are only $30 per person and reservations can be made by phoning 494-6016 or emailing shworthy@cox.net

Today (Jan 24) is last day to make reservations.

Why not buy a ticket or two whether you go or not? It is a tax-deductible non-profit donation that is truly an “Only in Laguna” thing!

This year’s honorees are Grand Marshals Aria and Makenzie Fisher; Honored Patriot Major Robert W. Sternfels USAAF, World War II; Citizen of the Year Douglas Miller; Junior Citizens Madison Sinclair and Wyatt Shipp, LBHS Class of 2017; and Artist of the Year John Barber. 

Winner of the Laguna Beach High School program cover art contest is Jared Ghetian and winner of the Thurston Middle School Essay contest is Claire Tigner.

•••

We Love Laguna and We Love What We Do!

And we’re having fun doing it thanks to you, our readers! •••

Diane Armitage

Why don’t we have a Laguna Restaurant Week?

Last Thursday, I had the terrible job of attending the kickoff party to the Newport Beach Restaurant Week. Poor me. In fact, it was such a terrible job that I had to drag one of my girlfriends along with me. Poor us, sipping champagne, chatting with chefs and grazing among at least 12 restaurant food stations of foodie greatness. 

Newport Beach Restaurant Week is currently underway, until Jan 29, with 68 restaurants participating. You can find all the menus and info at http://DineNB.com

Passionate and Enthusiastic Chefs

The kickoff event took place at Newport Peninsula’s new event center, Marina Park (swank!), and welcomed at least 50 people like me … you know, foodie-centric fanatics. It was a great opportunity to chat with a few chefs outside my usual city bounds. 

As I noted in a previous column, one of my first stops will be Chef Brian Haskey’s Tackle Box in CDM. It turns out that this Top Chef finalist actually took over the concessions stand there on Big Corona Beach, essentially converting it into a gourmet food truck without wheels. 

Haskey told me that he spent many years in L.A. and earned plenty of awards for the fine dining restaurants he represented, but that he wanted to create a “smaller, more responsive menu that could keep him ‘top of mind’ with the foodie public for years on end.” The concept seems to be working gloriously as the little place is stuffed with diners on a daily basis. 

Another Chef, Max Schultz of the Sessions West Coast Deli, told me he was a successful practicing attorney but finally succumbed to his real passion – food – and has never looked back. As a longtime resident and ocean-loving spirit, he decided to create the kind of deli he had always been searching for on the Peninsula as a starving kid after long sessions on the water. 

Unlike other sandwich shops, Sessions West Coast is a scratch kitchen, meaning everything from sauces to salad dressings, soups, sides and desserts are made from scratch daily. Every sandwich is made to order with fresh, locally grown produce and naturally raised meats, but even that description does not give credit for the kind of gourmet innovation this guy turns out.

I’ve also made plans to visit Ritz Prime Seafood in Newport Beach. Executive Chef George Neyra might be a bit reticent and shy but he’s exactly the opposite when he’s innovating his menu. I met Chef Neyra over a year ago at another food festival, and have sought him out at every festival since – his food is that good.

Photo by Diane Armitage

Short rib on polenta

Cucina Enoteca

A Sizable Success in the Dead of Winter

We milled from table to table, trying everything from flash fried cauliflower in buffalo hot sauce to turkey meatballs in crazy good white sauce. 

Restaurant Week has been around since 2006. Last year alone, more than 113,000 people converged on Newport Beach for its Restaurant Week (actually 2 full weeks). They spent more than $3.8 million in those two weeks alone. 

Wow. 

Having covered the restaurant scene here in Laguna Beach since 2007, I can assure you that our restaurants walk a tenuous tightrope in our winter season. And, in rainy seasons, we’re discovering the tightrope gets even skinnier – perhaps even a little scarier – for our restaurateurs and chefs. A few of the Newport chefs I talked with last week noted that our “seasonality” here in Laguna is more drastic in nature than what they experience in Newport Beach, even on the summer-centric peninsulas that seem to go so quiet in the winter. 

A solid handful of Laguna’s restaurants participate in the great O.C. Restaurant Week, this year scheduled for March 5-11. But, after seeing the success and hearing the numbers that Newport Beach realizes for its own restaurant week, I wonder why Laguna doesn’t do its own Restaurant Week in the off-season, in months that don’t compete with the O.C. Restaurant Week effort.

I know there are many residents here in Laguna who just want peace in the off-season months – I’m definitely one of them. Asking thousands to converge on our town might seem quite the opposite of a peaceful week in the off-season. In the end, though, I’m all about living, dining and shopping in Laguna Beach, and our support of our favorite restaurants here in Laguna is – honest to God - paramount to their survival. Further, Newport Beach offers up 68 of its 400 restaurants, about 17% of its total restaurant population. If Laguna restaurants were to participate in similar percentages, that’s really just 15-18 restaurants participating in the entire town. In other words, I don’t think we would be deluged in outsiders coming to town during that single week.  

What are your thoughts on this? Feel free to email me at Diane@LagunaBeachBest.com and I’ll report back on the responding consensus. 

Diane Armitage is the author of a recently published 175-page book – "Laguna Beach's Best" – a travel guide for locals and visitors. She writes a subjective blog found at www.LagunaBeachBest.com She is a regular contributor to StuNews

Something for everyone in our wilderness parks

Reservations required Sign-up online: www.lagunacanyon.org/activities.html 

949-923-2235. Parking: $3

 

Laguna Coast

Wilderness Park

Jan 26 Thur Fitness Hike 8:30-11 a.m. Raise your heart rate and your spirits on this strenuous, fast-paced, 5.5-mile hike over steep and uneven terrain (900-ft. elevation gain) with Laguna Canyon Foundation volunteers. Ages 15 and up. Laguna Coast Wilderness Park, James Dilley Preserve.

Jan 27 Fri Meditating in Nature 3:30-5 p.m. Relax in nature with park staff and Laguna Canyon Foundation volunteers. Enjoy a short walking meditation (1/2 mile), breathing and energization exercises, and sitting meditation. Bring a blanket, pillow, and clothing in layers in case the evening is cool. No experience necessary. Ages 16 and up. Laguna Coast Wilderness Park, Little Sycamore Canyon Staging Area/Nix Nature Center. 

Jan 28 Sun Nursery Plant Propagation and Care Day 8-11 a.m. Join us at our native plant nursery as we care for native plants from their seed stage to their mature, ready-to-be planted stage. Volunteers may collect seeds, sow seeds in flats, bump plants up, plant at restoration sites, sterilize plant containers, and/or help maintain the facilities for the plants. Gain hands-on experience with habitat restoration while working alongside other zany and interesting plant lovers! Wear closed-toed shoes, layered clothing and sun protection (hat, sunscreen). Bring water.Laguna Coast Wilderness Park, Willow Canyon Staging Area.

Jan 29 Sun Junior Ranger Walk 1-4:30 p.m. Earn your Junior Ranger badge as you learn about survival in Laguna Coast Wilderness Park. Hike 2.5 miles on uneven terrain to Barbara’s Lake and back (45-ft. elevation gain). Learn what birds are saying to each other - and search for evidence of animal life in the park. Find out how plants survive with so little water. You will receive a free Junior Ranger booklet to use along the trail. Ages 8 and up, with an adult. Bring water and a snack. Laguna Coast Wilderness Park, James Dilley Preserve.

Aliso & Wood Canyons

Wilderness Park

 

Next event will be in February

Scroll down for events at Crystal Cove Park

Crystal Cove State Park

www.crystalcovestatepark.org

Enjoy a free sea glass jewelry making activity Wednesday, Jan 25 from 10-4 in the Education Commons in the Historic District at Crystal Cove State Park (Park in Los Trancos lot). Learn how to turn sea glass into a one of a kind creation.

Explore the huge variety of seaweeds on a guided Seaweeds & Sea Creatures of Crystal Cove Beach Walk on Saturday, January 28 at 2pm.  There are countless species of marine algae; green, red, and brown found on the beach.  Learn about the biology, ecology, and even human uses of seaweeds and even if there is none to be found a walk on the beach is surely a lovely way to start a Saturday. Meet at the Visitor Center and park in the Los Trancos lot. 

Enjoy a super low -0.9 tide at Crystal Cove State Park where a volunteer will lead a guided tidepool walk to Pelican Point on Saturday, January 28 at 3pm and help identify animals and describe some awesome adaptations.  Meet at Pelican Point parking lot #2, at the top of the boardwalk. 

Join park naturalists on a Bluff and Beach Sunset walk on Sunday, January 29 from 3pm until sunset.  Bring a camera and binoculars as we will search for migrating gray whales, birds, and watch the sunset.  Walk will be on the beach, and both paved and dirt roads on the bluff.  Dress in layers and bring water and a snack.  Meet at Pelican Point parking lot #2, at the top of the boardwalk.

 

Police Files

Greeter’s waving hampered by a set of handcuffs

Michael Minutoli, 57, no fixed address, aka “The Greeter”, was arrested last Wednesday afternoon in North Laguna.

A local hotel called police reporting that a known suspect had taken a cable TV box and damaged the TV set from a room.

After taking the report, the officer saw him at the Stop ‘N Go in North Laguna. When Minutoli saw the officer, according to the police log, he ran into a restroom and refused to come out for sometime.

Police were eventually able to get him to come out of the restroom – after they had located the cable box where it had been thrown as Minutoli ran through a backroom on the way to the restroom.

He was arrested for theft and vandalism.

Laguna joins Women’s March: What participants said

Story by LYNETTE BRASFIELD

Part I

Photos by Traci Pedersen

And photos by others in the slideshow below

The weather was invigorating, the music energizing, and the mood ebullient last Saturday morning at the Women’s March on Main Beach. 

An estimated thousand-plus men, women and children (possibly twice that, if those who came and went during the two-hour period were counted: exact attendance is hard to judge, and we don’t want to offer “alternative facts” here) gathered primarily in support of various issues and equal rights, though some placards were specific about the bearer’s dislike for our new president. 

Several signs referenced Mr. Trump’s own words with messages such as “We are not up for grabs” (carried by Elaine Rubenstein of Canyon Acres, a veteran of sixties peace protests), “Mr. Trump, Words Matter” and “Build Bridges not Walls.” 

Participants were passionate about their causes

Not surprisingly, there were many references to, um, cats, such as “Keep your hands off my [cat]” along with ubiquitous pink-eared hats worn by all genders.

Some images were anything but subtle, such as the illustration of a Trump-like figure grabbing Lady Liberty’s crotch. 

However, the majority of people seemed to be at the rally to celebrate the rights Americans already have and want to keep. No doubt many Trump voters nationally and locally do not feel these are in jeopardy, but marchers clearly wanted their opinions known in advance of possible future acts that might change policies they hold dear. 

There is no doubt that many in Laguna voted for Mr. Trump, but few turned up to counter-march. As with the majority of national and international marches, the protests were peaceful.

Honking big-rigs were cheered for their support, and many passing cars blew their horns almost nonstop for the duration of the march.

Numerous signs urged that “attention must be paid” to continuing policies that ensure the health of our oceans, wilderness lands and air, of particular concern for our Pacific-side village. 

On a lighter note, a poster carried by Kelly Boyd’s brother-in-law Nick Chudley from England, bore the image of Mr. Trump’s hairstyle with the rather ambiguous slogan “We shall overcomb” – though Chudley was quick to emphasize that he wasn’t speaking for Boyd. 

Jesse Rothman with daughter Janelle: “It’s all about her.”

I was particularly struck by the number of men present with their young boys and girls. I couldn’t help feeling choked up hearing the deep love in their voices as they spoke of their hopes for their children when I asked why they chose to join the march.

“I’m here because of my daughter Grace,” Jason Kehler said, carrying a sign that said, “I’m with her,” with arrows pointing to his little girl and to his wife, Kelli. “It’s important that her future is bright and that she has every right [as a woman].”

Pink-beanied Jesse Rothman said of his baby daughter Janelle, “It’s all about her. I want her to be able to control her future and her body.”

On the other end of the generational divide, one of the oldest people at the gathering, 88-year-old Vivian Levin, recalled her first march back in 1948 in upstate New York for Henry Wallace.

“In those days, when we knocked on doors, woman would tell us, ‘I’m going to vote for whoever my husband tells me to vote for,” Levin said. “I had rotten tomatoes thrown at me. We’ve come a long way, baby.”

Levin has been a resident of Victoria Beach since 1963 and said that this was the largest protest gathering she has experienced in Laguna. Several long-time Lagunans agreed, including legendary graphic artist Bill Atkins.

Vivien Levin has been demonstrating to support her causes for nearly 60 years

Younger attendees, such as ten-year-old Nitae Stock, who came with a large group from Journey School in Aliso Viejo, focused more on the question of respect in public discourse as taught by their parents and teachers. “I believe in kindness the way I’ve been taught,” Nitae said.

While some reaction online to the march has been negative, overall it seems that most agree with the fact that “Dissent is patriotic/American.” 

Which to me was the real joy of the day. I felt very happy to see people stating their opinions freely, unlike in South Africa, where I was born and grew up, where women, white and black, demonstrating against apartheid were often thrown into prison, most notoriously the members of the Black Sash.

So it felt very “American freedom” to me, political affiliations aside, and I felt enormously proud to be a citizen. And, of course, a Lagunan.

See part II from Lynette on our second front page

Check out the slideshow below

Special thanks for their photos to: 

Scott Brashier, Doug Cross, Chrissie Fisher, Chris Kreymann and Dennis Piszkiewicz

Group urging inventoried homeowners to attend the draft ordinance hearing at Design Review Board meeting Thursday

By BARBARA DIAMOND

Owners of properties listed on the city’s Historic Inventory are being urged to attend Thursday’s Design Review Board hearing on the draft Historic Preservation Ordinance. 

The property owners have been contacted by a letter from Let Laguna Live, a recently formed public benefit corporation. The group opposes the inclusion of all homes built before 1955 on the inventory without permission of the property owners, as recommended by the city Heritage Committee in the draft ordinance. 

“Let Laguna Live came about because a lot of people felt they were not being listened to by the Heritage Committee,” said attorney Larry Nokes, creator of the organization. “They tried to explain their concerns, but those concerns never made it into the draft ordinance.”

A governing board for the organization is expected to be completed within the next two weeks, according to Nokes.

The draft ordinance was described as devoid of many meaningful incentives and highly punitive in practice in the letter sent to owners of listed properties. The letter alleges that the draft impairs owners’ ability to remodel their homes or add a second unit. It also states that the ordinance requires property owners to disclose the existence of the ordinance and would diminish the value of their homes.

Under the terms of the draft, applications for relocation, demolition, alterations or request for a rating to pre-1955 properties would be submitted to the Community Development Director.

“My decision is given to the Heritage Committee (to determine property rating),” said Director Greg Pfost. “The committee holds a noticed meeting and its decision can be appealed to the City Council.” 

 Homes built before 1955 would be classified by the Heritage Committee, ranging from no historical significance to E, the highest rating. Key homes with historical or architectural value are K-rated. C-rated homes are deemed to contribute to the neighborhood character and history and to the oft-cited village atmosphere, which like pornography defies description but is identifiable when seen by the evaluator.  

It is proposed that after evaluation, the property will be added to the inventory with the rating. 

Owners of the rated homes are eligible to request incentives such as reductions in parking and setback requirements, but are not guaranteed.   

If the board approves the draft to be presented on Thursday, the ordinance moves on to the Planning Commission and then to the City Council for final approval. 

Affected property owners are encouraged to review the draft ordinance on the city website, www.lagunabeachcity.net, attend all meetings related to the ordinance, to contact design review board, planning commission and City Council members to express concerns, Nokes explained.

For more information about Let Laguna Live, visit www.LetLagunaLive.org and add contact information for updates.

Laguna Beach – Looking Back

Photo series courtesy The Laguna Beach Historical Society

Emerald Bay – 1975 – No Gates!

Visit the Murphy-Smith Bungalow (home of the Laguna Beach Historical Society, on Ocean Avenue). It is open Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. The Laguna Beach Historical Society is a non-profit, all volunteer organization, which runs free historical programs at City Hall, and has a newsletter, website, and is on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

School Board meeting agenda available for tonight

The agenda for Tuesday’s regular Board meeting has been posted here: http://www.lbusd.org/uploaded/1-District/Board/Documents/2016-2017/Agendas/January_24,_2017_Board_Meeting_Agenda.pdf

The Board and Laguna Beach City Council will hold their annual joint meeting at 4 p.m. at City Hall.  The agenda for this meeting is posted here: http://www.lbusd.org/uploaded/1-District/Board/Documents/2016-2017/Agendas/January_24,_2017_Joint_Meeting_Agenda.pdf

The Board will adjourn to Closed Session at 5:15 at the District office.  Open session will reconvene at 6, at which time a Study Session on the Local Control Accountability Plan (LCAP) will take place for approximately 45 minutes.

The remainder of the meeting is routine information and action items, including a Facilities Master Plan update, approval of job descriptions, and second reading of several Board policies.

Naathan Phan: Magic Asian Man, a headliner at The Magic Castle, will visit LB Library on Thurs Jan 26 

Naathan Phan, known as the Magic Asian Man, a headliner at the Magic Castle in Hollywood, will present his magic at an event at the Laguna Beach Library on Thurs, Jan 26 from 5:30 - 6:30 p.m.

Click on photo for a larger image

 

Naathan Phan, headliner at The Magic Castle, is known as the Magic Asian Man

Naathan Phan is a first-rate magician and a true showman whose award-winning talents have been featured on stages across the country, as well as in movies like Superbad, and on national television networks including NBC, Syfy, PopTV, the CW, and on Comedy Central.

Naathan is a member of the Academy of Magical Arts, Inc, the Screen Actor’s Guild, and the National Eagle Scout Association.

Whether it is his close-up or stage magic, balloon twisting, or stand up comedy, his performance is one that will not be forgotten. 

Naathan’s act is excellent for kids from one to 101. His love for people and improvisation make him a natural, along with his energetic personality.

Festival of Arts now accepting scholarship applications 

Scholarships are available to all high school seniors who reside in Laguna Beach or attend Laguna Beach High School. Applications will be due March 10, 2017.

Since 1957, the Festival of Arts scholarship program has supported rising young artists by making it possible for students to pursue college studies in the arts. The four-year, highly competitive scholarships are awarded to students who excel in Film, Performing Arts (dance, music and theatre arts- including performance and production), Visual Arts and Writing. Applicants may apply for any or all of the four categories, but will only be awarded one scholarship. 

“Students with talents in multiple fields are encouraged to submit an application in more than one category,” said Festival of Arts Board Secretary and Scholarship Chair Pat Kollenda. She continued, “This is an excellent opportunity for students who are considering a career in the arts.”

Scholarship applications are now available online at the Festival’s website www.LagunaFestivalofArts.org or at the Festival of Arts office at 650 Laguna Canyon Road. An applicant must be a graduating high school senior who resides in Laguna Beach or attends Laguna Beach High School. Application deadline is March 10, 2017.

Auditions and interviews will be scheduled in March and April 2017. Scholarship awards begin at a minimum of $1,000 and can be renewed for a total of four one-year scholarships. Students must reapply each summer for a continuation of scholarship status.

Last year, the Festival of Arts awarded $30,000 to graduating seniors for the 2016 - 2017 academic year. Many scholarship winners pursue successful careers in the arts, and some even return to the Festival as exhibiting artists. In addition to Scholarship Committee Chair Pat Kollenda, committee members include Wayne Baglin, Marge Earl, Kathy Jones and Jacquie Moffett.

For general scholarship information, call Michelle Reindl at (949) 464-4201 or visit the website at www.LagunaFestivalofArts.org

The Festival of Arts is a nonprofit organization that produces the Festival of Arts fine art show and the Pageant of the Masters. Its mission is to support the arts and art education in and about Laguna Beach.

Storm Shots

Cliff Wassmann

Friday’s sunset

The wave action eroded the sand from the rocks

Scott Brashier

Skyline Drive

Cliff Wassmann

Stormy wave

Cort Kloke

Saturday’s sunset

Laguna Beach Books to host local author D.M. Lockwood

On Thursday, Jan 26 at 6 p.m., Laguna Beach Books is will welcome local author D.M. Lockwood who will be discussing his latest book, Duality. There is no charge for this event.

Duality is the suspense-driven thriller about a transgender Vegas showgirl named Roxy Lynn who has been given ten days to live by a serial killer who calls himself Leviticus. There’s speculation by the media that law enforcement isn’t putting forth their best effort to solve these crimes against the LGBT community. 

Despite the direct threat, Roxy’s checkered past prevents her from going to the police, so she turns to a troubled yet spiritual, smart-ass, ex-cop turned P. I. named Nick Ross to find the killer. Duality is more than what it seems, touching on complex and emotional social issues as it takes the reader on an entertaining and action-filled ride from Vegas to Los Angeles, to Laguna Beach and back to the mountains of Nevada. 

D.M. Lockwood was raised in a small town in southern Illinois just across the Mississippi River from St. Louis. He partially attributes his interest in crime novels to the influence the Mafia had on the small town where he grew up. “The coolest house in town was owned by a mob boss and had a moat around it,” said Lockwood. “There are no moats in this book, but the next one, who knows?” Lockwood’s been a musician, business executive, counselor, financial consultant and lawn bowler. He now lives with his wife in Laguna Beach and is currently working on the next installment of the Nick Ross/Roxy Lynn crime novel series.

Laguna Beach Books is located in the Old Pottery Place – 1200 S. Coast Hwy. For more information, call 494-4779. 

Village Laguna meeting - rooftop restaurants and bars

Village Laguna invites the public to its general meeting on Jan 30, at 7 p.m., held at the Unitarian-Universalist Fellowship Hall, 429 Cypress. A panel, including Architect Morris Skenderian, Planning Commissioner Roger McErlane, and Hotel Laguna owner Stefan Andersen, will explore issues surrounding rooftop restaurants and bars.

Audience members will be given time to express their concerns.

Some people feel that the existing rooftop decks, K’ya, Mozambique, and Skyloft, have created additional congestion, noise, and parking problems for our Village, already burgeoning with tourists and residents. Other people feel they have added energy, charm, and much needed revenue for our business community.

More rooftop businesses are in the works: currently a restaurant with a deck at the site of the old Mosun restaurant and a restaurant-inn complex, at the former Coast Inn property. There will be undoubtedly more of these businesses to emerge.

Village Laguna Members will also be voting for the position of Village Laguna President at this meeting.

San José del Cabo Sister City trip leaves on Feb 16

The Laguna Beach Sister Cities Association offers an adventurous trip to sister city, San José del Cabo, Mexico, over Presidents Weekend, Feb 16 - 19.

In addition to making new friends, participants will embark on interesting excursions including a complimentary Thursday Art Walk followed by a group dinner; Friday visit to the Historic District including shopping in San José del Cabo; private visit with Sister Cities’ international artist in residence, Gianne de Genevraye; dinner at an organic farm; and on Saturday a private hard hat tour of the guard-gated Montage Los Cabos (a sister property to Montage Laguna Beach), with time at the exclusive beach. 

Click on photo for a larger image

 

Submitted photo

 

Visitors from the Sister Cities Association stop by Sabor a Cabo 2012, or Taste of Cabo, in San José del Cabo: (L-R) Alicia Cota Rojas from the Los Cabos mayor’s office, Michele Monda, Pat Kollenda, Betsy Jenkins, Fabiola Kinder, Carol Reynolds, Nancy Beverage and Karyn Philippsen

Trip participants will enjoy a complimentary members-only Sunday brunch at a private local residence within a gated community. (Note: prices are not included for organized meals.)

With the low membership fee of $30 per individual and $50 per couple, (sign up at http://www.lagunabeachsistercities.org/membership.html) those making the trip will have access to exclusive members-only events.

Special group rates at El Encanto Inn are subject to availability. Southwest Airlines has direct, non-stop flights from Orange County to Los Cabos International Airport.

For trip details, contact Fabiola Kinder at 949 246 2327, or email her at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .

The event is organized by the Laguna Beach Sister Cities Association, a non-profit organization devoted to cultural and educational exchanges with its three sister cities of Menton, France (est. 2008); San José del Cabo, Mexico (est. 2012); and St. Ives, England (est. 2014). 

Laguna Beach Sister Cities, established in 2008, is a broad-based, Laguna Beach City Council-approved, all volunteer, non-profit organization.

Laguna Beach and Laguna Greenbelt declared Historic American Landscape by National Parks 

Laguna Beach and the Greenbelt have been recognized as a Historic American Landscape by the National Parks Service, Department of Interior. Documentation of the designation, including written history, maps, photographs and painting reproductions, will be permanently housed in the Library of Congress. 

“This national recognition confirms what we know – our unique town is
a treasure,” commented Mayor Toni Iseman. “We need to be dedicated to preserve what those before us created. Future generations will thank us for our historic town and the Greenbelt we fought so hard to preserve.”

Submitted photos

Laguna Greenbelt’s annual meeting will present “Laguna Beach and the Greenbelt, Celebrating a Treasured Historic American Landscape” on Feb 15 at 7 p.m. at the Congregational Church, Bridge Hall, 340 St. Ann’s Drive. A book by the same title will be available that evening. The public is cordially invited. 

Laguna Beach and its Greenbelt are worthy of designation as a Historic American Landscape because its beautiful and dramatic natural landscape setting is intricately related to the community and artistic tradition that grew from it. Its geological formations, natural vegetation and coastal location attracted artists beginning around the turn of the last century. 

The artistic influence and the character of the landscape shaped the qualities of the town, village environment and the unique community that has descended from it. Laguna’s history, including isolation from other development, its role as arts colony, and its leadership in environmental preservation all stem from the characteristics and disposition of the landscape itself. 

The presentation and book elaborate on these complex and remarkable interrelationships. 

In cooperation with the Library of Congress, the National Park Service administers the Historic American Buildings Survey (since 1933), the Historic American Engineering Record (since1969), and the Historic American Landscapes Survey (HALS), begun in 2000 in cooperation with the American Society of Landscape Architects. 

These programs encourage and facilitate the documentation of the history and characteristics of important buildings, engineering projects, and landscapes. More than 40,000 structures and sites have been documented nationwide. The archives produced through these programs are housed in the Library of Congress. 

Since the beginning of the HALS program in 2000, 700 sites have been designated nationwide. Examples include Golden Gate Park; Bidwell Park, Chico; Camp Curry, Yosemite; Rancho Los Alamitos, Long Beach; California missions; Washington Monument grounds; and Mount Vernon. 

Click on photo for a larger image

 

“Laguna Coastline”

Original Laguna Beach plein air painter Joseph Kleitsch

The application of HALS to a large landscape like Laguna Beach and Greenbelt was unusual, but the National Park Service was impressed with the relationship of Laguna’s natural landscape to the plein air artists, and the traditions that have led to the growth and preservation of our unique community. 

The Committee for Preservation of the Laguna Legacy, chaired by Ron Chilcote, prepared the submittal for the Historic American Landscape Survey. Members included Barbara Metzger, writer and editor; Ann Christoph, writer; Tom Lamb, graphic design, photography and collections; Mark Chamberlain, photography and collections; Eric Jessen, art history and collections; Verna Rollinger, Bob Borthwick and Harry Huggins Greenbelt history and mapping. Alison Terry, representative of the American Society of Landscape Architects, advised and coordinated submission of the materials to the National Park Service.

City Council approves strategies for undergrounding poles, LCR improvements costing over $60,000,000 

By BARBARA DIAMOND

Laguna Beach will have to dig deep to find the money to underground utilities on Laguna Canyon Road (LCR) and city streets essential for emergency evacuation, as well as to improve road safety for pedestrians and cyclists. 

A committed City Council approved on Tuesday nine recommendations for strategies to safeguard the city and its residents at an estimated total cost of more than $60 million over a period of several years, $42 million of it to underground the more than 160 poles along Laguna Canyon Road. The estimate does not including the complete costs associated with the development of a master plan for Laguna Canyon Road, which will be forthcoming when the design is completed by Edison. 

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo courtesy City of LB

Emergency evacuation areas are marked in blue

Initial funding will come from the proceeds of Measure LL, a 2 percent increase in bed taxes approved by a significant number of voters in November.

Councilman Bob Whalen, who strongly supported the passage of LL throughout his re-election campaign in 2016, said Tuesday that he will focus on finding the funding for the undergrounding.

”We need to present the community with real alternatives,” said Whalen. “I think the community will opt for safety.” 

Whalen and Councilman Rob Zur Schmiede were members of the task force that developed the recommendations approved Tuesday. However, nothing is set in stone.

“These are steps, steps to get started,” said Zur Schmiede.

Summary of undergrounding strategies:

Use Measure LL and city Street Lighting funds for the first four years to focus on undergrounding utilities in areas at risk of wildfires or are vital to evacuation. 

Identify the key escape routes of Thalia and Glenneyre streets, North and South Coast Highway, Bluebird Canyon, and from West Street to Third Avenue in South Laguna as priorities for undergrounding. 

Identify incentives for the residents to form larger, more cost-effective assessment districts and consider helping with the cost of major evacuation routes within a district.

The smaller the district, the higher the cost to each property owner. The estimate for one 21-parcel district is $66,000 per parcel.

Master Plan

The proposed Laguna Canyon Road Master Plan must comply with Caltrans requirements for documents on the proposed improvements to the state owned, operated and maintained roadway.

The report will be completed about two years into the process when the city will be well-positioned to apply for other funding, according to the staff report, and to move toward the project approval and environmental clearance phase. 

Edison’splan would begin the preliminary undergrounding design the project description and goals are established in the master plan process.

Councilman Kelly Boyd said he doesn’t want to see the undergrounding of Laguna Canyon Road to get bogged down like the Village Entrance. 

“These recommendations will speed up the process,” Boyd said 

The council and indeed, almost every one of the 14 speakers from the audience complimented the detailed half-hour power-point presentation on the recommendations provided by Public Works Director Shohreh Dupuis and her team of Wade Brown, project director, and Gavin Curran, finance director.

“I think this is a masterpiece,” said Mayor Toni Iseman. 

 The power point and approved recommendations are available for review on the city website, www.lagunabeachcity.net.

“Undergrounding Laguna Canyon Road from downtown to El Toro Road will cost an estimated $42 million, according to Dupuis.

“There are more than 160 poles,” she said.

Roots the Beauty Underground raises eyebrows locally – and defines them – with event on 1/28

Valerie Giraud, creator and cofounder of Antonym Cosmetics, will participate in offering complimentary make-up applications at Beauty & Brows, the Perfect Pair, at Roots the Beauty Underground.

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

Shape up with Roots complimentary make-up application

Giraud will customize the perfect look for customers in 10 minutes, with eyebrow shaping from eyebrow experts, The Brow Gal, included.

Roots is also offering a free gift with purchases of $50 or more of Antonym 

The event will take place on Sat, Jan 28 from 1 – 5 p.m. at 384 Forest Ave, Suite 9. There will be complimentary parking in The Lumberyard Plaza Parking Garage located off Ocean Ave.

Jazz Wednesdays Winter 2017 presents Classic Jazz on Feb 1 

Internationally renowned guitarist and worldwide jazz educator Bruce Forman and his group bring classic jazz to [seven-degrees] on Feb 1 as part of the Jazz Wednesdays Winter series by Laguna Beach Live! [seven-degrees], 891 Laguna Canyon Rd, offers a full bar and special buffet dinner menu for purchase. Concerts are 6 to 8 p.m. and the doors and kitchen open at 5 o’clock for a great pairing of outstanding talent and delicious food.

Bruce Forman

Forman’s guitar style has been an important part of the international jazz scene for more than two decades. He has been featured as leader as well as sideman at most of the prestigious festivals and concert venues throughout the world. His recording and performing credits include Bobby Hutcherson, Ray Brown, Freddie Hubbard, Stanley Turrentine, Joe Henderson, Barney Kessel, and others. Known for bob-style phrasing and inventive harmonization, his ability to work in a variety of settings keeps him in constant demand.

Cover charge is $20 in advance, $25 at the door and $140 for the full season. To purchase tickets buy online http://www.lagunabeachlive.org or by phone at 800-595-4849. Reservations are accepted until noon on day of concert or until sold out. Information line is 949-715-9713. 

The series continues with Cabaret Jazz Spider Saloff (Feb 15) Straight Ahead Jazz Akiko Organ Trio (March 1) A Tribute to Nancy Wilson & the Adderley Brothers with Maiya Sykes, Bijon Watson & Jeff Clayton (March 15) Cabaret Jazz Melissa Morgan (March 29) and West Coast Jazz 

Also not to be missed - April 26, Members of Honk come together for an exciting evening of music to raise funds for education programs for our kids.

Tis the season: Watch for gray whales and other wildlife while cruising aboard the R/V Sea Explorer 

Gray whale watching season has come again to Southern California. The Ocean Institute offers weekend whale watching cruises on its 65-foot R/V Sea Explorer, giving participants an opportunity to see whales, dolphins, fish, sea lions and other wildlife along the Southern California coastline.  

Click on photo for a larger image

 

Submitted photo

Dolphins are frequently seen on the whale-watching cruises

Cruises are offered most weekends. Upcoming dates include Jan 28, Feb 4, 5, 11, 12, 19, 25 & 26 and March 4, 5, 11, 12, 19 & 26. Cruise times vary. Most are 10 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. and 1 – 3:30 p.m. Check the website for specific dates and times.

Prices are $45 for adult (18-54), $35 seniors (age 55 and up) and active duty military, and $35 and $25 for children (age 4 to 17). There is a transaction-processing fee for credit card, phone and Internet orders.  

Members of the Ocean Institute receive a 10 percent discount. Information may be obtained by calling the Ocean Institute at (949) 496-2274. Register online at http://www.ocean-institute.org/event/whale-watching-cruise

Laguna Art Museum’s highly anticipated Art Auction takes place on Feb 4, featuring California Cool artwork

On Feb 4, Laguna Art Museum will present Art Auction 2017: California Cool. With works by more than 100 California artists, the museum-curated Art Auction will feature original art at great prices, delicious cuisine, and creative cocktails. 

Among the many wonderful works available in the live auction, Lita Albuquerque’s Emanation is one of communications director Cody Lee’s several personal favorites. Lita had an exhibition at LAM in 2014. She is also this year’s Artist of the Year for Art Palm Springs.

“We expect a lot of excitement among bidders,” Lee says, given the superb quality of the works available.

The evening will include a silent auction as well as a live auction led by Aaron Bastian, senior specialist in California and American paintings at Bonhams in San Francisco and featured appraiser on PBS’s Antiques Roadshow.

As the museum concludes simultaneous exhibitions of works by Phillip K. Smith III and Kristin Leachman, the Museum is delighted to announce that Art Auction 2017 will feature works by both artists. Phillip K. Smith III and Royale Projects have donated an archival digital print from an edition of ten, and Kristin Leachman has donated an untitled gouache on paper ($5,500 value) from her Xylem Rays series.

Submitted photos

Lita Albuquerque, Emanation (from the Auric Field Series), pigment on panel and gold leaf on resin, 2017, 18 x 18 inches, courtesy of Peter Blake Gallery

Other notable works include a resin work by Peter Alexander ($35,000 value) donated by the artist and Peter Blake Gallery; a painting by Billy Al Bengston ($25,000 value) donated by the artist; a Light Sentence sculpture by Laddie John Dill ($40,000 value) donated by the artist; a lithograph by Sam Francis ($5,000 value) donated by the Sam Francis Foundation; as well as works by Lita Albuquerque, Helen Lundeberg, and Ed Ruscha. 

With something for every taste and pocketbook, there are many opportunities for attendees to add top-quality art to their collections. The works range in price from $250 to $50,000, and bidding starts at 50 percent of the stated value. Proceeds from the event will support Laguna Art Museum’s dedication to collecting and preserving California art, presenting critically acclaimed exhibitions, and enhancing art education programs for all. 

Laguna Art Museum’s Art Auction, in its 35th year, is the longest running art auction in California and one of Orange County’s most exciting art and social experiences.  

Tickets to attend the event are $125 for museum members at the Friend level and higher, and $150 for all others. Tickets include auction admission, complimentary parking, food, and drinks.  

Click on photo for a larger image

 

Bradley Hankey, The Beginning, oil on wood panel, 2016, 36 x 36 inches, courtesy of the artist and Skidmore Contemporary Art

The event takes place from 6 to 10 p.m. at Laguna Art Museum, with a silent auction from 6 to 8 p.m. and a live auction of twenty works at 8 p.m.  

The live auction, in partnership with Paddle8, will add a further element of excitement to the competitive bidding with absentee bids placed from around the world.

In addition to art, guests will enjoy the culinary talents of West Coast Event Productions, wine by Wine Gallery, and desserts by Simply Sweet Cakery served alongside specialty coffee and teas provided by Urth Caffé. 

The evening’s cool ambience will feature floral design by Laguna Nursery; event lighting and production by The Showpros Group; and upbeat music through the night.  

Attendees will have the chance to mingle with featured artists, fellow collectors, and the museum’s curators and executive director.

The Art Auction 2017 team is led by co-chairs Sara Heeschen and Deborah Lake; committee members Tina Cook, Jeannie Denholm, Ruben Flores, Vanessa Helin, Lauren MacLaughlin-Brinker, and Karen Morally; and Laguna Art Museum’s director of special events, Sarah Strozza.

From Sat Jan 28 to Fri Feb 3, Laguna Art Museum will be open with free admission for patrons to preview the works featured in Art Auction 2017: California Cool.  

On Sunday, Feb 5, the museum will host a public sale during which any unsold works will be available for purchase at 50 percent of the stated value. Unsold works will also be for sale online from Feb 6 to 13.

Woman’s Club will honor outgoing Mayor Steve Dicterow at lunch meeting on Friday Feb 10

The annual Mayor’s Lunch, sponsored by the Woman’s Club, will be held on Friday, Feb 10. Mayor Steve Dicterow will be honored for completing his fourth term as mayor of our City.

According to Club President Barbara Crane, this is the 20th annual Mayor’s Lunch.

“We started this tradition because Club members recognized that our mayors work extra hard during their tenure,” said Crane. “In addition to the customary duties of our council members, we expect them to participate in a number of ceremonial duties, also. Their extra efforts deserve recognition.”

The public is invited to this event, which begins at 11:30 a.m.

For reservations, respond no later than Feb 3 to www.wclb.org. Tickets are $40 for Club members and $45 for others. Tables of 8 may be purchased for $320. 

The Clubhouse is located at 286 St. Ann’s Drive.

Art Museum announces 2017 Film Night line-up

This month, Laguna Art Museum launches its 2017 Film Night program with the first of the series of film screenings introduced by special guests.  The film program, designed to complement the museum’s mission and explore the art and culture of California, is organized into four categories: contemporary films, documentaries, artists’ picks, and classics.  

Screenings take place on the third Thursday of each month at 7 p.m., and are included with museum admission.

The museum’s first contemporary film for 2017, screening on Jan 19, is 500 Days of Summer. The 2009 comedy-drama will be introduced by producer Jessica Tuchinsky. On March 16, producer Denise Di Novi will introduce Tim Burton’s romantic dark fantasy Edward Scissorhands.

On April 20, Laguna Art Museum curator Janet Blake will introduce the 1950 film noir Sunset Boulevard, and on Aug 17 the 1974 neo-noir mystery Chinatown.

Documentaries: On Feb 16, director and producer Paul Bockhorst will introduce Design for Modern Living, a documentary on artist Millard Sheets. 

On May 18, filmmaker Dale Schierholt will introduce Art and the Zen of Motorcycle Racing (or Lunch with Billy Al), a documentary about artist Billy Al Bengston in the Laguna Art Museum-produced California Masters series. On July 20, producer Martin Yewchuck will introduce his documentary The Greeter. 

Artists’ Picks

Phillip K. Smith III, Laguna Art Museum’s commissioned artist for Art & Nature 2016, will introduce Blade Runner, starring Harrison Ford, a personal favorite, on June 15.  Artist LG Williams will introduce his choice, Peter Brook’s film version of the Hindu epic The Mahabharata, on Sept 21.

From Oct through Dec2017, the museum will focus on films that complement California Mexicana: Missions to Murals, 1820 – 1930.  The exhibition is part of Pacific Standard Time: LA/LA, an exploration of Latin American and Latino art in dialogue with Los Angeles and California, led by the Getty.

Laguna Art Museum’s mission is to collect, care for, and exhibit works of art that were created by California artists or represent the life and history of the state. The museum is located at 307 Cliff Drive on the corner of Coast Hwy and Cliff Drive.

Hours are Sunday, Monday, Tues, Friday, Sat: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m.; Thurs 11 a.m. – 9 p.m. Closed Wednesdays, Fourth of July, Thanksgiving Day, Christmas Eve, Christmas Day, and New Year’s Day. General admission is $7. Students, seniors (60+), and active military: $5. For children under 12 and museum members, admission is free.

For more information, visit www.lagunaartmuseum.org

Events, programs at Susi Q

Events require advance registration by calling (949) 464-6645

Parking is Free!

Laguna Beach Seniors is on Facebook! Sign up to receive our newsletter: www.susiq.org

 

Hearing Screenings

2nd Thurs | 1:30-3:30pm | Free

Hearing screening and consultationwith audiologist Dr. Rose-Marie Davisincludes complimentary hearing aid cleaningand minor repairs. Call 949-497-2441to schedule an appointment.

Family Caregiver

Support Group

2nd & 4th Wed | 3- 4:30pm | Free

Sharing confidential, emotional support and resources among caregivers.

Club Q Laguna

1st and 3rd Friday | 3-5pm

Join Laguna’s LGBT seniors for seasonal potlucks, free movies and snacks, speakers, and outside group events. In good company, the club also enjoys working on community service projects.

Ted Talks

1st & 3rd Tuesday | 10-12 p.m.

Limited Space

TED is a nonprofit devoted to spreading ideas, in the form of short, powerful talks. Contact Al Gumb if you’d like to join: (949) 627-7541

Computer Assistance

Thursdays Noon-3pm. Drop in for one-on-one help with your laptop, smart phone, or tablet, (PC & Mac/Apple). 

Benefits Enrollment Center

Council on Aging and Laguna Beach Seniors introduce the Benefits Enrollment Center at The Susi Q to assist seniors and persons with disabilities find and apply for benefit programs.

Enrollment Available every first Monday 12:30 – 3:30 p.m. Free 

Call to register: 497-2441

Social Services Support

Feeling the Blues Counseling

One-on-one sessions for men and women.Schedule an appointment with a mental health professional. 10 free sessions. Call for more information (949) 497-2441

More Susi Q events below

More events, programs at the Susi Q

Events require advance registration by calling (949) 464-6645

Parking is Free!

Laguna Beach Seniors is on Facebook! Sign up to receive our newsletter: www.susiq.org

 

Care Management

Mon – Fri | 9am- 3pm |

Saturday (apt. only) | 9am – 1pm

Free

Providing linkage to resources that promote safety and quality of life. Call for appt.

Small Circle Standing Yoga

Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays from 9-10am. $4 per class. The overall benefits will affect every aspect of your health and the quality of your daily life. Exercises can be performed while standing or while sitting in a chair. No floor or mat exercises are performed. Instructor: Wayne Lawrence

Adult Hula Lessons

Fridays from 1:30-2:30.

$3 suggested donation per class. Come and dance the hula with us! The gentle and graceful movements will make you forget your troubles and mentally transport you to the islands. 

Take the bus to the Susi Q

The city’s blue buses now stop right in front of the Susi Q Monday – Saturday all day. 

Schedules will be posted at all bus stops, so getting here is easier than ever. You won’t have to deal with traffic or parking!

Interpreting Current Events 

Tuesday and Friday | 9:30- 11:30am

Join this discussion of newsworthy events, and topics of special interest.

Bingo 

Join us for Bingo every Monday and Thursday from 10:30-11:30am. Try your luck to win prizes and gift cards. National Charity League sponsors “Birthday Celebration Bingo” on the 3rd Wednesday of every month, from 10:30-11:30am. Free!

Monday Movie and Popcorn

Free every Monday from 12:30-3pm. See movie schedule at susiq.org.

Intermediate Ballroom Dancing

Mon | 2- 3pm | Intermediate | $7 per class – Drop-ins welcome! Waltz, Rumba, Swing, Watusi, ChaCha, Country two-step, Fox Trot. No partner required.  Instructor: Candis Davis

Health Insurance Counseling (HICAP)

1st & 3rd Mon | 9am- Noon | Free

Providing assistance and objective information to help seniors and disabled persons make informed decisions about health care coverage, Medicare benefits and supplemental insurance plan options.  Sponsored by the Council on Aging.  Call for apt.

More Susi Q events below

More events, programs at the Susi Q

Events require advance registration by calling (949) 464-6645

Parking is Free!

Laguna Beach Seniors is on Facebook! Sign up to receive our newsletter: www.susiq.org

 

Free Legal Clinic

Seaside Legal Services

Providing professional legal assistance to seniors age 55+ who cannot afford counsel. Attorney’s Jane Fulton and Leslie Lindgren provide help and/or referrals for family law; health-related issues; consumer problems; conservatorships; housing; elder abuse; bankruptcy; wills and power of attorney. Must be an OC resident with proof of residency. Call first to make an appointment, 949-497-2441. No walk-ins.

Contemporary Short Story Seminar

2nd & 4th Tuesdays | 2 – 4 pm

Members will take turns leading discussions of selected stories. Contact Alison King, Ph. D. for more information: (714) 608-1322 or email her at: aking@csusm.edu

Free Estate Planning Legal Advice

3rd Thursday of each month from 12-2 p.m. Local Attorney Leslie Daff is available to answer questions pertaining to estate planning, probate, and trust administration and to prepare and notarize financial powers of attorney, advanced health care directives, HIPAA authorizations, and trust amendments (to leave bequests to Laguna Beach Seniors, INC.) at no charge.

We have Bridge for all levels!

Call to find out about classes!

 

Bridge Group needs fourths

The Round Robin Bridge group is looking for new players and substitute players.  The group meets the 1st and 3rd Tuesday of each month from 10:30-3 at the Susi Q. If interested, please contact Kathy Oliver at (949) 497-7927 or (949) 231-9235.

Tabletop Treasures

Mondays | 9am – Noon.

Fabulous recycled and second time around treasures for sale at bargain prices. Small donated items are always appreciated for drop off from 9am-3pm. No clothing please. Proceeds benefit weekly Bingo and fund the Laguna Beach High School Scholarship from LBS.

Heart to Heart

Join Laguna residents and facilitator Kay Wenger, LMFT, in a supportive atmosphere where concerns, coping skills, and helping tips are shared. This free ongoing group meets every Monday 10-11 a.m.

Open Game Room

Wednesdays | 12:30-4:30pm 

Game day fun including Scrabble, Mahjongg and other board games .

Needle Arts Guild 

The Susi Q Community Needle Arts Guild meets on the last Friday of every month at 1 pm creating handmade items for local organizations. 

Alzheimer’s & Dementia Caregiver Support Group

Join us the first Wednesday of every month from 1:30-3 p.m. for an informational meeting and informal discussion.  Strategies will be shared for dealing with loved ones who are affected by the disease.

Table Tennis every week

Tabletop tennis, or ping pong as some might label it, is offered every Mon & Wed | 12:30 – 4pm

Friday | 12:30 – 2:30pm

Saturday times vary

There is a $25 annual fee. 

Bring your own paddle or borrow one of ours.  All we ask is that you wear non-skidding shoes. 

All levels of play are welcome!

Metta Quintet performs via Laguna Beach Live! Jan 30

Photo by Myrna Suarez

Laguna Beach Live! presents “Stolen Moments, the First 100 Years of Jazz” on Jan 30 by the acclaimed Metta Quintet in a dialogue and demonstration experience at the Laguna Beach Community Center at 7 p.m. The event is part of Laguna Beach Live!’s Music Insights, a new program to increase music awareness and appreciation in the community.

Stolen Moments is a thoroughly captivating and informative program that introduces audiences to jazz music’s rich history and to the names, faces and music of some of its many masters. On a broader level, Stolen Moments also highlights the interplay between the jazz movement and the evolution of American culture throughout the 20th Century and how other genres of music, both in the U.S. were influenced.

The Metta Quintet is presented by JazzReach, a New York based organization dedicated to the teaching of jazz music. 

The evening program is free but reservations are suggested and donations are appreciated. For more information or to make reservations call 949-715-9713, or go to lagunabeachlive.org

Laura’s House kicks off National Teen Dating Violence Awareness with candlelight vigil

On Friday Jan 27 from 6 – 7 p.m., Laura’s House plans to hold its annual candlelight vigil during which hundreds of teens, survivors, and community leaders unite to shed light on the tragic toll that domestic violence takes. 

The vigil, which is scheduled to take place at the OC Sheriff’s Regional Training Academy at 15991 Armstrong Ave, Tustin, will focus in particular on teen dating violence, believed to affect one in three OC high school students.

According to Laura’s House, one in five teens experience bullying on their school property and more than half of high school students who report experiencing sexual or physical abuse by a dating partner, have also been bullied electronically. 

The mission of Laura’s House is to change the social beliefs, attitudes and the behaviors that perpetuate domestic violence while creating a safe space to empower individuals and families affected by abuse.

The vigil is intended to educate teens about the dangers of dating violence as well the importance of healthy relationships. The event will also honor El Toro High School’s Jacque Villagomez, who lost her life in 2008, and is the inspiration behind the annual Candlelight Vigil, now in its seventh year. 

The event will feature emotional survivor testimonials and the H.E.A.R.T. (Healthy Emotions and Attitudes in Relationships Today) program, which is aimed at reducing teen dating violence.

For more information, visit https://www.laurashouse.org/lhteen/

FOA funding grants are available: deadline is Feb 10

The Festival of Arts (FOA) Foundation announced that applications are now available for 2017 Art Grants. 

Nonprofit organizations that have programs that promote fine arts in and about the City of Laguna Beach may apply. Submission deadline is Feb 10.  

Grant applications are available online at www.LagunaFestivalofArts.org or may be picked up at the Festival of Arts administration office located at 650 Laguna Cyn Rd. 

 “The Foundation board looks forward to reviewing your organization’s grant application this year,” said FOA Foundation President Scott Moore. “We’re proud to be able to help fund the many art-related non-profits in the Laguna Beach community, emphasizing the enrichment of our children and young adults in all disciplines of art.”

 For more information on the grant application process, contact Moore at 494-9680. 

The FOA Foundation is comprised of a five-member board of trustees who oversees and administers the program including Scott Moore (president), John Campbell (vice president) Bob Earl (treasurer), Jacquie Moffett (secretary), and John Rayment (board member).

