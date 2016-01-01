Spirit of Laguna 2017 honorees announced by Chamber

From a press relese

With 2017 comes exciting changes at the Chamber of Commerce! For our centennial we will be honoring individuals and businesses in three distinct categories. We are thrilled to announce the honorees for this year’s Spirit of Laguna Awards.

Laguna Beach Chamber of Commerce Legacy Award:

This award is a distinction of its very own. When we think of a Laguna Legacy we think loyalty and longevity. Legacy Award recipients have been chosen in honor of their long standing excellence in our business community and their steadfast contribution to our local economy. We are pleased to honor two bastions of our retail landscape, Bushard’s Pharmacy and Coast Hardware, a duo of “Tivoli’s” led by a beloved community icon, Tivoli Too and Tivoli Terrace, one of Laguna’s most historic properties that, La Casa Del Camino and a true Laguna legacy, our very own, Sawdust Art & Craft Festival.

Community Impact Award:

This award personifies the hard work and tough skin it takes to make positive change in Laguna Beach. We applaud these trailblazers for their commitment to continuously work towards a better Laguna.

GAC Working Group: Larry Nokes, Kavita Reddy, David Rubel, Aaron Talarico, Ken Fischbeck, Kent Russel, Bob Chapman, Susan Whitin and Norm Grossman.

Robert Zur Schmeide

Lisa Bartlett

Dennis Bogle

Best of 2016:

Honoring Laguna’s finest businesses and community contributors.

Art Hotel

Alessa

Forest & Ocean

Broadway

Laguna Presbyterian Church

Laguna Board of Realtors

Star Fish

Soul Project

Laguna Beach Books

Surf & Sand Resort

Join us in Celebrating 2016’s Honorees! Friday, Jan 27 at [seven-degrees] 891 Laguna Canyon Rd.