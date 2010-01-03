Police Files
Tesla stolen on Glenneyre lot – keys were left inside the unlocked car
A man left his 2013 Tesla parked on the Glenneyre lot Monday night around 7:50. It was unlocked and the keys were inside, police said.
When the owner came back to the parking structure a little less than an hour later his Tesla was – gone.
The car’s owner used the Tesla app on his cell phone with the police nearby and immediately located the car at a Dana Point gas station.
OC Sheriff’s deputies were at the gas station in a jiffy and took one man into custody while another man was able to elude deputies on foot for a short while.
Sgt. Tim Kleiser of the LBPD said Laguna officers responded to Dana Point and questioned the two men. One, Jacob Lee Davis, 31, La Habra, was arrested for a no bail warrant with a charge of two prior offenses for stealing vehicles.
Further charges may follow according to Sgt. Kleiser.
The other man was released.
The case is still under investigation.
City Council facing two extremely busy months ahead
By BARBARA DIAMOND
The first two months of 2017 will be busy ones for city leaders.
Eight City Council meetings, including the retreat on Jan 28, have been tentatively scheduled from Jan 10 through Feb 28.
“It is an unusually hectic schedule,” said City Clerk Lisette Chel-Walker. “There is a lot of business to accomplish.”
Chel-Walker will attend seven of the meetings, missing only the retreat.
As an elected official, she is not compensated for attending meetings outside of regular City Hall hours. Department managers and above also are not compensated for overtime. Supporting staff is compensated.
Council calendar
Jan 10: 4 p.m. Joint council and Arts Commission meeting - 6 p.m. Regular council meeting, delayed one week from the usual first Tuesday of the month because of the proximity to the New Year’s Day, celebrated on the previous Monday.
Jan 17: 6 p.m. Special meeting on Laguna Canyon Road improvements and utility undergrounding along the road. The regular council meeting, usually held on the third Tuesday of the month, was rescheduled.
Jan. 24: 4 p.m. Joint meeting with the Laguna Beach Unified School District Board of Education - 6 p.m. Regular council meeting
Jan. 28: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Council retreat. The meeting is open to the public, but generally not well attended, which allows more freewheeling discussions
Jan. 31: Special council meeting devoted solely to Interviews and appointments to the Parking, Traffic and Circulation, Recreation, View Restoration, Measure LL Oversight Heritage and Environmental Sustainability committees and the Board of Adjustment /Design Review Board.
Feb. 1: Joint meeting of the Planning Commission and council on the regular commission meeting night to discuss the Village Entrance
Feb. 7: Regular council meeting
Feb. 28: Regular council meeting
Whew!!
A note from Stu
•••
Commodum Ex Injuria Sua Nemo Habere Debet
No person ought to have advantage from his own wrong
First year law students learn this legal axiom early on in both their contracts and torts classes. It was part of the law of equity from the English Common Law and has extended to modern day.
Simply put, if you’re a scofflaw, you ought not gain a profit from it.
I don’t like to sit in judgment of others regardless of what they might do. Generally, I try to hold people in the light that they show me personally.
One scofflaw has gone a bit too far in my estimation.
Anthony Booth Armer, 28, of Laguna Niguel is the infamous YouTube jumper who was arrested last year for jumping into the Surf & Sand pool and was also fingered as the jumper who hit the ocean from the SoLag rooftop last April.
He was at it again last week and posted a video on New Years Day showing him missing a jump from a rooftop into the pool at Pacific Edge Hotel on S. Coast Hwy.
Armer struck the pool’s coping and broke bones in both feet and had to be hospitalized. He did not call 9-1-1.
Now, according to news reports, Armer remains in hospital and has started a GoFundMe plea for paying his medical expenses.
OK – that take audacity – but it is also reported that the lawbreaker has raised $1200 of the $10K he is seeking.
No person ought to have advantage from his own wrong unless you’re a YouTube hero.
Horse manure.
Laguna Beach – Looking Back
Photo series courtesy The Laguna Beach Historical Society
Click on photo for a larger image
People and kelp on the beach – Circa 1920
Pretty much the same as today!
Visit the Murphy-Smith Bungalow (home of the Laguna Beach Historical Society, on Ocean Avenue). It is open Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. The Laguna Beach Historical Society is a non-profit, all volunteer organization, which runs free historical programs at City Hall, and has a newsletter, website, and is on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.
First Friday Flicks at [seven-degrees] will begin series with Banksy Does New York on Fri Jan 6 at 6 p.m.
On Friday, Jan 6, filmgoers are invited to a screening of the documentary “Banksy Does New York,” the first in the series First Friday Flicks at [seven-degrees].
This year, the film series, which runs the first Friday of Jan, Feb and March, will be held at the multimedia art center [seven-degrees] 891 Laguna Cyn Road. Food for purchase and cash bar will open at 6 p.m. with the free screening at 7 p.m. Also new this year will be a thirty-minute post screening panel discussion.
Click on photo for a larger image
Banksy has been the elusive Scarlet Pimpernel of the international art scene for so long now – close to 20 years – it arouses suspicion.
How, in our CCTV/smartphone/digitally-surveilled era, has he been able to do his hit-and-run stencil-street-art thing without getting caught or his identity revealed? The film is centered on Banksy’s now-famous 31-day “residency” in New York in Oct, 2013, each night of which he dedicated to clandestinely creating a new work of art at a (mostly) obscure but nonetheless publicly accessible site in the United States’ largest metropolis. New York, as a result, became the site of what one interviewee in the documentary calls “the first hipster scavenger hunt.”
Chair of the City of Laguna Beach Arts Commission sub-committee, Suzi Chauvel, said, “Our goal in presenting these films is the criteria that all chosen films be made by artists about artists for artists, which makes our series quite unique.”
This is the eighth season of Friday Flicks, featuring an exciting mix of acclaimed art genre and art related films, performance art, music, animation and artists.
Local art patrons Steve Chadima and Mark Porterfield have helped bring the series to fruition through a generous donation.
“For three hours on a Friday, the movies create a micro-community of movie and art lovers. The theater is abuzz before and after with like-minded folks there to see and discuss a movie they probably wouldn’t have normally thought to see,” said Porterfield.
Banksy Does New York was released in 2014. Running time is 79 minutes. For more information, call Mike McGregor, arts program coordinator: 949-497-0722 or email mailto: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.
Laguna Canyon Conservancy to host mayor’s presentation
By BARBARA DIAMOND
The Laguna Canyon Conservancy traditionally hosts the newly elected Laguna Beach mayor at the first dinner meeting of the new year. The dinner will be held Monday at Tivoli Too, not Tivoli Terrace, as was incorrectly printed on the announcement.
Mayor Toni Iseman
This year the group welcomes Mayor Toni Iseman as a special friend. It is no longer a secret that Iseman was the Phantom, who posted Burma Shave-type signs along Laguna Canyon Road, sympathetic to the conservancy goal of preserving the canyon from development.
One of the phantom’s signs reportedly read “There’s a deer/so strong/she protects the canyon/ from wrong/ Bambo/Lead our fight on.”
One might ask Iseman if the sign was a homage to the late Lida Lenney during the question and answer period, which will follow her presentation. Lenney is credited with founding the conservancy in 1986, while battling the Irvine Co. owner Donald Bren over the future of the canyon.
All conservancy dinners are open to the public. They just cost a little more if you are not a member, $15 for non-members, $10 for members. The annual membership fee is $10, which will put attendees ahead if they go to three or more meetings.
It is suggested that making out checks to LCC before arriving Monday will decrease the time spent standing in line.
A no-host bar opens at 6 p.m. Dinner service begins at 6:30 p.m., immediately followed by the program.
Reservations are required. Email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or call (949) 306-0122 or (949) 235-8277.
Commission, board, committee applications due Friday
Friday is the deadline to file applications for open seats on city commissions, boards and committees.
Openings include five seats each on the Parking, Traffic and Circulation, Recreation, View Restoration and Measure LL Oversight committees. Four seats are vacant on the Heritage Committee, three on the Board of Adjustment/Design Review Board and two on the Environmental Sustainability Committee. (See today’s City Hall section for a complete listing.)
Applications are available in the City Clerk’s Office in City Hall or on the city’s website, www.lagunabeachcity.org. Applicants are encouraged to include a resume with their applications.
The city website also includes a committee member’s handbook that contains invaluable information for applicants to understand what their obligations are if appointed. It contains a definition of duties, information on conflicts of interest and the Brown Act, meeting times and rules.
Barbara Diamond
Suzie’s ARTiculation
Ready to take center stage?
Don’t miss Pageant of the Masters casting call Jan 7-9
By SUZIE HARRISON
Calling all men, women, and children, it’s time to strike a pose at the Pageant of the Masters annual casting call this weekend for the 2017 summer show “The Grand Tour.” Casting will be held Friday and Saturday, Jan 6 and 7, 7-9 p.m., and Sunday, Jan 8, 2-5 p.m., at the Pageant/Festival grounds, 650 Laguna Canyon Road.
Now is your chance to take center stage and actually be in a world famous piece of art. It’s as rare as the art itself, what I’d call, an only in Laguna Beach opportunity. What I find to be really special about the Pageant is that every volunteer I have talked to, over my 10 plus years of covering the local arts, has absolutely loved the experience, bar none. Many volunteers include families and generations of families, as well as people who have volunteered for over 30 years and counting.
“Families, generation after generation, participate and around 50 percent of our cast are returnees,” said Pageant Director Dee Challis Davy.
Each year volunteers of all sizes and ages, well, 4 and older, are needed as cast members in the live art or tableaux vivants, as well as behind the scenes and in the live performances.
Not only is it fun, it’s easy.
“They don’t need to prepare anything special or bring any special information. We have a form to fill out. We will take a picture of the volunteer and take some essential measurements,” said Challis Davy. “We invite everybody to come.”
More men in particular are needed for this summer’s show. So gentleman, if you’re feeling a special calling, the Pageant is even looking to fill the role of Jesus for their signature-closing piece, Leonardo da Vinci’s “The Last Supper.”
Now those are some big sandals to fill.
Click on photo for a larger image
Photo courtesy Festival of Arts
Frank Daniels, who played Jesus for 30 years in the Pageant’s closing piece, waves goodbye after his final performance in “The Last Supper”
“All in all with people on stage and backstage we need about 450 people. We hope to sign up about 1,300 people this weekend,” Challis Davy said.
Edward Silhacek, a decades-long volunteer, described the Pageant as being like summer camp, seeing old friends and meeting new ones.
“It’s something I really look forward to every summer and have for the past 31 years,” said Silhacek. “Just going through the process of the casting call is a wonderful experience.”
“The first time in the Pageant is always exciting, it’s the best, the highlight. Now finally you’ve quote, unquote made it. You’re in the Pageant of the Masters,” said Edward Silhacek.
He vividly described each step backstage going from costume to headpiece to make up.
“Then you’re escorted to the stage and put into the set. Then they roll you out to the middle of the stage. And the curtain opens, the lights come up, and 2,600 people in the audience view your piece, the piece that you’re in,” said Silhacek. “It’s a real highlight. You feel like you’ve made it. To be part of the team, the family of the Pageant is just a wonderful, exciting, exhilarating experience.”
The 2017 Pageant of the Masters, “The Grand Tour,” will be staged nightly, 8:30 p.m., July 7 through Aug 31. People who can’t make it to casting this weekend are urged to set up an appointment to be cast by calling 494-3663.
Until next time…so much renowned fine art, so little time!
Family Art Studio at LAM on Jan 15 is a great way to introduce kids to the fun – and rewards – of art
Laguna Art Museum’s Family Art Studio, a hands-on art-making program, is offered free of charge on a drop-in basis on the third Sunday of every month, which this month falls on Jan 15, from 2 to 4 p.m.
This fun event invites children and their families to create a piece of art from start to finish, inspired by one of the exhibitions that are on view in the Museum.
Click on photo for a larger image
The Family Art Studio is a fun way to introduce kids to the importance of art
This month’s project will be inspired by two works by LG Williams that are currently on exhibition at the museum. Kids in the workshop will create multi-media artworks using some of the same unconventional materials that LG uses, including layers of tape, printed images, and so on.
Art projects are designed for all ages and are supervised by members of the Laguna Art Museum Arts Council. Not only is the event free for children and accompanying adults, in addition, all materials are provided.
Laguna Art Museum, which is approaching its centennial year in 2018, is the museum of California art. It collects, cares for, and exhibits works of art that were created by California artists or represent the life and history of the state. Unlike any other museum in the state, it collects California art and only California art, and ranges across all periods and styles, nineteenth-century to present-day.
The Museum is located at 307 Cliff Drive. Admission is $7 general, $5 for students and seniors. Admission is free for children under 12 and museum members and on the first Thursday of every month from 5 to 9 p.m.
For more information about membership and hours, visit www.lagunaartmuseum.org.
LB Community Clinic announces its first Annual Community Health Symposium on Jan 10 at 9 a.m.
The Laguna Beach Community Clinic wants to share their expert knowledge with you even if you aren’t a patient.
“Each year we provide over 15,000 patient visits but we want to do more to keep our community healthy. We really are a center of excellence with respect to the scope of care we provide and our ability to collaborate with the experts in many fields, that’s we are adding an annual community health symposium to our outreach efforts,” explained the Clinic’s new CEO and medical director, Jorge Rubal.
After listening to patients, caregivers, and community leaders several areas of interest emerged, but one stood out – assistance in navigating the complexities of end of life care.
Dr. Janet Chance, a local neurologist who also serves on the Clinic’s board and as a one of the Clinic’s volunteer physicians, will be moderating the symposium.
“Providing end of life care to 128 clinic patients is our most challenging work,” Chance said. “These patients range from small children to seniors and all require the complex coordination of myriad health services, as well compassionate support to patients and their family members. I’m so pleased that we’ll be offering our community the opportunity to hear from some of the brightest minds on this topic.”
Submitted photo
Fay Blix, certified elder law attorney, is a well-known champion of the elderly
Fay Blix, certified elder law attorney, is well known for her role as a champion of the elderly. She founded the Elder Law Section of the Orange County Bar Association, is a recipient of the Powley Elder Law Award, and was appointed to the Governor’s Alzheimer’s Disease and Related Disorders Advisory Committee.
“My favorite proverb is, ‘Dig a well before you get thirsty’ – it’s important to plan ahead while you still have the ability to do so, so that you can control your own destiny as well as make things run more smoothly for those you love,” Blix said.
Dr. Jorge Rubal, family physician and the Clinic’s CEO and medical director will be leading a panel of palliative experts that includes Mona El Kurd, LCSW; Janet Clough, board certified chaplain; and Dr. Lauren Rubal, a specialist in reproductive endocrinology and fertility.
Councilman Bob Whalen, who will be providing closing remarks at the symposium stated, “The Clinic is providing a great service to our community by presenting this symposium. We are all going to face end of life decisions at some point and bringing together a panel of experts to discuss these sensitive issues will allow each of us to begin to understand the choices that we face and the avenues open to us. I hope that many residents, young and old, take advantage of this opportunity to attend the symposium and learn about this important topic.”
The Clinic’s First Annual Community Healthy Symposium will be held on Tuesday, Jan 10 from 9 -11 a.m. in the Laguna Beach City Council Chambers.
Tickets are only $20 and can be reserved online at www.LBClinic.org or call Monica Prado directly for more information at 949.494.0761 x 134.
LBHS Girls Water Polo – the best in the land
Just how good – no, great – is the 2016-2017 Laguna Beach High School Girls Water Polo team? Let’s begin by looking at their current 9-0 record:
Laguna 17 – El Toro 3
Laguna 21 – Edison 0
Laguna 16 – Los Alamitos 2
Laguna 17 – Martin Luther King 3
Laguna 23 – Rancho Bernardo 1
Laguna 19 – Santa Barbara 6
Laguna 17 – Mater Dei 3
Laguna 14 – Orange Lutheran 2
Laguna 11 – Foothill 2
Those opponents represent some of the most prestigious girls water polo programs in Southern California. Mater Dei is now 6-1 and Orange Lutheran 9-1.
Click on photo for a larger image
Photo courtesy Cheryl Baldridge
Top (L-R): Audrey Duffy, Danielle Borelli, Angelique Begay, Aria Fischer, Claire Sonne, Sophia Lucas, Isabel Riches and Evan Tingler. Bottom (L-R): Bella Baldridge, Alana Evans, Alex Peros and Thea Walsh – Holiday Cup Champions
Cheryl Baldridge wrote this about the Newport Holiday Cup that was completed this past Friday:
“LBHS absolutely dominated the tournament. The semifinal against Mater Dei was 17-3 and the final against Orange Lutheran was 14-2. Everyone was scoring...it was amazing!!! In the history of this tournament, there has never been a higher goal differential in the finals. And no team had ever previously won four consecutive times.”
On Thursday, the Breakers defeated another perennial OC power, Foothill, 11-2, at Foothill.
Our hats are off for the girls and coach Ethan Damato.
CVS Pharmacy contemplating second location in town
By BARBARA DIAMOND
CVS Pharmacy bigwigs are considering a bid to replace Laguna Drug at 239 Broadway in the downtown area. The current store is owned by Quality Drugs.
Click on photo for a larger image
Photo by Mary Hurlbut
Laguna Drug was opened here in 2004
The corporation has submitted an application to the city and received feedback on further requirements before the application is deemed complete by the city. If the company decides to abide by city requirements, the project would be put before the Planning Commission for approval of a conditional use permit.
“CVS is still in the throes of deciding if it is willing to comply with the Downtown Specific Plan,” said architect Morris Skenderian, who is consulting with the CVS corporate and local processing teams.
A decision on compliance with the plan, which is currently being revamped, could come within a month Skenderian said.
The current plan discourages “formula-based businesses that fail to meet criteria regarding the quality of unique merchandise, market saturation, regional draw of destination shoppers, contribution to resident needs and interior and exterior presentation.”
Welcomed businesses would “enhance the character of Laguna Beach, offer distinctive merchandise and promote businesses owned and operated by highly skilled artisans.”
Proposed “store fronts as well as overall interior presentation of merchandise” must be reviewed “to avoid formulaic style and or a mass-marketing approach through the conditional use permit process.”
In other words, the interior and exterior of the proposed store could not look like the CVS in the Aliso Creek Shopping Center, which would stay open.
Bushard’s Pharmacy, Coast Hardware, Whole Foods and the Broadway Liquor-Mart would be the most affected downtown businesses by the addition of CVS. However, Skenderian said adverse impacts could be mitigated.
Drugstore cosmetics would not affect the sales of the high-end products sold by Bushard’s, according to Skenderian. The same theory applies to the liquor store, he said.
“CVS feels the proposed pharmacy would be welcomed by folks who have no place to go downtown to get things late at night,” said Skenderian.
Historical Society to recount Sawdust Festival history
By BARBARA DIAMOND
The early years of the Sawdust Festival will be reviewed by former President Jay Grant in a Laguna Beach Historical Society presentation on Jan 11 in the City Council Chambers.
Grant will recall the festival’s history from its disputed birth in 1965 on a plot of land across from the Laguna Beach Library’s present location.
Festival of Arts rejects officially organized in 1967 as Laguna Beach Artists and Gallery Owners Assn. and produced a festival at a dirt lot on North Coast Highway. Shortly after opening, the festival spread Sawdust over the ground to keep down the dirt.
Local media dubbed the show the Sawdust Festival and the name stuck.
A year later, the association incorporated and leased the property on Laguna Canyon Road.
The debate continues to this day on whether the first two years were the beginning of the festival or precursors, according to Grant.
Visitors to the Sawdust were treated to arts and crafts, but also the energetic atmosphere peopled by strange characters and unusual sights, Jay wrote in his book, “The Sawdust Festival, The Early Years.”
Photo by Doug Miller
Jay Grant - 1974
Some of the sights he recalled: “Old Barn Doors, Peasant dresses, boots, macramé, long beards and longer hair.” He describes the festival as “Rustic, funky, charming and brimming with the oddest collection of individuals you’d find anywhere.”
Hal Pastorius was elected president of the board in 1968. Other board members included Ed Van Deusen, Marilyn Zapp, Bob Young, Bob Foster, John Forkner, Ed Knapp and John Wood. Admission was free for the next four years. The association began collecting a fee of 25 cents in 1972 and raised it to 50 cents in 1978.
Originally open to out-of-town artists, the association restricted eligibility to Laguna artists in 1970.
Grant was hired as sales manager in 1974. He has lots more to tell about the festival.
His presentation will begin at 7:30 p.m. Doors will open earlier.
Admission is free. Cox Cable customers may view his presentation on 852.
Judith Phillips will speak on Garden Adaptation: The Beauty of Change at LB Garden Club on Fri Jan 13
On Friday, Jan 13, at the monthly Laguna Beach Garden Club meeting, horticulturalist Judith Phillips will speak on Garden Adaptation: The Beauty of Change.
Phillips has worked in ornamental horticulture since 1970 as a professional plant grower and landscape designer. She is the author of several books, including Southwest Landscaping with Native Plants and Natural by Design: Beauty and Balance in Southwest Gardens.
The Laguna Beach Garden Club meets on the second Friday of every month, Sept through May at the Laguna Presbyterian Church, 415 Forest Ave. The meeting begins at 9:30 a.m. with a social gathering, followed at 10 a.m. by the general meeting.
The public is welcome. There is no charge for guests on their first visit.
Before or after the meeting, attendees may wish to browse the outdoor Garden Boutique where donated garden-related items and plants can be purchased at “dirt-cheap” prices. Fantastic garden gloves are only $7/pair.
Parking is free in the Laguna Canyon Rd lot (spaces 300-422) or $3 for all day in spaces 185-228.
The Laguna Beach Garden Club was founded in 1928 and is celebrating its 88th anniversary. Its members support a wide variety of projects related to education in gardening, horticulture, landscape and floral design, conservation, ecology and bird life.
For more information on the Garden Club visit www.lagunabeachgardenclub.org
Faith-based Family Support Group for mental illness Jan 10
NAMI (National Alliance on Mental Illness) and Net-Works Church is starting a Family Support Group for loved ones who suffer from a mental illness. Their stated desire is to create a safe and supportive group that will offer support, friendship and practical help to all who come.
The group will start on Tuesday, Jan 10 and will meet every second and fourth Tuesday from 7 to 8:30 p.m. at Net-Works “Living Room,” 303 Broadway, suite 107 (next to Shirley’s Bagels) in downtown Laguna Beach. All are welcome.
Any questions call Pastor Don at 949-328-7230.
Laura’s House will kick off National Teen Dating Violence Awareness Month with candlelight vigil
On Friday Jan 27 from 6 – 7 p.m., Laura’s House plans to hold its annual candlelight vigil during which hundreds of teens, survivors, and community leaders unite to shed light on the tragic toll that domestic violence takes.
The vigil, which is scheduled to take place at the OC Sheriff’s Regional Training Academy at 15991 Armstrong Ave, Tustin, will focus in particular on teen dating violence, believed to affect one in three OC high school students.
According to Laura’s House, one in five teens experience bullying on their school property and more than half of high school students who report experiencing sexual or physical abuse by a dating partner, have also been bullied electronically.
The mission of Laura’s House is to change the social beliefs, attitudes and the behaviors that perpetuate domestic violence while creating a safe space to empower individuals and families affected by abuse.
Submitted photo
The vigil is intended to educate teens about the dangers of dating violence as well the importance of healthy relationships. The event will also honor El Toro High School’s Jacque Villagomez, who lost her life in 2008, and is the inspiration behind the annual Candlelight Vigil, now in its seventh year.
The event will feature emotional survivor testimonials and the H.E.A.R.T. (Healthy Emotions and Attitudes in Relationships Today) program, which is aimed at reducing teen dating violence.
Attendees will be asked to sign pledge cards to end relationship violence.
Also present will be Anika Ortiz, 13-year-old entrepreneur and vocal advocate, whose sister was murdered by her ex-husband; Margaret Bayston, Laura’s House executive director, available to discuss teen-focused programming and resources and the importance of educating teens on ways to end the cycle of domestic violence; and Laura’s House Prevention and Education specialists, who can discuss healthy relationships for teens and safety planning.
For more information, visit https://www.laurashouse.org/lhteen/
Over the past two decades, Laura’s House has provided shelter and support services to more than 4,000 battered women and children and counseling, life skills education and legal assistance to nearly 50,000 people. Connect with Laura’s House on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.
Kids and adults can view sea lions and create original silk paintings with LOCA’s Reem Khalil Jan 14 at PMMC
LOCA Arts Education is presenting a fascinating art and sea lions workshop on Saturday Jan 14 from 9 - 10:30 a.m. at Pacific Marine Mammal Center in Laguna Canyon. Families, groups, and beginners are invited.
The morning includes a docent-led viewing of live sea lions, a presentation on the rescue and rehabilitation work of the center, and a fun silk painting class with clothing artist Reem Khalil. Everyone will take home a colorful, finished silk cloth.
LOCA artist Reem Khalil
Cost is $20 for adults, and $15 for those aged 6-up, with paid adult. Free on-site parking is included.
Advance registration is required, visit the calendar at LOCAarts.org or call (949) 363-4700 or click http://www.locaarts.org/event/art-and-sea-lions-4/
PMMC is at 20612 Laguna Canyon Road, 1-block north of Dog Park.
Downtown Specific Plan Update – review draft amendments (Section II) at Planning Commission meeting on Jan 18
The City of Laguna Beach and consultant MIG will continue their efforts on the Downtown Specific Plan Update on Wednesday, Jan 18, during the Planning Commission’s regularly scheduled meeting at 6 p.m. in the Council Chambers at City Hall (505 Forest Avenue).
City staff will present draft amendments to the Downtown Specific Plan for discussion with the Planning Commission. The focus of the presentation and discussion will be on MIG’s recommended draft amendments to Section II (Profile of Downtown Characteristics) of the existing Downtown Specific Plan document. A copy of the Section II draft amendments, including a strikethrough/underline document for reference are available to review on the project webpage (link included below). Public correspondence received by the end of day on Monday, Jan 9, will be incorporated into the staff report for review by the Planning Commission. Comments may be sent to Wendy Jung, Senior Planner at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. . The staff report will available to view on the City’s website the Friday (Jan 13) before the scheduled Planning Commission meeting.
Additional meetings will occur in 2017 to review draft amendments to other sections of the plan and to further discuss key topics including, but not limited to Parking and Land Use. This meeting and future meetings play an essential role to obtain input from the community and direction from the Planning Commission, and to identify the City’s priorities for the future of the Downtown.
For more information on the Downtown Specific Plan Update please contact:
Wendy Jung, Senior Planner, at 497-0321; This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. ; or:
http://www.lagunabeachcity.net/cityhall/cd/planning/mjrplanginitv/downtown_specific_plan_amendment/default.htm