City Council notes from Tuesday’s meeting

By BARBARA DIAMOND

LL Committee deemed ad hoc

The City Council on Tuesday determined that the LL Audit Oversight Committee meets the criteria for ad hoc status, opening appointments to members of other city boards, committees and commissions.

Questions had been raised about the status of the LL committee, which is due to sunset in five years after appointments are made. City policy states that appointees must be residents of Laguna and may not serve on more than one body at a time, but does not preclude appointment to an ad hoc committee while serving elsewhere.

The determination that the LL Committee is not ad hoc avoided a policy change that would have been required if the council chose to appoint a resident to serve concurrently on more than one standing advisory committee, board or commission.

Art approvals

The Council unanimously approved three art-related proposals:

A request by the Arts Commission for qualifications to establish an annual Poet Laureate program in Laguna, funded by a $10,000 drawn from the commission’s program budget

Guidelines for the installation of temporary public art and a proposal to engage the public in identifying appropriate locations for the art

A request for consulting services to undertake an Artist Work Live production and workspace assessment