Planning Commission will take a second look at Coast Inn

By BARBARA DIAMOND

City planners will take another look at the proposed plan for the Coast Inn, the defunct liquor store across the street and the Olympic cottage behind it.

The commissioners accepted the staff advice to hear the presentation and continue the hearing until Feb 15 to allow the applicant to review recommended changes in the proposal.

Changes included a reduction in the number of variances from code and in the size of the rooftop deck amongst the 10 recommendations.

The major project on two corners of Mountain Street and South Coast Highway includes the 24-room hotel fronting on the highway, three restaurants, a pool deck with bar service, spa/gym, a deli/liquor store, and retail store in the cottage.

“All of the buildings have historical merit,” said architect Marshall Ininns when interviewed about the project.

Ininns said he is proposing to restore each of the buildings to its original façade. The liquor store is one of the late architect Chris Abel’s first buildings, built in 1956. It will revert to its Mid-Century modern exterior. The hotel will shed the current exterior in favor of its 1930’s Spanish Revival heritage.

Ininns referred to early photographs to reconnect the buildings to their historical origins.

“This is a Laguna Beach project, not just a neighborhood project,” Ininns said. “It is part of our history.”