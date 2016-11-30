Print | Email

Appeals Court unpacks Fudge appeal against the City

Last year, a LA Superior Court judge found against Laguna Beach resident Mark Fudge and his lawsuit against the California Coastal Commission and the City of Laguna Beach. His suit alleged that the City and Coastal Commission had been wrong in holding that the Planning Commission approval of a phase of the redevelopment of The Ranch at Laguna Beach was exempt from CEQA review. 

On Dec 7, the Court of Appeals upheld the trial court’s decision.

In another development regarding The Ranch, The Dec 20 edition of Forbes has a very positive article about The Ranch and Mark Christy.

http://www.forbes.com/sites/annabel/2016/11/30/a-fresh-slice-of-orange-county-the-newly-reinvented-ranch-at-laguna-beach/ - 4206b29e403c 

Christy had this to say on Monday: “I’m thankful for the article, but to be clear this could not have happened without like-minded and committed partners, a very talented design team, the hardworking and brilliant people who work for ‘Team Ranch’, my family, friends and finally the incredible support of virtually every citizen of Laguna. 

“It literally ‘took a Village’ and I was very lucky to be a part of it.”

 

