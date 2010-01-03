A note from Stu

Don’t let it rain on our Parade!

Someone said goodbye to me on the phone yesterday with the old, “Don’t let it rain on your parade,” comment.

It made me think.

As a community, we often take the Patriot’s Day Parade for granted. We don’t think of it as an all-volunteer non-profit effort without any city subsidy. The money they raise from ad sales in the program and their Honoree Brunch funds the entire effort.

The Honoree Brunch will be on Sunday, Feb 5 at Tivoli Too! beginning at 11:15 a.m.

Tickets are only $30 per person and reservations can be made by phoning 494-6016 or emailing shworthy@cox.net

Today (Jan 24) is last day to make reservations.

Why not buy a ticket or two whether you go or not? It is a tax-deductible non-profit donation that is truly an “Only in Laguna” thing!

This year’s honorees are Grand Marshals Aria and Makenzie Fisher; Honored Patriot Major Robert W. Sternfels USAAF, World War II; Citizen of the Year Douglas Miller; Junior Citizens Madison Sinclair and Wyatt Shipp, LBHS Class of 2017; and Artist of the Year John Barber.

Winner of the Laguna Beach High School program cover art contest is Jared Ghetian and winner of the Thurston Middle School Essay contest is Claire Tigner.

Metta Quintet performs via Laguna Beach Live! Jan 30

Photo by Myrna Suarez

Laguna Beach Live! presents “Stolen Moments, the First 100 Years of Jazz” on Jan 30 by the acclaimed Metta Quintet in a dialogue and demonstration experience at the Laguna Beach Community Center at 7 p.m. The event is part of Laguna Beach Live!’s Music Insights, a new program to increase music awareness and appreciation in the community.

Stolen Moments is a thoroughly captivating and informative program that introduces audiences to jazz music’s rich history and to the names, faces and music of some of its many masters. On a broader level, Stolen Moments also highlights the interplay between the jazz movement and the evolution of American culture throughout the 20th Century and how other genres of music, both in the U.S. were influenced.

The Metta Quintet is presented by JazzReach, a New York based organization dedicated to the teaching of jazz music.

The evening program is free but reservations are suggested and donations are appreciated. For more information or to make reservations call 949-715-9713, or go to lagunabeachlive.org

Laura’s House kicks off National Teen Dating Violence Awareness with candlelight vigil

On Friday Jan 27 from 6 – 7 p.m., Laura’s House plans to hold its annual candlelight vigil during which hundreds of teens, survivors, and community leaders unite to shed light on the tragic toll that domestic violence takes.

The vigil, which is scheduled to take place at the OC Sheriff’s Regional Training Academy at 15991 Armstrong Ave, Tustin, will focus in particular on teen dating violence, believed to affect one in three OC high school students.

According to Laura’s House, one in five teens experience bullying on their school property and more than half of high school students who report experiencing sexual or physical abuse by a dating partner, have also been bullied electronically.

The mission of Laura’s House is to change the social beliefs, attitudes and the behaviors that perpetuate domestic violence while creating a safe space to empower individuals and families affected by abuse.

The vigil is intended to educate teens about the dangers of dating violence as well the importance of healthy relationships. The event will also honor El Toro High School’s Jacque Villagomez, who lost her life in 2008, and is the inspiration behind the annual Candlelight Vigil, now in its seventh year.

The event will feature emotional survivor testimonials and the H.E.A.R.T. (Healthy Emotions and Attitudes in Relationships Today) program, which is aimed at reducing teen dating violence.

For more information, visit www.laurashouse.org/lhteen/

Something for everyone in our wilderness parks

Reservations required Sign-up online: www.lagunacanyon.org/activities.html

949-923-2235. Parking: $3

Laguna Coast

Wilderness Park

Jan 27 Fri Meditating in Nature 3:30-5 p.m. Relax in nature with park staff and Laguna Canyon Foundation volunteers. Enjoy a short walking meditation (1/2 mile), breathing and energization exercises, and sitting meditation. Bring a blanket, pillow, and clothing in layers in case the evening is cool. No experience necessary. Ages 16 and up. Laguna Coast Wilderness Park, Little Sycamore Canyon Staging Area/Nix Nature Center.

Jan 28 Sun Nursery Plant Propagation and Care Day 8-11 a.m. Join us at our native plant nursery as we care for native plants from their seed stage to their mature, ready-to-be planted stage. Volunteers may collect seeds, sow seeds in flats, bump plants up, plant at restoration sites, sterilize plant containers, and/or help maintain the facilities for the plants. Gain hands-on experience with habitat restoration while working alongside other zany and interesting plant lovers! Wear closed-toed shoes, layered clothing and sun protection (hat, sunscreen). Bring water.Laguna Coast Wilderness Park, Willow Canyon Staging Area.

Jan 29 Sun Junior Ranger Walk 1-4:30 p.m. Earn your Junior Ranger badge as you learn about survival in Laguna Coast Wilderness Park. Hike 2.5 miles on uneven terrain to Barbara’s Lake and back (45-ft. elevation gain). Learn what birds are saying to each other - and search for evidence of animal life in the park. Find out how plants survive with so little water. You will receive a free Junior Ranger booklet to use along the trail. Ages 8 and up, with an adult. Bring water and a snack. Laguna Coast Wilderness Park, James Dilley Preserve.

Aliso & Wood Canyons

Wilderness Park

Next event will be in February

Scroll down for events at Crystal Cove Park

Crystal Cove State Park

www.crystalcovestatepark.org

Explore the huge variety of seaweeds on a guided Seaweeds & Sea Creatures of Crystal Cove Beach Walk on Saturday, January 28 at 2pm. There are countless species of marine algae; green, red, and brown found on the beach. Learn about the biology, ecology, and even human uses of seaweeds and even if there is none to be found a walk on the beach is surely a lovely way to start a Saturday. Meet at the Visitor Center and park in the Los Trancos lot.

Enjoy a super low -0.9 tide at Crystal Cove State Park where a volunteer will lead a guided tidepool walk to Pelican Point on Saturday, January 28 at 3pm and help identify animals and describe some awesome adaptations. Meet at Pelican Point parking lot #2, at the top of the boardwalk.

Join park naturalists on a Bluff and Beach Sunset walk on Sunday, January 29 from 3pm until sunset. Bring a camera and binoculars as we will search for migrating gray whales, birds, and watch the sunset. Walk will be on the beach, and both paved and dirt roads on the bluff. Dress in layers and bring water and a snack. Meet at Pelican Point parking lot #2, at the top of the boardwalk.