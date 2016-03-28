Council continues 9/80 work schedules another year

By BARBARA DIAMOND

The City Council voted Tuesday to continue for another year to close City Hall on alternate Fridays, which allows employees to work 80 hours in nine days rather than the traditional 10 days of eight hours each.

Four of the council members would have approved an open-ended continuation of the so-called 9/80s, but acquiesced to Councilman Steve Dicterow’s objection in order to get a unanimous vote.

“I will support this for one more year, but not if it is open-ended,” said Dicterow.

The 9/80s were supported by city staff and upper management.

“We have heard positive feedback,” said Andrea McKay, employee association representative.

The schedule is seen as an incentive to potential job applicants.

“It is an important benefit,” said McKay. “The city was losing employees before the 9/80s.”

2016 City Council candidate Judy Mancuso agreed the 9/80s are a benefit for employees, but not so much for residents.

“Let’s try for a solution that works for both,” said Mancuso.

A proposal to stagger staff days off was considered but vetoed by City Manager John Pietig.

“We were fearful that a half-staff would not be able to serve the public and that would cause even more frustration,” Pietig said.

Resident Michael Morris asked to be shown data to prove that Laguna was at a disadvantage in attracting employees before the approval of the alternate Friday closures.

Anecdotal information supports the value of the 9/80s, according to management.

“Exit interviews indicated employees were leaving for cities with 9/80s,” said Christa Johnson, assistant city manager.

30 of the 34 cities in Orange County offer the alternate 4-day week.

“I know we were not getting the quality of people we wanted because we did not offer the 9/80s,” said Mayor Pro Tem Kelly Boyd.

However, the public the staff is hired to serve is confused by the closures, said Beautification Council member Leah Vasquez. Michele Monda speculated about the effect on people and contractors from out of town.

“People have adjusted,” said Boyd.

The alternate Friday closures began March 28, 2016, on a trial basis.

Employees work the same number of hours they did before the change. They just start a half-hour earlier in the morning and a half hour later in the afternoon, except on the working Friday when City Hall closes at 4:30 p.m.

If a holiday falls on an off-Friday, eight hours are credited to the employees’ vacation leave bank in order to avoid closing City Hall for an additional day.