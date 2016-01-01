Dr. Joanne Culverhouse, one of Laguna’s ‘favorite daughters’, named new Superintendent for La Habra City School District

The La Habra City School District announced last night: “After an extensive search and interview process, the Board of Education has named Joanne Culverhouse, Doctor of Education (Ed.D.), as the preferred candidate for the next superintendent of La Habra City School District.”

Dr. Culverhouse is fondly remembered by a multitude of parents and former students who attended El Morro Elementary, Thurston Middle School and Laguna Beach High School during her 15 years as the principal of those schools.

Most recently, she has been an Assistant Superintendent in the Palos Verdes Peninsula Unified School District.

“I am very excited to receive this opportunity,” she told StuNews this week, “and I look forward to meeting the challenges of the position.”

She was also excited that many current and former Laguna Beach Unified School District officials attended the La Habra meeting to give her support and to wish her well in her new position, which will begin officially on Feb 1.

The La Habra City School District is located in the Northwestern part of Orange County and covers a five-mile area that includes the city of La Habra and parts of Brea and Fullerton. The nine schools in LHCSD serve approximately 5,000 students. LHCSD has seven elementary schools for students in Transitional Kindergarten (TK) through fifth grade and two Middle School Academies for grades six through eight. The schools are structured, Transitional Kindergarten through second grade and third through fifth grade. Sixth through eighth grade students attend one of the Middle School Academies in the district.

La Habra High School and Sonora High School in La Habra are part of the Fullerton Joint Union High School District.