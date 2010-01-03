Police Files
Greeter’s waving hampered by a set of handcuffs
Michael Minutoli, 57, no fixed address, aka “The Greeter”, was arrested last Wednesday afternoon in North Laguna.
A local hotel called police reporting that a known suspect had taken a cable TV box and damaged the TV set from a room.
After taking the report, the officer saw him at the Stop ‘N Go in North Laguna. When Minutoli saw the officer, according to the police log, he ran into a restroom and refused to come out for sometime.
Police were eventually able to get him to come out of the restroom – after they had located the cable box where it had been thrown as Minutoli ran through a backroom on the way to the restroom.
He was arrested for theft and vandalism.
Story by LYNETTE BRASFIELD
Part I
Photos by Traci Pedersen
And photos by others in the slideshow below
The weather was invigorating, the music energizing, and the mood ebullient last Saturday morning at the Women’s March on Main Beach.
An estimated thousand-plus men, women and children (possibly twice that, if those who came and went during the two-hour period were counted: exact attendance is hard to judge, and we don’t want to offer “alternative facts” here) gathered primarily in support of various issues and equal rights, though some placards were specific about the bearer’s dislike for our new president.
Several signs referenced Mr. Trump’s own words with messages such as “We are not up for grabs” (carried by Elaine Rubenstein of Canyon Acres, a veteran of sixties peace protests), “Mr. Trump, Words Matter” and “Build Bridges not Walls.”
Participants were passionate about their causes
Participants were passionate about their causes
Not surprisingly, there were many references to, um, cats, such as “Keep your hands off my [cat]” along with ubiquitous pink-eared hats worn by all genders.
Some images were anything but subtle, such as the illustration of a Trump-like figure grabbing Lady Liberty’s crotch.
However, the majority of people seemed to be at the rally to celebrate the rights Americans already have and want to keep. No doubt many Trump voters nationally and locally do not feel these are in jeopardy, but marchers clearly wanted their opinions known in advance of possible future acts that might change policies they hold dear.
There is no doubt that many in Laguna voted for Mr. Trump, but few turned up to counter-march. As with the majority of national and international marches, the protests were peaceful.
Honking big-rigs were cheered for their support, and many passing cars blew their horns almost nonstop for the duration of the march.
Numerous signs urged that “attention must be paid” to continuing policies that ensure the health of our oceans, wilderness lands and air, of particular concern for our Pacific-side village.
On a lighter note, a poster carried by Kelly Boyd’s brother-in-law Nick Chudley from England, bore the image of Mr. Trump’s hairstyle with the rather ambiguous slogan “We shall overcomb” – though Chudley was quick to emphasize that he wasn’t speaking for Boyd.
Click on photo for a larger image
Jesse Rothman with daughter Janelle: “It’s all about her.”
I was particularly struck by the number of men present with their young boys and girls. I couldn’t help feeling choked up hearing the deep love in their voices as they spoke of their hopes for their children when I asked why they chose to join the march.
“I’m here because of my daughter Grace,” Jason Kehler said, carrying a sign that said, “I’m with her,” with arrows pointing to his little girl and to his wife, Kelli. “It’s important that her future is bright and that she has every right [as a woman].”
Pink-beanied Jesse Rothman said of his baby daughter Janelle, “It’s all about her. I want her to be able to control her future and her body.”
On the other end of the generational divide, one of the oldest people at the gathering, 88-year-old Vivian Levin, recalled her first march back in 1948 in upstate New York for Henry Wallace.
“In those days, when we knocked on doors, woman would tell us, ‘I’m going to vote for whoever my husband tells me to vote for,” Levin said. “I had rotten tomatoes thrown at me. We’ve come a long way, baby.”
Levin has been a resident of Victoria Beach since 1963 and said that this was the largest protest gathering she has experienced in Laguna. Several long-time Lagunans agreed, including legendary graphic artist Bill Atkins.
Click on photo for a larger image
Vivien Levin has been demonstrating to support her causes for nearly 60 years
Younger attendees, such as ten-year-old Nitae Stock, who came with a large group from Journey School in Aliso Viejo, focused more on the question of respect in public discourse as taught by their parents and teachers. “I believe in kindness the way I’ve been taught,” Nitae said.
While some reaction online to the march has been negative, overall it seems that most agree with the fact that “Dissent is patriotic/American.”
Which to me was the real joy of the day. I felt very happy to see people stating their opinions freely, unlike in South Africa, where I was born and grew up, where women, white and black, demonstrating against apartheid were often thrown into prison, most notoriously the members of the Black Sash.
So it felt very “American freedom” to me, political affiliations aside, and I felt enormously proud to be a citizen. And, of course, a Lagunan.
Special thanks for their photos to:
Scott Brashier, Doug Cross, Chrissie Fisher, Chris Kreymann and Dennis Piszkiewicz
Group urging inventoried homeowners to attend the draft ordinance hearing at Design Review Board meeting Thursday
By BARBARA DIAMOND
Owners of properties listed on the city’s Historic Inventory are being urged to attend Thursday’s Design Review Board hearing on the draft Historic Preservation Ordinance.
The property owners have been contacted by a letter from Let Laguna Live, a recently formed public benefit corporation. The group opposes the inclusion of all homes built before 1955 on the inventory without permission of the property owners, as recommended by the city Heritage Committee in the draft ordinance.
“Let Laguna Live came about because a lot of people felt they were not being listened to by the Heritage Committee,” said attorney Larry Nokes, creator of the organization. “They tried to explain their concerns, but those concerns never made it into the draft ordinance.”
A governing board for the organization is expected to be completed within the next two weeks, according to Nokes.
The draft ordinance was described as devoid of many meaningful incentives and highly punitive in practice in the letter sent to owners of listed properties. The letter alleges that the draft impairs owners’ ability to remodel their homes or add a second unit. It also states that the ordinance requires property owners to disclose the existence of the ordinance and would diminish the value of their homes.
Under the terms of the draft, applications for relocation, demolition, alterations or request for a rating to pre-1955 properties would be submitted to the Community Development Director.
“My decision is given to the Heritage Committee (to determine property rating),” said Director Greg Pfost. “The committee holds a noticed meeting and its decision can be appealed to the City Council.”
Homes built before 1955 would be classified by the Heritage Committee, ranging from no historical significance to E, the highest rating. Key homes with historical or architectural value are K-rated. C-rated homes are deemed to contribute to the neighborhood character and history and to the oft-cited village atmosphere, which like pornography defies description but is identifiable when seen by the evaluator.
It is proposed that after evaluation, the property will be added to the inventory with the rating.
Owners of the rated homes are eligible to request incentives such as reductions in parking and setback requirements, but are not guaranteed.
If the board approves the draft to be presented on Thursday, the ordinance moves on to the Planning Commission and then to the City Council for final approval.
Affected property owners are encouraged to review the draft ordinance on the city website, www.lagunabeachcity.net, attend all meetings related to the ordinance, to contact design review board, planning commission and City Council members to express concerns, Nokes explained.
For more information about Let Laguna Live, visit www.LetLagunaLive.org and add contact information for updates.
Laguna Beach – Looking Back
Photo series courtesy The Laguna Beach Historical Society
Emerald Bay – 1975 – No Gates!
Emerald Bay – 1975 – No Gates!
Visit the Murphy-Smith Bungalow (home of the Laguna Beach Historical Society, on Ocean Avenue). It is open Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. The Laguna Beach Historical Society is a non-profit, all volunteer organization, which runs free historical programs at City Hall, and has a newsletter, website, and is on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.
School Board meeting agenda available for tonight
The agenda for Tuesday’s regular Board meeting has been posted here: http://www.lbusd.org/uploaded/1-District/Board/Documents/2016-2017/Agendas/January_24,_2017_Board_Meeting_Agenda.pdf
The Board and Laguna Beach City Council will hold their annual joint meeting at 4 p.m. at City Hall. The agenda for this meeting is posted here: http://www.lbusd.org/uploaded/1-District/Board/Documents/2016-2017/Agendas/January_24,_2017_Joint_Meeting_Agenda.pdf
The Board will adjourn to Closed Session at 5:15 at the District office. Open session will reconvene at 6, at which time a Study Session on the Local Control Accountability Plan (LCAP) will take place for approximately 45 minutes.
The remainder of the meeting is routine information and action items, including a Facilities Master Plan update, approval of job descriptions, and second reading of several Board policies.
Naathan Phan: Magic Asian Man, a headliner at The Magic Castle, will visit LB Library on Thurs Jan 26
Naathan Phan, known as the Magic Asian Man, a headliner at the Magic Castle in Hollywood, will present his magic at an event at the Laguna Beach Library on Thurs, Jan 26 from 5:30 - 6:30 p.m.
Click on photo for a larger image
Naathan Phan, headliner at The Magic Castle, is known as the Magic Asian Man
Naathan Phan is a first-rate magician and a true showman whose award-winning talents have been featured on stages across the country, as well as in movies like Superbad, and on national television networks including NBC, Syfy, PopTV, the CW, and on Comedy Central.
Naathan is a member of the Academy of Magical Arts, Inc, the Screen Actor’s Guild, and the National Eagle Scout Association.
Whether it is his close-up or stage magic, balloon twisting, or stand up comedy, his performance is one that will not be forgotten.
Naathan’s act is excellent for kids from one to 101. His love for people and improvisation make him a natural, along with his energetic personality.
Festival of Arts now accepting scholarship applications
Scholarships are available to all high school seniors who reside in Laguna Beach or attend Laguna Beach High School. Applications will be due March 10, 2017.
Since 1957, the Festival of Arts scholarship program has supported rising young artists by making it possible for students to pursue college studies in the arts. The four-year, highly competitive scholarships are awarded to students who excel in Film, Performing Arts (dance, music and theatre arts- including performance and production), Visual Arts and Writing. Applicants may apply for any or all of the four categories, but will only be awarded one scholarship.
“Students with talents in multiple fields are encouraged to submit an application in more than one category,” said Festival of Arts Board Secretary and Scholarship Chair Pat Kollenda. She continued, “This is an excellent opportunity for students who are considering a career in the arts.”
Scholarship applications are now available online at the Festival’s website www.LagunaFestivalofArts.org or at the Festival of Arts office at 650 Laguna Canyon Road. An applicant must be a graduating high school senior who resides in Laguna Beach or attends Laguna Beach High School. Application deadline is March 10, 2017.
Auditions and interviews will be scheduled in March and April 2017. Scholarship awards begin at a minimum of $1,000 and can be renewed for a total of four one-year scholarships. Students must reapply each summer for a continuation of scholarship status.
Last year, the Festival of Arts awarded $30,000 to graduating seniors for the 2016 - 2017 academic year. Many scholarship winners pursue successful careers in the arts, and some even return to the Festival as exhibiting artists. In addition to Scholarship Committee Chair Pat Kollenda, committee members include Wayne Baglin, Marge Earl, Kathy Jones and Jacquie Moffett.
For general scholarship information, call Michelle Reindl at (949) 464-4201 or visit the website at www.LagunaFestivalofArts.org.
The Festival of Arts is a nonprofit organization that produces the Festival of Arts fine art show and the Pageant of the Masters. Its mission is to support the arts and art education in and about Laguna Beach.
Storm Shots
Click on photo for a larger image
Cliff Wassmann
Friday’s sunset
The wave action eroded the sand from the rocks
Scott Brashier
Skyline Drive
Scott Brashier
Skyline Drive
Cort Kloke
Saturday's sunset
Cliff Wassmann
Stormy wave
Click on photo for a larger image
Cort Kloke
Saturday’s sunset
Laguna Beach Books to host local author D.M. Lockwood
On Thursday, Jan 26 at 6 p.m., Laguna Beach Books is will welcome local author D.M. Lockwood who will be discussing his latest book, Duality. There is no charge for this event.
Duality is the suspense-driven thriller about a transgender Vegas showgirl named Roxy Lynn who has been given ten days to live by a serial killer who calls himself Leviticus. There’s speculation by the media that law enforcement isn’t putting forth their best effort to solve these crimes against the LGBT community.
Despite the direct threat, Roxy’s checkered past prevents her from going to the police, so she turns to a troubled yet spiritual, smart-ass, ex-cop turned P. I. named Nick Ross to find the killer. Duality is more than what it seems, touching on complex and emotional social issues as it takes the reader on an entertaining and action-filled ride from Vegas to Los Angeles, to Laguna Beach and back to the mountains of Nevada.
D.M. Lockwood was raised in a small town in southern Illinois just across the Mississippi River from St. Louis. He partially attributes his interest in crime novels to the influence the Mafia had on the small town where he grew up. “The coolest house in town was owned by a mob boss and had a moat around it,” said Lockwood. “There are no moats in this book, but the next one, who knows?” Lockwood’s been a musician, business executive, counselor, financial consultant and lawn bowler. He now lives with his wife in Laguna Beach and is currently working on the next installment of the Nick Ross/Roxy Lynn crime novel series.
Laguna Beach Books is located in the Old Pottery Place – 1200 S. Coast Hwy. For more information, call 494-4779.
Village Laguna meeting - rooftop restaurants and bars
Village Laguna invites the public to its general meeting on Jan 30, at 7 p.m., held at the Unitarian-Universalist Fellowship Hall, 429 Cypress. A panel, including Architect Morris Skenderian, Planning Commissioner Roger McErlane, and Hotel Laguna owner Stefan Andersen, will explore issues surrounding rooftop restaurants and bars.
Audience members will be given time to express their concerns.
Some people feel that the existing rooftop decks, K’ya, Mozambique, and Skyloft, have created additional congestion, noise, and parking problems for our Village, already burgeoning with tourists and residents. Other people feel they have added energy, charm, and much needed revenue for our business community.
More rooftop businesses are in the works: currently a restaurant with a deck at the site of the old Mosun restaurant and a restaurant-inn complex, at the former Coast Inn property. There will be undoubtedly more of these businesses to emerge.
Village Laguna Members will also be voting for the position of Village Laguna President at this meeting.
San José del Cabo Sister City trip leaves on Feb 16
The Laguna Beach Sister Cities Association offers an adventurous trip to sister city, San José del Cabo, Mexico, over Presidents Weekend, Feb 16 - 19.
In addition to making new friends, participants will embark on interesting excursions including a complimentary Thursday Art Walk followed by a group dinner; Friday visit to the Historic District including shopping in San José del Cabo; private visit with Sister Cities’ international artist in residence, Gianne de Genevraye; dinner at an organic farm; and on Saturday a private hard hat tour of the guard-gated Montage Los Cabos (a sister property to Montage Laguna Beach), with time at the exclusive beach.
Click on photo for a larger image
Submitted photo
Visitors from the Sister Cities Association stop by Sabor a Cabo 2012, or Taste of Cabo, in San José del Cabo: (L-R) Alicia Cota Rojas from the Los Cabos mayor’s office, Michele Monda, Pat Kollenda, Betsy Jenkins, Fabiola Kinder, Carol Reynolds, Nancy Beverage and Karyn Philippsen
Trip participants will enjoy a complimentary members-only Sunday brunch at a private local residence within a gated community. (Note: prices are not included for organized meals.)
With the low membership fee of $30 per individual and $50 per couple, (sign up at http://www.lagunabeachsistercities.org/membership.html) those making the trip will have access to exclusive members-only events.
Special group rates at El Encanto Inn are subject to availability. Southwest Airlines has direct, non-stop flights from Orange County to Los Cabos International Airport.
For trip details, contact Fabiola Kinder at 949 246 2327, or email her at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .
The event is organized by the Laguna Beach Sister Cities Association, a non-profit organization devoted to cultural and educational exchanges with its three sister cities of Menton, France (est. 2008); San José del Cabo, Mexico (est. 2012); and St. Ives, England (est. 2014).
Laguna Beach Sister Cities, established in 2008, is a broad-based, Laguna Beach City Council-approved, all volunteer, non-profit organization.
Laguna Beach and Laguna Greenbelt declared Historic American Landscape by National Parks
Laguna Beach and the Greenbelt have been recognized as a Historic American Landscape by the National Parks Service, Department of Interior. Documentation of the designation, including written history, maps, photographs and painting reproductions, will be permanently housed in the Library of Congress.
“This national recognition confirms what we know – our unique town is
a treasure,” commented Mayor Toni Iseman. “We need to be dedicated to preserve what those before us created. Future generations will thank us for our historic town and the Greenbelt we fought so hard to preserve.”
Click on photo for a larger image
Submitted photos
Laguna Greenbelt’s annual meeting will present “Laguna Beach and the Greenbelt, Celebrating a Treasured Historic American Landscape” on Feb 15 at 7 p.m. at the Congregational Church, Bridge Hall, 340 St. Ann’s Drive. A book by the same title will be available that evening. The public is cordially invited.
Laguna Beach and its Greenbelt are worthy of designation as a Historic American Landscape because its beautiful and dramatic natural landscape setting is intricately related to the community and artistic tradition that grew from it. Its geological formations, natural vegetation and coastal location attracted artists beginning around the turn of the last century.
The artistic influence and the character of the landscape shaped the qualities of the town, village environment and the unique community that has descended from it. Laguna’s history, including isolation from other development, its role as arts colony, and its leadership in environmental preservation all stem from the characteristics and disposition of the landscape itself.
The presentation and book elaborate on these complex and remarkable interrelationships.
In cooperation with the Library of Congress, the National Park Service administers the Historic American Buildings Survey (since 1933), the Historic American Engineering Record (since1969), and the Historic American Landscapes Survey (HALS), begun in 2000 in cooperation with the American Society of Landscape Architects.
These programs encourage and facilitate the documentation of the history and characteristics of important buildings, engineering projects, and landscapes. More than 40,000 structures and sites have been documented nationwide. The archives produced through these programs are housed in the Library of Congress.
Since the beginning of the HALS program in 2000, 700 sites have been designated nationwide. Examples include Golden Gate Park; Bidwell Park, Chico; Camp Curry, Yosemite; Rancho Los Alamitos, Long Beach; California missions; Washington Monument grounds; and Mount Vernon.
Click on photo for a larger image
“Laguna Coastline”
Original Laguna Beach plein air painter Joseph Kleitsch
The application of HALS to a large landscape like Laguna Beach and Greenbelt was unusual, but the National Park Service was impressed with the relationship of Laguna’s natural landscape to the plein air artists, and the traditions that have led to the growth and preservation of our unique community.
The Committee for Preservation of the Laguna Legacy, chaired by Ron Chilcote, prepared the submittal for the Historic American Landscape Survey. Members included Barbara Metzger, writer and editor; Ann Christoph, writer; Tom Lamb, graphic design, photography and collections; Mark Chamberlain, photography and collections; Eric Jessen, art history and collections; Verna Rollinger, Bob Borthwick and Harry Huggins Greenbelt history and mapping. Alison Terry, representative of the American Society of Landscape Architects, advised and coordinated submission of the materials to the National Park Service.
City Council approves strategies for undergrounding poles, LCR improvements costing over $60,000,000
By BARBARA DIAMOND
Laguna Beach will have to dig deep to find the money to underground utilities on Laguna Canyon Road (LCR) and city streets essential for emergency evacuation, as well as to improve road safety for pedestrians and cyclists.
A committed City Council approved on Tuesday nine recommendations for strategies to safeguard the city and its residents at an estimated total cost of more than $60 million over a period of several years, $42 million of it to underground the more than 160 poles along Laguna Canyon Road. The estimate does not including the complete costs associated with the development of a master plan for Laguna Canyon Road, which will be forthcoming when the design is completed by Edison.
Click on photo for a larger image
Photo courtesy City of LB
Emergency evacuation areas are marked in blue
Initial funding will come from the proceeds of Measure LL, a 2 percent increase in bed taxes approved by a significant number of voters in November.
Councilman Bob Whalen, who strongly supported the passage of LL throughout his re-election campaign in 2016, said Tuesday that he will focus on finding the funding for the undergrounding.
”We need to present the community with real alternatives,” said Whalen. “I think the community will opt for safety.”
Whalen and Councilman Rob Zur Schmiede were members of the task force that developed the recommendations approved Tuesday. However, nothing is set in stone.
“These are steps, steps to get started,” said Zur Schmiede.
Summary of undergrounding strategies:
Use Measure LL and city Street Lighting funds for the first four years to focus on undergrounding utilities in areas at risk of wildfires or are vital to evacuation.
Identify the key escape routes of Thalia and Glenneyre streets, North and South Coast Highway, Bluebird Canyon, and from West Street to Third Avenue in South Laguna as priorities for undergrounding.
Identify incentives for the residents to form larger, more cost-effective assessment districts and consider helping with the cost of major evacuation routes within a district.
The smaller the district, the higher the cost to each property owner. The estimate for one 21-parcel district is $66,000 per parcel.
Master Plan
The proposed Laguna Canyon Road Master Plan must comply with Caltrans requirements for documents on the proposed improvements to the state owned, operated and maintained roadway.
The report will be completed about two years into the process when the city will be well-positioned to apply for other funding, according to the staff report, and to move toward the project approval and environmental clearance phase.
Edison’splan would begin the preliminary undergrounding design the project description and goals are established in the master plan process.
Councilman Kelly Boyd said he doesn’t want to see the undergrounding of Laguna Canyon Road to get bogged down like the Village Entrance.
“These recommendations will speed up the process,” Boyd said
The council and indeed, almost every one of the 14 speakers from the audience complimented the detailed half-hour power-point presentation on the recommendations provided by Public Works Director Shohreh Dupuis and her team of Wade Brown, project director, and Gavin Curran, finance director.
“I think this is a masterpiece,” said Mayor Toni Iseman.
The power point and approved recommendations are available for review on the city website, www.lagunabeachcity.net.
“Undergrounding Laguna Canyon Road from downtown to El Toro Road will cost an estimated $42 million, according to Dupuis.
“There are more than 160 poles,” she said.
Roots the Beauty Underground raises eyebrows locally – and defines them – with event on 1/28
Valerie Giraud, creator and cofounder of Antonym Cosmetics, will participate in offering complimentary make-up applications at Beauty & Brows, the Perfect Pair, at Roots the Beauty Underground.
Click on photo for a larger image
Submitted photo
Shape up with Roots complimentary make-up application
Giraud will customize the perfect look for customers in 10 minutes, with eyebrow shaping from eyebrow experts, The Brow Gal, included.
Roots is also offering a free gift with purchases of $50 or more of Antonym
The event will take place on Sat, Jan 28 from 1 – 5 p.m. at 384 Forest Ave, Suite 9. There will be complimentary parking in The Lumberyard Plaza Parking Garage located off Ocean Ave.
Jazz Wednesdays Winter 2017 presents Classic Jazz on Feb 1
Internationally renowned guitarist and worldwide jazz educator Bruce Forman and his group bring classic jazz to [seven-degrees] on Feb 1 as part of the Jazz Wednesdays Winter series by Laguna Beach Live! [seven-degrees], 891 Laguna Canyon Rd, offers a full bar and special buffet dinner menu for purchase. Concerts are 6 to 8 p.m. and the doors and kitchen open at 5 o’clock for a great pairing of outstanding talent and delicious food.
Bruce Forman
Forman’s guitar style has been an important part of the international jazz scene for more than two decades. He has been featured as leader as well as sideman at most of the prestigious festivals and concert venues throughout the world. His recording and performing credits include Bobby Hutcherson, Ray Brown, Freddie Hubbard, Stanley Turrentine, Joe Henderson, Barney Kessel, and others. Known for bob-style phrasing and inventive harmonization, his ability to work in a variety of settings keeps him in constant demand.
Cover charge is $20 in advance, $25 at the door and $140 for the full season. To purchase tickets buy online http://www.lagunabeachlive.org or by phone at 800-595-4849. Reservations are accepted until noon on day of concert or until sold out. Information line is 949-715-9713.
The series continues with Cabaret Jazz Spider Saloff (Feb 15) Straight Ahead Jazz Akiko Organ Trio (March 1) A Tribute to Nancy Wilson & the Adderley Brothers with Maiya Sykes, Bijon Watson & Jeff Clayton (March 15) Cabaret Jazz Melissa Morgan (March 29) and West Coast Jazz
Also not to be missed - April 26, Members of Honk come together for an exciting evening of music to raise funds for education programs for our kids.
‘Tis the season: Watch for gray whales and other wildlife while cruising aboard the R/V Sea Explorer
Gray whale watching season has come again to Southern California. The Ocean Institute offers weekend whale watching cruises on its 65-foot R/V Sea Explorer, giving participants an opportunity to see whales, dolphins, fish, sea lions and other wildlife along the Southern California coastline.
Click on photo for a larger image
Submitted photo
Dolphins are frequently seen on the whale-watching cruises
Cruises are offered most weekends. Upcoming dates include Jan 28, Feb 4, 5, 11, 12, 19, 25 & 26 and March 4, 5, 11, 12, 19 & 26. Cruise times vary. Most are 10 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. and 1 – 3:30 p.m. Check the website for specific dates and times.
Prices are $45 for adult (18-54), $35 seniors (age 55 and up) and active duty military, and $35 and $25 for children (age 4 to 17). There is a transaction-processing fee for credit card, phone and Internet orders.
Members of the Ocean Institute receive a 10 percent discount. Information may be obtained by calling the Ocean Institute at (949) 496-2274. Register online at http://www.ocean-institute.org/event/whale-watching-cruise.
Laguna Art Museum’s highly anticipated Art Auction takes place on Feb 4, featuring California Cool artwork
On Feb 4, Laguna Art Museum will present Art Auction 2017: California Cool. With works by more than 100 California artists, the museum-curated Art Auction will feature original art at great prices, delicious cuisine, and creative cocktails.
Among the many wonderful works available in the live auction, Lita Albuquerque’s Emanation is one of communications director Cody Lee’s several personal favorites. Lita had an exhibition at LAM in 2014. She is also this year’s Artist of the Year for Art Palm Springs.
“We expect a lot of excitement among bidders,” Lee says, given the superb quality of the works available.
The evening will include a silent auction as well as a live auction led by Aaron Bastian, senior specialist in California and American paintings at Bonhams in San Francisco and featured appraiser on PBS’s Antiques Roadshow.
As the museum concludes simultaneous exhibitions of works by Phillip K. Smith III and Kristin Leachman, the Museum is delighted to announce that Art Auction 2017 will feature works by both artists. Phillip K. Smith III and Royale Projects have donated an archival digital print from an edition of ten, and Kristin Leachman has donated an untitled gouache on paper ($5,500 value) from her Xylem Rays series.
Submitted photos
Lita Albuquerque, Emanation (from the Auric Field Series), pigment on panel and gold leaf on resin, 2017, 18 x 18 inches, courtesy of Peter Blake Gallery
Other notable works include a resin work by Peter Alexander ($35,000 value) donated by the artist and Peter Blake Gallery; a painting by Billy Al Bengston ($25,000 value) donated by the artist; a Light Sentence sculpture by Laddie John Dill ($40,000 value) donated by the artist; a lithograph by Sam Francis ($5,000 value) donated by the Sam Francis Foundation; as well as works by Lita Albuquerque, Helen Lundeberg, and Ed Ruscha.
With something for every taste and pocketbook, there are many opportunities for attendees to add top-quality art to their collections. The works range in price from $250 to $50,000, and bidding starts at 50 percent of the stated value. Proceeds from the event will support Laguna Art Museum’s dedication to collecting and preserving California art, presenting critically acclaimed exhibitions, and enhancing art education programs for all.
Laguna Art Museum’s Art Auction, in its 35th year, is the longest running art auction in California and one of Orange County’s most exciting art and social experiences.
Tickets to attend the event are $125 for museum members at the Friend level and higher, and $150 for all others. Tickets include auction admission, complimentary parking, food, and drinks.
Click on photo for a larger image
Bradley Hankey, The Beginning, oil on wood panel, 2016, 36 x 36 inches, courtesy of the artist and Skidmore Contemporary Art
The event takes place from 6 to 10 p.m. at Laguna Art Museum, with a silent auction from 6 to 8 p.m. and a live auction of twenty works at 8 p.m.
The live auction, in partnership with Paddle8, will add a further element of excitement to the competitive bidding with absentee bids placed from around the world.
In addition to art, guests will enjoy the culinary talents of West Coast Event Productions, wine by Wine Gallery, and desserts by Simply Sweet Cakery served alongside specialty coffee and teas provided by Urth Caffé.
The evening’s cool ambience will feature floral design by Laguna Nursery; event lighting and production by The Showpros Group; and upbeat music through the night.
Attendees will have the chance to mingle with featured artists, fellow collectors, and the museum’s curators and executive director.
The Art Auction 2017 team is led by co-chairs Sara Heeschen and Deborah Lake; committee members Tina Cook, Jeannie Denholm, Ruben Flores, Vanessa Helin, Lauren MacLaughlin-Brinker, and Karen Morally; and Laguna Art Museum’s director of special events, Sarah Strozza.
From Sat Jan 28 to Fri Feb 3, Laguna Art Museum will be open with free admission for patrons to preview the works featured in Art Auction 2017: California Cool.
On Sunday, Feb 5, the museum will host a public sale during which any unsold works will be available for purchase at 50 percent of the stated value. Unsold works will also be for sale online from Feb 6 to 13.
Woman’s Club will honor outgoing Mayor Steve Dicterow at lunch meeting on Friday Feb 10
The annual Mayor’s Lunch, sponsored by the Woman’s Club, will be held on Friday, Feb 10. Mayor Steve Dicterow will be honored for completing his fourth term as mayor of our City.
According to Club President Barbara Crane, this is the 20th annual Mayor’s Lunch.
“We started this tradition because Club members recognized that our mayors work extra hard during their tenure,” said Crane. “In addition to the customary duties of our council members, we expect them to participate in a number of ceremonial duties, also. Their extra efforts deserve recognition.”
The public is invited to this event, which begins at 11:30 a.m.
For reservations, respond no later than Feb 3 to www.wclb.org. Tickets are $40 for Club members and $45 for others. Tables of 8 may be purchased for $320.
The Clubhouse is located at 286 St. Ann’s Drive.
Art Museum announces 2017 Film Night line-up
This month, Laguna Art Museum launches its 2017 Film Night program with the first of the series of film screenings introduced by special guests. The film program, designed to complement the museum’s mission and explore the art and culture of California, is organized into four categories: contemporary films, documentaries, artists’ picks, and classics.
Screenings take place on the third Thursday of each month at 7 p.m., and are included with museum admission.
The museum’s first contemporary film for 2017, screening on Jan 19, is 500 Days of Summer. The 2009 comedy-drama will be introduced by producer Jessica Tuchinsky. On March 16, producer Denise Di Novi will introduce Tim Burton’s romantic dark fantasy Edward Scissorhands.
On April 20, Laguna Art Museum curator Janet Blake will introduce the 1950 film noir Sunset Boulevard, and on Aug 17 the 1974 neo-noir mystery Chinatown.
Documentaries: On Feb 16, director and producer Paul Bockhorst will introduce Design for Modern Living, a documentary on artist Millard Sheets.
On May 18, filmmaker Dale Schierholt will introduce Art and the Zen of Motorcycle Racing (or Lunch with Billy Al), a documentary about artist Billy Al Bengston in the Laguna Art Museum-produced California Masters series. On July 20, producer Martin Yewchuck will introduce his documentary The Greeter.
Artists’ Picks
Phillip K. Smith III, Laguna Art Museum’s commissioned artist for Art & Nature 2016, will introduce Blade Runner, starring Harrison Ford, a personal favorite, on June 15. Artist LG Williams will introduce his choice, Peter Brook’s film version of the Hindu epic The Mahabharata, on Sept 21.
From Oct through Dec2017, the museum will focus on films that complement California Mexicana: Missions to Murals, 1820 – 1930. The exhibition is part of Pacific Standard Time: LA/LA, an exploration of Latin American and Latino art in dialogue with Los Angeles and California, led by the Getty.
Laguna Art Museum’s mission is to collect, care for, and exhibit works of art that were created by California artists or represent the life and history of the state. The museum is located at 307 Cliff Drive on the corner of Coast Hwy and Cliff Drive.
Hours are Sunday, Monday, Tues, Friday, Sat: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m.; Thurs 11 a.m. – 9 p.m. Closed Wednesdays, Fourth of July, Thanksgiving Day, Christmas Eve, Christmas Day, and New Year’s Day. General admission is $7. Students, seniors (60+), and active military: $5. For children under 12 and museum members, admission is free.
For more information, visit www.lagunaartmuseum.org