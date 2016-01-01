Patty’s House: new charity for you and the one you’ve lost

By JAMIE F. NAPPI

EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR AND FOUNDER

I lost my beautiful, funny and loving mom to ovarian cancer, the silent killer. She was diagnosed at the age of 40. When we received the diagnoses we had no insurance or money. If it wasn’t for the generosity of our loved ones she would have gone without treatment, passed away within months and we wouldn’t have a roof over our heads.

On September 2, 2001 after many rounds of chemotherapy, surgeries, radiation and the onsets of bowel obstructions, my mom lost her courageous battle at the age of 43. I was 24 years old, my brother was 16 and my father lost the love of his life. The most heart-wrenching thing we’ve ever had to go through.

I knew that something would have to come out of this tragedy. It finally happened!

Patty’s House (after my mom) – “A place where healing begins.” The mission of Patty’s House is to serve women who are fighting gynecologic cancers. To assist with financials pertaining to medical and to help with unmet needs.

There are no words to describe how I feel about this vision becoming a reality. It is my hope is to help as many women as possible. A mom’s cancer diagnosis is a diagnosis for their entire family. We at Patty’s House are here to help not only the patient, but also offer emotional support for the family.

To the husbands, sons, daughters, sisters, brothers, best friends, mothers and fathers who have lost your loved one to this disease, I am truly sorry. This mission is also for you and the one you loss. I hope you will join us on this exciting and fulfilling journey, as we cannot do it without your support.

For more information or to get help, go to www.pattyshouse.org!

Patty’s House is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization and your contributions are tax deductible to the extent of the law.

Our Goal – To provide a home for healing after or during treatment and to have a safe place to make their end of life transition a beautiful one.

Our Vision - Never let a woman go without treatment due to finances or not having a place to call home.