LagunaTunes receives $4500 grant in support of its musical performances

LagunaTunes Community Chorus, a local non-audition choral singing group, has received a grant of $4500 from the Lodging Establishments and The City of Laguna Beach in support of its musical performances.

This grant program is made possible by revenues from the Laguna Beach Business Improvement District. The funds will be used for facility rental, artist fees, and the marketing and promotion of concerts.

Submitted Photo

LagunaTunes hard at work

LagunaTunes, a 501(c)(3) organization, accepts everyone who enjoys singing and learning about different musical styles.

Under the direction of Bob Gunn, the fifty-member group gives two free concerts every year. Fall concert rehearsals are held weekly from September to December, and Spring concert rehearsals from February to June.

LagunaTunes includes schooled musicians as well as non-musicians who just like to sing. Music genres have ranged from serious and traditional to pop, rock, and jazz. The emphasis is on improving skills, learning to perform, and enjoying the experience.

More information, contact Patti Jo Kiraly the president at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .