FOA funding grants are available: deadline is Feb 10

The Festival of Arts (FOA) Foundation announced that applications are now available for 2017 Art Grants.

Nonprofit organizations that have programs that promote fine arts in and about the City of Laguna Beach may apply. Submission deadline is Feb 10.

Grant applications are available online at www.LagunaFestivalofArts.org or may be picked up at the Festival of Arts administration office located at 650 Laguna Cyn Rd.

“The Foundation board looks forward to reviewing your organization’s grant application this year,” said FOA Foundation President Scott Moore. “We’re proud to be able to help fund the many art-related non-profits in the Laguna Beach community, emphasizing the enrichment of our children and young adults in all disciplines of art.”

For more information on the grant application process, contact Moore at 494-9680.

The FOA Foundation is comprised of a five-member board of trustees who oversees and administers the program including Scott Moore (president), John Campbell (vice president) Bob Earl (treasurer), Jacquie Moffett (secretary), and John Rayment (board member).

Watch for gray whales and other wildlife while cruising aboard the R/V Sea Explorer 8

Gray whale watching season has come again to Southern California. The Ocean Institute offers weekend whale watching cruises on its 65-foot R/V Sea Explorer, giving participants an opportunity to see whales, dolphins, fish, sea lions and other wildlife along the Southern California coastline.

Cruises are offered most weekends. Upcoming dates include Jan 28, Feb 4, 5, 11, 12, 19, 25 & 26 and March 4, 5, 11, 12, 19 & 26. Cruise times vary. Most are 10 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. and 1 – 3:30 p.m. Check the website for specific dates and times.

Prices are $45 for adult (18-54), $35 seniors (age 55 and up) and active duty military, and $35 and $25 for children (age 4 to 17). There is a transaction-processing fee for credit card, phone and Internet orders.

Members of the Ocean Institute receive a 10 percent discount. Information may be obtained by calling the Ocean Institute at (949) 496-2274. Register online at http://www.ocean-institute.org

/event/whale-watching-cruise.

Something for everyone in our wilderness parks

Reservations required Sign-up online: www.lagunacanyon.org/activities.html

949-923-2235. Parking: $3

949-923-2235. Parking: $3

Laguna Coast

Wilderness Park

•••

Feb 4 Sat Family Hike 3-5 p.m.

Come enjoy an easy, 2.5-mile family hike over moderate but uneven terrain (45-ft. elevation gain). Starting at the James Dilley Preserve, we will hike one of the most diverse areas of the park to Barbara’s Lake and back. Hike is led by Laguna Canyon Foundation naturalist volunteers. Laguna Coast Wilderness Park, James Dilley Preserve.

•••

Aliso & Wood Canyons

Wilderness Park

•••

Feb 4 Sat Car Wreck Fitness Hike 9-11:30 a.m. Long distance, high elevation hike that takes us inside Dripping Cave, up steep Mathis Canyon Trail, then by the old car wreck! Experienced hikers only. For ages 15 and up who are capable of an 8-mile, 900-ft. elevation gain hike on steep and rocky terrain. Be prepared for hot weather, with at least two liters of water, snack, hiking footwear, sunscreen, hat/sunglasses, and necessary medications. Aliso & Wood Canyons Wilderness Park Ranger Headquarters, 28373 Alicia Parkway.

•••

Scroll down for events at Crystal Cove Park

Crystal Cove State Park

www.crystalcovestatepark.org

Enjoy a free sea glass jewelry making activity each Wednesday (2/1, 2/8, 2/15, & 2/22) from 10-4 in the Education Commons in the Historic District at Crystal Cove State Park. Learn how to turn sea glass into a one of a kind creation. (Park in the Los Trancos lot - PCH inland at stoplight Los Trancos then walk across the street or take the shuttle.)

Love birds, but need help with identification? Join Crystal Cove State Park birders on a guided winter bird walk on both the inland and coastal areas of the park on Saturday, Feb 4 at 8 a.m. Meet at the Berns Amphitheatre (PCH inland at stoplight School-State Park, follow signs towards the campground.)

$15 day use fee

$15 day use fee

Learn about some of the fun and interesting animals that live at Crystal Cove State Park on Saturdays, Feb 4 & 18 from 12-3pm at the Historic District Education Commons where Park Naturalist Alex will host a Beachside Chat. Park in the Los Trancos lot.