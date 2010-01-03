Holy Smoke Council directs expansion of No-Smoking areas
By Barbara Diamond
Folks will still be able to buy tobacco products in Laguna, but not marijuana---and finding a place to smoke either of them will be more difficult if two ordinances to be prepared by staff are approved by the City Council.
The council on Tuesday unanimously directed staff to prepare draft ordinances that expand the ban on smoking in all public areas and the common areas in multi-unit residences, pretty much limiting it to inside residences or vehicles. The ban on smoking tobacco products in public would include e-cigarettes and vaporizers, with a similar ban on marijuana use in a separate ordinance.
“I voted for the city-side smoking ban, but I am concerned about how people will react to the prohibition and how it will be enforced,” said Mayor Pro Tem Kelly Boyd.
Enforcement of city ordinances is mostly complaint driven.
The staff report on smoking policies stated that residents have expressed concern about second hand smoke in public places.
Under current city law, smoking cigarettes is permitted in alleys, in parking lots and garages, on bike paths and on sidewalks, among other public areas.
Results of a city survey in 2016 showed 75 percent of those surveyed supported a city-wide ban on smoking in all public places.
“I was surprised at the survey results,” said Councilman Bob Whalen.
Residents also voted to defeat the Measure KK, which would have rescinded the city’s ban on marijuana dispensaries in Laguna.
A state law, “Adult Use of Marijuana Act” that passed in Nov permits adults to smoke marijuana in private homes or at businesses licensed for on-site marijuana consumption and to grow up to six plants in their homes for personal recreational use.
The draft ordinance directed by council on city policy regarding Proposition 64 would specifically prohibit the sale or distribution of recreational marijuana within the city, as well as prohibit the cultivation of marijuana for business purposes. The council took no action on regulating the cultivation of marijuana without city permit regulation on personal recreational use inside a residence.
Skyloft rooftop deck compromise reached
By BARBARA DIAMOND
Diners and drinkers will henceforth be able to stay later, be more comfortable and entertained at the Skyloft Restaurant and rooftop deck in the Heisler Building on South Coast Highway.
The City Council on Tuesday unanimously approved a compromise between the requests of Heisler Building owner Sam Goldstein on behalf of restaurateur owner Ivan Spiers and recommendations by the Planning Commission and the police department for changes to the Skyloft’s conditional use permit.
Skyloft’s Rooftop
Goldstein had asked the commission to allow the second floor to be open for food and alcohol service until 2 a.m., the rooftop deck kept open until midnight and no limit on the number of musicians who could perform until 1:30 p.m. nightly. He also asked to increase the number of heaters on the rooftop deck from 12 to 20 and the number of umbrellas from 8 to 25.
The commission rejected a change in hours of operation, allowed amplified music to start at 11 a.m. but not to be extended past midnight. The request for more heaters and umbrellas was denied.
Village Laguna President Johanna Felder supported the Planning Commission’s denial, which the council reviewed on appeal and amended.
In summary:
Food and alcohol may be served on the second floor from 7 a.m. to 2 a.m., with the blessings of the police department.
Hours of food and alcohol service on the Rooftop deck were left unchanged for Sunday through Wednesday, but were extended to midnight Thursday – Saturday.
An extra hour was approved for amplified music, with no limit on the number of musicians.
The number of permitted heaters on the rooftop deck was increased to 16.
A maximum of 20 umbrellas were approved on deck.
Resident Barbara Metzger said the umbrellas trivialized the historic building.
Attorney Larry Nokes speaking on behalf of Spiers said the umbrellas were necessary for the public’s comfort and safety. The umbrellas protect customers from sun burn and food from spoiling.
Police Files
Sounds as if this burglary may been an “inside job”
When we think of burglaries, we rarely consider them to be an inside job, i.e., someone who had or has knowledge of where the money is and the best time to go for the taking.
There’s no evidence from the LBPD that we are correct in our deduction, but we want you to see what “fake news” can be.
A woman left her Laguna Beach from 9 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. When she got home, she saw that an outside door to her laundry was open and upon looking around, she saw that an office desk drawer was open.
$15,000 in cash was missing.
Laguna Beach PD detectives are on the case.
Tree outside Urth Caffe is benched by the storm
Click on photo for a larger image
Photo by Dianne Russell
No, this is not the controversial tree in North Laguna
Laguna Beach – Looking Back
Photo series courtesy The Laguna Beach Historical Society
Click on photo for a larger image
St. Catherine’s of Sienna – Circa mid 1950s
Visit the Murphy-Smith Bungalow (home of the Laguna Beach Historical Society, on Ocean Avenue). It is open Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. The Laguna Beach Historical Society is a non-profit, all volunteer organization, which runs free historical programs at City Hall, and has a newsletter, website, and is on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.
The 29th Annual Shap Show - a Look back into “No Suits Allowed” Jan 28 at the Artists Theatre
The very first Shap Show was held in the spring of 1989 and was originally called “No Suits Allowed”. It was the idea of two students, Tim Hobin and Eric Weeks, to raise money for Grad Night. And it was supposed to be Gary Shapiro, now retired math teacher from LBHS, performing solely on stage. Shaprio has been playing guitar for over 50 years.
The next year the Grad Night Committee contacted Shapiro to do another show and No Suits Allowed #2 was born. This time he invited a couple of folks on stage to perform a few accompaniments.
The Grad Night Committee wanted the show again the following year so Shapiro obliged, but this time he invited even more folks to join in on the stage. Mr. Bogie, another LBHS math teacher who also plays guitar, joined in for the 1993 show and little by little it became a thing to have student performers throughout the show. By the late 90’s Shapiro had only two solo performances and the rest were student performers and other guests.
By the early 2000’s the kids started referring to the show as the “Shap Show” and that name has stuck. Shapiro’s solo went down to only one song with him accompanying the student performers in every act. This Saturday, Jan 28, Shapiro will put on “No Suits Allowed #29” but very few people know that. To most it is the 29th year of the “Shap Show”.
Submitted photo
Shap and a student picking together
Over the years the Shap Show has helped raise over $100,000 towards each graduating senior class Grad Night.
Says Shapiro about playing in the Shap Show, “Honestly, being on stage in the LBHS Theater is the best part. Imagine an amateur guitar player/ Professional high school math teacher performing on stage in a real Theater. That’s cool.”
When asked about a time on stage that stands out in his mind, Shapiro recalls the following story: “One time Mr. Bogie and I did a song and we recruited a student drummer and when we practiced we figured out a suitable rhythm. But when we got on stage to do the actual performance the drummer panicked and began drumming at a feverish pace. We finished a three-minute song in a minute and a half with our fingers and arms exhausted from the double time pace. We still laugh about it.”
Shapiro, now retired, has taught math for 40 years: seven years on the East Coast and 33 years at LBHS. He has taught all levels of math throughout his career but at Laguna he was primarily a Pre-Calculus and AP Calculus teacher.
Shap Show is being held on Jan 28, 7:30 p.m. in the LBHS Artists Theater. Tickets can be ordered at shapshow2017.brownpapertickets.com. Premier/reserved seats are $25 / General Admission are $15 / Student General Admission are $10.
Ruben Flores: It’s a perfect time to start native plants
Ruben Flores, who is a horticulturist, landscape contractor, owner of Laguna Nursery and chair of the Laguna Beach Beautification Council, wants locals to know that now is the perfect time to start native plants.
Click on photo for a larger image
Submitted photo
Hands-on experience is very helpful for gardeners of every age
Flores will explain how to select native plants and will demonstrate planting techniques.
The free event will take place on Sat, Feb 4 at 10 a.m. at South Laguna Community Garden Park at Eagle Rock Way and Coast Hwy. Here gardeners can get hands-on experience, Flores said.
The first 25 sign-ups will receive a free native plant.
For more information, RSVP This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .
Laguna Women went to Washington to march Saturday
By MARY MINERMAN
Special to StuNewsLaguna
Laguna women descended on Washington, D.C. last Saturday for the Women’s March on Washington. They crossed the continent and paid Inauguration Weekend prices to voice their concern regarding the direction of the country. Millions, feeling similar apprehension, demonstrated in the capitol and sister marches across the country and all seven continents. The Washington event attendance, according to the New York Times, exceeded 470,000.
Click on photo for a larger image
Photo courtesy Lisa Mansour
Devra Gordon, Beth Estrada, Lynn Epstein, John Estrada, Carol Cebreros, Lisa Mansour, Tori Stalker, Carrie Reynolds in Washington, DC last Saturday
Marchers met in the Mall area where luminaries and celebrities Gloria Steinem, Ashley Judd, Madonna, Michael Moore, America Ferrara, Alicia Keyes, Scarlett Johansson, Angela Davis, and others spoke. Many marchers wore pink hats alluding to Donald Trump’s Access Hollywood hot mic footage released to the public weeks before the election. A variety of issues were protested in signs and chants including Trump’s behavior toward women, reproductive choices, immigration, equal rights, the environment, health care, pay disparity, and racism. Attendees crossed a broad range of age, ethnicity, and gender. As crowds grew, marchers snaked through side streets, making them nearly impassable. Secondary marches headed for the mall, as a result of limited access to the area. Although crowded, participants were generally passionate, enthusiastic, generous, and courteous.
Laguna Beach Women had many reasons for attending the March. Laguna long-timer, Gwen Myers stated,” Imarched because I don’t want to go backwards in our progress for human rights, specifically the rights of women, minorities, immigrants, indigenous people, the LBGTQ and for marriage equality.”
Laguna College of Art and Design student, Lisa Mansour responded,” I march for my three daughters. They deserve better! I march because we were distraught not only by the outcome of the election, but by the extremely divisive nature of Trump’s campaign. I march for civility and inclusion, and for the rights of the marginalized.”
LBUSD school board member, Ketta Brown said, “This is my first taste of true disenfranchisement. My vote didn’t count because I live in CA nor did my children’s as they are registered here still. I now realize silence and complacency is a dangerous combination and will not allow myself to fall into the “sigh, it will be ok” mode that I usually adopt. I took the kids because I believe modeling is the best way to affect the desired outcome, which in this case is an engaged populace starting with my own family.”
Regarding the March, long time Laguna Beach resident, Ann Quilter commented, “Being engulfed by hundreds of thousands of women, men and kids committed to social justice, equal rights for all, women’s rights, religious tolerance was profound, inspiring, and oddly calming. I was engulfed by a wide spectrum of progressive and kind souls from every corner of our country.”
Click on photo for a larger image
Photo courtesy Lisa Mansour
Patty Quilter (L) and Ann Quilter
“It was a wonderful experience to be with hundreds of thousands of cheerful like- minded people on the National Mall- all ages, women and men, babies - I am so glad I went,” said Jane Hanauer, proprietor of Laguna Beach Books.
Moving forward, Ann Quilter said,” I am committed to holding our local representatives accountable and encouraging a younger generation to get involved and fight for what they believe in.” Gwen Myers responded, “The experience energized me and made me determined to be more active to advocate for these issues.” Brown stated, “Hopefully we can keep up the positive momentum and not let it devolve into a grumbling, whiny mass. We need to focus on the purpose which is a better world for everyone. Not just the lucky few who live in Laguna Beach.
“This is a promise I have made to myself and my family and I always keep my word.”
Jazz Wednesdays Winter 2017 presents Classic Jazz on Feb 1
Internationally renowned guitarist and worldwide jazz educator Bruce Forman and his group bring classic jazz to [seven-degrees] on Feb 1 as part of the Jazz Wednesdays Winter series by Laguna Beach Live! [seven-degrees], 891 Laguna Canyon Rd, offers a full bar and special buffet dinner menu for purchase. Concerts are 6 to 8 p.m. and the doors and kitchen open at 5 o’clock for a great pairing of outstanding talent and delicious food.
Bruce Forman
Forman’s guitar style has been an important part of the international jazz scene for more than two decades. He has been featured as leader as well as sideman at most of the prestigious festivals and concert venues throughout the world. His recording and performing credits include Bobby Hutcherson, Ray Brown, Freddie Hubbard, Stanley Turrentine, Joe Henderson, Barney Kessel, and others. Known for bob-style phrasing and inventive harmonization, his ability to work in a variety of settings keeps him in constant demand.
Cover charge is $20 in advance, $25 at the door and $140 for the full season. To purchase tickets buy online http://www.lagunabeachlive.org or by phone at 800-595-4849. Reservations are accepted until noon on day of concert or until sold out. Information line is 949-715-9713.
The series continues with Cabaret Jazz Spider Saloff (Feb 15) Straight Ahead Jazz Akiko Organ Trio (March 1) A Tribute to Nancy Wilson & the Adderley Brothers with Maiya Sykes, Bijon Watson & Jeff Clayton (March 15) Cabaret Jazz Melissa Morgan (March 29) and West Coast Jazz
Also not to be missed - April 26, Members of Honk come together for an exciting evening of music to raise funds for education programs for our kids.
LBHS Student of the Month: Kirsten Landsiedel honored
Photo by Rick Lang
Kirsten Landsiedel
The Laguna Rotary Club honored Kirsten Landsiedel for her excellence in Foreign Language. She enjoys traveling, music, art history and journalism (Editor-in-Chief of the school paper for two years).
Kirsten’s awards include OC Scholar-Athlete and OC All-CIF in Cross Country and Track, Best Delegate Model UN at UCSD and LBHS along with Chemist of the Month.
She plans on attending a university, majoring in biochemistry and minor in language with future plan of Medical school and work with “Doctors without Borders.”
Festival of Arts now accepting scholarship applications
Scholarships are available to all high school seniors who reside in Laguna Beach or attend Laguna Beach High School. Applications will be due March 10, 2017.
Since 1957, the Festival of Arts scholarship program has supported rising young artists by making it possible for students to pursue college studies in the arts. The four-year, highly competitive scholarships are awarded to students who excel in Film, Performing Arts (dance, music and theatre arts- including performance and production), Visual Arts and Writing. Applicants may apply for any or all of the four categories, but will only be awarded one scholarship.
“Students with talents in multiple fields are encouraged to submit an application in more than one category,” said Festival of Arts Board Secretary and Scholarship Chair Pat Kollenda. She continued, “This is an excellent opportunity for students who are considering a career in the arts.”
Scholarship applications are now available online at the Festival’s website www.LagunaFestivalofArts.org or at the Festival of Arts office at 650 Laguna Canyon Road. An applicant must be a graduating high school senior who resides in Laguna Beach or attends Laguna Beach High School. Application deadline is March 10, 2017.
Auditions and interviews will be scheduled in March and April 2017. Scholarship awards begin at a minimum of $1,000 and can be renewed for a total of four one-year scholarships. Students must reapply each summer for a continuation of scholarship status.
Last year, the Festival of Arts awarded $30,000 to graduating seniors for the 2016 - 2017 academic year. Many scholarship winners pursue successful careers in the arts, and some even return to the Festival as exhibiting artists. In addition to Scholarship Committee Chair Pat Kollenda, committee members include Wayne Baglin, Marge Earl, Kathy Jones and Jacquie Moffett.
For general scholarship information, call Michelle Reindl at (949) 464-4201 or visit the website at www.LagunaFestivalofArts.org.
The Festival of Arts is a nonprofit organization that produces the Festival of Arts fine art show and the Pageant of the Masters. Its mission is to support the arts and art education in and about Laguna Beach.
Laguna Dance Festival gears up for 2017 season
Laguna Dance Festival [LDF] welcomes two board members and two part-time staff members to the team as the award-winning organization gears up for an exciting 2017 season.
“This grass roots organization, founded by our artistic director Jodie Gates, keeps growing, with great new board members and experienced staff, so we can continue to bring the absolute best dancers, choreographers and teachers in the world to Laguna Beach,” said Joy Dittberner, executive director, Laguna Beach Dance Festival
Mary Dawe, a California native, has lived in Laguna Beach with her husband Michael, an attorney, for 40 years. A recently retired speech pathologist, she is a lover of dance, particularly contemporary and modern ballet. She is a past board member of School Power and long time member of the National Charity League. She is a welcome addition to the Board.
Artist, motivational coach and teacher, Ryan Kingslien has also joined the Board. Ryan is the founder of the first online school for digital arts: Zbrushworkshops and Uartsy. He’s an enthusiastic lifelong learner and shares his passions in webinars, writings and video lessons, while also devoting time to digital art and programming. Ryan’s studio is on Coast Hwy and he lives with his wife Sonja and their two daughters in Laguna Niguel.
Laguna resident Deena Harros joins LDF as operations manager, a position she also holds for Laguna’s First Thursdays Art Walk. Deena is also social media marketing coordinator for Crystal Cove Alliance. In her spare time, she is principal and designer of Dandelion, a handmade jewelry and accessories business. A graduate of California State University, Fullerton, with a degree in Business Administration, Deena brings excellent management and technology skills to help keep the festival back office operating at peak efficiency.
In her spare time, Deena volunteers with Laguna Art Museum, Laguna Plein Air Painters Association, Newport Beach Film Festival and Transition Laguna Beach.
Randy Kraft is a long-time supporter and previous public relations agent for Laguna Dance Festival. She returns this year as advertising and publicity representative. Randy hopes to continue to build awareness throughout the region for not only the festival in September, but also the myriad of performance and educational activities all year. Randy holds an MBA and an MFA in Writing and is a freelance journalist and novelist, a non-profit marketing consultant, and she pens book reviews for www.ocinsite.com.
Laguna Dance Festival presents world-class dance performances and provides quality dance education in an effort to increase public appreciation for the art. The Festival is also the 2015 winner of the Laguna Beach Arts Alliance Best Arts Program and the ArtsOC Achievement award for Outstanding Arts Organization.
Visit www.lagunadancefestival.org for more information.
Roots the Beauty Underground raises eyebrows locally – and defines them – with event on 1/28
Valerie Giraud, creator and cofounder of Antonym Cosmetics, will participate in offering complimentary make-up applications at Beauty & Brows, the Perfect Pair, at Roots the Beauty Underground.
Click on photo for a larger image
Submitted photo
Shape up with Roots complimentary make-up application
Giraud will customize the perfect look for customers in 10 minutes, with eyebrow shaping from eyebrow experts, The Brow Gal, included.
Roots is also offering a free gift with purchases of $50 or more of Antonym
The event will take place on Sat, Jan 28 from 1 – 5 p.m. at 384 Forest Ave, Suite 9. There will be complimentary parking in The Lumberyard Plaza Parking Garage located off Ocean Ave.
San José del Cabo Sister City trip leaves on Feb 16
The Laguna Beach Sister Cities Association offers an adventurous trip to sister city, San José del Cabo, Mexico, over Presidents Weekend, Feb 16 - 19.
In addition to making new friends, participants will embark on interesting excursions including a complimentary Thursday Art Walk followed by a group dinner; Friday visit to the Historic District including shopping in San José del Cabo; private visit with Sister Cities’ international artist in residence, Gianne de Genevraye; dinner at an organic farm; and on Saturday a private hard hat tour of the guard-gated Montage Los Cabos (a sister property to Montage Laguna Beach), with time at the exclusive beach.
Click on photo for a larger image
Submitted photo
Visitors from the Sister Cities Association stop by Sabor a Cabo 2012, or Taste of Cabo, in San José del Cabo: (L-R) Alicia Cota Rojas from the Los Cabos mayor’s office, Michele Monda, Pat Kollenda, Betsy Jenkins, Fabiola Kinder, Carol Reynolds, Nancy Beverage and Karyn Philippsen
Trip participants will enjoy a complimentary members-only Sunday brunch at a private local residence within a gated community. (Note: prices are not included for organized meals.)
With the low membership fee of $30 per individual and $50 per couple, (sign up at http://www.lagunabeachsistercities.org/membership.html) those making the trip will have access to exclusive members-only events.
Special group rates at El Encanto Inn are subject to availability. Southwest Airlines has direct, non-stop flights from Orange County to Los Cabos International Airport.
For trip details, contact Fabiola Kinder at 949 246 2327, or email her at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .
The event is organized by the Laguna Beach Sister Cities Association, a non-profit organization devoted to cultural and educational exchanges with its three sister cities of Menton, France (est. 2008); San José del Cabo, Mexico (est. 2012); and St. Ives, England (est. 2014).
Laguna Beach Sister Cities, established in 2008, is a broad-based, Laguna Beach City Council-approved, all volunteer, non-profit organization.
Village Laguna meeting - rooftop restaurants and bars
Village Laguna invites the public to its general meeting on Jan 30, at 7 p.m., held at the Unitarian-Universalist Fellowship Hall, 429 Cypress. A panel, including Architect Morris Skenderian, Planning Commissioner Roger McErlane, and Hotel Laguna owner Stefan Andersen, will explore issues surrounding rooftop restaurants and bars.
Audience members will be given time to express their concerns.
Some people feel that the existing rooftop decks, K’ya, Mozambique, and Skyloft, have created additional congestion, noise, and parking problems for our Village, already burgeoning with tourists and residents. Other people feel they have added energy, charm, and much needed revenue for our business community.
More rooftop businesses are in the works: currently a restaurant with a deck at the site of the old Mosun restaurant and a restaurant-inn complex, at the former Coast Inn property. There will be undoubtedly more of these businesses to emerge.
Village Laguna Members will also be voting for the position of Village Laguna President at this meeting.
Art Museum announces 2017 Film Night line-up
This month, Laguna Art Museum launches its 2017 Film Night program with the first of the series of film screenings introduced by special guests. The film program, designed to complement the museum’s mission and explore the art and culture of California, is organized into four categories: contemporary films, documentaries, artists’ picks, and classics.
Screenings take place on the third Thursday of each month at 7 p.m., and are included with museum admission.
The museum’s first contemporary film for 2017, screening on Jan 19, is 500 Days of Summer. The 2009 comedy-drama will be introduced by producer Jessica Tuchinsky. On March 16, producer Denise Di Novi will introduce Tim Burton’s romantic dark fantasy Edward Scissorhands.
On April 20, Laguna Art Museum curator Janet Blake will introduce the 1950 film noir Sunset Boulevard, and on Aug 17 the 1974 neo-noir mystery Chinatown.
Documentaries: On Feb 16, director and producer Paul Bockhorst will introduce Design for Modern Living, a documentary on artist Millard Sheets.
On May 18, filmmaker Dale Schierholt will introduce Art and the Zen of Motorcycle Racing (or Lunch with Billy Al), a documentary about artist Billy Al Bengston in the Laguna Art Museum-produced California Masters series. On July 20, producer Martin Yewchuck will introduce his documentary The Greeter.
Artists’ Picks
Phillip K. Smith III, Laguna Art Museum’s commissioned artist for Art & Nature 2016, will introduce Blade Runner, starring Harrison Ford, a personal favorite, on June 15. Artist LG Williams will introduce his choice, Peter Brook’s film version of the Hindu epic The Mahabharata, on Sept 21.
From Oct through Dec2017, the museum will focus on films that complement California Mexicana: Missions to Murals, 1820 – 1930. The exhibition is part of Pacific Standard Time: LA/LA, an exploration of Latin American and Latino art in dialogue with Los Angeles and California, led by the Getty.
Laguna Art Museum’s mission is to collect, care for, and exhibit works of art that were created by California artists or represent the life and history of the state. The museum is located at 307 Cliff Drive on the corner of Coast Hwy and Cliff Drive.
Hours are Sunday, Monday, Tues, Friday, Sat: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m.; Thurs 11 a.m. – 9 p.m. Closed Wednesdays, Fourth of July, Thanksgiving Day, Christmas Eve, Christmas Day, and New Year’s Day. General admission is $7. Students, seniors (60+), and active military: $5. For children under 12 and museum members, admission is free.
For more information, visit www.lagunaartmuseum.org
Saint Catherine of Siena Parish School pasta dinner and open house will be held in the gym on Groundhog Day, Feb 2
Saint Catherine of Siena Parish School in Laguna Beach is holding their annual Pasta Dinner and Open House event in the school gymnasium on Thursday, Feb 2. Tickets are $15 per person and include a salad, choice of pasta from Sapphire restaurant, dessert and drink. All proceeds go towards the funding of the school’s 6th grade Science Camp.
Parking is limited on campus, so a complimentary trolley service is being provided with pickup on Wesley Dr. near Gelson’s. This is a great opportunity for visitors to join us and see our Pre-Kindergarten through 8th grade campus as classrooms will be open and teachers will be available if you have any questions.
For pasta dinner tickets and additional information, please call 949-494-7339.
Derek Gores art on show at LGOCA, 611 S. Coast Hwy
Works by Derek Gores, 1993 BFA Illustration, Rhode Island School of Design graduate, will be on exhibit at the Laguna Gallery of Contemporary Art.
Gores recycles magazines, maps, handwritten notes, data and other printed paper materials in his lush collage artwork. His fine art is represented by galleries in Los Angeles, Paris, Australia and other countries.
Sassy Poolside by Derek Gores, 36” x 36”
Gores was named ‘One of the 40 important artists of the New Contemporary Movement’ by curators of an exhibit in London in 2010. Gores’ work was selected for the Manifest Hope exhibit during President Obama’s Inauguration in 2009.
Gores’ collectors and commercial clients include Prada, Dwell, Lincoln Automotive, the National Football League, Tag Heuer, the Cosmopolitan Las Vegas, Loews South Beach, Heineken, and others. In addition, Gores was the Official Kentucky Derby Artist in 2013.
For more information, visit www.LGOCA.com or call 949-677-8273. The Laguna Gallery of Contemporary Art is located at 611 S Coast Hwy.
LB City Council’s annual retreat set for Saturday
The City Council will hold its annual retreat at 9 a.m., Saturday at the South Coast Water District conference room, 31592 West St.
A proposed agenda includes a review of key accomplishment in 2016 compared to goals set at the 2016 retreat.
The council is also scheduled to discuss the tentative City Council agenda and the need for more meetings, workshops and study sessions, as well as council priorities. .
Retreats are open to the public.
Barbara Diamond