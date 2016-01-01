Laguna Beach Live! A lot of music in the New Year

Laguna Beach Live! is starting off the New Year with a Bang…that is…a lot of music!

Jan 12 welcomes back Third Wheel Trio (bassoon, clarinet and flute) at the Laguna Art Museum, followed by Jazz Wednesdays Winter series at [seven-degrees] beginning Jan 18 with Grammy award winning pianist Bill Cunliffe’s “Imaginacion.”

New this year is Music Insights on Jan 17 “What Makes Bach Great” and “Stolen Moments” a history of jazz with New York City based Metta Quintet on Jan 30.

Laguna Beach Live! suggests tickets as great gifts or a start on the “I want to learn more” New Year Resolutions and more information is online www.lagunabeachlive.org.