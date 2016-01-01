Heisler Building owner appeals commission denial

By BARBARA DIAMOND

Heisler Building owner Sam Goldstein has appealed the Planning Commission denial to increase the number of umbrellas and heaters on the rooftop deck used by the building’s upper floor tenant, Skyloft.

The commission voted 5-0 at the Dec 14 hearing to keep the umbrellas and heaters at Skyloft to the originally approved numbers and locations.

Goldstein had requested an increase from 12 heaters to 20 and from eight umbrellas to 25, 23 of them round and two of them square.

Skyloft deck

Compromised views were of a concern when umbrellas were first approved for the rooftop deck, according to a staff report.

Other requests for conditional use permit amendments for the historic structure were recommended for council approval.

The commission agreed to the request to allow live musical entertainment from 11 a.m. to 12 a.m. A police report indicated the department had received no formal complaints about objectionable noise. Sound is monitored.

“It’s nice to have music with brunch,” said Commissioner Anne Johnson.

The commissioners also gave thumbs up to increasing the allowed number of musicians from four to six.