Top headlines of 2016: You read them here first…

By LYNETTE BRASFIELD

Compiled by SHAENA STABLER

In 2016, Stu News Laguna readers found themselves bemused by the curious incident of the cologne in the night, outraged by crimes that involved people as well as mature eucalyptus trees, and shook their heads reading about the carnage that cars (and criminals) can wreak.

(Many also enjoyed our articles about the arts, Laguna life and people, and our lively music scene, but as always, as has long been known in the news industry, “if it bleeds, it leads” – it is simply a fact that the evil and the inexplicable hold a fascination that cannot be denied.)

Most recently, on Nov 25, the story about Five 40-yr-old trees cut by vandals at Montage led to outrage and present a mystery that is still to be solved. What kind of person would inflict such harm? And why?

Then there was the fascinating tale told on March 15 under the headline SWAT Team, bomb squad, cologne and fire details (we didn’t have room to add, “and a helicopter.”) That was a strange story indeed. When police eventually entered the suspect’s hotel room, he was long gone, leaving only a faint scent behind…

Many cars went out of control – or their drivers did – over the months, but none were quite as destructive as the Pursuit on Coast Hwy: Escalade hits 11 vehicles, reported on Aug 16.

There was crime, petty and otherwise, some incidents deserving more than a mention in Police Beat, such as the story about the Woman robbed at knifepoint walking home on Coast Hwy – that was Jan 8 – here’s hoping it isn’t a headline this year too.

That same month, we featured an article about an Airbnb rental gone bad? $192K goes missing – this on Aug 30, though that was only one of many articles about short-term rentals as controversy raged throughout the year over appropriate regulations and neighbor argued with neighbor.

Not surprisingly, there was Craziness on SoLag beaches? Check these scary photos during the summer, July 19 to be exact.

And there was so much more of interest for our dedicated readers to absorb. The elections, for example, provided much fodder for features.

But then Laguna is a newsworthy place to live for sure – and in 2017 StuNewsLaguna will continue to report on the sad, strange, and also the oh-so-wonderful events that occur in our beloved and fascinating hometown.