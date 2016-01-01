Art Walk from 6 – 9 p.m. this Thursday

First Thursdays Art Walk member galleries will be open from 6-9 p.m. this Thursday. Everything is free including the trolleys that will take you from north to south.

Art Walk provides a unique opportunity to promote Laguna Beach as a leading, year-round destination and community of fine art galleries. Its mission is to increase the public’s exposure to the arts by creating a friendly and entertaining environment during exhibitions, lectures, demonstrations and artist receptions.

More information can be found at www.firstthursdaysartwalk.com