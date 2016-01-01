Leading HR firm Engage2Excel acquires Decision Toolbox led by Lagunan and CEO, Kim Shepherd

Engage2Excel, a leading provider of employee engagement solutions, has announced the acquisition of recruitment solutions provider Decision Toolbox, formerly led by CEO and Laguna resident Kim Shepherd.

“This represents an important next step in our strategy to provide leading-edge HR solutions that help companies attract, hire, motivate and retain highly engaged employees,” Phil Stewart, CEO of Engage2Excel, said. “Decision Toolbox is a disruptive, agile innovator in the recruitment space and their culture, technology platform and smart solutions are the perfect enhancement to our business.”

According to Shepherd, Decision Toolbox, founded in 1992, has taken a lead role in almost every aspect of the recruitment process.

“The human capital space has been missing the point for a while,” Shepherd said. “Capital is cash, but too many companies are still treating human capital like cattle instead of the most important asset in business. Adding to that misstep is the complication that everything is so segmented in the human capital industry – but people are whole.

“We want to improve the entire industry by doing the right thing,” she added. “We owe it to our candidates and our clients to treat them like whole human beings who want to find work they can be passionate about with an employer who values them. For the last 24 years DT has done a piece of this cycle perfectly, but now we’re going full cycle, and the possibilities for what kind of difference this can make for all our stakeholders is mind-blowing.”

“It is not about just filling a position in today’s competitive talent market,” Darren Findley, president, recruitment services at Engage2Excel, said. “Organizations are challenged with finding highly engaged candidates from the start, which can have an impact on their turnover and retention goals. When you combine Engage2Excel and Decision Toolbox management teams, we have successfully hired more than 2.6 million people. This acquisition strengthens our ability to help organizations attract and retain top talent.”

Shepherd will now operate as chairwoman and work closely with both entities.