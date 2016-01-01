Five LBHS students fling watermelon – and the “n” word – at black student’s home during the holidays

By LYNETTE BRASFIELD

On Dec 27, Possley family members – Cathleen, her husband Maurice, and Vasco (17), their adopted son, originally from Malawi, Africa – were settling down to watch a movie following a dinner to celebrate the return of Cathleen’s brother after his six-month tour of duty fighting ISIS.

They heard loud noises from the street shortly before nine p.m., and thought there might be someone in distress, or a fight breaking out.

Then Maurice realized that the voices were chanting Vasco’s name. He and Cathleen’s brother went to the door of their home. They saw that a pickup truck had stopped on the lip of their driveway.

“[Those kids] hurled a watermelon across our driveway where it smashed into pieces and landed inches from our open door,” Maurice says. (Watermelons have long been associated with racist imagery.)

As they pulled away, laughing and cheering, their voices were indistinct. In later interviews, one of the boys confessed to yelling out, “F...k you, n….r,” the Possleys have been told.

“This was a racist act, a hate crime, make no mistake,” the Possleys say. “Because of the color of his skin, our son was the target. Not the victim – victim implies a kind of helplessness, a readiness to be fearful. Vasco is no victim. He’s a strong young man. He was obviously the target, though. We are shocked at this repugnant, offensive action. The community needs to know that even though we live in the bubble of Laguna Beach, we are not immune to hatred. This was shocking.”

Click on photo for a larger image

Cathleen and Maurice Possley, parents of Vasco, a target of racism

The invasive, personal nature of the attack on Vasco Possley’s home is particularly outrageous and frightening: the action did not arise out of the impulse of the moment during a fight or at a party – it was premeditated.

The Possleys know this because of their own smart detective work. Finding a sticker on the watermelon peel, they called local grocery stores asking which might carry that particular fruit.

Tracking down the kids involved wasn’t hard

“A cashier at Ralphs remembered seeing the boys laughing and carrying the watermelon like a trophy to their car. So we have them on tape, all five of them, all students and athletes at LBHS,” Maurice explains. “Not difficult to identify them.”

During interviews this past week (the police and the Possleys preferred to wait until they could act in concert with school authorities), “all [the boys] made statements implicating themselves in this hateful behavior,” Possley says.

The Possleys cannot sing the praises of the Laguna police highly enough. “They’ve been fantastic,” Maurice says, noting the irony that in his career as a Pulitzer prize-winning journalist, his articles have often been critical of the police. But not in this case.

“I have to make special mention of Detective Cornelius Ashton of Juvenile Crimes,” Cathleen, Vasco’s mother, says. “He and his partner went way beyond the call of duty, reassuring our son, telling him how much they admire his courage and his character, making sure he, and we, knew that there would be consequences for the boys who did this.”

And there will be consequences, though these are still being worked out.

“We believe the police are likely to refer this to the DA’s office,” Maurice says.

Sgt. Tim Kleiser of the LBPD said because the case involves juveniles, there will be no comment at this time.

Two of the boys, according to the Possleys, also were involved in an incident last spring during which they threw racial epithets at Vasco. And the Possleys have heard that racist comments about several minority groups are not as uncommon on the school grounds as Lagunans might imagine (and hope).

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

The watermelon landed within inches of the Possleys’ front door

“School officials have been very supportive and are planning disciplinary measures, though we don’t know what form they will take yet,” Cathleen and Maurice say. “This has to be a teachable moment for our community.”

The Possleys don’t know what precipitated the heinous action of these boys at this particular time. Cathleen speculates that the zeitgeist, the mood of the country right now, “where bullying and disrespect are modeled by people in power – it’s like sarin gas that we’re all breathing in,” along with the influence of social media, probably has had at least some influence on many kids whose parents would be (and likely are) aghast at this behavior.

Peer pressure, as everyone agrees, is a powerful thing, but the family wonders why not one of the boys in question spoke up or tried to stop the race-based vandalism, at least as far as they know.

“People need to know this isn’t ‘fake news’”

The Possleys say they didn’t want to become the focus of media attention and that’s why they have kept silent until now.

“But once we realized that questions would be asked, and that rumors were going around, we wanted to tell people exactly what happened,” Maurice says. “We have purposely not talked about it until the police had a chance to interview the perpetrators.”

They’ve requested the families of the boys involved not to approach them at this time, not yet, even to apologize. “We need time,” they say.

“We’re low on [emotional] reserves right now,” Cathleen adds. “Vasco is doing well, all things considered, though it has obviously been very distressing for him. He just asks, why would anyone hate me like this? But he has deep reserves of peace and calmness and has handled it all with grace. And we are lucky. Other families around the country are not so lucky. Black kids, other minorities, are being bullied, attacked, even killed.”

The Possleys, who are people of faith, love Laguna, they emphasize, and are extremely grateful for the support they have received, and the way Vasco has been embraced by the community, almost, until now, without exception.

“To stay silent might embolden others to engage in similar corrosive behavior, that’s why we are speaking out,” Maurice Possley says. “We must try harder as a community. We must do better as a village, as models of behavior, character, and values for our children.

“There must be zero tolerance for this kind of behavior.”