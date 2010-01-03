A note from Stu

Don’t let it rain on our Parade!

Someone said goodbye to me on the phone yesterday with the old, “Don’t let it rain on your parade,” comment.

It made me think.

As a community, we often take the Patriot’s Day Parade for granted. We don’t think of it as an all-volunteer non-profit effort without any city subsidy. The money they raise from ad sales in the program and their Honoree Brunch funds the entire effort.

The Honoree Brunch will be on Sunday, Feb 5 at Tivoli Too! beginning at 11:15 a.m.

Tickets are only $30 per person and reservations can be made by phoning 494-6016 or emailing shworthy@cox.net

Today (Jan 24) is last day to make reservations.

Why not buy a ticket or two whether you go or not? It is a tax-deductible non-profit donation that is truly an “Only in Laguna” thing!

This year’s honorees are Grand Marshals Aria and Makenzie Fisher; Honored Patriot Major Robert W. Sternfels USAAF, World War II; Citizen of the Year Douglas Miller; Junior Citizens Madison Sinclair and Wyatt Shipp, LBHS Class of 2017; and Artist of the Year John Barber.

Winner of the Laguna Beach High School program cover art contest is Jared Ghetian and winner of the Thurston Middle School Essay contest is Claire Tigner.

•••

Diane Armitage

Why don’t we have a Laguna Restaurant Week?

Last Thursday, I had the terrible job of attending the kickoff party to the Newport Beach Restaurant Week. Poor me. In fact, it was such a terrible job that I had to drag one of my girlfriends along with me. Poor us, sipping champagne, chatting with chefs and grazing among at least 12 restaurant food stations of foodie greatness.

Newport Beach Restaurant Week is currently underway, until Jan 29, with 68 restaurants participating. You can find all the menus and info at http://DineNB.com

Passionate and Enthusiastic Chefs

The kickoff event took place at Newport Peninsula’s new event center, Marina Park (swank!), and welcomed at least 50 people like me … you know, foodie-centric fanatics. It was a great opportunity to chat with a few chefs outside my usual city bounds.

As I noted in a previous column, one of my first stops will be Chef Brian Haskey’s Tackle Box in CDM. It turns out that this Top Chef finalist actually took over the concessions stand there on Big Corona Beach, essentially converting it into a gourmet food truck without wheels.

Haskey told me that he spent many years in L.A. and earned plenty of awards for the fine dining restaurants he represented, but that he wanted to create a “smaller, more responsive menu that could keep him ‘top of mind’ with the foodie public for years on end.” The concept seems to be working gloriously as the little place is stuffed with diners on a daily basis.

Another Chef, Max Schultz of the Sessions West Coast Deli, told me he was a successful practicing attorney but finally succumbed to his real passion – food – and has never looked back. As a longtime resident and ocean-loving spirit, he decided to create the kind of deli he had always been searching for on the Peninsula as a starving kid after long sessions on the water.

Unlike other sandwich shops, Sessions West Coast is a scratch kitchen, meaning everything from sauces to salad dressings, soups, sides and desserts are made from scratch daily. Every sandwich is made to order with fresh, locally grown produce and naturally raised meats, but even that description does not give credit for the kind of gourmet innovation this guy turns out.

I’ve also made plans to visit Ritz Prime Seafood in Newport Beach. Executive Chef George Neyra might be a bit reticent and shy but he’s exactly the opposite when he’s innovating his menu. I met Chef Neyra over a year ago at another food festival, and have sought him out at every festival since – his food is that good.

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Diane Armitage

Short rib on polenta

Cucina Enoteca

A Sizable Success in the Dead of Winter

We milled from table to table, trying everything from flash fried cauliflower in buffalo hot sauce to turkey meatballs in crazy good white sauce.

Restaurant Week has been around since 2006. Last year alone, more than 113,000 people converged on Newport Beach for its Restaurant Week (actually 2 full weeks). They spent more than $3.8 million in those two weeks alone.

Wow.

Having covered the restaurant scene here in Laguna Beach since 2007, I can assure you that our restaurants walk a tenuous tightrope in our winter season. And, in rainy seasons, we’re discovering the tightrope gets even skinnier – perhaps even a little scarier – for our restaurateurs and chefs. A few of the Newport chefs I talked with last week noted that our “seasonality” here in Laguna is more drastic in nature than what they experience in Newport Beach, even on the summer-centric peninsulas that seem to go so quiet in the winter.

A solid handful of Laguna’s restaurants participate in the great O.C. Restaurant Week, this year scheduled for March 5-11. But, after seeing the success and hearing the numbers that Newport Beach realizes for its own restaurant week, I wonder why Laguna doesn’t do its own Restaurant Week in the off-season, in months that don’t compete with the O.C. Restaurant Week effort.

I know there are many residents here in Laguna who just want peace in the off-season months – I’m definitely one of them. Asking thousands to converge on our town might seem quite the opposite of a peaceful week in the off-season. In the end, though, I’m all about living, dining and shopping in Laguna Beach, and our support of our favorite restaurants here in Laguna is – honest to God - paramount to their survival. Further, Newport Beach offers up 68 of its 400 restaurants, about 17% of its total restaurant population. If Laguna restaurants were to participate in similar percentages, that’s really just 15-18 restaurants participating in the entire town. In other words, I don’t think we would be deluged in outsiders coming to town during that single week.

What are your thoughts on this? Feel free to email me at Diane@LagunaBeachBest.com and I’ll report back on the responding consensus.

ŸŸŸŸ

Something for everyone in our wilderness parks

Reservations required Sign-up online: www.lagunacanyon.org/activities.html

949-923-2235. Parking: $3

Laguna Coast

Wilderness Park

•••

Jan 26 Thur Fitness Hike 8:30-11 a.m. Raise your heart rate and your spirits on this strenuous, fast-paced, 5.5-mile hike over steep and uneven terrain (900-ft. elevation gain) with Laguna Canyon Foundation volunteers. Ages 15 and up. Laguna Coast Wilderness Park, James Dilley Preserve.

Jan 27 Fri Meditating in Nature 3:30-5 p.m. Relax in nature with park staff and Laguna Canyon Foundation volunteers. Enjoy a short walking meditation (1/2 mile), breathing and energization exercises, and sitting meditation. Bring a blanket, pillow, and clothing in layers in case the evening is cool. No experience necessary. Ages 16 and up. Laguna Coast Wilderness Park, Little Sycamore Canyon Staging Area/Nix Nature Center.

Jan 28 Sun Nursery Plant Propagation and Care Day 8-11 a.m. Join us at our native plant nursery as we care for native plants from their seed stage to their mature, ready-to-be planted stage. Volunteers may collect seeds, sow seeds in flats, bump plants up, plant at restoration sites, sterilize plant containers, and/or help maintain the facilities for the plants. Gain hands-on experience with habitat restoration while working alongside other zany and interesting plant lovers! Wear closed-toed shoes, layered clothing and sun protection (hat, sunscreen). Bring water.Laguna Coast Wilderness Park, Willow Canyon Staging Area.

Jan 29 Sun Junior Ranger Walk 1-4:30 p.m. Earn your Junior Ranger badge as you learn about survival in Laguna Coast Wilderness Park. Hike 2.5 miles on uneven terrain to Barbara’s Lake and back (45-ft. elevation gain). Learn what birds are saying to each other - and search for evidence of animal life in the park. Find out how plants survive with so little water. You will receive a free Junior Ranger booklet to use along the trail. Ages 8 and up, with an adult. Bring water and a snack. Laguna Coast Wilderness Park, James Dilley Preserve.

•••

Aliso & Wood Canyons

Wilderness Park

•••

Next event will be in February

•••

Scroll down for events at Crystal Cove Park

Crystal Cove State Park

www.crystalcovestatepark.org

Enjoy a free sea glass jewelry making activity Wednesday, Jan 25 from 10-4 in the Education Commons in the Historic District at Crystal Cove State Park (Park in Los Trancos lot). Learn how to turn sea glass into a one of a kind creation.

Explore the huge variety of seaweeds on a guided Seaweeds & Sea Creatures of Crystal Cove Beach Walk on Saturday, January 28 at 2pm. There are countless species of marine algae; green, red, and brown found on the beach. Learn about the biology, ecology, and even human uses of seaweeds and even if there is none to be found a walk on the beach is surely a lovely way to start a Saturday. Meet at the Visitor Center and park in the Los Trancos lot.

Enjoy a super low -0.9 tide at Crystal Cove State Park where a volunteer will lead a guided tidepool walk to Pelican Point on Saturday, January 28 at 3pm and help identify animals and describe some awesome adaptations. Meet at Pelican Point parking lot #2, at the top of the boardwalk.

Join park naturalists on a Bluff and Beach Sunset walk on Sunday, January 29 from 3pm until sunset. Bring a camera and binoculars as we will search for migrating gray whales, birds, and watch the sunset. Walk will be on the beach, and both paved and dirt roads on the bluff. Dress in layers and bring water and a snack. Meet at Pelican Point parking lot #2, at the top of the boardwalk.