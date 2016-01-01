Print | Email

City Council notes from Tuesday’s meeting

By BARBARA DIAMOND

LL Committee deemed ad hoc

The City Council on Tuesday determined that the LL Audit Oversight Committee meets the criteria for ad hoc status, opening appointments to members of other city boards, committees and commissions.

Questions had been raised about the status of the LL committee, which is due to sunset in five years after appointments are made. City policy states that appointees must be residents of Laguna and may not serve on more than one body at a time, but does not preclude appointment to an ad hoc committee while serving elsewhere. 

The determination that the LL Committee is not ad hoc avoided a policy change that would have been required if the council chose to appoint a resident to serve concurrently on more than one standing advisory committee, board or commission.

Art approvals

The Council unanimously approved three art-related proposals:

A request by the Arts Commission for qualifications to establish an annual Poet Laureate program in Laguna, funded by a $10,000 drawn from the commission’s program budget

Guidelines for the installation of temporary public art and a proposal to engage the public in identifying appropriate locations for the art

A request for consulting services to undertake an Artist Work Live production and workspace assessment 

 

The Webmaster is Michael Sterling.

Katie Ford is our in-house ad designer.

Lynette Brasfield is our Associate Editor; Maggi Henrikson is our Contributing Editor; Diane Armitage,  Barbara DiamondSuzie Harrison, Allison RaelSamantha Washer and Laura Buckle are staff writers.

Dennis McTighe, Diane Armitage, Laura Buckle, Fonda Eaton and April Steinert are columnists.

Mary Hurlbut, Scott Brashier, Aga Stuchlik  and Jay Rubin are the staff photographers.

Shaena Stabler and Stu Saffer are the co-owners. Shaena takes care of our sales goals and strategic marketing and finds ways to keep Stu on topic and on target…it’s baseball season!

We all love Laguna and we love what we do.

Email: Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

Email: StuNewsLaguna@Yahoo.com with news releases, letters, etc

949.510.5218

© 2016 Stu News Laguna - 4S Publishing, LLC All Rights Reserved.