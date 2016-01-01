Local actor Sawyer Pierce hits the big time with Netflix supporting role in Barry, an original movie

Sawyer Pierce, who graduated from Laguna Beach High School in 2011, plays the role of Thad in Barry, a Netflix Original Movie, a part that is quite an achievement at his young age, especially considering the wildly competitive environment that characterizes the entertainment world.

The movie Barry traces the life of President Barack Obama as a young man struggling to find his place in the world during his college years.

“I originally had an audition for the role of Will (Barry’s roommate) and never heard anything back, until about a month later when I received an email for a director’s session for Thad,” Pierce explains. “So I went in again and read for Thad with the director, casting director, and Devon, who had already been cast for the role of Barry. That’s how I got the role.”

Those perusing Sawyer Pierce’s resume online will see that he studied acting at the prestigious Carnegie Mellon University, receiving his BFA in acting in May 2015. He’s also taken master classes with Alan Alda and Piper Perabo, among others. He also has a yellow belt in Kung Fu.

Sawyer Pierce has a range of skills – and he has movie star good looks

Most intriguingly, Pierce boasts of an ear trick, which is not something most actors tend to mention. Enquiring minds want to know what trick this might be. Here is Pierce’s explanation:

“My ear trick is just that I can tuck my ear inside itself and have it stay that way for a bit,” he says. “It’s hard to explain but basically I tuck the top part in the ear hole and it stays – ha ha.”

You never know what unique quality is going to come in handy when you’re competing for roles…

Pierce’s versatility, talent and sense of humor are well known in Laguna, where he was born and grew up.

“I consider myself very lucky to have grown up in Laguna, I think it’s a fantastic community to be a part of, especially if you’re into the arts. I was part of the drama productions at Thurston Middle School and LBHS with Mark Dressler,” Pierce says.

“When I started taking his drama classes, that’s when I learned I could actually do this as a career, and as time went on I knew more and more that this was what I wanted to do. I was extremely fortunate to be apart of LBHS Performing Arts with Mark, Amanda Saunders, Tracy Bonner, Roxanna Ward and others,” he adds.

A confessed sports freak, Pierce followed his grandfather’s loyalties and is a devout Boston fan, rooting for the Patriots and the Red Sox. He grew up playing many sports and especially loved baseball, which he played from T-Ball until his stint as a pitcher for the Laguna Beach High School Varsity team.

Music also plays a major role in Sawyer Pierce’s life. He started playing the piano at age five. Over the years he has composed and performed many original compositions.

But Pierce’s overriding passion is acting.

Here at StuNewsLaguna we will keep our (untucked) ears to the ground for his name, and we have no doubt we’ll hear much more about the talented Sawyer Pierce in the future.