Five LBHS students fling watermelon – and the “n” word – at black student’s home during the holidays
By LYNETTE BRASFIELD
On Dec 27, Possley family members – Cathleen, her husband Maurice, and Vasco (17), their adopted son, originally from Malawi, Africa – were settling down to watch a movie following a dinner to celebrate the return of Cathleen’s brother after his six-month tour of duty fighting ISIS.
They heard loud noises from the street shortly before nine p.m., and thought there might be someone in distress, or a fight breaking out.
Then Maurice realized that the voices were chanting Vasco’s name. He and Cathleen’s brother went to the door of their home. They saw that a pickup truck had stopped on the lip of their driveway.
“[Those kids] hurled a watermelon across our driveway where it smashed into pieces and landed inches from our open door,” Maurice says. (Watermelons have long been associated with racist imagery.)
As they pulled away, laughing and cheering, their voices were indistinct. In later interviews, one of the boys confessed to yelling out, “F...k you, n….r,” the Possleys have been told.
“This was a racist act, a hate crime, make no mistake,” the Possleys say. “Because of the color of his skin, our son was the target. Not the victim – victim implies a kind of helplessness, a readiness to be fearful. Vasco is no victim. He’s a strong young man. He was obviously the target, though. We are shocked at this repugnant, offensive action. The community needs to know that even though we live in the bubble of Laguna Beach, we are not immune to hatred. This was shocking.”
Cathleen and Maurice Possley, parents of Vasco, a target of racism
The invasive, personal nature of the attack on Vasco Possley’s home is particularly outrageous and frightening: the action did not arise out of the impulse of the moment during a fight or at a party – it was premeditated.
The Possleys know this because of their own smart detective work. Finding a sticker on the watermelon peel, they called local grocery stores asking which might carry that particular fruit.
Tracking down the kids involved wasn’t hard
“A cashier at Ralphs remembered seeing the boys laughing and carrying the watermelon like a trophy to their car. So we have them on tape, all five of them, all students and athletes at LBHS,” Maurice explains. “Not difficult to identify them.”
During interviews this past week (the police and the Possleys preferred to wait until they could act in concert with school authorities), “all [the boys] made statements implicating themselves in this hateful behavior,” Possley says.
The Possleys cannot sing the praises of the Laguna police highly enough. “They’ve been fantastic,” Maurice says, noting the irony that in his career as a Pulitzer prize-winning journalist, his articles have often been critical of the police. But not in this case.
“I have to make special mention of Detective Cornelius Ashton of Juvenile Crimes,” Cathleen, Vasco’s mother, says. “He and his partner went way beyond the call of duty, reassuring our son, telling him how much they admire his courage and his character, making sure he, and we, knew that there would be consequences for the boys who did this.”
And there will be consequences, though these are still being worked out.
“We believe the police are likely to refer this to the DA’s office,” Maurice says.
Sgt. Tim Kleiser of the LBPD said because the case involves juveniles, there will be no comment at this time.
Two of the boys, according to the Possleys, also were involved in an incident last spring during which they threw racial epithets at Vasco. And the Possleys have heard that racist comments about several minority groups are not as uncommon on the school grounds as Lagunans might imagine (and hope).
The watermelon landed within inches of the Possleys’ front door
“School officials have been very supportive and are planning disciplinary measures, though we don’t know what form they will take yet,” Cathleen and Maurice say. “This has to be a teachable moment for our community.”
The Possleys don’t know what precipitated the heinous action of these boys at this particular time. Cathleen speculates that the zeitgeist, the mood of the country right now, “where bullying and disrespect are modeled by people in power – it’s like sarin gas that we’re all breathing in,” along with the influence of social media, probably has had at least some influence on many kids whose parents would be (and likely are) aghast at this behavior.
Peer pressure, as everyone agrees, is a powerful thing, but the family wonders why not one of the boys in question spoke up or tried to stop the race-based vandalism, at least as far as they know.
“People need to know this isn’t ‘fake news’”
The Possleys say they didn’t want to become the focus of media attention and that’s why they have kept silent until now.
“But once we realized that questions would be asked, and that rumors were going around, we wanted to tell people exactly what happened,” Maurice says. “We have purposely not talked about it until the police had a chance to interview the perpetrators.”
They’ve requested the families of the boys involved not to approach them at this time, not yet, even to apologize. “We need time,” they say.
“We’re low on [emotional] reserves right now,” Cathleen adds. “Vasco is doing well, all things considered, though it has obviously been very distressing for him. He just asks, why would anyone hate me like this? But he has deep reserves of peace and calmness and has handled it all with grace. And we are lucky. Other families around the country are not so lucky. Black kids, other minorities, are being bullied, attacked, even killed.”
The Possleys, who are people of faith, love Laguna, they emphasize, and are extremely grateful for the support they have received, and the way Vasco has been embraced by the community, almost, until now, without exception.
“To stay silent might embolden others to engage in similar corrosive behavior, that’s why we are speaking out,” Maurice Possley says. “We must try harder as a community. We must do better as a village, as models of behavior, character, and values for our children.
“There must be zero tolerance for this kind of behavior.”
Dr. Joanne Culverhouse, one of Laguna’s ‘favorite daughters’, named new Superintendent for La Habra City School District
The La Habra City School District announced last night: “After an extensive search and interview process, the Board of Education has named Joanne Culverhouse, Doctor of Education (Ed.D.), as the preferred candidate for the next superintendent of La Habra City School District.”
Dr. Culverhouse is fondly remembered by a multitude of parents and former students who attended El Morro Elementary, Thurston Middle School and Laguna Beach High School during her 15 years as the principal of those schools.
Most recently, she has been an Assistant Superintendent in the Palos Verdes Peninsula Unified School District.
“I am very excited to receive this opportunity,” she told StuNews this week, “and I look forward to meeting the challenges of the position.”
She was also excited that many current and former Laguna Beach Unified School District officials attended the La Habra meeting to give her support and to wish her well in her new position, which will begin officially on Feb 1.
The La Habra City School District is located in the Northwestern part of Orange County and covers a five-mile area that includes the city of La Habra and parts of Brea and Fullerton. The nine schools in LHCSD serve approximately 5,000 students. LHCSD has seven elementary schools for students in Transitional Kindergarten (TK) through fifth grade and two Middle School Academies for grades six through eight. The schools are structured, Transitional Kindergarten through second grade and third through fifth grade. Sixth through eighth grade students attend one of the Middle School Academies in the district.
La Habra High School and Sonora High School in La Habra are part of the Fullerton Joint Union High School District.
Police Files
City Council gadfly and son arrested in alleged plot after the son threatened councilmembers and city manager
Police said that on Wednesday, Jan 4, city hall employees led department detectives to a Craigslist posting titled, “Going to Laguna Beach city council with My Gillie suit.”
Robert Mason Ross, 75, and Michael James Ross, 33, were arrested that night. The elder Ross is a recognizable city council gadfly who has made veiled and open threats against the city over the past several years. He threw his hat into the political ring in 2012 as a candidate for the council and received over 750 votes.
A press release from LBPD this week added, “The posting contained five different photos of a man with an automatic rifle hiding in the brush while wearing a Ghillie suit (camouflage clothing). The posting by the author stated, ‘I am warning the city council that I am going to show up with my gillie [sic] suit, to remove these tyrants from office, in 2017.’ The post also stated, ‘Call the police and the city, council and tell them I am coming to end this corruption, from the Laguna Beach City Council, once and for all. Hahahahahaha, you are going down now.’”
A search warrant was secured and served on their Treetop Lane residence that night.
LBPD joined the OC Sheriff’s SWAT team and made their first knock at about midnight without the door opening. The SWAT team used “flash bang grenades” according to the police log and there were lights on inside the house at 12:17 a.m. for about six minutes. Police continued to announce their presence to no avail before making a final call out to the occupants and entered at 1:17 detaining both men.
The press release continued: “Inside the home, investigators located six rifles, a semi-automatic handgun, and over 100 boxes of ammunition.
“At the conclusion of the search warrant, investigators arrested Michael James Ross for Criminal Threats and Threats to Public Officials. His father, Robert Mason Ross was arrested for being a Convicted Felon in Possession of Firearms.
Bail was set on Jan 6 at $250,000. Michael Ross posted bail and was released earlier this week. The elder Ross was still in county jail as of Tuesday night.
Woman injured in traffic crash had a surprise bindle in her bra
A woman was slightly injured in a rollover traffic crash on S. Coast Hwy Tuesday afternoon. Paramedics transported her to Mission Hospital Laguna Beach for medical observation.
Two dogs inside the vehicle were also transported for observation by animal services officers.
At hospital, San Clemente resident Dellia Ledwidge, 53, was found to have a bindle of methamphetamine in her bra – and that led to her being charged with felony possession of a controlled substance for sales and felony transportation for sales.
Her bail was set at $25,000.
Reminder: DUI enforcement operations planned this weekend
Officers from the Laguna Beach Police Department’s DUI Enforcement Team will be deploying this weekend to stop and arrest alcohol and drug-impaired drivers in the Department’s ongoing traffic safety campaign.
DUI Saturation Patrols will deploy on Saturday, Jan 14, between the hours of 8 p.m. and 3 a.m. in areas with high frequencies of DUI collisions and/or arrests.
In California, this deadly crime led to 1,155 deaths and nearly 24,000 injuries in 2014 because someone failed to designate a sober driver. Officers will be looking for signs of alcohol and/or drug impairment. When possible, specially trained officers will be available to evaluate those suspected of drug-impaired driving, which now accounts for a growing number of impaired driving crashes.
Council continues 9/80 work schedules another year
By BARBARA DIAMOND
The City Council voted Tuesday to continue for another year to close City Hall on alternate Fridays, which allows employees to work 80 hours in nine days rather than the traditional 10 days of eight hours each.
Four of the council members would have approved an open-ended continuation of the so-called 9/80s, but acquiesced to Councilman Steve Dicterow’s objection in order to get a unanimous vote.
“I will support this for one more year, but not if it is open-ended,” said Dicterow.
The 9/80s were supported by city staff and upper management.
“We have heard positive feedback,” said Andrea McKay, employee association representative.
The schedule is seen as an incentive to potential job applicants.
“It is an important benefit,” said McKay. “The city was losing employees before the 9/80s.”
2016 City Council candidate Judy Mancuso agreed the 9/80s are a benefit for employees, but not so much for residents.
“Let’s try for a solution that works for both,” said Mancuso.
A proposal to stagger staff days off was considered but vetoed by City Manager John Pietig.
“We were fearful that a half-staff would not be able to serve the public and that would cause even more frustration,” Pietig said.
Resident Michael Morris asked to be shown data to prove that Laguna was at a disadvantage in attracting employees before the approval of the alternate Friday closures.
Anecdotal information supports the value of the 9/80s, according to management.
“Exit interviews indicated employees were leaving for cities with 9/80s,” said Christa Johnson, assistant city manager.
30 of the 34 cities in Orange County offer the alternate 4-day week.
“I know we were not getting the quality of people we wanted because we did not offer the 9/80s,” said Mayor Pro Tem Kelly Boyd.
However, the public the staff is hired to serve is confused by the closures, said Beautification Council member Leah Vasquez. Michele Monda speculated about the effect on people and contractors from out of town.
“People have adjusted,” said Boyd.
The alternate Friday closures began March 28, 2016, on a trial basis.
Employees work the same number of hours they did before the change. They just start a half-hour earlier in the morning and a half hour later in the afternoon, except on the working Friday when City Hall closes at 4:30 p.m.
If a holiday falls on an off-Friday, eight hours are credited to the employees’ vacation leave bank in order to avoid closing City Hall for an additional day.
Laguna Beach – Looking Back
Photo series courtesy The Laguna Beach Historical Society
Pomona College Marine Laboratory – C1920
The facility was built in 1913 as a summer school location to study marine biology. The tents provided student housing. The facility remained until 1943.
Visit the Murphy-Smith Bungalow (home of the Laguna Beach Historical Society, on Ocean Avenue). It is open Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. The Laguna Beach Historical Society is a non-profit, all volunteer organization, which runs free historical programs at City Hall, and has a newsletter, website, and is on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.
Eco-warriors sought to help with beach clean up
On Sat Jan 14, the Eco-Warrior Foundation and founder James Pribram will be hosting a special beach cleanup with lunch catered by Chronic Tacos.
The event will take place at Aliso Beach Park from 9 a.m. to noon.
The organizers are asking volunteers to grab a trash bag and gloves and either stay at Aliso Beach or hit your favorite beach to cleanup. Then come back, drop off the trash bag and enjoy a free lunch with the crew. Whether it takes 20 minutes of your time or two hours, volunteers are needed to do their part. The ocean will thank you…
The mission of Eco-warriors is to educate, activate and motivate individuals and communities to keep our beaches and oceans clean and pollution free.
Founder James Pribram is a Laguna Beach native, professional surfer, John Kelly Environmental Award winner and recipient of the 2011 Laguna Beach Patriots Day Athlete of the Year Award. His written work has appeared in the LA Times, Surfer’s Path, Surfing, Surfer, Water and numerous additional publications worldwide.
PTA Coffee Break presents Harley A. Rotbart, M.D. and “No Regrets Parenting” Wednesday, Jan 18
PTA Coffee Break presents Harley A. Rotbart, M.D. as he discusses his book No Regrets Parenting on Wednesday, Jan 18 at Hotel Laguna from 8:30 – 10:15 a.m.
“No Regrets Parenting” teaches parents how to experience the joy and depth of the parenting experience amidst our daily chaos and choreography. Because many parents find the challenges of being all things to all people daunting, Dr. Rotbart shows parents how to find intimate quality time amidst homework, soccer practice, carpool and all of our other daily obligations.
By teaching us how to readjust our perspectives and priorities, Dr. Rotbart shows us it is possible to do it all.
Coffee Break is a monthly program organized by the Laguna Beach PTA Council’s Parent Education Committee. It is supported by generous donations from The Laguna Beach Community Foundation, Laguna Beach PTA and Council and individual community members. The ideas expressed at Coffee Break do not necessarily reflect those of LBUSD of PTA. For more information visit: www.gotocoffeebreak.com.
Hotel Laguna is located at 425 South Coast Highway. A suggested donation of $10 is requested at the door. Coffee and pastries are provided.
Mozambique reopened Tuesday evening after forced five-day closure with capacity crowd celebration
By DIANE ARMITAGE
Sometimes, we find ourselves so mired in the everyday life we live that we forget to remember we’ve created a “Wonderful Life” for ourselves.
On Tuesday evening at Mozambique Steakhouse, this became clearly evident to Owner Ivan Spiers when more than 300 well wishers turned up to celebrate the restaurant’s re-opening.
Penalized by the Alcoholic Beverage Control board for issues surrounding condition violations over dancing, Mozambique was forced to close for 5 days. The penalty was levied despite Spiers’ August 2015 application to amend this issue when the violation announcement first came down the pike.
Eighteen months later, the application is still in “pending” mode with the ABC, which allows Spiers no definitive reply when media reporters ask about the next step.
“I just have to shrug my shoulders, keep moving forward and hope for the best as we continue to fight this,” Spiers told CBS News’ Stacey Butler.
Hundreds show up in support
Thanks to the crowd that showed up in Ivan’s behalf, Spiers says he feels renewed confidence in Mozambique’s place in the community.
After his announcement of a celebration party on Tuesday at 5:16 pm (a minute after the required closure signs could be taken down), Spiers welcomed community friends, many musicians and a sizable number of print, radio and television media personnel to an hour-long party of free appetizers and low-priced cocktails.
“Ivan has created something here for musicians that you just don’t find anywhere else,” says 133 Band musician Jason Feddy. “He’s always been loyal to us and treats us with respect and support. Of course we’re going to exchange the favor at a time like this.”
Owner Ivan Spiers addresses the crowd
So many people crowded into the place that Spiers kept the free appetizers flowing another full hour before declaring an all-night happy hour from there.
Just as friends gathered in George Bailey’s living room at “It’s A Wonderful Life’s” conclusion, people stayed long into the evening at Mozambique, cheering Spiers as he spoke from the stage and pulling him aside to vocalize their support.
“The positive energy was so amazing,” says Spiers, “It was overwhelming, really.”
Grass roots media spurs significant attention
Laguna-based grass roots media such as StuNewsLaguna and KX93.5 began covering the ABC closure prior to Tuesday evening’s re-opening, and their efforts spurred mighty forces throughout the country. CBS aired a generous telling of the tale – leading with “Footloose” footage from Kenny Loggins’ recent visit to Mozambique’s stage – in its Channel 2 Eyewitness News at 11 p.m. Editors ran the story again in the morning news edition. From there, the 2-minute “Footloose environment” spot was posted on the national CBS website, while the headline ran in the news ticker during the national affiliate’s morning news.
“My phone blew up all day Wednesday,” says an amazed Spiers. “I had people calling me from all over the country saying that they’d seen it on TV, or they’d heard it on the radio … everywhere from New York to Florida to Colorado and Austin, Texas.
“In a way, it surprised me that we got national attention on this but, on the other hand, it deserves national attention,” Spiers continued.
“This closure harmed people – more than 100 employees who work here, our valet company, and at least 40 musicians who all went unpaid during the 5-day closure. ABC has lost sight of the big picture here – a restaurant serving its community with great food and great live music.”
LOCA’s Art Club Ellen Rose exhibit will exhibit exhibitionists and more on Jan 19 from 5 – 7 p.m.
Circus performers, nuns, tattooed exhibitionists – nothing is off limits for portrait painter Ellen Rose. She will share stories of finding and photographing her models from “other parts of the world” – and transforming them into amazing fine art.
Ellen Rose’s portraits invite viewers into fascinating new worlds
Rose’s presentation will take place on Thurs Jan 19 at the LCAD Gallery downtown from 5 – 7 p.m., free for LOCA members and $20 for visitors (via PayPal). Registration is required.
LCAD Gallery is located at 374 Ocean Ave. Call 949 363-4700 or visit www.locaarts.org for more information.
“Meet Anna Hills” on Jan 20 at Laguna Presbyterian
Begin LPC’s Centennial year by “meeting” Anna Hills, renowned plein air artist, community activist, and key founder of both our church and the Laguna Art Museum. Keith Colestock and Janet Blake from LAM will tell stories of this amazing woman and her work.
This event is part of 3rd Friday Fellowship at Laguna Presbyterian Church.
Meet Anna Hills at 6 p.m., Friday, Jan 20, Tankersley Hall, Laguna Presbyterian Church, 415 Forest Ave., Laguna Beach.
Deadline to register is Tuesday, Jan 17. Cost is $15 for an authentic 1920’s dinner.
Sign-up online at https://secure.acceptiva.com/?cst=2ffd15.
City Council notes from Tuesday’s meeting
By BARBARA DIAMOND
LL Committee deemed ad hoc
The City Council on Tuesday determined that the LL Audit Oversight Committee meets the criteria for ad hoc status, opening appointments to members of other city boards, committees and commissions.
Questions had been raised about the status of the LL committee, which is due to sunset in five years after appointments are made. City policy states that appointees must be residents of Laguna and may not serve on more than one body at a time, but does not preclude appointment to an ad hoc committee while serving elsewhere.
The determination that the LL Committee is not ad hoc avoided a policy change that would have been required if the council chose to appoint a resident to serve concurrently on more than one standing advisory committee, board or commission.
Art approvals
The Council unanimously approved three art-related proposals:
A request by the Arts Commission for qualifications to establish an annual Poet Laureate program in Laguna, funded by a $10,000 drawn from the commission’s program budget
Guidelines for the installation of temporary public art and a proposal to engage the public in identifying appropriate locations for the art
A request for consulting services to undertake an Artist Work Live production and workspace assessment
Orange County Fine Arts organization awards artist Carole Zavala an honorable mention for The Party Hat
The Orange County Fine Arts organization recently awarded local artist, Carole Zavala, an Honorable Mention award for her watercolor rendering of “The Party Hat,” exhibited in their recent juried membership show. OCFA is a nonprofit member organization representing more than 250 artists in the area.
The work is being shown at the Showcase Gallery in South Coast Village in Costa Mesa through Jan 22 along with works by 50 other artists. The show was juried by Chris Sullivan, a professor of art at Coastline Community College and a signature member of Watercolor West.
The Showcase Gallery is one of several galleries run by the OCFA throughout Orange County, including the local Artists’ Eye Gallery here in Laguna Beach and Avant Garden in Santa Ana. Carole has also been represented by Avant Garden gallery.
Carole Zavala’s watercolor, The Party Hat, received an OCFA honorable mention
Carole is an art instructor with the City of Laguna Beach and was instrumental, along with Ann Quilter, in establishing the Gallery Q shows and exhibitions at the Susi Q Senior and Community Center. She is taking a sabbatical from Gallery Q this year, and is pleased to turn those responsibilities over to Laurie Smith and Maureen MacDonald who will serve as co-art directors for 2017. Maureen also serves as interim gallery director of Showcase Gallery.
The Friday Art Salons were started by Carole, through the City, almost 10 years ago and provide a modestly priced studio environment for artists who enjoy working on their own projects in the company of other artists.
Carole teaches a “Painting with Passion” class, beginning in February for six weeks that welcomes “artists who love the challenge of a blank canvas.” The course integrates art history along with painting techniques and museum visits.
For more information on the Art Salon, Painting with Passion or Gallery Q opportunities, Carole Zavala can be reached at (949) 683-0433 or through the City’s Recreation brochure.
For additional information, visit www.czartsandfilm.com.
The Women’s March in Laguna Beach will convene on Saturday, 10 a.m. to noon on Jan 21 at Main Beach
The Women’s March in Laguna Beach will take place on Saturday, Jan 21 from 10 a.m. to noon at Main Beach.
National sister march spokesperson Yordanos Eyeol says in a press release that, “While each person may have their own reasons for marching, the mission is to bring people together to take a stand on issues that deeply impact all of us.
“The marches will seek to reaffirm the core American values of freedom and democracy for all at a time when many fear that their voices will be lost, specifically related to women’s rights, immigrant rights, worker rights, reproductive rights, LGBTQIA rights, environmental rights, rights for all races, and religious freedom.”
The Main Beach gathering will not be a march, but women standing in solidarity as sisters with the Women’s March in Washington. Participants are urged to bring signs expressing their views on issues dear to their hearts.
“This is an unprecedented, organic and viral grassroots global movement that is growing every day. More than 500,000 people have already committed to march all over the country and the world in just a matter of weeks,” Boston-based spokeswoman Yordanos Eyoel, who became a US citizen last fall, said. “The aggregate turnout has the potential to exceed a million marchers. What makes this movement even more special is that people who have never been politically active before are now mobilizing.”
Spirit of Laguna 2017 honorees announced by Chamber
From a press relese
With 2017 comes exciting changes at the Chamber of Commerce! For our centennial we will be honoring individuals and businesses in three distinct categories. We are thrilled to announce the honorees for this year’s Spirit of Laguna Awards.
Laguna Beach Chamber of Commerce Legacy Award:
This award is a distinction of its very own. When we think of a Laguna Legacy we think loyalty and longevity. Legacy Award recipients have been chosen in honor of their long standing excellence in our business community and their steadfast contribution to our local economy. We are pleased to honor two bastions of our retail landscape, Bushard’s Pharmacy and Coast Hardware, a duo of “Tivoli’s” led by a beloved community icon, Tivoli Too and Tivoli Terrace, one of Laguna’s most historic properties that, La Casa Del Camino and a true Laguna legacy, our very own, Sawdust Art & Craft Festival.
Community Impact Award:
This award personifies the hard work and tough skin it takes to make positive change in Laguna Beach. We applaud these trailblazers for their commitment to continuously work towards a better Laguna.
GAC Working Group: Larry Nokes, Kavita Reddy, David Rubel, Aaron Talarico, Ken Fischbeck, Kent Russel, Bob Chapman, Susan Whitin and Norm Grossman.
Robert Zur Schmeide
Lisa Bartlett
Dennis Bogle
Best of 2016:
Honoring Laguna’s finest businesses and community contributors.
Art Hotel
Alessa
Forest & Ocean
Broadway
Laguna Presbyterian Church
Laguna Board of Realtors
Star Fish
Soul Project
Laguna Beach Books
Surf & Sand Resort
Join us in Celebrating 2016’s Honorees! Friday, Jan 27 at [seven-degrees] 891 Laguna Canyon Rd.
Laguna Beach Business Club meets Jan 19 at Hotel Laguna
The Laguna Beach Business meeting topic on Jan 19 is “Enhancing Awareness in 2017.” Kicking off the first meeting of the year, a discussion around “endings and beginnings” will provide members and guests an opportunity to align personal and business visions at a time of approaching change.
The club holds a breakfast meeting the third Thursday each month at 7:30 a.m. and hosts speakers that discuss topics valuable to achieving success in your personal and professional lives.
Club meetings begin with a buffet breakfast and brief networking roundtable. Meetings are hosted at the Hotel Laguna (425 S. Coast Hwy.). Non-members are welcome. For more information about the club or to register to attend a meeting, please contact a club member or Bart Zandbergen at 949-455-0300 x218, or email: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.
The LBBC is a group of local business professionals and entrepreneurs. We meet monthly to discuss current events, business opportunities and share insights within the context of our community and our lives. Our goal is to build and maintain relationships with local professionals and businesses that we are proud to recommend to our clients and friends.
To attend a meeting or for more information, visit www.LagunaBeachBusinessClub.com
Family Art Studio at LAM on Jan 15 is a great way to introduce kids to the fun – and rewards – of art
Laguna Art Museum’s Family Art Studio, a hands-on art-making program, is offered free of charge on a drop-in basis on the third Sunday of every month, which this month falls on Jan 15, from 2 to 4 p.m.
This fun event invites children and their families to create a piece of art from start to finish, inspired by one of the exhibitions that are on view in the Museum.
The Family Art Studio is a fun way to introduce kids to the importance of art
This month’s project will be inspired by two works by LG Williams that are currently on exhibition at the museum. Kids in the workshop will create multi-media artworks using some of the same unconventional materials that LG uses, including layers of tape, printed images, and so on.
Art projects are designed for all ages and are supervised by members of the Laguna Art Museum Arts Council. Not only is the event free for children and accompanying adults, in addition, all materials are provided.
Laguna Art Museum, which is approaching its centennial year in 2018, is the museum of California art. It collects, cares for, and exhibits works of art that were created by California artists or represent the life and history of the state. Unlike any other museum in the state, it collects California art and only California art, and ranges across all periods and styles, nineteenth-century to present-day.
The Museum is located at 307 Cliff Drive. Admission is $7 general, $5 for students and seniors. Admission is free for children under 12 and museum members and on the first Thursday of every month from 5 to 9 p.m.
For more information about membership and hours, visit www.lagunaartmuseum.org.
Laguna Beach’s 15th annual – and classically eclectic – Music Festival will take place from Feb 8 – 12
The 2017 Laguna Beach Music Festival, the 15th Annual Festival, is just one month away.
A co-presentation of Laguna Beach Live! and the Philharmonic Society of Orange County, the Laguna Beach Music Festival is an annual multi-day celebration featuring outstanding classical and contemporary concerts in intimate spaces, community outreach programs and dynamic special events.
The opening reception, the Festival Prelude, will take place on Wed Feb 8 at 5:30 p.m. at [seven-degrees]. The evening will include dinner, performance, dessert and champagne with artists.
This year’s Festival highlights will include Johannes Moser in solo and collaborative performances; appearances by guest artists such as the Calder Quartet; the world premiere of Stellar Remnants, a new work for solo cello and electronics by Ellen Reid; and an interactive musical sculpture by sound artist Stephanie Cheng Smith that will be installed on-site at the Laguna Playhouse.
The grand finale performance will feature twelve cellists playing music ranging from Bach to Michael Jackson.
Artistic director and cellist Johannes Moser is one of the many renowned musicians who will perform during the Music Festival this February
This year’s opportunity prize packages include an unforgettable weekend in New York City with coveted tickets to the smash hit musical Hamilton on Broadway and hotel stay at the Grand Hyatt New York, just steps from Times Square and other NYC attractions.
There are also chances to win a stay at Laguna Beach’s newest private luxury resort The Ranch, with tickets to Laguna Beach’s celebrated arts offerings including the world-renowned Pageant of the Masters, Sawdust Festival, and more.
And in addition, VIP tickets for four to the Chicago Symphony with Riccardo Muti or LA Phil with Itzhak Perlman – two of the world’s most celebrated symphony orchestras and conductor/musicians – will be available to win.
Winners will be announced on Sun, Feb 12, immediately following the concert. Winners need not be present. The Festival offers special thanks to the friends of Laguna Beach Music Festival for their generosity. Tickets are $25 each, or five for $100.
For more information, visit www.philharmonicsociety.org
The schedule is as follows:
Festival Prelude
Wed, Feb. 8 | 5:30pm
Seven Degrees
Opening Night Reception,
Concerts at Laguna Playhouse
Opening Night:
J.S. Bach & Ellen Reid
Fri, Feb. 10 | 8:00pm
Hear Bach’s beloved Cello Suites No. 4, Hindemith’s Sonata for solo cello, and the world premiere of Ellen Reid’s Stellar Remnants.
Schoenberg & Schubert Masterworks
Sat, Feb. 11 | 8:00pm
Johannes Moser and the award-winning Calder Quartet perform Schoenberg’s Transfigured Night and Schubert’s String Quintet in C major.
One to Twelve:
The Johannes Moser Project
Sun, Feb. 12 | 3:00pm
Johannes Moser joins forces with eleven SoCal cellists to perform an exciting variety of works written for up to twelve cellists, running the gamut from Bach to contemporary pop and everything in between!
Enterprising Erik Hallowell spearheads a donation drive for PMMC and presents a $1,000 check
Sea lions and seals are different because sea lions have external ear flaps and seals don’t.
This is just one of the differences between these two similar creatures – yet quite a few people confuse the two. But not ten-year-old Erik Hallowell. He knows exactly how they differ, and a lot more besides, because he attended summer camp at the Pacific Marine Mammal Center on Laguna Cyn Rd. There he also learned about the vital importance of keeping the ocean healthy, as well as facts about many sea creatures.
Erik’s time at PMMC, interacting with the seals and their rescuers, had quite an impact on the young man.
And now Erik, in turn, is having an impact on the nonprofit after taking the initiative to spearhead a donation drive that raised $1,000 and will enable PMMC to rescue and rehabilitate even more marine mammals.
Erik Hallowell presents a check for $1,000 to volunteer and membership coordinator Stephanie Polito to benefit PMMC
“My favorite camp activity [was watching] the seal release,” Erik said as he presented the check to Stephanie Polito, volunteer and membership coordinator. (Erik’s passion was obvious: he took the time during his visit to explain to a curious passerby how critical it is that the community become involved in these efforts.)
In the beautifully written essay that Erik wrote following his summer camp experience, the young man captures in one observation the kindness and conscientiousness of PMMC’s leaders and staff in caring for the animals, and how each mammal is regarded as an individual from the moment he or she arrives at the center until they leave.
“They rehabilitate the mammals at the Center and they release at them at the same beach where they were found so they see familiar surroundings when they are released,” Erik wrote. “They try to release the animals in pairs so they have a friend when they go back to the ocean.”
Erik’s initiative, excellent communication skills and compassionate heart are much to be admired.
The ten-year-old gave the check on behalf of Carrington Charitable Foundation, a non-profit organization of The Carrington Companies which donates to causes dear to the hearts of their associates (executives and staff). Erik’s mother, Kari Hallowell, is Carrington Mortgage Holdings CAO. Erik took the initiative on his own to ask the Foundation to allocate funds to PMMC.
Erik hopes that other kids enjoy a similar experience at PMMC. “I recommend that every kid attend this summer program and be educated on what we can do to keep our marine animals safe in the ocean so they don’t need to be rescued,” his essay concludes.
And that should seal the deal for many a parent wondering how to entertain and educate their kids this coming summer.
Local actor Sawyer Pierce hits the big time with Netflix supporting role in Barry, an original movie
Sawyer Pierce, who graduated from Laguna Beach High School in 2011, plays the role of Thad in Barry, a Netflix Original Movie, a part that is quite an achievement at his young age, especially considering the wildly competitive environment that characterizes the entertainment world.
The movie Barry traces the life of President Barack Obama as a young man struggling to find his place in the world during his college years.
“I originally had an audition for the role of Will (Barry’s roommate) and never heard anything back, until about a month later when I received an email for a director’s session for Thad,” Pierce explains. “So I went in again and read for Thad with the director, casting director, and Devon, who had already been cast for the role of Barry. That’s how I got the role.”
Those perusing Sawyer Pierce’s resume online will see that he studied acting at the prestigious Carnegie Mellon University, receiving his BFA in acting in May 2015. He’s also taken master classes with Alan Alda and Piper Perabo, among others. He also has a yellow belt in Kung Fu.
Sawyer Pierce has a range of skills – and he has movie star good looks
Most intriguingly, Pierce boasts of an ear trick, which is not something most actors tend to mention. Enquiring minds want to know what trick this might be. Here is Pierce’s explanation:
“My ear trick is just that I can tuck my ear inside itself and have it stay that way for a bit,” he says. “It’s hard to explain but basically I tuck the top part in the ear hole and it stays – ha ha.”
You never know what unique quality is going to come in handy when you’re competing for roles…
Pierce’s versatility, talent and sense of humor are well known in Laguna, where he was born and grew up.
“I consider myself very lucky to have grown up in Laguna, I think it’s a fantastic community to be a part of, especially if you’re into the arts. I was part of the drama productions at Thurston Middle School and LBHS with Mark Dressler,” Pierce says.
“When I started taking his drama classes, that’s when I learned I could actually do this as a career, and as time went on I knew more and more that this was what I wanted to do. I was extremely fortunate to be apart of LBHS Performing Arts with Mark, Amanda Saunders, Tracy Bonner, Roxanna Ward and others,” he adds.
A confessed sports freak, Pierce followed his grandfather’s loyalties and is a devout Boston fan, rooting for the Patriots and the Red Sox. He grew up playing many sports and especially loved baseball, which he played from T-Ball until his stint as a pitcher for the Laguna Beach High School Varsity team.
Music also plays a major role in Sawyer Pierce’s life. He started playing the piano at age five. Over the years he has composed and performed many original compositions.
But Pierce’s overriding passion is acting.
Here at StuNewsLaguna we will keep our (untucked) ears to the ground for his name, and we have no doubt we’ll hear much more about the talented Sawyer Pierce in the future.