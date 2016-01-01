Nine o’clock is the New Midnight: Rita Rudner’s New Year’s Eve show will celebrate the start of 2017

In a performance that the New York Times describes as “soft-spoken but not without bite,” Rita Rudner will ring in the New Year at the Laguna Playhouse with her show, 9 p.m. Is The New Midnight, which will begin at 7 p.m. on New Year’s Eve, Dec 31 and end with a champagne celebration at 9 p.m.

Rita Rudner is not only one of America’s top comedians -- she’s also a New York Times bestselling author, as well as an award-winning television personality, screenwriter, playwright, Broadway dancer and actress. A house-filling favorite in Vegas, Rudner is beloved for her witty one-liners, which have helped make hers the longest-running solo show in Vegas history – she’s sold more than a million tickets during her time there.

Now this comedy legend is hosting her early evening New Year’s Eve party here in Laguna, where the audience will watch the ball drop on the East Coast and celebrate with a complimentary champagne drink and dessert.

Rita Rudner: 9 p.m. Is The New Midnight is a one night special performance featuring special guests Molly Bergman and Sidney Bowen, a musical duo, who will open the show.

Rudner has performed over 3,000 solo shows in Las Vegas since the MGM Corporation built a theatre for her twelve years ago. She also regularly performs concerts and at corporate and charity events across the country.

Rudner is a frequent collaborator with her writer/producer husband of twenty years, Martin Bergman. She lives in Las Vegas and Monarch Beach with her husband and daughter. For more information on Rita, log on to her website at www.ritafunny.com or become her fan on Facebook.

Molly Bergman and Sidney Bowen are two local teen singer/songwriters who sometimes perform as a duo. They appeared together at the Laguna Playhouse when they performed last year for recent-Emmy-winning comedian Louie Anderson. They’ve also performed at several benefit shows around Orange County.

Tickets for the show are $99 - $125 and can be purchased online at www.lagunaplayhouse.com or by calling (949) 497-ARTS (2787).

The box office is open Mon – Sat: 12 to 5 p.m. (open until showtime on performance days); Sundays: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. Laguna Playhouse is located at 606 Laguna Canyon Road.