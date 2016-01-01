Print | Email

Eco-warriors sought to help with beach clean up

On Sat Jan 14, the Eco-Warrior Foundation and founder James Pribram will be hosting a special beach cleanup with lunch catered by Chronic Tacos. 

The event will take place at Aliso Beach Park from 9 a.m. to noon.

The organizers are asking volunteers to grab a trash bag and gloves and either stay at Aliso Beach or hit your favorite beach to cleanup. Then come back, drop off the trash bag and enjoy a free lunch with the crew. Whether it takes 20 minutes of your time or two hours, volunteers are needed to do their part. The ocean will thank you…

The mission of Eco-warriors is to educate, activate and motivate individuals and communities to keep our beaches and oceans clean and pollution free.

Founder James Pribram is a Laguna Beach native, professional surfer, John Kelly Environmental Award winner and recipient of the 2011 Laguna Beach Patriots Day Athlete of the Year Award. His written work has appeared in the LA Times, Surfer’s Path, Surfing, Surfer, Water and numerous additional publications worldwide.

 

