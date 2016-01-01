PTA Coffee Break presents Harley A. Rotbart, M.D. and “No Regrets Parenting” Wednesday, Jan 18

PTA Coffee Break presents Harley A. Rotbart, M.D. as he discusses his book No Regrets Parenting on Wednesday, Jan 18 at Hotel Laguna from 8:30 – 10:15 a.m.

“No Regrets Parenting” teaches parents how to experience the joy and depth of the parenting experience amidst our daily chaos and choreography. Because many parents find the challenges of being all things to all people daunting, Dr. Rotbart shows parents how to find intimate quality time amidst homework, soccer practice, carpool and all of our other daily obligations.

By teaching us how to readjust our perspectives and priorities, Dr. Rotbart shows us it is possible to do it all.

Coffee Break is a monthly program organized by the Laguna Beach PTA Council’s Parent Education Committee. It is supported by generous donations from The Laguna Beach Community Foundation, Laguna Beach PTA and Council and individual community members. The ideas expressed at Coffee Break do not necessarily reflect those of LBUSD of PTA. For more information visit: www.gotocoffeebreak.com.

Hotel Laguna is located at 425 South Coast Highway. A suggested donation of $10 is requested at the door. Coffee and pastries are provided.