City sends explicit message to Caltrans: Get a move on

By BARBARA DIAMOND

The message Tuesday night to Caltrans was loud and clear: the city has waited too long for safety improvements to the crosswalks on Coast Highway.

Caltrans, which owns and operates the highway, has plans to start installing in-road warning lights and overhead flashing beacons at the intersections of Brooks, Anita and Calliope by the end of the summer of 2018 and complete the project by the fall of that year.

“Three years is too long to wait,” said a seething Councilman Bob Whalen. “I am really torn up by the accident at Thanksgiving. Getting the project done by 2018 is just not good enough.”

The city has been asking Caltrans to make Coast Highway safer for pedestrians since 2014 when then-Mayor Elizabeth Pearson wrote to urge improvements. Whalen took up the cudgels when he was mayor in 2015.

A family devastated by an accident on Thanksgiving joined with City Council members to urge Caltrans to cut through red tape to improve pedestrian safety sooner rather than later---or too late---for folks crossing the highway.

“I am really mad,” said Keith Jones, whose brother-in-law was hit while walking Jones’s dogs, one of which died and the other badly hurt. “Our family will never be the same.”

His wife, Erica, said 18 months is a really long time. “You guys (Caltrans) need to speed this up” she said.

Walter Bell, a friend of the Jones family, supported the council’s efforts to speed up implementation of its plans to improve pedestrian safety.

“We want to see you move more quickly,” said Bell.

Caltrans spokesman James Penheiro agreed after hearing the testimony from residents and the sharp rebuke from Whalen to see what could be done to speed up the Laguna project.

“I will look to see if we can reprioritize, but we are looking at the whole county,” said Penheiro. “I don’t say prioritize lightly.”

He informed the council that interim steps had begun that day to enhance pedestrian safety. Crosswalk markings would be replaced “as much as possible” at the three intersections. Curbs will be “freshened.”

Penheiro also recommended that the city talk to Edison about installing brighter lights on poles near intersections.

“I am appreciative of Mr. Penheiro’s comments and also with Caltrans starting work, but we must remain vigilant,” said City Manager John Pietig.

Mayor Pro Tem Kelly Boyd asked Penheiro if the city could be reimbursed if it ponied up the funds to hasten the improvements. Penheiro said yes, but the city would not be reimbursed until the time the Caltrans project was projected.

The council, Caltrans and the audience at the meeting did find a couple of things on which they could agree.

Members of the audience clapped when the subject of stricter penalties for distracted driving was raised and again when Boyd suggested that Caltrans might also look into reducing speeds on the highway.

Penheiro is expected to report back to the city by the end of next week as requested by Pietig on the results of the “reprioritizing.”