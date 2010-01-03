Police Files
Man, 24, left a trail of crimes along Park Avenue
Police dispatch received a 9-1-1 call early last Wednesday evening reporting that a man was walking in the roadway near the high school on Park Avenue carrying a stick and swinging it at people’s cars. Traffic, the caller said, had stopped and was backed up on both sides of the street.
Officers arrived on scene and had him detained four minutes after the initial call. Alexander Steven Tracy, 24, Laguna Niguel, was soon in custody for being drunk in public. Among his possessions was a Head tennis racquet.
Meanwhile, another officer responded to the 900 block of Park Ave to take a report for a residential burglary.
LBPD Sgt. Tim Kleiser said, “The resident arrived home and found his front and rear doors open. Officers checked the house and found property that belonged to Tracy. The victim noticed two Head tennis racquets had been taken, one of which was in Tracy’s possession and also a bottle of tequila was missing.”
A little while later, an officer responded to the 800 block of Park Ave for a report of vandalism Sgt. Kleiser added, “The resident arrived home around 6:45 and noticed the mailbox had been damaged and broken glass on the driveway. The glass was from the bottle of tequila taken from the residence where the burglary was reported.”
Tracy ended up going to jail for residential burglary, a felony, vandalism and being drunk in public. He was also on probation leading to his status being changed to being a probation violator and he was held without bail.
A man left a watermelon at the front door of the PD
At 10:24 Friday morning, the surveillance camera at the front door of the Police Department revealed a man described as being in his late 40s or early 50s placing a watermelon in front and then walking away.
Police are enhancing the video in the hope of being able to identify the man.
Sgt. Tim Kleiser of the LBPD said, “We don’t know what the purpose of this was, but we think it maybe in regards to the high school incident.”
Remember, for a complete listing of crimes and arrests in town, scroll down to Police Beat at the bottom of our second front page
Council to meet with Planning Commission Wednesday
The City Council will meet Wednesday with the Planning Commission to review the latest concept for the Village Entrance, a combination of two proposals presented to the council in August.
In the combined concept a pedestrian and bike trail would lead to the village entrance - note the small v and e., with public art dotting the landscaping along the trail. Elements of the landscaping are planned to reflect the Festival of Arts streetscape across the road.
Three bridges are designed to connect the parking area easterly of the flood channel - known to some as the Laguna Canyon Creek - with Laguna Canyon Road. More than 390 parking spaces will be retained on the site.
The Digester exterior would be renovated and a new traffic stop would be installed near the signal.
Preliminary costs are estimated at $6.6 million and a recommendation to consider an additional $700,000 at the mid-year budget adjustment hearing, bringing the total estimate to $7.1 million.
If approved by the Planning Commission, the city would proceed with the preparation of a schematic design and required environmental documents.
Barbara Diamond
Laguna Beach High School Scholarship Foundation offers students eight newly established scholarships
The Laguna Beach High School Scholarship Foundation (LBHSSF) makes it easier than ever for graduating LBHS seniors to pay for college with the addition of eight new scholarships. The following awards will bolster the Foundation’s already diverse catalog of nearly 150 awards given every year.
Blakemore Family Design Scholarship
Coldwell Banker Aspiring Agents Award
LBHS Surf Team Scholarship
Laguna Beach Marine Safety Association LBHS Scholarship
Marc Pitz Memorial Scholarship
Nolan Waters Memorial Scholarship
The Roger Shew Memorial Scholarship
TOW PTA Scholarship
In 2016, the LBHSSF gave deserving graduates more than $350,000 on behalf of its generous donors. Students interested in participating in the scholarship process must meet the Jan 31, 11:59 p.m. deadline in order to be eligible. Detailed information regarding requirements can be found at lbhssf.org, or by contacting Lynn Gregory, the LBHS Scholarship Coordinator at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or 949-497-7750 x 1212.
The LBHSSF was founded in 1947 by the Ebell Club, a prominent women’s community service organization, to offer post-graduate support at Laguna Beach High School. Since then, the program has grown through the combined efforts of community volunteers who serve on the Board of Directors and work diligently with LBHS staff, past and present, to support the scholarship process.
Laguna Beach – Looking Back
Photo series courtesy The Laguna Beach Historical Society
Click on photo for a larger image
Looking south on Coast Blvd Circa 1923
The White House and Ravens Inn attracted many – and the parking reminds us that it hasn’t changed. Ravens, built in 1923, burned down less than a year later
Visit the Murphy-Smith Bungalow (home of the Laguna Beach Historical Society, on Ocean Avenue). It is open Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. The Laguna Beach Historical Society is a non-profit, all volunteer organization, which runs free historical programs at City Hall, and has a newsletter, website, and is on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.
Jazz Wednesdays Winter 2017 presents Classic Jazz on Feb 1
Internationally renowned guitarist and worldwide jazz educator Bruce Forman and his group bring classic jazz to [seven-degrees] on Feb 1 as part of the Jazz Wednesdays Winter series by Laguna Beach Live! [seven-degrees], 891 Laguna Canyon Rd, offers a full bar and special buffet dinner menu for purchase. Concerts are 6 to 8 p.m. and the doors and kitchen open at 5 o’clock for a great pairing of outstanding talent and delicious food.
Bruce Forman
Forman’s guitar style has been an important part of the international jazz scene for more than two decades. He has been featured as leader as well as sideman at most of the prestigious festivals and concert venues throughout the world. His recording and performing credits include Bobby Hutcherson, Ray Brown, Freddie Hubbard, Stanley Turrentine, Joe Henderson, Barney Kessel, and others. Known for bob-style phrasing and inventive harmonization, his ability to work in a variety of settings keeps him in constant demand.
Cover charge is $20 in advance, $25 at the door and $140 for the full season. To purchase tickets buy online http://www.lagunabeachlive.org or by phone at 800-595-4849. Reservations are accepted until noon on day of concert or until sold out. Information line is 949-715-9713.
The series continues with Cabaret Jazz Spider Saloff (Feb 15) Straight Ahead Jazz Akiko Organ Trio (March 1) A Tribute to Nancy Wilson & the Adderley Brothers with Maiya Sykes, Bijon Watson & Jeff Clayton (March 15) Cabaret Jazz Melissa Morgan (March 29) and West Coast Jazz
Also not to be missed - April 26, Members of Honk come together for an exciting evening of music to raise funds for education programs for our kids.
Art Walk from 6 – 9 p.m. this Thursday
First Thursdays Art Walk member galleries will be open from 6-9 p.m. this Thursday. Everything is free including the trolleys that will take you from north to south.
Art Walk provides a unique opportunity to promote Laguna Beach as a leading, year-round destination and community of fine art galleries. Its mission is to increase the public’s exposure to the arts by creating a friendly and entertaining environment during exhibitions, lectures, demonstrations and artist receptions.
More information can be found at www.firstthursdaysartwalk.com
JoAnne Artman Gallery, Presents:
“Breaking Ground II: Redefining the Urban Experience” Featuring John “CRASH” Matos
February 2017
Reception: 6-8 p.m.
CRASH
John “Crash” Matos
Spray Paint on Canvas
82” x 64”
A part of the rich cultural and artistic fabric of NYC, the dynamic, explosive work of graffiti legend John “Crash” Matos is coming to the West Coast! Crash’s work is a visual collage that combines elements of comic strips and well-known pop culture imagery with his iconic visual style.
JoAnne Artman Gallery
326 N. Coast Highway - 949-510-5481 - This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.
saltfineart + raw salt
Latin contemporary
An Expression of Mid-Century California
By Michael Harnish
Reception 6-9 p.m.
Pink Light is an exhibit of paintings by Michael Harnish that speak to the cathedral of nature to be found in the urban spaces of Los Angeles. As the sun sets, a radiant pink light is cast across the pale salmon stucco and breezeblock facades of the city. There is an aesthetic cult around this luminous pink found in the light and architecture of Southern California.
It is as quintessential to life here as surfing or lounging in a striped cabana poolside. The gallery is located at 346 N. Coast Hwy.
Greenbelt Annual Meeting takes place on Wed Feb 15 at 7 p.m. at the NCC and is open to the public
The public is invited to the Laguna Greenbelt Annual Meeting on Wed, Feb 15 at 7 p.m. at the Neighborhood Congregational Church, Bridge Hall. The recent designation of Laguna Beach and the Greenbelt in the Historic American Landscapes Survey (HALS) by the National Park Service, Department of the Interior will be featured.
“Laguna Beach and the Greenbelt, Celebrating a Treasured Historic American Landscape” presents the ideas, history, art, and photographs that tell the story of Laguna Beach’s relationship with its unique and dramatic natural landscape. The presentation outlines the evolution of the city as its early settlers, artists, and residents responded to the beautiful setting they were motivated to protect and enhance.
A companion book documenting the presentation of history and exhibits that are now on file at the Library of Congress will be available at the meeting.
The HALS designation recognizes both Laguna Beach and the surrounding Greenbelt as an exemplary combination of sensitive development and the preservation of natural beauty.
The program is free. Light refreshments will be served. A short re-cap of 2016 activities will also be provided, including Greenbelt-supported mini-grant programs for local schools to facilitate nature study and field trips.
Pageant of the Masters ticket offer makes for grand gift - purchase tickets before Valentine’s Day and save 20%
This Valentine’s Day, the Pageant of the Masters is spreading the love with a special ticket offer. For a limited time only, save 20% on tickets to this summer’s production “The Grand Tour” with promotional code VAL20 (excludes loge center seats and all tickets for August 26, 2017). Tickets range from $15-$230.
To take advantage of this incredible offer, call (800) 487-3378 or visit www.PageantTickets.com.
Offer begins Feb 1 and ends Feb 14, 2017. The Pageant runs from this July 7 – Aug 31 with performances nightly at 8:30.
Click on photo for a larger image
The 2017 Pageant of the Masters will be a breathtaking theatrical journey through the centuries in search of unforgettable art. Inspired by the European tradition of continental travel in the 17th and 18th centuries, a ticket to this summer’s “The Grand Tour” becomes a passport to experience spectacle, music, stories and grand illusions as masterpieces come to life.
“If you’re looking for a unique and affordable gift idea this Valentine’s Day, look no further,” said Festival of Arts Marketing and Public Relations Director Sharbie Higuchi. “It doesn’t get more romantic than sitting under the stars, watching the Pageant and listening to the live orchestra with that special someone.”
The Pageant is performed in the Irvine bowl at 650 Laguna Canyon Rd.
Festival of Arts now accepting scholarship applications
Scholarships are available to all high school seniors who reside in Laguna Beach or attend Laguna Beach High School. Applications will be due March 10, 2017.
Since 1957, the Festival of Arts scholarship program has supported rising young artists by making it possible for students to pursue college studies in the arts. The four-year, highly competitive scholarships are awarded to students who excel in Film, Performing Arts (dance, music and theatre arts- including performance and production), Visual Arts and Writing. Applicants may apply for any or all of the four categories, but will only be awarded one scholarship.
“Students with talents in multiple fields are encouraged to submit an application in more than one category,” said Festival of Arts Board Secretary and Scholarship Chair Pat Kollenda. She continued, “This is an excellent opportunity for students who are considering a career in the arts.”
Scholarship applications are now available online at the Festival’s website www.LagunaFestivalofArts.org or at the Festival of Arts office at 650 Laguna Canyon Road. An applicant must be a graduating high school senior who resides in Laguna Beach or attends Laguna Beach High School. Application deadline is March 10, 2017.
Auditions and interviews will be scheduled in March and April 2017. Scholarship awards begin at a minimum of $1,000 and can be renewed for a total of four one-year scholarships. Students must reapply each summer for a continuation of scholarship status.
Last year, the Festival of Arts awarded $30,000 to graduating seniors for the 2016 - 2017 academic year. Many scholarship winners pursue successful careers in the arts, and some even return to the Festival as exhibiting artists. In addition to Scholarship Committee Chair Pat Kollenda, committee members include Wayne Baglin, Marge Earl, Kathy Jones and Jacquie Moffett.
For general scholarship information, call Michelle Reindl at (949) 464-4201 or visit the website at www.LagunaFestivalofArts.org.
The Festival of Arts is a nonprofit organization that produces the Festival of Arts fine art show and the Pageant of the Masters. Its mission is to support the arts and art education in and about Laguna Beach.
Beautiful Darling screens at [seven-degrees] Feb 3
On Friday, Feb 3, filmgoers are invited to a screening of the documentary “Beautiful Darling.” This year, the City of Laguna Beach’s Friday Flicks film series will be held at the multimedia art center [seven-degrees], 891 Laguna Cyn Rd. Beautiful Darling was released in 2010: its running time is 87 minutes.
Food for purchase and cash bar will open at 6 p.m. with the free screening at 7 p.m. Also new this year will be a 30-minute post screening discussion. Theatre performer and director Joshua Vecchione will be a guest panelist, answering film-related questions and directing conversation.
Born James Slattery, Candy Darling was an American transgender actress, best known as a Warhol Superstar. Beyond her acting, she is considered a pioneer who paved the way for modern transgender icons and served as an influence for noted contemporary artists such as Madonna, David Bowie and Lou Reed.
This biographical documentary covers the transformation and career of the New York personality and her time with Andy Warhol in The Factory. It features archival film and video footage, photographs, personal papers, as well as vintage and current interviews.
“Beautiful Darling” was an official selection of more than 50 international film festivals and was awarded Best Film at the Montenegro International Documentary Film Festival.
This is the eighth season of Friday Flicks featuring an exciting mix of acclaimed art genre and art related films, performance art, music, animation and artists. This series is proudly presented with the help of a generous donation from Steve Chadima and Mark Porterfield. It aims to bring together art and film enthusiasts for a shared experience and cultivate dialogue.
“The theater is abuzz before and after with like-minded folks there to see and discuss a movie they probably wouldn’t have normally thought to see,” said Mark Porterfield.
The final Friday Flicks will be on March 3 with a screening of “Life Animated.”
Council has plenty of choices for city committees tonight
By BARBARA DIAMOND
The City Council on Tuesday will wade through a deep pool of applicants for seats on committees, boards, and commissions.
The meeting will begin at 6 p.m., in the City Council Chambers. No other item was scheduled on the agenda, as of Monday.
If all the applicants are vetted Tuesday, the council will interview 59 volunteers for seven advisory bodies.
City policy prohibits one person serving on multiple committees, unless one is ad hoc, defined as a committee with a specific task and a sunset. The council has determined that the Measure LL Audit Oversight Committee, scheduled to sunset in five years, is an ad hoc committee.
LL
Twenty residents filed applications for the LL Committee, with one withdrawal to date.
In alphabetical order, the applicants are Dave Arnold, Anna Cathleen Grenier, Julian Harvey, Ara Hovanesian, Matt Lawson, Alex Lintner, Judie Mancuso, Anne McGraw, Emil Monda, Jim Mouradick, Charity Morsey, Larry Nokes, AnnaMarie Porter, Deborah Schlesinger, Edward Shaw, Peter L. Stevenson, John B. Thomas, George Weiss and Jennifer W. Zeiter
View Restoration Committee
Ten applicants have applied for the five open seats, including incumbents Dave Cortez, Ara Hovanesian and Ruben Flores. Applications were also filed by Daud Ahmed, Barbara Bowie, Rebecca Carson, Dave DiCesaris, Bob Hartman, Theodore Mowery and Jennifer Zeiter.
Recreation Committee
Incumbents Chris Costley, Anna Cathleen Greiner and James Howard are among the eight applicants for a seat on the Recreation Committee. Walter Bell, Jahn M. Levitt, Joe Mackay, Evan Pinto and Sean Tiner have also applied.
Heritage Committee
Incumbents Mike Boone, Clark Collins, Debbie Lewis and Linda Morgenlander, whose terms are due to expire on April 1, were the only applicants for the seven-member committee.
Board of Adjustment/Design Review Board
The terms of Loraine Mullen-Kress, Deborah Neev and Monica Simpson will expire on March 31. All three are among the eight applicants for the five-member board: Mark Cohen, Caitlin Ashley Folgner, Janice Little, Robert Reed and Thomas Sim also applied.
Environmental Sustainability Committee
Incumbents Michael Beanan and Nick Shaffer have re-upped. They are challenged by T. Anne Dabb, Ted Glickman and Justin Rayson for seats on the seven-member committee.
Parking, Traffic and Circulation Committee
Lawrence Carson is the only incumbent re-applying for the committee. New comers are Rebecca Carson, Ted Glickman, Janice Little and Michael Schneider.
Academy Award® winner, Jeff Bridges, narrates MacGillivray Freeman’s newest 3D documentary
Celebrating human ingenuity and innovation while inspiring our future engineers,
Academy Award winner, Jeff Bridges, who recently received his seventh Academy Award nomination for his performance in “Hell or High Water,” has lent his voice to narrate “Dream Big: Engineering Our World,” MacGillivray Freeman’s new 3D film for IMAX and giant screen theatres opening globally beginning Feb 17.
Directed by two-time Academy Award-nominated filmmaker Greg MacGillivray, and produced in partnership with the American Society of Civil Engineers and presented by Bechtel Corporation, “Dream Big” is a first of its kind film that will transform how we think about engineering.
From the Great Wall of China and the world’s tallest buildings to underwater robots, solar cars, and smart, sustainable cities, “Dream Big” celebrates the human ingenuity behind engineering marvels big and small, and reveals the creativity and compassion that drive engineers to create better lives for people around the world.
“I am a believer in encouraging our youth to make a difference in the world, and “Dream Big” encourages young people to do just that,” says narrator Jeff Bridges.
“As an innovator in his own field, Jeff Bridges brings his passion and inspiration to a film that encourages young people to think about engineering as a meaningful way to help others and leave a positive mark on the world,” says director Greg MacGillivray. “Teachers and parents are looking for ways to turn kids on to science and engineering, and with “Dream Big” we hope to bring something new to that effort with an entertaining, visually spectacular film full of stirring human stories.”
One of Hollywood’s most successful actors and a seven-time Academy Award nominee, Jeff Bridges’ performance in “Crazy Heart” deservedly garnered the iconic performer his first Oscar® for Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role.
The actor’s multi-faceted career has cut a wide swathe across all genres. He has starred in numerous box office hits, including Gary Ross’ “Seabiscuit,” “The Fisher King,” “The Fabulous Baker Boys,” “The Jagged Edge,” “Tucker: The Man and His Dream,” “Blown Away,” “Fearless” and “American Heart” which earned Bridges an IFP/Spirit Award in 1993 for Best Actor. He appeared in the critically acclaimed “The Door in the Floor” which also earned him an IFP/Spirit Award nomination for Best Actor.
He has played a major featured role in other films including “The Muse,” “Arlington Road” and starred in “Simpatico,” “The Big Lebowski,” “White Squall,” “Wild Bill,” “Fat City” and “The Mirror Has Two Faces” among many others. Bridges starred in the Coen Brothers’ critically acclaimed western “True Grit” which landed him his sixth Oscar nomination as well as other recent movies such as “The Giver” and “TRON: Legacy” where he reprised his role from the 1982 classic film “TRON.”
Bridges can most recently be seen in “Hell or High Water” for which he received both an Academy Award nomination and a Golden Globe nomination for Best Performance by an Actor for a Supporting Role. In 1983, Jeff founded the End Hunger Network, a nonprofit organization dedicated to feeding children around the world. He is currently the national spokesman for the Share Our Strength/No Kid Hungry campaign that is fighting to end childhood hunger in America.
“Dream Big” is the first giant screen project to promote the educational STEM movement (Science, Technology, Engineering and Math). MacGillivray Freeman Films and its partners at ASCE and Bechtel have produced educational materials to go with the film and are providing funding for programs at museums and science centers such as Engineering Festivals and Girls Night Out.
Some of the targeted programming is meant to introduce middle and high-school girls to dynamic women engineer role models to encourage their interest in engineering careers. Also available are 50 hands-on engineering activities, educational videos, lesson plans for grades K-12 and other engineering-themed events.
These educational components are hosted on the educational website www.DiscoverE.org/dreambig. For more information about the movie visit www.dreambigfilm.com.
Saint Catherine of Siena Parish School pasta dinner and open house will be held in the gym on Groundhog Day, Feb 2
Saint Catherine of Siena Parish School in Laguna Beach is holding their annual Pasta Dinner and Open House event in the school gymnasium on Thursday, Feb 2. Tickets are $15 per person and include a salad, choice of pasta from Sapphire restaurant, dessert and drink. All proceeds go towards the funding of the school’s 6th grade Science Camp.
Parking is limited on campus, so a complimentary trolley service is being provided with pickup on Wesley Dr. near Gelson’s. This is a great opportunity for visitors to join us and see our Pre-Kindergarten through 8th grade campus as classrooms will be open and teachers will be available if you have any questions.
For pasta dinner tickets and additional information, please call 949-494-7339.
Laguna Dance Festival gears up for 2017 season
Laguna Dance Festival [LDF] welcomes two board members and two part-time staff members to the team as the award-winning organization gears up for an exciting 2017 season.
“This grass roots organization, founded by our artistic director Jodie Gates, keeps growing, with great new board members and experienced staff, so we can continue to bring the absolute best dancers, choreographers and teachers in the world to Laguna Beach,” said Joy Dittberner, executive director, Laguna Beach Dance Festival
Mary Dawe, a California native, has lived in Laguna Beach with her husband Michael, an attorney, for 40 years. A recently retired speech pathologist, she is a lover of dance, particularly contemporary and modern ballet. She is a past board member of School Power and long time member of the National Charity League. She is a welcome addition to the Board.
Artist, motivational coach and teacher, Ryan Kingslien has also joined the Board. Ryan is the founder of the first online school for digital arts: Zbrushworkshops and Uartsy. He’s an enthusiastic lifelong learner and shares his passions in webinars, writings and video lessons, while also devoting time to digital art and programming. Ryan’s studio is on Coast Hwy and he lives with his wife Sonja and their two daughters in Laguna Niguel.
Laguna resident Deena Harros joins LDF as operations manager, a position she also holds for Laguna’s First Thursdays Art Walk. Deena is also social media marketing coordinator for Crystal Cove Alliance. In her spare time, she is principal and designer of Dandelion, a handmade jewelry and accessories business. A graduate of California State University, Fullerton, with a degree in Business Administration, Deena brings excellent management and technology skills to help keep the festival back office operating at peak efficiency.
In her spare time, Deena volunteers with Laguna Art Museum, Laguna Plein Air Painters Association, Newport Beach Film Festival and Transition Laguna Beach.
Randy Kraft is a long-time supporter and previous public relations agent for Laguna Dance Festival. She returns this year as advertising and publicity representative. Randy hopes to continue to build awareness throughout the region for not only the festival in September, but also the myriad of performance and educational activities all year. Randy holds an MBA and an MFA in Writing and is a freelance journalist and novelist, a non-profit marketing consultant, and she pens book reviews for www.ocinsite.com.
Laguna Dance Festival presents world-class dance performances and provides quality dance education in an effort to increase public appreciation for the art. The Festival is also the 2015 winner of the Laguna Beach Arts Alliance Best Arts Program and the ArtsOC Achievement award for Outstanding Arts Organization.
Visit www.lagunadancefestival.org for more information.
It’s Big Game time: 25 TVs at Skyloft on Sunday, Feb 5
The Big Game is on in a big way at Skyloft in Laguna Beach. With the most TVs in town, Skyloft’s doors open on Game Day at 9 a.m.
Skyloft’s decadent breakfast menu is served until 3 p.m., with the entire Skyloft menu available from 11 a.m. to close. Chef Arthur and his team will be serving up crowd-favorite breakfast, lunch and dinner items that vary from the best-selling egg, rice and meat patty combo, the Loco Okimoto, to smoked chicken wings, piles of popcorn crawfish, smoked spare ribs, brisket and – of course – Chef Arthur’s “The Cheeseburger (#ocbestburger).”
Enjoy more than 20 craft and traditional beers, 22 wines by the glass, and renowned cocktails, including their signature Bloody Mary, “Kentucky Brunch,” “Georgia Peach Cobbler” and Game Day cocktails that honor the last two teams standing.
Skyloft’s “stadium” is a sell-out crowd for this Big Game. They recommend reserving your table for four today with a $100 deposit, or creating a bigger party with friends at one of the larger table options for a minimal deposit per person.
Don’t let your seat get intercepted, Skyloft suggests: reserve your table today: (949) 715-1550.
Click on photo for a larger image
Remaining seats will be on a first come, first served basis.
In the heart of downtown Laguna Beach, Skyloft provides delectable and down-home “California Smoke.”
Just nearing its one-year anniversary, Skyloft made an impact quickly in Laguna Beach with slow-smoked steaks, ribs, brisket and more. Additional entrees in fresh fish, seafood, innovative salads, sandwiches and pastas pair beautifully with craft cocktails and the finest selection of local and regional craft beers around.
Skyloft serves lunch and dinner daily with a weekend breakfast that welcomes early birds and late risers, one in all. A favorite drop-in for locals, Skyloft also offers the only locals’ “secret menu” in town – The Artifacts – named after Chef Arthur Ortiz.
With roof deck bar and dining that looks onto Laguna’s famed Main Beach, the city’s largest, swankiest bar on the main level, and live music 7 nights a week, Skyloft has quickly become the meet-and-greet destination for great food, lively fun and top-notch entertainment.
For more information, contact Diane Armitage, This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or call (949) 637-1995.
Holy Smoke Council directs expansion of No-Smoking areas
By Barbara Diamond
Folks will still be able to buy tobacco products in Laguna, but not marijuana---and finding a place to smoke either of them will be more difficult if two ordinances to be prepared by staff are approved by the City Council.
The council on Tuesday unanimously directed staff to prepare draft ordinances that expand the ban on smoking in all public areas and the common areas in multi-unit residences, pretty much limiting it to inside residences or vehicles. The ban on smoking tobacco products in public would include e-cigarettes and vaporizers, with a similar ban on marijuana use in a separate ordinance.
“I voted for the city-side smoking ban, but I am concerned about how people will react to the prohibition and how it will be enforced,” said Mayor Pro Tem Kelly Boyd.
Enforcement of city ordinances is mostly complaint driven.
The staff report on smoking policies stated that residents have expressed concern about second hand smoke in public places.
Under current city law, smoking cigarettes is permitted in alleys, in parking lots and garages, on bike paths and on sidewalks, among other public areas.
Results of a city survey in 2016 showed 75 percent of those surveyed supported a city-wide ban on smoking in all public places.
“I was surprised at the survey results,” said Councilman Bob Whalen.
Residents also voted to defeat the Measure KK, which would have rescinded the city’s ban on marijuana dispensaries in Laguna.
A state law, “Adult Use of Marijuana Act” that passed in Nov permits adults to smoke marijuana in private homes or at businesses licensed for on-site marijuana consumption and to grow up to six plants in their homes for personal recreational use.
The draft ordinance directed by council on city policy regarding Proposition 64 would specifically prohibit the sale or distribution of recreational marijuana within the city, as well as prohibit the cultivation of marijuana for business purposes. The council took no action on regulating the cultivation of marijuana without city permit regulation on personal recreational use inside a residence.
Ruben Flores: It’s a perfect time to start native plants
Ruben Flores, who is a horticulturist, landscape contractor, owner of Laguna Nursery and chair of the Laguna Beach Beautification Council, wants locals to know that now is the perfect time to start native plants.
Click on photo for a larger image
Submitted photo
Hands-on experience is very helpful for gardeners of every age
Flores will explain how to select native plants and will demonstrate planting techniques.
The free event will take place on Sat, Feb 4 at 10 a.m. at South Laguna Community Garden Park at Eagle Rock Way and Coast Hwy. Here gardeners can get hands-on experience, Flores said.
The first 25 sign-ups will receive a free native plant.
For more information, RSVP This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .
San José del Cabo Sister City trip leaves on Feb 16
The Laguna Beach Sister Cities Association offers an adventurous trip to sister city, San José del Cabo, Mexico, over Presidents Weekend, Feb 16 - 19.
In addition to making new friends, participants will embark on interesting excursions including a complimentary Thursday Art Walk followed by a group dinner; Friday visit to the Historic District including shopping in San José del Cabo; private visit with Sister Cities’ international artist in residence, Gianne de Genevraye; dinner at an organic farm; and on Saturday a private hard hat tour of the guard-gated Montage Los Cabos (a sister property to Montage Laguna Beach), with time at the exclusive beach.
Click on photo for a larger image
Submitted photo
Visitors from the Sister Cities Association stop by Sabor a Cabo 2012, or Taste of Cabo, in San José del Cabo: (L-R) Alicia Cota Rojas from the Los Cabos mayor’s office, Michele Monda, Pat Kollenda, Betsy Jenkins, Fabiola Kinder, Carol Reynolds, Nancy Beverage and Karyn Philippsen
Trip participants will enjoy a complimentary members-only Sunday brunch at a private local residence within a gated community. (Note: prices are not included for organized meals.)
With the low membership fee of $30 per individual and $50 per couple, (sign up at http://www.lagunabeachsistercities.org/membership.html) those making the trip will have access to exclusive members-only events.
Special group rates at El Encanto Inn are subject to availability. Southwest Airlines has direct, non-stop flights from Orange County to Los Cabos International Airport.
For trip details, contact Fabiola Kinder at 949 246 2327, or email her at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .
The event is organized by the Laguna Beach Sister Cities Association, a non-profit organization devoted to cultural and educational exchanges with its three sister cities of Menton, France (est. 2008); San José del Cabo, Mexico (est. 2012); and St. Ives, England (est. 2014).
Laguna Beach Sister Cities, established in 2008, is a broad-based, Laguna Beach City Council-approved, all volunteer, non-profit organization.