Some new laws to sink your teeth into as 2017 arrives
California will have many new laws going into effect on Sunday, Jan 1. We thought we’d present some here for all of us to be aware of as 2017 unfolds.
Human Trafficking
One new law will bar prosecutors from charging those under 18 with prostitution and make them victims instead.
Driving and Texting
Using GPS traffic apps will now be deemed illegal while driving as will anything hand held that distracts the driver. Mounted or voice-activated devices are still ok.
Child Safety Seats
Generally, children under two-years-old will have to be in rear-facing restraints.
Experimental Drugs
People who are diagnosed as being terminally ill will be allowed to use experimental drugs that don’t have complete approvals when other treatment options have been unsuccessful.
Gun Laws – Ammo
It will be illegal to possess magazines holding more than 10 bullets and those buying ammunition will have to go through background checks.
Sexual Assault
Convictions for sexual assault against an unconscious or heavily intoxicated person will be ineligible for probation meaning the full sentence will be served.
Top headlines of 2016: You read them here first…
By LYNETTE BRASFIELD
Compiled by SHAENA STABLER
In 2016, Stu News Laguna readers found themselves bemused by the curious incident of the cologne in the night, outraged by crimes that involved people as well as mature eucalyptus trees, and shook their heads reading about the carnage that cars (and criminals) can wreak.
(Many also enjoyed our articles about the arts, Laguna life and people, and our lively music scene, but as always, as has long been known in the news industry, “if it bleeds, it leads” – it is simply a fact that the evil and the inexplicable hold a fascination that cannot be denied.)
Most recently, on Nov 25, the story about Five 40-yr-old trees cut by vandals at Montage led to outrage and present a mystery that is still to be solved. What kind of person would inflict such harm? And why?
Then there was the fascinating tale told on March 15 under the headline SWAT Team, bomb squad, cologne and fire details (we didn’t have room to add, “and a helicopter.”) That was a strange story indeed. When police eventually entered the suspect’s hotel room, he was long gone, leaving only a faint scent behind…
Many cars went out of control – or their drivers did – over the months, but none were quite as destructive as the Pursuit on Coast Hwy: Escalade hits 11 vehicles, reported on Aug 16.
There was crime, petty and otherwise, some incidents deserving more than a mention in Police Beat, such as the story about the Woman robbed at knifepoint walking home on Coast Hwy – that was Jan 8 – here’s hoping it isn’t a headline this year too.
That same month, we featured an article about an Airbnb rental gone bad? $192K goes missing – this on Aug 30, though that was only one of many articles about short-term rentals as controversy raged throughout the year over appropriate regulations and neighbor argued with neighbor.
Not surprisingly, there was Craziness on SoLag beaches? Check these scary photos during the summer, July 19 to be exact.
And there was so much more of interest for our dedicated readers to absorb. The elections, for example, provided much fodder for features.
But then Laguna is a newsworthy place to live for sure – and in 2017 StuNewsLaguna will continue to report on the sad, strange, and also the oh-so-wonderful events that occur in our beloved and fascinating hometown.
Brilliant Photos for 2016
Based upon Facebook likes
By SHAENA STABLER
Gray Whales – Rich German – published April 2016
Moss Point – Dennis Piszkiewicz – published April 2016
4th of July in Laguna Beach – Scott Brashier – published July 2016
Cliff Wassmann – published October 2016
Claudine Corr – published April 2016
Monster Wave – Scott Brashier – published September 2016
Laguna Beach – Looking Back
Photo series courtesy The Laguna Beach Historical Society
Main Beach Boardwalk – C-1910
Visit the Murphy-Smith Bungalow (home of the Laguna Beach Historical Society, on Ocean Avenue). It is open Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. The Laguna Beach Historical Society is a non-profit, all volunteer organization, which runs free historical programs at City Hall, and has a newsletter, website, and is on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.
A note from Stu
Happy New Year!
Now that I have finally reached the point where I don’t have to stop and think about what year to write on my checks, it’s 2017…senior moments, as they say.
What is most unbelievable to me is that 2017 will be the ninth year of publishing for StuNewsLaguna and the seventh year that Shaena and I have been partners.
We have seen tremendous growth thanks to you, our readers. We are truly most appreciative of your overall approval of what we do.
It isn’t only the two of us.
Michael Sterling is the webmaster and he has been since day one.
Our associate editor, Lynette Brasfield, has become indispensible with her own personal style and creativity and clear understanding of our goals for every issue.
The venerable Barbara Diamond is our senior writer and a columnist and Alli Rael is an important staff writer.
Other writers include Diane Armitage, Laura Buckle, Suzie Harrison and Samantha Washer. They alsowrite columns, as do Dennis “McWeather” McTighe and April Steinert.
Maggi Henrikson is on board as a contributing editor.
Put a camera in the hands of staff photogs Scott Brashier, Mary Hurlbut and Aga Stuchlik and often miracles result. Our technical advisor for photos is Jay Rubin.
Our in-house graphics designer is the talented Katie Ford.
Our hearts are always in what we do.
Thanks again and a Happy 2017 to all!
Nine o’clock is the New Midnight: Rita Rudner’s New Year’s Eve show will celebrate the start of 2017
In a performance that the New York Times describes as “soft-spoken but not without bite,” Rita Rudner will ring in the New Year at the Laguna Playhouse with her show, 9 p.m. Is The New Midnight, which will begin at 7 p.m. on New Year’s Eve, Dec 31 and end with a champagne celebration at 9 p.m.
Rita Rudner promises to help you laugh your way into the New Year
Rita Rudner is not only one of America’s top comedians -- she’s also a New York Times bestselling author, as well as an award-winning television personality, screenwriter, playwright, Broadway dancer and actress. A house-filling favorite in Vegas, Rudner is beloved for her witty one-liners, which have helped make hers the longest-running solo show in Vegas history – she’s sold more than a million tickets during her time there.
Now this comedy legend is hosting her early evening New Year’s Eve party here in Laguna, where the audience will watch the ball drop on the East Coast and celebrate with a complimentary champagne drink and dessert.
Rita Rudner: 9 p.m. Is The New Midnight is a one night special performance featuring special guests Molly Bergman and Sidney Bowen, a musical duo, who will open the show.
Rita Rudner is one of the country’s top comedians
Rudner has performed over 3,000 solo shows in Las Vegas since the MGM Corporation built a theatre for her twelve years ago. She also regularly performs concerts and at corporate and charity events across the country.
One of the country’s top comedians and a New York Times bestselling author, Rita Rudner is also an award-winning television personality, screenwriter, playwright, Broadway dancer, and actress.
Rudner is a frequent collaborator with her writer/producer husband of twenty years, Martin Bergman. She lives in Las Vegas and Monarch Beach with her husband and daughter. For more information on Rita, log on to her website at www.ritafunny.com or become her fan on Facebook.
Molly Bergman and Sidney Bowen are two local teen singer/songwriters who sometimes perform as a duo. They appeared together at the Laguna Playhouse when they performed last year for recent-Emmy-winning comedian Louie Anderson. They’ve also performed at several benefit shows around Orange County.
Tickets for the show are $99 - $125 and can be purchased online at www.lagunaplayhouse.com or by calling (949) 497-ARTS (2787).
The box office is open Mon – Sat: 12 to 5 p.m. (open until showtime on performance days); Sundays: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. Laguna Playhouse is located at 606 Laguna Canyon Road.
Historical Society to recount Sawdust Festival history
By BARBARA DIAMOND
The early years of the Sawdust Festival will be reviewed by former President Jay Grant in a Laguna Beach Historical Society presentation on Jan 11 in the City Council Chambers.
Grant will recall the festival’s history from its disputed birth in 1965 on a plot of land across from the Laguna Beach Library’s present location.
Festival of Arts rejects officially organized in 1967 as Laguna Beach Artists and Gallery Owners Assn. and produced a festival at a dirt lot on North Coast Highway. Shortly after opening, the festival spread Sawdust over the ground to keep down the dirt.
Local media dubbed the show the Sawdust Festival and the name stuck.
A year later, the association incorporated and leased the property on Laguna Canyon Road.
The debate continues to this day on whether the first two years were the beginning of the festival or precursors, according to Grant.
Visitors to the Sawdust were treated to arts and crafts, but also the energetic atmosphere peopled by strange characters and unusual sights, Jay wrote in his book, “The Sawdust Festival, The Early Years.”
Photo by Doug Miller
Jay Grant - 1974
Some of the sights he recalled: “Old Barn Doors, Peasant dresses, boots, macramé, long beards and longer hair.” He describes the festival as “Rustic, funky, charming and brimming with the oddest collection of individuals you’d find anywhere.”
Hal Pastorius was elected president of the board in 1968. Other board members included Ed Van Deusen, Marilyn Zapp, Bob Young, Bob Foster, John Forkner, Ed Knapp and John Wood. Admission was free for the next four years. The association began collecting a fee of 25 cents in 1972 and raised it to 50 cents in 1978.
Originally open to out-of-town artists, the association restricted eligibility to Laguna artists in 1970.
Grant was hired as sales manager in 1974. He has lots more to tell about the festival.
His presentation will begin at 7:30 p.m. Doors will open earlier.
Admission is free. Cox Cable customers may view his presentation on 852.
Trash collection and tree recycling during the holidays
There will be no delays for residential and commercial trash collection during the holidays. Waste Management will collect and recycle holiday trees on the regular collection days at no charge starting on Monday, Dec 26, through Friday, Jan 13.
Trees must be cut to lengths less than four feet. Decorations, tinsel, metal ornaments, and metal stands must be removed from the trees. Visit the city’s website www.lagunabeachcity.net/recycling for more information.
Gallery Q calls for artists: The Art of Conservation will focus on the beauty of sustainable gardens
Artists of all ages are encouraged to submit artwork for the first show of the 2017 season at Gallery Q at The Susi Q in partnership with The Laguna Beach County Water District. The Art of Conservation is a special art exhibition that includes a series of classes designed to showcase the aesthetics of sustainable and waterwise gardens.
Entries for artwork that capture the beauty of sustainable gardening, including paintings, mixed media, photographs, jewelry, sculptures, textiles or ceramics are welcome. Drop off dates are Jan 12 (5 – 7 p.m.) and Jan13 (3 – 5 p.m.). There is an entry fee of $25 for one piece with $5 per additional piece. No more than three pieces may be submitted.
Visit www.thesusiq.org or The Susi Q front desk for guidelines and an application form to be part of the exhibit.
Beautiful art inspired by sustainable, native and water friendly plants
Selected artwork will be featured in the Art of ConservationExhibition running Jan 16 - Feb 24. Some pieces in the show will be available for sale, with a portion of the proceeds benefiting Laguna Beach Seniors.
“The Gallery Q at The Susi Q issues calls to artists several times a year to showcase the talents of local artists. We’re very excited to partner with the water district and highlight waterwise gardens in art in this time of drought,” said Laurie Smith, co-arts director at The Susi Q.
The Art of Conservation consists of the following events:
An intimate artist-led workshop at the Hortense Miller Garden on Jan 20, 9:30 a.m. – 3 p.m. Fee is $75. For reservations, contact This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .
California Friendly Landscape Training at The Susi Q Senior Center on Jan 21 from 9 a.m. – 12 p.m. Free. Reservations are required; call (949) 342-1432.
Conversation with Gianne de Genevraye about art, conservation, and sustainability on Jan 21 at The Susi Q Senior Center from 4 – 5 p.m. Free.
Artists’ Reception on Jan 21 immediately following the conversation, 5 - 6:30 p.m. featuring works by Gianne de Genevraye and local artists of all ages. Free.
International artist and part time Laguna Beach resident, Gianne de Genevraye, paints in Mediterranean biotopes around the world and focuses her painting on sustainable gardens.
Gallery Q, located at the Laguna Beach Community and Senior Center, 380 Third Street, is a public exhibition space dedicated to showcasing and celebrating the talent of emerging, semi-professional, and professional artists of all ages in Orange County. Five to six shows per year honor local artists and are kicked off with a public art reception.
For more information about Gallery Q at The Susi Q, call 949-464-6645, visit www.susiq.org under Gallery Q
Patty’s House: new charity for you and the one you’ve lost
By JAMIE F. NAPPI
EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR AND FOUNDER
I lost my beautiful, funny and loving mom to ovarian cancer, the silent killer. She was diagnosed at the age of 40. When we received the diagnoses we had no insurance or money. If it wasn’t for the generosity of our loved ones she would have gone without treatment, passed away within months and we wouldn’t have a roof over our heads.
On September 2, 2001 after many rounds of chemotherapy, surgeries, radiation and the onsets of bowel obstructions, my mom lost her courageous battle at the age of 43. I was 24 years old, my brother was 16 and my father lost the love of his life. The most heart-wrenching thing we’ve ever had to go through.
I knew that something would have to come out of this tragedy. It finally happened!
Patty’s House (after my mom) – “A place where healing begins.” The mission of Patty’s House is to serve women who are fighting gynecologic cancers. To assist with financials pertaining to medical and to help with unmet needs.
There are no words to describe how I feel about this vision becoming a reality. It is my hope is to help as many women as possible. A mom’s cancer diagnosis is a diagnosis for their entire family. We at Patty’s House are here to help not only the patient, but also offer emotional support for the family.
To the husbands, sons, daughters, sisters, brothers, best friends, mothers and fathers who have lost your loved one to this disease, I am truly sorry. This mission is also for you and the one you loss. I hope you will join us on this exciting and fulfilling journey, as we cannot do it without your support.
For more information or to get help, go to www.pattyshouse.org!
Patty’s House is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization and your contributions are tax deductible to the extent of the law.
Our Goal – To provide a home for healing after or during treatment and to have a safe place to make their end of life transition a beautiful one.
Our Vision - Never let a woman go without treatment due to finances or not having a place to call home.
Happy New Year: or, what dancing bears, red underwear, grapes, and cream have in common
By LYNETTE BRASFIELD
My husband and I are generally asleep by the time it’s New Year in California, figuring that once the date has changed in Kiribati, it’s pretty much all over bar the shouting, and we don’t like shouting much, given that we are now ancient and tend to be irritable by midnight if we’re still awake.
But let me not be cynical. Maybe 2017 will bring us fresh insights into the meaning of life, or at the very least, interesting new dishes at our favorite Laguna restaurants.
Perhaps we should follow some unusual traditions to reawaken our jaded souls.
Or maybe not.
According to various Internet sites (as a writer, the Internet has become a dear and indispensable friend of mine), some Romanians used to celebrate the New Year by encouraging bears to dance and/or their cubs to walk up their (the humans’) backs. Sometimes even these days Romanians dress up as bears, because why not.
The dancing – if not induced by some cruel method – I can picture myself enjoying. The back-walking, not so much, though I guess people are always looking for a new kind of massage therapy. The ursine method would suggest quite the deep-tissue experience.
However, I don’t imagine I’ll have the choice of either bear-dancing or bear backrub here in Laguna, which is fine with me.
Photo from the Internet
Bear with me: there are many New Year’s Eve traditions from which to choose
Wearing red underwear is much more feasible: this tradition is practiced in a number of countries around the world, although how its prevalence among the population is calculated is beyond me.
Red underwear is said to guarantee luck in love during the upcoming year. Yellow underwear may bring financial good fortune. (Would wearing both cause a fatal conflict of interests or instead a rich suitor? I have no idea, but don’t plan to risk it.)
An enterprising lingerie company online suggests that white undergarments will de-stress you, pink will invite harmony, green promote overall wellbeing in nature, and blue, good health. (They don’t mention grey for some reason, though I guess this color may suggest that you’ll be searching for a better detergent in 2017.)
Another possible ritual mentioned on the Internet: the eating of 12 grapes at midnight to assure good luck in the year to come. This is done in several countries, apparently, including Turkey, Italy and Spain. Importantly, all 12 grapes must be eaten before the clock has finished striking 12 chimes. Choking is not advised as this may lead to a very short new year for the chokee. Drinking grape-based beverages may be a better way to go for most of us.
And finally, a Swiss tradition that both my husband and I have probably inadvertently taken part in: dropping whipped cream on the floor, though we don’t usually do this at midnight, but instead after indulging in too much pumpkin pie – which should be fine, I mean, what is time anyway but a human construct?
We need a lot of luck next year, we Americans, so I’m thinking I’ll hedge my bets on New Year’s Eve: wear yellow underclothes, eat 12 grapes, drop some whipped cream on the floor (which at least my cat Boris will appreciate), and watch David Attenborough’s documentary Bears: Spy in the Woods, hoping to see a couple of cubs doing the cha-cha. But more than likely I’ll still go to bed before midnight.
Whatever you choose to do, I wish you happiness and love in the New Year!
Don’t drop the ball – on second thoughts, please do!
[The following is taken in its entirety from www.timessquarenyc.com, a fascinating source of information on this more-than-a-century-old tradition.]
The actual notion of a ball “dropping” to signal the passage of time dates back long before New Year’s Eve was ever celebrated in Times Square. The first “time-ball” was installed atop England’s Royal Observatory at Greenwich in 1833. This ball would drop at one o’clock every afternoon, allowing the captains of nearby ships to precisely set their chronometers (a vital navigational instrument).
Around 150 public time-balls are believed to have been installed around the world after the success at Greenwich, though few survive and still work. The tradition is carried on today in places like the United States Naval Observatory in Washington, DC, where a time-ball descends from a flagpole at noon each day - and of course, once a year in Times Square, where it marks the stroke of midnight not for a few ships’ captains, but for over one billion people watching worldwide.
Revelers began celebrating New Year’s Eve in Times Square as early as 1904, but it was in 1907 that the New Year’s Eve Ball made its maiden descent from the flagpole atop One Times Square. Seven versions of the Ball have been designed to signal the New Year.
The first New Year’s Eve Ball, made of iron and wood and adorned with one hundred 25-watt light bulbs, was five feet in diameter and weighed 700 pounds. It was built by a young immigrant metalworker named Jacob Starr, and for most of the twentieth century the company he founded, sign maker Artkraft Strauss, was responsible for lowering the Ball.
As part of the 1907-1908 festivities, waiters in the fabled “lobster palaces” and other deluxe eateries in hotels surrounding Times Square were supplied with battery-powered top hats emblazoned with the numbers “1908” fashioned of tiny light bulbs. At the stroke of midnight, they all “flipped their lids” and the year on their foreheads lit up in conjunction with the numbers “1908” on the parapet of the Times Tower lighting up to signal the arrival of the new year.
The Ball has been lowered every year since 1907, with the exceptions of 1942 and 1943, when the ceremony was suspended due to the wartime “dim-out” of lights in New York City. Nevertheless, the crowds still gathered in Times Square in those years and greeted the New Year with a minute of silence followed by the ringing of chimes from sound trucks parked at the base of the tower—a harkening-back to the earlier celebrations at Trinity Church, where crowds would gather to “ring out the old, ring in the new.”
So from all of us at Stu News to all of you: we hope you have a ball this New Year’s Eve!
Jewish Collaborative is awarded JFFS Impact Grant funding traditional/creative programming in Laguna
The Jewish Collaborative of Orange County (JCoOC) and JCoOC of Laguna Beach have announced the receipt of an Impact Grant from the Family Philanthropy Venture Fund of Jewish Federation & Family Services, Orange County (JFFS). The grant will support JCoOC’s efforts to offer accessible and meaningful Jewish experiences to residents of Laguna Beach and surrounding areas.
Since this past summer, JCoOC has been hosting monthly musical Friday night services followed by dinner and social time at Mozambique restaurant, offering a opportunity to mingle for a community that does not currently have easy access to traditionally based, egalitarian services.
The lively services are led by JCoOC founder and spiritual leader Rabbi Marcia Tilchin, an ordained Conservative rabbi, and Jason Feddy, a Laguna-based musician/cantorial soloist/radio personality. They feature traditional liturgy in a non-traditional setting geared toward meeting the needs of Laguna residents who are seeking creative ways to connect with Jewish worship.
Submitted photo
Jason Feddy and Rabbi Tilchin “feel the joy of Jewish” through their music
“Our goal for this grant is to build Jewish community in Laguna and surrounding areas through programs that offer different approaches to Jewish engagement. We also want to reach unaffiliatedfamilies seeking Jewish communal experiences,” said Rabbi Tilchin. “For example, this generous grant will allow us to create and support intimateholiday and Shabbat programming in people’s homes and community centers.”
The grant will also allow JCoOC of Laguna to expandthe musical repertoire of its monthlyFriday night service at Mozambique,and to broaden its innovative special-interest Jewish programming at such venues as the Laguna Art Museum.
“Because JCoOC offers Jewish experiences to all who want to participate, and does not charge membership fees, this grant goes a long way in allowing us to fulfill our mission of ensuring that every OC Jewish resident has the opportunity to embrace Judaism in a personally meaningful way and ‘feel the joy of Jewish’,” said Bonnie Widerman, JCoOC Marketing Director. “We are grateful to the Family Philanthropy Venture Fund of JFFS for recognizing the need for this type of Jewish programming in Laguna and making it possible.”
The Jewish Collaborative of Orange Countyis a geographically mobile, non-denominational organization creating Jewish communities of interest, centered on worship, volunteerism, study, artistic expression and spiritual exploration. JCoOC does this independently and in partnership with local synagogues and local and national Jewish organizationsto benefit Orange County Jewish residents and their families who seek non-traditionalandcreative-traditionalpathways tomeaningful Jewish experiences.
JCoOC envisions an Orange County in which everyJewish residenthas the opportunity to“feel the joy of Jewish.” Learn more at jewishcollaborativeoc.org.
Don’t miss the 2017 Shap Show – January 28
Trying to think of what to get someone for the holidays? How about the gift of music?
The 29th Annual Shap Show will be held Jan 28 at 7:30 p.m. in the Laguna Beach High School’s Artist Theatre. And tickets are on sale now!
The Shap Show features Laguna Beach High School students singing and/or playing instruments all to the accompaniment of beloved, and now retired LBHS teacher, Gary Shapiro. In its 29th year, the original and official name of the show is “No Suits Allowed” but in the early 2000’s the kids who were performing in the concert called it Shap Show and it stuck.
Don’t miss this one and only night of amazing talent and entertainment!
Go online now for tickets at shapshow2017.brownpapertickets.com.
Reserved seating is $25; $15 for general admission; and $10 for LBUSD students.
Laguna’s movie theater will be screening this spring
By BARBARA DIAMOND and STU SAFFER
“All of the parties are on the same heading – we want the theater open.”
Those were the words of Lance Alspaugh whose company, Vintage Cinemas, plans to bring an operational movie theater to South Coast Cinema downtown on S. Coast Hwy.
Vintage Cinemas has three existing theaters, two in Los Angeles and The Village Theatre in Coronado.
The other parties he referred to are the property owner Leslie Bloomberg and the City of Laguna Beach.
A cosmetic facelift of South Coast Cinema is nearing completion said contractor Steve Suer.
“I am just glad it’ll be reopening,” said Suer, owner of Laguna Construction & Builders in town. “There are so many people interested in it.”
No structural changes are being made. And very little red tape is involved because the building is not changing its use. “Just some Building Department over-the-counter stuff,” said Suer. “The city has been very helpful.” The county health department has already given the project a clean bill of health. Suer said he is still working with the fire department, which also must sign off on the project.
He reports directly to Bloomberg and Chris Leonard.
“The work is mostly cosmetic,” said local painter Christian Tanner, who has also worked on the Hotel Laguna and the Laguna Playhouse. Tanner has been repairing and painting the theater interior for about two months. Exterior work has been completed.
Carpet is being replaced and new mirrors were installed last week. Seating is being replaced. Films will be digital and shown in two theaters, Suer said.
Alspaugh indicated that a crawl-before-you-walk approach has to be taken. He told us over the weekend; “There will be at least a 12-month minimum test period to determine which of several options will best serve a bigger project in the future. The planning will be ongoing.”
We asked him when it would be open.
“The opening of the summer movie season is May 1. We need to have everything in place by then at the latest and I’m confident that we will.”
The theater has been closed since Aug 30, 2015, when Regency Theatres moved out after 15 years. South Coast Cinema, in its present architectural style - tower and all - has been in operation since 1935 when the Aufdenkamp family built what would become one of Laguna’s most cherished structures. They named it for their son, Lynn.
The interior was graced with four Edgar Payne murals. Fate was not kind to them, but some restoration reportedly has been attempted.
Leading HR firm Engage2Excel acquires Decision Toolbox led by Lagunan and CEO, Kim Shepherd
Engage2Excel, a leading provider of employee engagement solutions, has announced the acquisition of recruitment solutions provider Decision Toolbox, formerly led by CEO and Laguna resident Kim Shepherd.
“This represents an important next step in our strategy to provide leading-edge HR solutions that help companies attract, hire, motivate and retain highly engaged employees,” Phil Stewart, CEO of Engage2Excel, said. “Decision Toolbox is a disruptive, agile innovator in the recruitment space and their culture, technology platform and smart solutions are the perfect enhancement to our business.”
Kim Shepherd, former CEO of recruitment firm Decision Toolbox, which has been acquired by a leading HR company
According to Shepherd, Decision Toolbox, founded in 1992, has taken a lead role in almost every aspect of the recruitment process.
“The human capital space has been missing the point for a while,” Shepherd said. “Capital is cash, but too many companies are still treating human capital like cattle instead of the most important asset in business. Adding to that misstep is the complication that everything is so segmented in the human capital industry – but people are whole.
“We want to improve the entire industry by doing the right thing,” she added. “We owe it to our candidates and our clients to treat them like whole human beings who want to find work they can be passionate about with an employer who values them. For the last 24 years DT has done a piece of this cycle perfectly, but now we’re going full cycle, and the possibilities for what kind of difference this can make for all our stakeholders is mind-blowing.”
“It is not about just filling a position in today’s competitive talent market,” Darren Findley, president, recruitment services at Engage2Excel, said. “Organizations are challenged with finding highly engaged candidates from the start, which can have an impact on their turnover and retention goals. When you combine Engage2Excel and Decision Toolbox management teams, we have successfully hired more than 2.6 million people. This acquisition strengthens our ability to help organizations attract and retain top talent.”
Shepherd will now operate as chairwoman and work closely with both entities.
City is offering several New Year’s fitness classes
The city’s Community Services department will be out to help us with our New Year’s resolutions by offering fitness classes.
Adult fitness lasses will range from yoga to Zumba, or Jazzercise to spinning, and indoor and outdoor boot camps.
Sign up at: https://secure.rec1.com/CA/city-of-laguna-beach/catalog.
Laguna Beach Live! A lot of music in the New Year
Laguna Beach Live! is starting off the New Year with a Bang…that is…a lot of music!
Jan 12 welcomes back Third Wheel Trio (bassoon, clarinet and flute) at the Laguna Art Museum, followed by Jazz Wednesdays Winter series at [seven-degrees] beginning Jan 18 with Grammy award winning pianist Bill Cunliffe’s “Imaginacion.”
Submitted photo
Bill Cunliffe
New this year is Music Insights on Jan 17 “What Makes Bach Great” and “Stolen Moments” a history of jazz with New York City based Metta Quintet on Jan 30.
Laguna Beach Live! suggests tickets as great gifts or a start on the “I want to learn more” New Year Resolutions and more information is online www.lagunabeachlive.org.
Laguna Craft Guild ready for New Year – 14 shows
The Laguna Craft Guild is gearing up for the 14 shows scheduled for 2017 on the Cobblestones of Main Beach.
Shows are held from 9 a.m. to sundown on Sundays. Exhibitors include potters, glassblowers, textile artists and jewelers, all of whom live within the Laguna Beach Unified School District boundaries.
The guild is a non-profit organization with membership in the Laguna Beach Alliance for the Arts. It was created in 1978 to give local artists an opportunity to sell their arts and crafts and the group is serious about keeping it that way.
Besides residency, exhibitors must have a Laguna Beach business license, a state resale identification number and be older than 18.
A guild board member might visit to verify residency.
Members are required to attend the shows for show and tell about their art and how it’s done.
For more info about becoming a member, contact and supply preferred medium and show date.
Shows are scheduled for Jan. 15, Feb. 12 and 26, Mar. 12 and 26, April 9 and 23, May 7 and 28, June 11, Sept. 24, Oct. 15 and 29 and Nov, 12.
Barbara Diamond
Planning Commission will take a second look at Coast Inn
By BARBARA DIAMOND
City planners will take another look at the proposed plan for the Coast Inn, the defunct liquor store across the street and the Olympic cottage behind it.
The commissioners accepted the staff advice to hear the presentation and continue the hearing until Feb 15 to allow the applicant to review recommended changes in the proposal.
Changes included a reduction in the number of variances from code and in the size of the rooftop deck amongst the 10 recommendations.
The major project on two corners of Mountain Street and South Coast Highway includes the 24-room hotel fronting on the highway, three restaurants, a pool deck with bar service, spa/gym, a deli/liquor store, and retail store in the cottage.
“All of the buildings have historical merit,” said architect Marshall Ininns when interviewed about the project.
Ininns said he is proposing to restore each of the buildings to its original façade. The liquor store is one of the late architect Chris Abel’s first buildings, built in 1956. It will revert to its Mid-Century modern exterior. The hotel will shed the current exterior in favor of its 1930’s Spanish Revival heritage.
Ininns referred to early photographs to reconnect the buildings to their historical origins.
“This is a Laguna Beach project, not just a neighborhood project,” Ininns said. “It is part of our history.”