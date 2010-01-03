A note from Stu

Too many NFL teams in LA?

It was announced Wednesday night that the San Diego Chargers will be moving to Los Angeles for the 2017 season.

The Rams, a team with some measure of roots in this market, found out that winning is all that matters as their attendance dwindled as this past season went along.

San Diego football fans have almost universally said they will not make the trek up the freeway to LA to watch their former team.

Both teams have had a rough time shaking losing programs in the last several seasons.

What gets to me is the fact that we won’t have many really interesting Sunday afternoon NFL games on local TV. The NFL rules, and rightfully so, make the networks televise hometown teams both on the road and at home.

It’s easy to see how limited that makes our viewing come this fall.

Too many NFL teams in LA.

Laura’s House kicks off National Teen Dating Violence Awareness with candlelight vigil

On Friday Jan 27 from 6 – 7 p.m., Laura’s House plans to hold its annual candlelight vigil during which hundreds of teens, survivors, and community leaders unite to shed light on the tragic toll that domestic violence takes.

The vigil, which is scheduled to take place at the OC Sheriff’s Regional Training Academy at 15991 Armstrong Ave, Tustin, will focus in particular on teen dating violence, believed to affect one in three OC high school students.

According to Laura’s House, one in five teens experience bullying on their school property and more than half of high school students who report experiencing sexual or physical abuse by a dating partner, have also been bullied electronically.

The mission of Laura’s House is to change the social beliefs, attitudes and the behaviors that perpetuate domestic violence while creating a safe space to empower individuals and families affected by abuse.

The vigil is intended to educate teens about the dangers of dating violence as well the importance of healthy relationships. The event will also honor El Toro High School’s Jacque Villagomez, who lost her life in 2008, and is the inspiration behind the annual Candlelight Vigil, now in its seventh year.

The event will feature emotional survivor testimonials and the H.E.A.R.T. (Healthy Emotions and Attitudes in Relationships Today) program, which is aimed at reducing teen dating violence.

For more information, visit https://www.laurashouse.org/lhteen/

Something for everyone in our wilderness parks

Reservations required Sign-up online: www.lagunacanyon.org/activities.html

949-923-2235. Parking: $3

Laguna Coast

Wilderness Park

Jan 10 Tue California Native Plants and Uses 8:30-11 a.m. Learn about the many fascinating uses of California native plants during the pre-mission period on this 2-mile hike (490-ft. elevation gain) over steep and uneven terrain. This hike will focus on plants used historically for tools, food and building materials. For ages 12 and up.Closed-toe shoes required; walking stick recommended.Laguna Coast Wilderness Park, James Dilley Preserve.

Jan 12 Thur Fitness Hike 8:30-11 a.m. Raise your heart rate and your spirits on this strenuous, fast-paced, 5.5-mile hike over steep and uneven terrain (900-ft. elevation gain) with Laguna Canyon Foundation volunteers. Ages 15 and up. Laguna Coast Wilderness Park, Willow Canyon Staging Area.

Jan 14 Sat Nursery Plant Propagation and Care Day 8-11 a.m. Join us at our native plant nursery as we care for native plants from their seed stage to their mature, ready-to-be planted stage. Volunteers may collect seeds, sow seeds in flats, bump plants up, plant at restoration sites, sterilize plant containers, and/or help maintain the facilities for the plants. Gain hands-on experience with habitat restoration while working alongside other zany and interesting plant lovers! Wear closed-toed shoes, layered clothing and sun protection (hat, sunscreen). Bring water. Laguna Coast Wilderness Park, Willow Canyon Staging Area. Park and walk up the gravel trail 100 yards to get to the small native plant nursery, just before the trailers. Free parking passes will be provided for you at the nursery.

Jan 16 Mon Reach for the Heights with Martin Luther King, Jr. 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Hike up Little Sycamore trail with your family and friends, elevated by the words of our brave, brilliant and compassionate American hero, Martin Luther King, Jr. Join us at 10 am for a group hike - or drop in between 10:30 am and 2 pm to hike on your own, reading inspirational quotes along the way to lift your spirits as you climb. From the ridge, enjoy the view. This moderate 2-mile hike is over uneven, steep and sometimes rocky terrain with a 400-ft. elevation gain. At the Nix Nature Center, create a paper doll to add to our wilderness park chain of love and peace. Recommended for ages 9 and up. Laguna Coast Wilderness Park, Little Sycamore Canyon Staging Area/Nix Nature Center.

Scroll down for events at Aliso & Wood Canyons

Wilderness Park

Aliso & Wood Canyons

Wilderness Park

Jan 11 Wed Yoga Hike 9-10:30 a.m.Stretch your mind and body on this 2.4-mile hike with a yoga twist over steep and uneven terrain (100-ft. elevation gain) led by Laguna Canyon Foundation volunteers. Please bring a towel and water -- yoga mat optional. For ages 12 and up. Aliso & Wood Canyons Wilderness Park, Canyon View Staging Area. Parking: Free.

Jan 14 Sat Family Bandito Bike Ride to Dripping Cave 9-11 a.m. Join a band of bike wielding young explorers on a ride to Aliso’s most intriguing attraction. We’ll learn the mysterious legends of this famed bandit hideout as well as about its previous inhabitants - the Acjachemen people. For those who can comfortably ride 5 miles (150 ft. elevation gain) on dirt trails with some sandy sections. Children ages 8 and up, or younger if pedaled by an adult. Bike, helmet, water, snack and weather appropriate clothing/shoes are required. Aliso & Wood Canyons Wilderness Park Ranger HQ.

Jan 14 Sat Geology Hike 9 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. Join LCF volunteer naturalists on this 4-mile geology hike (600-ft. elevation gain) over steep and uneven terrain. Hike through the oak-filled woodland of Wood Canyon and continue to the park’s highest peak. We will pass by rock formations that tell of ancient floods, landslides and the building of a great shell-filled limestone reef. This hike is not for beginners! Bring water, hiking shoes (hiking poles suggested), snacks, the field guides of your choice, and a sense of adventure! Ages 15 and up. Aliso & Wood Canyons Wilderness Park, Canyon View Staging Area. Parking: Free.

Jan 19 Thur Fitness Hike 8:30-11 a.m. Raise your heart rate and your spirits on this strenuous, moderately paced, 6-mile hike over steep and uneven terrain (400-ft elevation gain) with Laguna Canyon Foundation volunteers. Ages 15 and up. Aliso & Wood Canyons Wilderness Park, Canyon View Staging Area: Begin at Wood Canyon Trail off Canyon Vistas in Aliso Viejo. From Pacific Park/Canyon Vistas intersection, go Northwest on Canyon Vistas. Park legally (note street signs) on or near Canyon Vistas, preferably between Coastal Oak and Madia (22100 region of Canyon Vistas). Wood Canyon Trail starts as a paved sidewalk between a neighborhood park and tree-lined easement, then becomes dirt trail into the canyon. Hike leaders and participants will meet at the end of the paved sidewalk, entering the canyon.

Scroll down for events at Crystal Cove State Park

Crystal Cove State Park

www.crystalcovestatepark.org

Join Crystal Cove State Park volunteers at a backcountry trail restoration day on Saturday, January 14 from 8am-12. Meet at the top of Ridge Park Road.

Help us learn more about Moro Canyon’s Ecosystem at Field Science Saturday on January 14 from 8:30-10:30 a.m. Become a citizen scientist as we study leaf litter microbes, restoration and herbivory, and fuel moisture levels. Meet at the Berns Environmental Study Loop Amphitheater.

Crystal Cove State Park naturalists will lead a guided interpretive 2-hour, four mile Full Moon Hike on Saturday, January 14 at 6:30 p.m. Terrain will be uneven and steep with a 700 foot elevation gain/loss in some areas on this moderate night hike.Meet at the Berns Amphitheatre. Wear sturdy shoes, bring water & a flashlight, and dress in layers

Winter is an exciting time to learn about our local nature. Join park naturalists on a family nature hike at Crystal Cove State Park to learn about the plants and animals living in the park on Sunday, January 15 & Saturday, January 21 at 9 a.m. Meet at the Berns Amphitheater.

Take a walk through the renovated 12-acre Historic Districtat Crystal Cove State Park on Sunday, January 15 from 12-2 p.m. Former life-long resident Laura Davick will share stories about the colorful past of the Cove including the history, its rescue, and the plans for restoring the remaining 17 cottages. Park at Los Trancos parking lot then cross PCH at the signaled intersection and walk across the marked pathways and meet at the bluff top deck of the overnight rental check-in cottage.

Enjoy a free sea glass jewelry making activity each Wednesday (1/18, & 1/25) from 10-4 in the Education Commons in the Historic District at Crystal Cove State Park (Park in Los Trancos lot). Learn how to turn sea glass into a one of a kind creation.