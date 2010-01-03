A note from Stu

Laguna Life & People

We are proud of our Tuesday feature and our writers, Lynette Brasfield, Samantha Washer and (the retired!) Maggi Henrikson. Shaena and I take many things into consideration when we select the people and when we assign the writers.

And of course, Mary Hurlbut has pleased everyone with her wonderful photographs.

Trust me, it’s a labor of love on all fronts.

My email address is below. We encourage our readers to suggest individuals of note that you might like to see featured. Everyone has a story and we love telling them to the rest of our community.

When I conceived of LL&P over 12 years ago, I said then that the objective was simple: we want to make Laguna Beach just a little bit smaller. Lookin at our LL&P stories, I believe, accomplishes that even if only in some small way.

Thank you for reading!

Stu

Diane Armitage

Whale watching – a reminder of just how great we’ve got it

Yesterday (Thursday) morning, I went out on a whale and dolphin watching excursion with the lovely company, Dana Wharf, harbored in Dana Point.

Once again, I was reminded of how spoiled we all are.

I’m lucky enough to live right on the water in South Laguna, so commuting dolphin families and doting whale mamas with their new charges are regular sightings.

Initially, I always stopped what I was doing to gaze in wonder. And, to this day, when I spot a pod of whales down in my bay below, I still pull on my Uggs and trot down to the water’s edge to gabble excitedly at them. They roll up, observing me with their big eyes, doubtless wondering if all humans gabble like the alien creature I have become.

But, I have to admit, no matter how grateful I am for this amazing edge of the world, the wonder around me can sometimes become almost commonplace.

Until yesterday.

Yesterday, I took a lovely young couple from Denmark for their first whale watching excursion. Oddly, it was also my first excursion in the 17 years I’ve lived here.

They were so stoked.

We all waddled out of our houses, dressed in layers to beat frigid temperatures and icy waters of the Antarctic … until we stood on the boat in 65-degree weather under sunny skies … sweat dripping from our noses.

The 50 or so people on the boat scrabbled over to take endless photos of the sea lions (who were clearly nonplussed). These visitors (including my lovely young couple from Denmark) were all giggles and buzz and delight. I found myself grinning just listening to them all.

We pointed our bow toward Catalina, and as we plowed on for several miles without seeing any whales, the energy and excitement on the boat never flagged. How could it? Here we are in impeccable weather … on the ocean … now stripped down to t-shirts with the ocean breeze flapping our hair about … while most of these visitors’ friends and families are back home, buried in snow or steeling themselves against wintery winds and black ice drives.

Unfathomable living

Despite Dana Wharf’s best of intentions, it was a rare day with no whale sightings (they tried, though, oh how they tried! What an awesome crew.)

Photo by Diane Armitage

Click on photo for a larger image

We did, however, come across a large pod of dolphins that skimmed and surfed with us for several miles. As the dolphins dove and spun and played, the delighted and awed reaction on the boat was just as much fun to observe.

Here in our South Orange County nook, we live in a world that is almost unfathomable to the rest of the world. As we were heading back to the harbor, my Denmark visitors were asking me why I chose Laguna Beach and this area as my home. Simply put, there is nothing ever ordinary about our days here.

In the year ahead, I’ve resolved to take more time – even in the middle of my crazy work weeks – to take those moments to observe the extraordinary all around me. (I might even head out on another whale and dolphin watching cruise or two.)

Thanks for the awesome memories of this year, Laguna Beach. Let’s all get out there and live to the fullest in our fresh, new year. We are truly blessed.

Diane Armitage is the author of a recently published 175-page book – “Laguna Beach’s Best” – a travel guide for locals and visitors. She writes a subjective blog found at www.LagunaBeachBest.com She is a regular contributor to StuNews

Community Emergency Response Team Training registration

The Laguna Beach Police Department is excited to announce registration for the Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) Class #8. The CERT program has graduated over 250 volunteers since 2011. A Community Emergency Response Team is an organized and trained group of volunteers ready to assist in case of a disaster. CERT members during call-outs assist public safety personnel with traffic control, scene management, and city events. The CERT program consists of 25 hours of classroom and hands on training. It concludes with an exercise drill to apply the skills and knowledge obtained during the classroom sessions.

Training includes the following topics: disaster preparedness, fire safety, disaster medical operations, light search and rescue, CERT organization, disaster psychology, CERT and terrorism, traffic control and scene management.

Training will begin on Monday, Jan 9, 2017. Classes will then meet twice a week on Monday & Wednesday mornings from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Mandatory attendance is required at all classes. To be considered for this training, you must be a resident of Laguna Beach or work within the city limits, be at least 16 years old and have no felony convictions. Applications must be submitted through the online recreation class sign-up: www.lagunabeachcity.net/

cityhall/community/default.htm

All individuals will receive a confirmation email if accepted into the program.

For questions regarding this press release contact Jordan Villwock, Emergency Operations Coordinator, jvillwock@lagunabeachcity.net, or 497-0389.

Something for everyone in our wilderness parks

Reservations required Sign-up online: www.lagunacanyon.org/activities.html

949-923-2235. Parking: $3

Laguna Coast

Wilderness Park

Dec 30 Fri Meditating in Nature 3-4:30 p.m. Relax in nature with park staff and Laguna Canyon Foundation volunteers. Enjoy a short walking meditation (1/2 mile), breathing and energization exercises, and sitting meditation. Bring a blanket, pillow, and clothing in layers in case the evening is cool. No experience necessary. Ages 16 and up. Laguna Coast Wilderness Park, Little Sycamore Canyon Staging Area/Nix Nature Center.

Jan 5 Thur Fitness Hike 8:30-11 a.m.Raise your heart rate and your spirits on this strenuous, fast-paced, 6.5-mile hike over steep and uneven terrain (700-ft. elevation gain) with Laguna Canyon Foundation volunteers. Ages 15 and up. Laguna Coast Wilderness Park, Ridge Park Staging Area (Newport Coast Drive to Ridge Park Rd east to end; meet at the gate. Parking: Free.

Aliso & Wood Canyons

Wilderness Park

Next event January 7

See Front Page II for events at Crystal Cove Park