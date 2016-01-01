Trash collection and tree recycling during the holidays

There will be no delays for residential and commercial trash collection during the holidays. Waste Management will collect and recycle holiday trees on the regular collection days at no charge starting on Monday, Dec 26, through Friday, Jan 13.

Trees must be cut to lengths less than four feet. Decorations, tinsel, metal ornaments, and metal stands must be removed from the trees. Visit the city’s website www.lagunabeachcity.net/recycling for more information.