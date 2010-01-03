Police Files
Call the right play for Super Bowl 51 – pass the keys to a sober driver before the big game begins
On Sunday, Feb 5, football fans across the country will tune in to watch Super Bowl 51. For many of them, the game experience will include alcohol. The California Office of Traffic Safety (OTS) is teaming up with law enforcement agencies across the state for a special Fans Don’t Let Fans Drive Drunk campaign, urging all football fans to call the right play on Super Bowl weekend and pass the keys to a sober driver before the drinking begins.
As part of the Super Bowl Sunday enforcement efforts, police, sheriff and the CHP will be on heightened alert ready to stop and arrest any impaired driver.
Fans don’t let fans drive drunk
Impaired driving can be deadly. A driver is considered alcohol-impaired with a blood alcohol concentration (BAC) of .08% or higher, but even a small amount of alcohol can impair judgment and reaction times enough to make driving unsafe. Many medications (prescription and over-the-counter), marijuana, and illicit drugs can also lead to impairment and unsafe driving, resulting in a DUI.
“Volunteer to be a designated driver to help your family and friends get home safely,” said OTS Director Rhonda Craft. “Impaired driving only leads to disaster and tragedy. It is never worth the risk. If you do plan to drink, and/or are taking medications or using marijuana, plan now to pass the keys to a sober driver before kickoff.”
For those who plan to drink, leave your keys at home. For those who do plan to drive, refrain from consuming any alcohol. Instead, enjoy the game with food and non-alcoholic drinks.
Download an app for a designated driver
Drivers can also download OTS’s Designated Driver VIP, or “DDVIP,” free mobile app to get connected with free designated-driver incentives at local establishments or to order a sober ride from Uber, Lyft, or Curb.
This enforcement effort is funded by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration who reminds everyone to be alert and ‘Report Drunk Drivers – Call 911’ if you see a dangerous driver call immediately!
At joint meeting, Council approves Village Entrance concept, with reservations
Another chapter was added Wednesday to the long, long, long saga of the Village Entrance.
City leaders have formally reviewed nine concepts for the highly visible chunk of Laguna Beach real estate since a task force was formed in 1995 to come up with a plan. None came to fruition, but they keep trying.
“This has been 21 years in the making,” said Mayor Pro Tem Kelly Boyd. “I support moving ahead as quickly as possible.”
The City Council voted to approve the “very preliminary” third concept in this latest attempt to create a beauty spot out of the former corporation yard that stretches from City Hall to the Art-a-Fair property.
A unanimous council gave the go-ahead to consultants to proceed with the preparation of schematic design and environmental documents.
The completed project is budgeted at $7.1 million. Consultants will be paid $200,000 to get through the design review process, said City Project Director Wade Brown.
Approval of the concept at the joint meeting of council and the Planning Commission came with reservations. The proposed dual-purpose pathway for bikes and pedestrians was deemed inadequate to protect users from Laguna Canyon Road traffic or from one another.
Beautification Council President Ruben Flores and landscape architect Ann Christoph volunteered a different concept that included a wider path and more vegetation between the path and the road. Christoph’s plan was applauded by many in the audience and some of the civic leaders – and it didn’t cost the city anything.
“This is about looking beautiful,” said Councilman Steven Dicterow. “For me, Ann’s is more beautiful and I would like you to work with her.”
City Manager John Pietig said the consultants could do two versions of the pathways in their schematic.
However, Christoph’s proposal reduced the parking area by more than 45 spaces, which the council had specifically prohibited the consultants from doing.
City Manager John Pietig reminded the council that the project could end up at the California Coastal Commission, which is vehemently opposed to reductions in parking spaces. Nonetheless, the council approved a reduction of 25 spaces.
“I think the parking is up for debate,” said Planning Commissioner Anne Johnson. “We should wait for the parking study.”
The Parking Management Plan is tentatively due to be presented to the council at the Feb 28 meeting.
Other issues discussed at the meeting included the renovation of the historic Digester at an estimated cost of $500,000. Mayor Toni Iseman supported renovation as rendered by architect Morris Skenderian, but consultant Roger Torriero’s suggestion that it might be more prudent to put the money elsewhere gained traction.
“I was on that task force in 1995,” said former Design Review Board member Barbara Metzger. “Throughout the last 20 years, the council has protected it. I am not willing to trade it for anything in this (proposed concept) plan. The money is budgeted. I beg you to spend it.”
More vegetation was recommended by council, commission and audience, possible partially paid for by not junking the chain link fence along the flood channel, but hiding it with shrubbery. The landscape should be tied to the Festival of Arts streetscape said Commissioner Ken Sadler.
Preparation of the schematic design and environmental documents for the project is scheduled for completion this winter. An appeal to the Coastal Commission could add 12 to 18 months to the preliminary project schedule.
Barbara Diamond
Young TV performer is pride of Laguna: talented Corwin Allard has roles in two terrific shows
Story by LYNETTE BRASFIELD
Corwin Allard decided he wanted to be on TV the first time he watched Spongebob Squarepants on Nickelodeon.
“I was five years old and I knew I really wanted to do that, to be on TV also,” the talented Corwin tells me during our interview – one of the first of many, I suspect, that he’ll participate in during his future acting career. “I want people to be able to see me on TV and say, ‘oh wow, I want to watch that kid.’”
Now nine, fair-haired Corwin is much better looking than Spongebob, which no doubt helped him land two plum roles on national TV shows. He has been cast as Young Decker Jr., the series star’s son, on Cartoon Network’s Adult Swim show called Decker: Unclassified.
Additionally, Corwin has been cast in the ABC primetime show Fresh Off the Boat as Peter Gardiner, a new neighbor of the Huang family, the family the series is centered around.
Click on photo for a larger image
Submitted photo
Corwin Allard stars as Randall Park’s new neighbor in Fresh Off the Boat
“I prepared by watching the show and I practice at home. It’s lots of fun,” says Corwin, who doesn’t find the experience at all scary, just exciting. “Randall Park [Fresh Off the Boat] and Tim Heidecker [Decker: Unclassified] are both super funny and so nice. It was so exciting to meet them in person.”
The actress who plays the part of his mother on Fresh Off the Boat is Courtney Thorne-Smith, who has also acted in Melrose Place, Ally McBeal, and Two and a Half Men.
The episode of Fresh Off the Boat that Corwin has already filmed will be airing on Valentine’s Day. Peter and his mother are introduced as new neighbors, and then Peter goes missing.
“Both shows have been a wonderful experience for Corwin and it’s quite an accomplishment for someone his age to have had so much success already,” notes his justifiably proud mother, Diane Allard, echoing the sentiments of his supportive family and teachers at Top of the World Elementary.
While Corwin enjoys his current acting success, and is focused on keeping up with his schoolwork also, he has his sights set on a different career in the long term.
“Well, I feel like acting until I grow up. Then when I’m maybe 20 I want to be a Major League baseball player,” Corwin tells me.
I ask which position he prefers. “Pitcher,” he says. “But I scored my first home run yesterday.”
So who knows how Corwin will gain his greatest fame? Something tells me the young man will have many options open to him in the future.
Don’t forget to catch his first appearance in Fresh Off the Boat on Feb 14 on ABC. I’d lay odds that you’ll say, “Oh, wow, I want to watch that kid on TV.”
The successful women’s march energizes Democrats
The Laguna Beach Democratic Club will hold its monthly general meeting on Wed Feb 8 at 7 p.m. at the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship to organize Lagunans who want to turn their voices into political action after the successful Women’s Day rally that registered upwards of 4,000 persons in Laguna Beach last month.
Click on photo for a larger image
Organizer of the Laguna Women’s March Cindy Obrand takes the stage with Mayor Toni Iseman
“Where do we go from here?” is the theme of the event that will feature highlights of the Women’s Day rally along with featured speakers including marketing executive Patti Compton, who will be speaking about the importance of family planning and the history of the women’s movement in the US, and attorney Joanna Weiss, founder of Women for American Values and Ethics (WAVE), who will be speaking about grassroots efforts to safeguard our democratic processes.
Club President Gary LeFebvre said, “The 2017 Women’s March was truly historic. And it is only the beginning. Democrats need to be vigilant to protect our long fought rights from the new Administration intent on turning back the clock. We need to turn our voices into a movement that will change Congress and the White House. The Laguna Beach Democratic Club is leading the Blue Revolution across Orange County.
“Lagunans who share our values should join us as we continue the fight for progress!”
The Laguna Beach Democratic Club (LBDC) is dedicated to supporting the election of Democratic candidates on local, state and national levels.
For more information visit www.lagunabeachdemocraticclub.com and http://www.facebook.com/lbdcpage.
The ACLU’s recent press release on homeless-related issues:
John Pietig, City Manager, responds
To the Laguna Beach Community:
Today, the American Civil Liberties Union continued its misguided effort to disparage the compassionate, effective, and best-in-county efforts by the City of Laguna Beach to address the needs of the homeless in our community. In a letter to the City Council, which was also released to the press, the ACLU mischaracterized both the City’s efforts and the nature of the litigation, while asserting a laundry list of wide-ranging “settlement” demands.
The City does not believe that press releases are a proper means for resolving the ongoing dispute, and is disappointed that the ACLU would resort to such tactics. The issues raised in the litigation have been appropriately framed before the Court and the parties are now awaiting important rulings. In the meantime, the City has been engaged in discussions with the ACLU, overseen by the assigned magistrate judge, to determine whether an agreeable resolution is possible. Unfortunately, the ACLU’s demands thus far remain unreasonable.
Apparently dissatisfied with the results of its efforts in court, the ACLU has now brought the dispute back to the media as it did at the outset of the litigation. In August 2015, the ACLU asserted that the purpose of the lawsuit was to force the City of Laguna Beach to unilaterally provide permanent supportive housing – basically, dedicated apartments along with services such as mental health care and case management. That position was – and remains – unsupported by the law, counterproductive, and bad policy.
In stark contrast, the efforts that the City has taken are both effective and unique in Orange County. Laguna Beach still operates the only municipally-funded homeless shelter in the county and has done so continuously since 2010. That shelter provides not only a heated, cooled, and safe place to sleep, but also restrooms, showers, meals, laundry facilities, sleeping mats, blankets, computer and Internet access, a secure storage area, a safe environment, case management services, and transportation to and from downtown. The shelter’s staff focuses on meeting the needs of the homeless in our community, including those with disabilities.
Since 2015, no fewer than 44 formerly homeless individuals in Laguna Beach, including five of the first seven plaintiffs in the ACLU’s lawsuit, have been placed in permanent supportive housing operated by non-profit organizations, due in large part to the shelter and its dedicated and compassionate staff. The City also works in collaboration with governmental partners, nonprofit organizations, and members of the local community to offer a wide array of supportive services to homeless persons in the City.
The efforts of the Laguna Beach Police Department to serve the homeless community, while maintaining public health and safety, are similarly praiseworthy. The City was one of the first in Orange County to designate a dedicated Community Outreach Officer to focus almost exclusively on homeless-related issues and outreach efforts and recently funded another such position.
Community Outreach Officers work closely with public and non-profit social service organizations, law enforcement agencies, and the criminal justice system to connect individuals with much needed services such as mental health and substance abuse services, short-term shelter, and long-term housing. Community Outreach Officers work to ensure and improve the quality of life for all housed and unhoused residents of Laguna Beach by training officers regarding mental health and homeless issues and by lawfully enforcing state and local laws intended to preserve and protect the health, safety, and general welfare of the City’s residents and visitors. The LBPD has also implemented Project Homecoming through which more than 80 formerly homeless individuals have been reconnected with their families and loved ones all around the country.
The City is proud of our community’s unparalleled efforts to assist those who find themselves homeless in Laguna Beach. We believe that those efforts go above and beyond what the law requires, and we will continue to defend those efforts in court.
Sixth Annual Bluebelt photo contest invites entries
The Laguna Bluebelt Coalition invites photographers, both professional and amateur, to show their love for the ocean in the sixth Annual Laguna Bluebelt Photo Contest, which begins Feb 6and runs until March 6.
Photos must be taken of Laguna’s Marine Protected Areas (MPAs) between those dates. Each year the Bluebelt Coalition strives to educate the public about Laguna’s marine reserves so these magical places can be restored. It’s a worthwhile, fun event celebrating our MPAs.
Click on photo for a larger image
Judges for the 2017 contest include a new jurist, Pat Sparkuhl, who along with Mark Chamberlain and Mitch Ridder – all highly regarded local photographers – will choose the prizewinners.
Following the judging, the popular “Best of the Rest” contest will once again allow the public to vote for their favorites from the Laguna Bluebelt Facebook page so everyone will have a chance to win.
“Local businesses help to make the contest successful by providing the great prizes,” points out Charlotte Masarik. “This year two new prizes include lunch and golf at The Ranch as well as dinner for two at Brussels Bistro on Forest. We are again fortunate to receive a three-course dinner for two at Splashes Restaurant from Surf and Sand Resort, a helicopter flight along the coast with OC Helicopters, scuba diving with Laguna Sea Sports, SUP lessons from Sunset Stand Up Paddle, a one-hour massage at Massage Envy Laguna Beach and gift cards to La Sirena Grill.”
It’s simple to participate. Just upload photos and information to the contest website at www.contest.lagunabluebelt.org with photos taken between Feb 6 and March 6.
It’s Big Game time: 25 TVs at Skyloft on Sunday, Feb 5
The Big Game is on in a big way at Skyloft in Laguna Beach. With the most TVs in town, Skyloft’s doors open on Game Day at 9 a.m.
Skyloft’s decadent breakfast menu is served until 3 p.m., with the entire Skyloft menu available from 11 a.m. to close. Chef Arthur and his team will be serving up crowd-favorite breakfast, lunch and dinner items that vary from the best-selling egg, rice and meat patty combo, the Loco Okimoto, to smoked chicken wings, piles of popcorn crawfish, smoked spare ribs, brisket and – of course – Chef Arthur’s “The Cheeseburger (#ocbestburger).”
Enjoy more than 20 craft and traditional beers, 22 wines by the glass, and renowned cocktails, including their signature Bloody Mary, “Kentucky Brunch,” “Georgia Peach Cobbler” and Game Day cocktails that honor the last two teams standing.
Skyloft’s “stadium” is a sell-out crowd for this Big Game. They recommend reserving your table for four today with a $100 deposit, or creating a bigger party with friends at one of the larger table options for a minimal deposit per person.
Don’t let your seat get intercepted, Skyloft suggests: reserve your table today: (949) 715-1550.
Click on photo for a larger image
Remaining seats will be on a first come, first served basis.
In the heart of downtown Laguna Beach, Skyloft provides delectable and down-home “California Smoke.”
Just nearing its one-year anniversary, Skyloft made an impact quickly in Laguna Beach with slow-smoked steaks, ribs, brisket and more. Additional entrees in fresh fish, seafood, innovative salads, sandwiches and pastas pair beautifully with craft cocktails and the finest selection of local and regional craft beers around.
Skyloft serves lunch and dinner daily with a weekend breakfast that welcomes early birds and late risers, one in all. A favorite drop-in for locals, Skyloft also offers the only locals’ “secret menu” in town – The Artifacts – named after Chef Arthur Ortiz.
With roof deck bar and dining that looks onto Laguna’s famed Main Beach, the city’s largest, swankiest bar on the main level, and live music 7 nights a week, Skyloft has quickly become the meet-and-greet destination for great food, lively fun and top-notch entertainment.
For more information, contact Diane Armitage or call (949) 637-1995.
JoAnne Artman Gallery will present America Martin’s new works, This is America II, beginning on Feb 15
JoAnne Artman Gallery will present THIS IS AMERICA II: New Works by AMERICA MARTIN, from Feb 15 – April 15. The Artist Reception will take place on Thurs, March 2 from 6 – 8 p.m.
Click on photo for a larger image
America Martin’s Boxers, paper collage, 44” x 73.5”
Bursting with life, vigorous in line, form and color, America Martin’s work showcases her unique and humanist approach to portraying the natural world as well as the human form. Constantly re-defining her artistic practice and the possibilities of expression, Martin’s work is both visionary and diverse in its approach.
Martin works in a diversity of mediums including painting, mixed media on cotton rag paper, and sculpture. Beyond her affinity for modernism and iconic forms, Martin’s work is informed by her intensive approach to material and process.
Rooted in art historical lexicon, Martin’s work is narrative of the various cultural, anthropological as well as sociocultural frameworks inherent in her subject matter.
Click on photo for a larger image
Music and Three Men, oil and acrylic on canvas, 67” x 71”
Martin’s work is an expansive as well as inclusive expression of her Colombian-American cultural heritage. Her iconic nudes are reminiscent of the prototypical, heroic female nudes of antiquity and of classical inspiration and are impossible to ascribe to any one place or time. Through her diversity of medium the state of the human condition is expressed as well as felt through her work, bringing a closer understanding of the harmonious balance crucial to the natural world.
Click on photo for a larger image
Women Swimming and Whistling, oil and acrylic on canvas, 72” x 79”
Humanist and positivist compositions that reaffirm life and the continuity of our modes of thought and the human experience ground the exhibition through Martin’s unique visual language. Scenes of everyday life that link the human form to the continuity of nature permeate her work. Martin continually redefines her oeuvre through new material considerations, continuing the ubiquitous theme of human nature and our relationships with the physical world.
America Martin’s work will inspire, provoke, engage and mesmerize. With visual perceptions always changing, peek behind the stories told and viewers are sure to find the right artistic expression.
RSVP for the March 2 Artist’s Reception by calling 949.510.5481 by Feb 24. The JoAnne Artman Gallery is located at 326 N Coast Hwy. Visit the website at www.joanneartmangallery.com.
KX 93.5 FM will present “A Hard Day’s Night” sing-a-long on Feb 19 at Laguna Playhouse
KX 93.5, Laguna’s FM radio station, will present the 1964 film A Hard Day’s Night at Laguna Playhouse on Feb 19.
The audience is encouraged to sing along with the bouncing lyrics on screen to hits like “Can’t Buy Me Love,” “All My Lovin” and “Hard Day’s Night” at the free event.
There will also be a Beatles-themed costume contest, and radio DJ/musician Jason Feddy will emcee the evening.
“Nothing makes you feel like part of a community as singing along with your neighbors,” said Feddy. “KX 93.5’s mission is to bring Laguna together through music.”
A Hard Day’s Night is one of the 100 best films of all time, according to Time magazine. The film stars each member of the Beatles and portrays several days in the life of the band at the height of Beatlemania.
Admission to the sing-a-long is free, and general admission seating will be first-come, first-serve. Doors open at 6 p.m. and the show begins at 7 p.m. Donations will be encouraged to support non-profit KX 93.5, and specialized beverages from Tito’s Handmade Vodka will be available for purchase.
The night before, on Feb 18, KX 93.5 presents Iron Butterfly also at Laguna Playhouse. Tickets are available at www.KX935.com.
Founded Oct 2012, KX 93.5 is Orange County’s best radio station for “Generational Alt Rock” and the only licensed FM radio station in Laguna Beach’s history. It’s a non-profit, non-commercial radio station with hundreds of volunteer contributors, focused on the music, the listener, and the local community.
The station also features public affairs, surf reports, sports broadcasts and more. The station provides a voice and a creative outlet for the hundreds of talented local Orange County musicians and beyond that are squeezed out by commercial radio.
For more information, contact Tyler Russell.
Laguna Dance Festival Master Class with Jodie Gates & Saleemah E. Knight takes place on Feb 26
On Sat, Feb 26, esteemed master teachers Jodie Gates and Saleemah E. Knight combine forces and offer local dance students an opportunity to learn contemporary jazz, original repertory and a special coaching session.
The class will be at Laguna Beach High School Dance Studio, 625 Park Avenue, from 12 – 3 p.m.
Saleemah E. Knight will be teaching an explorative contemporary jazz class for intermediate/advanced level dancers. The class will emphasize the cultural history of Jazz Dance as well as immerse the dancers in a comprehensive warm up, progressions across the floor and choreography.
Following Ms. Knight’s master class, Jodie Gates will teach contemporary repertory, followed by a coaching session for all participants. The repertory portion of the class will focus on learning new choreographic phrases accompanied with one-on-one coaching and professional advice on how to succeed in auditions and competitions.
The master class is for intermediate and advanced level dancers ages 12 and over. The cost for dancers is $25 and observers pay $15. Preregister at http://lagunadancefestival.org/master-class/saleemah-knight/.
LBAA announces nominees for Art Star Awards
The Laguna Beach Arts Alliance (LBAA) has announced the nominees for the 11th Annual Art Star Awards to be held on Sunday, April 2 at 6 p.m., at an event generously sponsored by [seven-degrees].
At this red-carpet event, the winners will be announced and presented with one-of-a-kind Art Star award sculptures created by Louis Longi. These organizations, businesses and individuals contributed and shaped the arts and culture in Laguna Beach in 2016.
Click on photo for a larger image
Submitted photo
Louis Longi created one-of-a-kind Art Star Award sculptures for winners
“This year’s nominees are a very deserving group that are all well known contributors to arts in our community,” said Arts Stars Committee Chair Wayne Baglin.
“One category, Individual Arts Patron, was a clear winner based on nominations.”
Betsy and Gary Jenkins will receive the Individual Arts Patron award.
The Laguna Beach Alliance for the Arts will honor Donna Inglima with a special Art Stars Award for Lifetime Achievement in recognition of her accomplishments with the Youth Theatre at Laguna Playhouse.
The additional categories and the nominees are:
Best Arts Program
CAP Gallery
Laguna Beach Plein Air Invitational
Sawdust Art Festival 50th Anniversary
Corporate Patron
City of Laguna Beach
Laguna Beach Rotary
Opus Community Foundation
Outstanding Arts Collaboration
Festival of Arts & Fashion Island – Summer Art Sundays
Laguna Concert Band & Laguna Elementary Music Program - Star Wars Music Mentor Program
LOCA Art & Artists & Glennwood Housing Foundation – Glennwood House Art Program
Arts Leadership
Toni Kellenberg
Vinita Voogd
Bob Whalen
Artist of the Year
Marlo Bartels
Roland Berry
Jeff Sewell
Click on photo for a larger image
Submitted photo
Last year’s winner of the Inspiration Grant, mixed-media artist Russell Pierce
Last year’s grant recipient of the [seven-degrees] of Inspiration Grant, Russell Pierce, a Laguna Beach mixed media visual artist, will unveil his project, titled “Change Agents,” a series of 50 portraits of individuals who have made an impact on the world.
To purchase tickets to attend the 11th Annual Art Star Awards, contact the organization. Tickets are $100 each and include dinner as well as all the festivities.
The Laguna Beach Arts Alliance was established in 2002 as the result of an exciting partnership among more than 20 Laguna Beach organizations. The mission is to serve as an advocate for the arts, promote collaboration and networking among the arts organizations of Laguna Beach, and to serve as a united voice for the arts in the city.
Members of the Arts Alliance include a wide range of organizations including Laguna Art-A-Fair Festival, Laguna Dance Festival, City of Laguna Beach Arts Commission, Community Art Project, Festival of Arts, First Thursdays Art Walk, KX 93.5 Radio, Laguna Art Museum, Laguna Beach Craft Guild, Laguna Beach Live!, Laguna Beach Sister Cities Association, Visit Laguna Beach, Laguna College of Art & Design, Laguna Concert Band, LOCA Arts Education, Laguna Playhouse, Laguna Plein Air Painters Association, Lagunatunes Community Chorus, Blue Water Green Earth, No Square Theatre, Sawdust Art Festival, and [seven-degrees].
Interfaith Council holds lunch for faith leaders on 2/17
The Laguna Beach Interfaith Council will hold a lunch gathering for new and long time faith leaders in the local community on Friday, Feb 2 at Romeo Cucina. Romeo Cucina is located at 249 Broadway.
The purpose of the Laguna Beach Interfaith Council is to further communication and cooperation among the faith groups of Laguna Beach and the community social service organizations to serve the needs of this community, especially the needs of the poor, the sick and the disenfranchised.
Greenbelt Annual Meeting takes place on Wed Feb 15 at 7 p.m. at the NCC and is open to the public
The public is invited to the Laguna Greenbelt Annual Meeting on Wed, Feb 15 at 7 p.m. at the Neighborhood Congregational Church, Bridge Hall. The recent designation of Laguna Beach and the Greenbelt in the Historic American Landscapes Survey (HALS) by the National Park Service, Department of the Interior will be featured.
“Laguna Beach and the Greenbelt, Celebrating a Treasured Historic American Landscape” presents the ideas, history, art, and photographs that tell the story of Laguna Beach’s relationship with its unique and dramatic natural landscape. The presentation outlines the evolution of the city as its early settlers, artists, and residents responded to the beautiful setting they were motivated to protect and enhance.
A companion book documenting the presentation of history and exhibits that are now on file at the Library of Congress will be available at the meeting.
The HALS designation recognizes both Laguna Beach and the surrounding Greenbelt as an exemplary combination of sensitive development and the preservation of natural beauty.
The program is free. Light refreshments will be served. A short re-cap of 2016 activities will also be provided, including Greenbelt-supported mini-grant programs for local schools to facilitate nature study and field trips.
Pageant of the Masters ticket offer makes for grand gift - purchase tickets before Valentine’s Day and save 20%
This Valentine’s Day, the Pageant of the Masters is spreading the love with a special ticket offer. For a limited time only, save 20% on tickets to this summer’s production “The Grand Tour” with promotional code VAL20 (excludes loge center seats and all tickets for August 26, 2017). Tickets range from $15-$230.
To take advantage of this incredible offer, call (800) 487-3378 or visit www.PageantTickets.com.
Offer begins Feb 1 and ends Feb 14, 2017. The Pageant runs from this July 7 – Aug 31 with performances nightly at 8:30.
Click on photo for a larger image
The 2017 Pageant of the Masters will be a breathtaking theatrical journey through the centuries in search of unforgettable art. Inspired by the European tradition of continental travel in the 17th and 18th centuries, a ticket to this summer’s “The Grand Tour” becomes a passport to experience spectacle, music, stories and grand illusions as masterpieces come to life.
“If you’re looking for a unique and affordable gift idea this Valentine’s Day, look no further,” said Festival of Arts Marketing and Public Relations Director Sharbie Higuchi. “It doesn’t get more romantic than sitting under the stars, watching the Pageant and listening to the live orchestra with that special someone.”
The Pageant is performed in the Irvine bowl at 650 Laguna Canyon Rd.
Festival of Arts now accepting scholarship applications
Scholarships are available to all high school seniors who reside in Laguna Beach or attend Laguna Beach High School. Applications will be due March 10, 2017.
Since 1957, the Festival of Arts scholarship program has supported rising young artists by making it possible for students to pursue college studies in the arts. The four-year, highly competitive scholarships are awarded to students who excel in Film, Performing Arts (dance, music and theatre arts- including performance and production), Visual Arts and Writing. Applicants may apply for any or all of the four categories, but will only be awarded one scholarship.
“Students with talents in multiple fields are encouraged to submit an application in more than one category,” said Festival of Arts Board Secretary and Scholarship Chair Pat Kollenda. She continued, “This is an excellent opportunity for students who are considering a career in the arts.”
Scholarship applications are now available online at the Festival’s website www.LagunaFestivalofArts.org or at the Festival of Arts office at 650 Laguna Canyon Road. An applicant must be a graduating high school senior who resides in Laguna Beach or attends Laguna Beach High School. Application deadline is March 10, 2017.
Auditions and interviews will be scheduled in March and April 2017. Scholarship awards begin at a minimum of $1,000 and can be renewed for a total of four one-year scholarships. Students must reapply each summer for a continuation of scholarship status.
Last year, the Festival of Arts awarded $30,000 to graduating seniors for the 2016 - 2017 academic year. Many scholarship winners pursue successful careers in the arts, and some even return to the Festival as exhibiting artists. In addition to Scholarship Committee Chair Pat Kollenda, committee members include Wayne Baglin, Marge Earl, Kathy Jones and Jacquie Moffett.
For general scholarship information, call Michelle Reindl at (949) 464-4201 or visit the website at www.LagunaFestivalofArts.org.
The Festival of Arts is a nonprofit organization that produces the Festival of Arts fine art show and the Pageant of the Masters. Its mission is to support the arts and art education in and about Laguna Beach.
Academy Award® winner, Jeff Bridges, narrates MacGillivray Freeman’s newest 3D documentary
Celebrating human ingenuity and innovation while inspiring our future engineers,
Academy Award winner, Jeff Bridges, who recently received his seventh Academy Award nomination for his performance in “Hell or High Water,” has lent his voice to narrate “Dream Big: Engineering Our World,” MacGillivray Freeman’s new 3D film for IMAX and giant screen theatres opening globally beginning Feb 17.
Directed by two-time Academy Award-nominated filmmaker Greg MacGillivray, and produced in partnership with the American Society of Civil Engineers and presented by Bechtel Corporation, “Dream Big” is a first of its kind film that will transform how we think about engineering.
From the Great Wall of China and the world’s tallest buildings to underwater robots, solar cars, and smart, sustainable cities, “Dream Big” celebrates the human ingenuity behind engineering marvels big and small, and reveals the creativity and compassion that drive engineers to create better lives for people around the world.
“I am a believer in encouraging our youth to make a difference in the world, and “Dream Big” encourages young people to do just that,” says narrator Jeff Bridges.
“As an innovator in his own field, Jeff Bridges brings his passion and inspiration to a film that encourages young people to think about engineering as a meaningful way to help others and leave a positive mark on the world,” says director Greg MacGillivray. “Teachers and parents are looking for ways to turn kids on to science and engineering, and with “Dream Big” we hope to bring something new to that effort with an entertaining, visually spectacular film full of stirring human stories.”
One of Hollywood’s most successful actors and a seven-time Academy Award nominee, Jeff Bridges’ performance in “Crazy Heart” deservedly garnered the iconic performer his first Oscar® for Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role.
The actor’s multi-faceted career has cut a wide swathe across all genres. He has starred in numerous box office hits, including Gary Ross’ “Seabiscuit,” “The Fisher King,” “The Fabulous Baker Boys,” “The Jagged Edge,” “Tucker: The Man and His Dream,” “Blown Away,” “Fearless” and “American Heart” which earned Bridges an IFP/Spirit Award in 1993 for Best Actor. He appeared in the critically acclaimed “The Door in the Floor” which also earned him an IFP/Spirit Award nomination for Best Actor.
He has played a major featured role in other films including “The Muse,” “Arlington Road” and starred in “Simpatico,” “The Big Lebowski,” “White Squall,” “Wild Bill,” “Fat City” and “The Mirror Has Two Faces” among many others. Bridges starred in the Coen Brothers’ critically acclaimed western “True Grit” which landed him his sixth Oscar nomination as well as other recent movies such as “The Giver” and “TRON: Legacy” where he reprised his role from the 1982 classic film “TRON.”
Bridges can most recently be seen in “Hell or High Water” for which he received both an Academy Award nomination and a Golden Globe nomination for Best Performance by an Actor for a Supporting Role. In 1983, Jeff founded the End Hunger Network, a nonprofit organization dedicated to feeding children around the world. He is currently the national spokesman for the Share Our Strength/No Kid Hungry campaign that is fighting to end childhood hunger in America.
“Dream Big” is the first giant screen project to promote the educational STEM movement (Science, Technology, Engineering and Math). MacGillivray Freeman Films and its partners at ASCE and Bechtel have produced educational materials to go with the film and are providing funding for programs at museums and science centers such as Engineering Festivals and Girls Night Out.
Some of the targeted programming is meant to introduce middle and high-school girls to dynamic women engineer role models to encourage their interest in engineering careers. Also available are 50 hands-on engineering activities, educational videos, lesson plans for grades K-12 and other engineering-themed events.
These educational components are hosted on the educational website www.DiscoverE.org/dreambig. For more information about the movie visit www.dreambigfilm.com.
San José del Cabo Sister City trip leaves on Feb 16
The Laguna Beach Sister Cities Association offers an adventurous trip to sister city, San José del Cabo, Mexico, over Presidents Weekend, Feb 16 - 19.
In addition to making new friends, participants will embark on interesting excursions including a complimentary Thursday Art Walk followed by a group dinner; Friday visit to the Historic District including shopping in San José del Cabo; private visit with Sister Cities’ international artist in residence, Gianne de Genevraye; dinner at an organic farm; and on Saturday a private hard hat tour of the guard-gated Montage Los Cabos (a sister property to Montage Laguna Beach), with time at the exclusive beach.
Click on photo for a larger image
Submitted photo
Visitors from the Sister Cities Association stop by Sabor a Cabo 2012, or Taste of Cabo, in San José del Cabo: (L-R) Alicia Cota Rojas from the Los Cabos mayor’s office, Michele Monda, Pat Kollenda, Betsy Jenkins, Fabiola Kinder, Carol Reynolds, Nancy Beverage and Karyn Philippsen
Trip participants will enjoy a complimentary members-only Sunday brunch at a private local residence within a gated community. (Note: prices are not included for organized meals.)
With the low membership fee of $30 per individual and $50 per couple, (sign up at http://www.lagunabeachsistercities.org/membership.html) those making the trip will have access to exclusive members-only events.
Special group rates at El Encanto Inn are subject to availability. Southwest Airlines has direct, non-stop flights from Orange County to Los Cabos International Airport.
For trip details, contact Fabiola Kinder at 949 246 2327.
The event is organized by the Laguna Beach Sister Cities Association, a non-profit organization devoted to cultural and educational exchanges with its three sister cities of Menton, France (est. 2008); San José del Cabo, Mexico (est. 2012); and St. Ives, England (est. 2014).
Laguna Beach Sister Cities, established in 2008, is a broad-based, Laguna Beach City Council-approved, all volunteer, non-profit organization.