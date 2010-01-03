Police Files
Woman, 25, beats on man near Taco Bell – gets jailed
Police responded to a reported fight by Taco Bell on S. Coast Hwy at 1 p.m. Sunday and made contact with a man and a woman.
After an interview by police, it was determined that the woman, Stephanie Nichole Mancuso, 25, Ohio, had been trespassing on the man’s property. Their argument continued to the area where the call originated and Mancuso allegedly began to physically assault the man and pushed him according to LBPD Sgt. Tim Kleiser.
She was subsequently searched and a quantity of methamphetamine and a pipe were found on her. She had also given police a fake name. When her real name was checked, she had a $2500 warrant with misdemeanor drug charges.
She was arrested for possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, providing false information to an officer and the warrant.
Clarification of details of man arrested at Mission Hospital
On Tuesday, we reported the arrest of Dana Point resident Ian Keegan, 55, after, according to the police log, “…walking around with a bottle of vodka and got in an SUV to leave…” the parking lot at Mission Hospital. Keegan was arrested for DUI and held for parole violation.
We want to clarify that any indication from our report that Keegan had been a patient at Mission Hospital Laguna Beach would be an erroneous conclusion. He was, according to the caller who notified the police, dropped off at the hospital, but he never checked in or was seen there.
We regret any wrongful conclusions our readers may have drawn.
Storm watch: City suggests sensible precautions
From a press release
The City of Laguna Beach is expected to be impacted by a series of three (3) winter storms Thurs, Jan 19, through Monday, Jan 23, which will bring intermittent periods of heavy rain, high surf, and potential flooding. The most significant storm is predicted to arrive Sunday evening and continue through Tuesday.
Downtown and Canyon residents and business owners are encouraged to put your flood gates into place during the evening hours while your business is closed as a precautionary measure to protect your property and inventory.
The National Weather Service has issued a Beach Hazards Statement for coastal Orange County from Jan 19 at 10 a.m. until Jan 24 at 3 a.m. in advance of a series of strong winter storms moving into our area which brings the potential for high surf, coastal flooding and large amounts of rain that can cause urban flooding.
Turn around, don’t drown
Do not drive your vehicle into areas where the water covers the roadway: turn around, don’t drown! Please drive safely.
As a reminder, the City of Laguna Beach is providing pre-filled sandbags to residents and business owners from two locations. These sandbags are not for contractors.
Act V parking lot – 1900 Laguna Canyon Road
Aliso Beach East parking – 31118 Coast Highway
Sandbags are also available at Laguna Beach’s four fire stations. They are free; however, you must provide your own sand. It is not permitted to fill them with sand from Laguna’s beaches or playgrounds. For local locations of where you can purchase sand please visit our website www.lagunabeachcity.net/cityhall/police/...
Go to AlertOC.com to register your cell phone numbers, text numbers, and email addresses into the mass notification system. It is recommended that you register your work and home addresses separately to ensure you receive proper notifications for each location. AlertOC is a critical link for residents and businesses to immediately learn of any required actions.
Evacuate before flooding starts
To avoid being trapped when floodwaters threaten your area, the best way to protect yourself and your family is to evacuate before the flooding starts. Weather watches, warnings, and evacuations notices are science-based predictions that are intended to provide adequate time for evacuation. Those who wait for actual confirmation of catastrophic levels may be trapped by flooding or traffic.
Please visit www.lagunabeachcity.net/cityhall/police/... for further information about Emergency Preparedness and for video footage from past Laguna Beach disasters.
For further information, please contact Jordan Villwock, Emergency Operations Coordinator, at (949) 497-0389
Team Women’s March Warriors!
Saturday, Jan 21- 10 a.m. Main Beach
Laguna’s solidarity with the Women’s March on Washington will take place at Main Beach beginning at 10 a.m. for two hours.
Graphics design by Bill Atkins
Organizer Cindy Obrand wrote, “This local effort has grown through word of mouth, grassroots style, where local folks will stand in solidarity with the Women’s March in Washington.
“The musicians performing are: Local legends, Beth Fitchet Wood and Steve Wood, singer-songwriter and local activist Joel Rafael, KX935’s own Jason Feddy, 6th grader, Emily Hayden and the rockabilly band, Off the Vinyl. A singalong with Tom Joliet and his merry band of ukulele players will get the crowd singing and fired up.
“Heck, we might even dance!”
Laguna Beach – Looking Back
Photo series courtesy The Laguna Beach Historical Society
Click on photo for a larger image
Bird’s Café – Early 1930s
The White House had new owners!
Visit the Murphy-Smith Bungalow (home of the Laguna Beach Historical Society, on Ocean Avenue). It is open Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. The Laguna Beach Historical Society is a non-profit, all volunteer organization, which runs free historical programs at City Hall, and has a newsletter, website, and is on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.
City Council approves strategies for undergrounding poles, LCR improvements costing over $60,000,000
By BARBARA DIAMOND
Laguna Beach will have to dig deep to find the money to underground utilities on Laguna Canyon Road (LCR) and city streets essential for emergency evacuation, as well as to improve road safety for pedestrians and cyclists.
A committed City Council approved on Tuesday nine recommendations for strategies to safeguard the city and its residents at an estimated total cost of more than $60 million over a period of several years, $42 million of it to underground the more than 160 poles along Laguna Canyon Road. The estimate does not including the complete costs associated with the development of a master plan for Laguna Canyon Road, which will be forthcoming when the design is completed by Edison.
Click on photo for a larger image
Photo courtesy City of LB
Emergency evacuation areas are marked in blue
Initial funding will come from the proceeds of Measure LL, a 2 percent increase in bed taxes approved by a significant number of voters in November.
Councilman Bob Whalen, who strongly supported the passage of LL throughout his re-election campaign in 2016, said Tuesday that he will focus on finding the funding for the undergrounding.
”We need to present the community with real alternatives,” said Whalen. “I think the community will opt for safety.”
Whalen and Councilman Rob Zur Schmiede were members of the task force that developed the recommendations approved Tuesday. However, nothing is set in stone.
“These are steps, steps to get started,” said Zur Schmiede.
Summary of undergrounding strategies:
Use Measure LL and city Street Lighting funds for the first four years to focus on undergrounding utilities in areas at risk of wildfires or are vital to evacuation.
Identify the key escape routes of Thalia and Glenneyre streets, North and South Coast Highway, Bluebird Canyon, and from West Street to Third Avenue in South Laguna as priorities for undergrounding.
Identify incentives for the residents to form larger, more cost-effective assessment districts and consider helping with the cost of major evacuation routes within a district.
The smaller the district, the higher the cost to each property owner. The estimate for one 21-parcel district is $66,000 per parcel.
Master Plan
The proposed Laguna Canyon Road Master Plan must comply with Caltrans requirements for documents on the proposed improvements to the state owned, operated and maintained roadway.
The report will be completed about two years into the process when the city will be well-positioned to apply for other funding, according to the staff report, and to move toward the project approval and environmental clearance phase.
Edison’splan would begin the preliminary undergrounding design the project description and goals are established in the master plan process.
Councilman Kelly Boyd said he doesn’t want to see the undergrounding of Laguna Canyon Road to get bogged down like the Village Entrance.
“These recommendations will speed up the process,” Boyd said
The council and indeed, almost every one of the 14 speakers from the audience complimented the detailed half-hour power-point presentation on the recommendations provided by Public Works Director Shohreh Dupuis and her team of Wade Brown, project director, and Gavin Curran, finance director.
“I think this is a masterpiece,” said Mayor Toni Iseman.
The power point and approved recommendations are available for review on the city website, www.lagunabeachcity.net.
“Undergrounding Laguna Canyon Road from downtown to El Toro Road will cost an estimated $42 million, according to Dupuis.
“There are more than 160 poles,” she said.
CERT volunteers were out canvassing Wednesday
Click on photo for a larger image
Photo by Chris Tomlin
CERT volunteers such as Tommy Renner, above, canvassed the downtown area Wednesday with flyers and regarding the use of Flood Prevention Gates. CERT stands for Community Emergency Response Team – a city volunteer program.
Laguna Beach and Laguna Greenbelt declared Historic American Landscape by National Parks
Laguna Beach and the Greenbelt have been recognized as a Historic American Landscape by the National Parks Service, Department of Interior. Documentation of the designation, including written history, maps, photographs and painting reproductions, will be permanently housed in the Library of Congress.
“This national recognition confirms what we know – our unique town is
a treasure,” commented Mayor Toni Iseman. “We need to be dedicated to preserve what those before us created. Future generations will thank us for our historic town and the Greenbelt we fought so hard to preserve.”
Click on photo for a larger image
Submitted photos
Laguna Greenbelt’s annual meeting will present “Laguna Beach and the Greenbelt, Celebrating a Treasured Historic American Landscape” on Feb 15 at 7 p.m. at the Congregational Church, Bridge Hall, 340 St. Ann’s Drive. A book by the same title will be available that evening. The public is cordially invited.
Laguna Beach and its Greenbelt are worthy of designation as a Historic American Landscape because its beautiful and dramatic natural landscape setting is intricately related to the community and artistic tradition that grew from it. Its geological formations, natural vegetation and coastal location attracted artists beginning around the turn of the last century.
The artistic influence and the character of the landscape shaped the qualities of the town, village environment and the unique community that has descended from it. Laguna’s history, including isolation from other development, its role as arts colony, and its leadership in environmental preservation all stem from the characteristics and disposition of the landscape itself.
The presentation and book elaborate on these complex and remarkable interrelationships.
In cooperation with the Library of Congress, the National Park Service administers the Historic American Buildings Survey (since 1933), the Historic American Engineering Record (since1969), and the Historic American Landscapes Survey (HALS), begun in 2000 in cooperation with the American Society of Landscape Architects.
These programs encourage and facilitate the documentation of the history and characteristics of important buildings, engineering projects, and landscapes. More than 40,000 structures and sites have been documented nationwide. The archives produced through these programs are housed in the Library of Congress.
Since the beginning of the HALS program in 2000, 700 sites have been designated nationwide. Examples include Golden Gate Park; Bidwell Park, Chico; Camp Curry, Yosemite; Rancho Los Alamitos, Long Beach; California missions; Washington Monument grounds; and Mount Vernon.
Click on photo for a larger image
“Laguna Coastline”
Original Laguna Beach plein air painter Joseph Kleitsch
The application of HALS to a large landscape like Laguna Beach and Greenbelt was unusual, but the National Park Service was impressed with the relationship of Laguna’s natural landscape to the plein air artists, and the traditions that have led to the growth and preservation of our unique community.
The Committee for Preservation of the Laguna Legacy, chaired by Ron Chilcote, prepared the submittal for the Historic American Landscape Survey. Members included Barbara Metzger, writer and editor; Ann Christoph, writer; Tom Lamb, graphic design, photography and collections; Mark Chamberlain, photography and collections; Eric Jessen, art history and collections; Verna Rollinger, Bob Borthwick and Harry Huggins Greenbelt history and mapping. Alison Terry, representative of the American Society of Landscape Architects, advised and coordinated submission of the materials to the National Park Service.
Introducing Club 325 – for after school homework
Laguna Presbyterian Church will be offering an after-school homework club on Mondays from 3 - 5 p.m. beginning Jan 23.
Educational tutors will help with all subjects from 3 – 4 p.m. with faith and fun time 4 – 5 p.m. as well as snack. Students 1st-5th grade can bring their class homework or work on educational materials provided.
Adults will meet the children at the bus stop on Forest and 2nd St. to accompany them over to the Youth Center where parents can pick them up at 5 p.m.
Cost is $10/session; register at https://secure.acceptiva.com/?cst=2568f5 for 4, 6 or 8 sessions at a time. Sessions do not have to be used consecutively. Drop-ins are welcome with payment and signed permission slip.
Please contact Gail Onodera 494-7555 with any questions and/or visit the church website at www.lagunapreschurch.org for more information.
City will accept apps for Community Assistance Grant program from non-profits until 4:30 p.m. on Feb 24
The City of Laguna Beach is now accepting applications for the Community Assistance Grant Program for fiscal year 2017-2018.
The program’s objective is to assist local non-profit organizations in funding new projects and/or expanding services within the community. Grant recipients in the past have included social service, cultural, sports, senior and youth organizations.
This year, grant applications should be submitted electronically. More information can be obtained on the City’s website www.lagunabeachcity.net/CAG.
Grant applications will be accepted until 4:30 p.m. on Friday, Feb 24. For further information, call (949) 497-0779.
FOA funding grants are available: deadline is Feb 10
The Festival of Arts (FOA) Foundation announced that applications are now available for 2017 Art Grants.
Nonprofit organizations that have programs that promote fine arts in and about the City of Laguna Beach may apply. Submission deadline is Feb 10.
Grant applications are available online at www.LagunaFestivalofArts.org or may be picked up at the Festival of Arts administration office located at 650 Laguna Cyn Rd.
“The Foundation board looks forward to reviewing your organization’s grant application this year,” said FOA Foundation President Scott Moore. “We’re proud to be able to help fund the many art-related non-profits in the Laguna Beach community, emphasizing the enrichment of our children and young adults in all disciplines of art.”
For more information on the grant application process, contact Moore at 494-9680.
In 1989, with a S1.5 million donation, the Festival of Arts established the Laguna Beach Festival of Arts Foundation, a California nonprofit public benefit corporation, in order to guarantee annual financial support for the arts in Laguna Beach.
The FOA Foundation, co-founded by John Rayment and David Young, was designed to hold these funds in a permanent endowment. The earnings and income from this endowment would be distributed annually in the form of scholarships to graduates of Laguna Beach High School and as grants to nonprofit art organizations and educational institutions in and about the city of Laguna Beach.
The FOA Foundation operates independently from the Festival of Arts. In 2007, the Festival of Arts assumed the financial responsibility of the art scholarships, enabling the FOA Foundation to focus on its grant program for local non-profit art organizations.
The FOA Foundation is comprised of a five-member board of trustees who oversees and administers the program including Scott Moore (president), John Campbell (vice president) Bob Earl (treasurer), Jacquie Moffett (secretary), and John Rayment (board member).
Woman’s Club will honor outgoing Mayor Steve Dicterow at lunch meeting on Friday Feb 10
The annual Mayor’s Lunch, sponsored by the Woman’s Club, will be held on Friday, Feb 10. Mayor Steve Dicterow will be honored for completing his fourth term as mayor of our City.
According to Club President Barbara Crane, this is the 20th annual Mayor’s Lunch.
“We started this tradition because Club members recognized that our mayors work extra hard during their tenure,” said Crane. “In addition to the customary duties of our council members, we expect them to participate in a number of ceremonial duties, also. Their extra efforts deserve recognition.”
The public is invited to this event, which begins at 11:30 a.m.
For reservations, respond no later than Feb 3 to www.wclb.org. Tickets are $40 for Club members and $45 for others. Tables of 8 may be purchased for $320.
The Clubhouse is located at 286 St. Ann’s Drive.
Patriots Day Parade honorees and brunch on Feb 5
Click on photo for a larger image
Photo by Mary Gulino
2016 Parade
The Laguna Beach Patriots Day Parade has announced honorees for the 51st parade. Celebrated at the Sunday, Feb 5 “Honoree Brunch” will be Grand Marshals Aria and Makenzie Fisher; Honored Patriot Major Robert W. Sternfels USAAF, World War II; Citizen of the Year Douglas Miller; Junior Citizens Madison Sinclair and Wyatt Shipp, LBHS Class of 2017; and Artist of the Year John Barber.
Winner of the Laguna Beach High School program cover art contest is Jared Ghetian and winner of the Thurston Middle School Essay contest is Claire Tigner; they will be each be presented with a $100 award at the brunch.
The public is invited to attend the “Honoree Brunch” at Tivoli Too, Art-a-Fair Grounds, 777 Laguna Canyon Road, from 11:15 a.m. to 1:15 p.m.
The cost is $30 per person and reservations can be made by phoning 494-6016
The reservation deadline is Jan 24.
The parade is on Saturday, March 4.
For further information, contact Sandi Werthe at the above phone number or email for further information or check the website at lagunabeachparade.org.
Editor’s Note: This event is the Patriots Day Parade Association’s most important fundraiser of the year. The all-volunteer organization, without city subsidy, sponsors this uniquely Laguna event annually at its own expense. Let’s keep it afloat! Join Shaena and me in buying a ticket or two even if you cannot be there. It feels good to watch the parade and know you’ve helped!
Chapatti at Laguna Playhouse
Click on photo for a larger image
Photo by Aaron Rumley
Annabella Price and Mark Bramhall (above) star in the Laguna Playhouse production of “Chapatti” by Christian O’Reilly and directed by David Ellenstein (based on the direction of Judith Ivey).
“Chapatti” opened Sunday and will present performances Wednesdays through Saturdays at 7:30 p.m., Thursdays and Saturdays at 2 p.m. and at 1 p.m. on Sundays. Through Jan 29.
Tickets are $40-$65 available by calling 497-ARTS.
Laguna Playhouse is at 606 Laguna Canyon Road.
Tesla Motors, Pokémon Go and hair-splitting Talmudic arguments – six-session course at Chabad starts Jan 31
Engage in a brain-twisting, mind-wrestling experience as you explore modern situations and the complex dilemmas they give rise to while you seek solutions by examining original Talmudic texts.
Beginning Tuesday, Jan 31, at 7 p.m. at Chabad Jewish Center in Laguna Beach, Rabbi Eli Goorevitch will offer a fascinating new six-session course from the Rohr Jewish Learning Institute (JLI) called The Dilemma: Modern Conundrums. Talmudic Debates. Your Solutions.
In an example of one such conundrum, Tesla Motors is currently programming self-driving cars for instances when death is inevitable. Should they program the cars to swerve and avoid killing more pedestrians, but kill one whose life was previously not endangered? Should it favor the lives of pedestrians over passengers? Should it favor the lives of younger people over those who are older? And should owners be given the ability to determine these settings?
In another example relating to the recently popularized Pokémon Go mobile app: Should the game’s creators be held liable in the hundreds of cases of trespassing and damages that were incurred because of Pokémon characters negligently programmed to be found on private properties?
“The Dilemma is a mental expedition in which participants mind-wrestle with situations that force them to choose between two reasonable truths,” said Rabbi G. “Participants analyze, discuss, and debate original Talmudic texts to solve dilemmas and get an authentic taste of dynamic Talmud study.”
“This is by far the most captivating course we’ve ever offered and I encourage everyone to attend.”
Like all JLI programs, this course is designed to appeal to people at all levels of knowledge, including those without any prior experience or background in Jewish learning. All JLI courses are open to the public, and attendees need not be affiliated with a particular synagogue, temple, or other house of worship.
Interested students may call (949) 499-0770 or visit www.myJLI.com for registration and for other course-related information. Chabad is located at 30804 Coast Hwy. in Laguna Beach.
For more information, contact Perel Goorevitch at (949) 499-0770.
Laguna Beach Books to host local author D.M. Lockwood
On Thursday, Jan 26 at 6 p.m., Laguna Beach Books is will welcome local author D.M. Lockwood who will be discussing his latest book, Duality. There is no charge for this event.
Duality is the suspense-driven thriller about a transgender Vegas showgirl named Roxy Lynn who has been given ten days to live by a serial killer who calls himself Leviticus. There’s speculation by the media that law enforcement isn’t putting forth their best effort to solve these crimes against the LGBT community.
Despite the direct threat, Roxy’s checkered past prevents her from going to the police, so she turns to a troubled yet spiritual, smart-ass, ex-cop turned P. I. named Nick Ross to find the killer. Duality is more than what it seems, touching on complex and emotional social issues as it takes the reader on an entertaining and action-filled ride from Vegas to Los Angeles, to Laguna Beach and back to the mountains of Nevada.
D.M. Lockwood was raised in a small town in southern Illinois just across the Mississippi River from St. Louis. He partially attributes his interest in crime novels to the influence the Mafia had on the small town where he grew up. “The coolest house in town was owned by a mob boss and had a moat around it,” said Lockwood. “There are no moats in this book, but the next one, who knows?” Lockwood’s been a musician, business executive, counselor, financial consultant and lawn bowler. He now lives with his wife in Laguna Beach and is currently working on the next installment of the Nick Ross/Roxy Lynn crime novel series.
Laguna Beach Books is located in the Old Pottery Place – 1200 S. Coast Hwy. For more information, call 494-4779.
Laguna Art Museum’s highly anticipated Art Auction takes place on Feb 4, featuring California Cool artwork
On Feb 4, Laguna Art Museum will present Art Auction 2017: California Cool. With works by more than 100 California artists, the museum-curated Art Auction will feature original art at great prices, delicious cuisine, and creative cocktails.
Among the many wonderful works available in the live auction, Lita Albuquerque’s Emanation is one of communications director Cody Lee’s several personal favorites. Lita had an exhibition at LAM in 2014. She is also this year’s Artist of the Year for Art Palm Springs.
“We expect a lot of excitement among bidders,” Lee says, given the superb quality of the works available.
The evening will include a silent auction as well as a live auction led by Aaron Bastian, senior specialist in California and American paintings at Bonhams in San Francisco and featured appraiser on PBS’s Antiques Roadshow.
As the museum concludes simultaneous exhibitions of works by Phillip K. Smith III and Kristin Leachman, the Museum is delighted to announce that Art Auction 2017 will feature works by both artists. Phillip K. Smith III and Royale Projects have donated an archival digital print from an edition of ten, and Kristin Leachman has donated an untitled gouache on paper ($5,500 value) from her Xylem Rays series.
Submitted photos
Lita Albuquerque, Emanation (from the Auric Field Series), pigment on panel and gold leaf on resin, 2017, 18 x 18 inches, courtesy of Peter Blake Gallery
Other notable works include a resin work by Peter Alexander ($35,000 value) donated by the artist and Peter Blake Gallery; a painting by Billy Al Bengston ($25,000 value) donated by the artist; a Light Sentence sculpture by Laddie John Dill ($40,000 value) donated by the artist; a lithograph by Sam Francis ($5,000 value) donated by the Sam Francis Foundation; as well as works by Lita Albuquerque, Helen Lundeberg, and Ed Ruscha.
With something for every taste and pocketbook, there are many opportunities for attendees to add top-quality art to their collections. The works range in price from $250 to $50,000, and bidding starts at 50 percent of the stated value. Proceeds from the event will support Laguna Art Museum’s dedication to collecting and preserving California art, presenting critically acclaimed exhibitions, and enhancing art education programs for all.
Laguna Art Museum’s Art Auction, in its 35th year, is the longest running art auction in California and one of Orange County’s most exciting art and social experiences.
Tickets to attend the event are $125 for museum members at the Friend level and higher, and $150 for all others. Tickets include auction admission, complimentary parking, food, and drinks.
Click on photo for a larger image
Bradley Hankey, The Beginning, oil on wood panel, 2016, 36 x 36 inches, courtesy of the artist and Skidmore Contemporary Art
The event takes place from 6 to 10 p.m. at Laguna Art Museum, with a silent auction from 6 to 8 p.m. and a live auction of twenty works at 8 p.m.
The live auction, in partnership with Paddle8, will add a further element of excitement to the competitive bidding with absentee bids placed from around the world.
In addition to art, guests will enjoy the culinary talents of West Coast Event Productions, wine by Wine Gallery, and desserts by Simply Sweet Cakery served alongside specialty coffee and teas provided by Urth Caffé.
The evening’s cool ambience will feature floral design by Laguna Nursery; event lighting and production by The Showpros Group; and upbeat music through the night.
Attendees will have the chance to mingle with featured artists, fellow collectors, and the museum’s curators and executive director.
The Art Auction 2017 team is led by co-chairs Sara Heeschen and Deborah Lake; committee members Tina Cook, Jeannie Denholm, Ruben Flores, Vanessa Helin, Lauren MacLaughlin-Brinker, and Karen Morally; and Laguna Art Museum’s director of special events, Sarah Strozza.
From Sat Jan 28 to Fri Feb 3, Laguna Art Museum will be open with free admission for patrons to preview the works featured in Art Auction 2017: California Cool.
On Sunday, Feb 5, the museum will host a public sale during which any unsold works will be available for purchase at 50 percent of the stated value. Unsold works will also be for sale online from Feb 6 to 13.
‘Tis the season: Watch for gray whales and other wildlife while cruising aboard the R/V Sea Explorer
Gray whale watching season has come again to Southern California. The Ocean Institute offers weekend whale watching cruises on its 65-foot R/V Sea Explorer, giving participants an opportunity to see whales, dolphins, fish, sea lions and other wildlife along the Southern California coastline.
Click on photo for a larger image
Submitted photo
Dolphins are frequently seen on the whale-watching cruises
Cruises are offered most weekends. Upcoming dates include Jan 28, Feb 4, 5, 11, 12, 19, 25 & 26 and March 4, 5, 11, 12, 19 & 26. Cruise times vary. Most are 10 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. and 1 – 3:30 p.m. Check the website for specific dates and times.
Prices are $45 for adult (18-54), $35 seniors (age 55 and up) and active duty military, and $35 and $25 for children (age 4 to 17). There is a transaction-processing fee for credit card, phone and Internet orders.
Members of the Ocean Institute receive a 10 percent discount. Information may be obtained by calling the Ocean Institute at (949) 496-2274. Register online at http://www.ocean-institute.org/event/whale-watching-cruise.