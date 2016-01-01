A note from Stu

•••

Happy New Year!

Now that I have finally reached the point where I don’t have to stop and think about what year to write on my checks, it’s 2017…senior moments, as they say.

What is most unbelievable to me is that 2017 will be the ninth year of publishing for StuNewsLaguna and the seventh year that Shaena and I have been partners.

We have seen tremendous growth thanks to you, our readers. We are truly most appreciative of your overall approval of what we do.

It isn’t only the two of us.

Michael Sterling is the webmaster and he has been since day one.

Our associate editor, Lynette Brasfield, has become indispensible with her own personal style and creativity and clear understanding of our goals for every issue.

The venerable Barbara Diamond is our senior writer and a columnist and Alli Rael is an important staff writer.

Other writers include Diane Armitage, Laura Buckle, Suzie Harrison and Samantha Washer. They alsowrite columns, as do Dennis “McWeather” McTighe and April Steinert.

Maggi Henrikson is on board as a contributing editor.

Put a camera in the hands of staff photogs Scott Brashier, Mary Hurlbut and Aga Stuchlik and often miracles result. Our technical advisor for photos is Jay Rubin.

Our in-house graphics designer is the talented Katie Ford.

Our hearts are always in what we do.

Thanks again and a Happy 2017 to all!