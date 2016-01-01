Laguna Beach County Water District launches its Irrigation Freeze Challenge during winter months

In an effort to maintain continual water-savings during the winter months, the Laguna Beach County Water District (District) has initiated its Irrigation Freeze Challenge. As a way to reduce unnecessary water use, the District is challenging its customers to voluntarily turn off their irrigation systems Dec through Feb. With shorter days and cooler nights, landscapes don’t need as much water.

Although El Niño brought some rain and snow to Northern California last winter, there’s still a need for conservation. Historically, water usage is much lower during the winter months as less water is used outdoors. With less water being used, there is less to cut back.

“While mandatory state water restrictions have been lifted, three-quarters of the state remains in extreme drought,” said Renae Hinchey, General Manager for the Laguna Beach County Water District. “The Irrigation Freeze Challenge is a way to help residents and local businesses continue to reduce their water use.”

In accordance with state regulation, District customers are prohibited from using irrigation systems during and 48 hours after measurable rainfall. Participating in the Irrigation Freeze Challenge is a simple way for customers to comply with the state’s watering restrictions. Watering by hand is still permitted during the challenge as long as it follows the District’s two-day watering schedule.

To show your commitment to the challenge, stop by the District for a FREE yard sign and be entered for a chance to win a Smart Sprinkler Timer, 50-gallon rain barrel, and other conservation devices. For more information on the Irrigation Freeze Challenge and ways to reduce your water use during cooler periods, visit www.lbcwd.org.

Laguna Beach County Water District provides water service to 22,000 residents within an 8.5 square mile area of Laguna Beach. The District’s mission is to furnish a high quality, reliable water supply in a financially responsible manner, while promoting water-use efficiency.