The Laguna Board of REALTORS® Installs new Board of Directors
The Laguna Board of REALTORS® installed their 2017 Board of Directors and honored the REALTOR® and Affiliate of the year. The event held at the Surf and Sand Resort, Laguna Beach was attended by 180 REALTORS®, Affiliate members and guests.
The guest speaker Steve White, 2017 President Elect, California Association of REALTORS®, administered the Oath of Office.
LBOR Board of Directors
L-R Michael Johnson, Villa Real Estate, Cari Young, Villa Real Estate, Frank Hufnagel, Surterre Properties, Cheri Romig, Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage, Dede Westgaard-Pike, Team Laguna Real Estate, Janelle Hilton, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices, Traudi Hansen, Surterre Properties, Madelaine Whiteman, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices, Spencer Wall, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices, Marie Thomas, Laguna Beach Properties, Charles Brickell, HOM Sotheby’s International, 2017 Board President.
2017 Affiliate Board of Directors
L-R Jeff Redeker, Beach Cities Commercial, Chairperson, Dianna Redman, Key Escrow, Peter Yoss, Golden West Moving, Ryan Raphael, First American Title, Debbi Faber, Chicago Title & Escrow, Jerry Bieser, Chicago Title, Rick Cirelli, RTC Mortgage, Ellie Ortiz, Laguna Legal, John Hoover, Notary Public.
Affiliate of the Year, Ryan Raphael & REALTOR® of the Year, Dede Westgaard-Pike