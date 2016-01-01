Special council meeting tonight reviews LCR recommendations

By BARBARA DIAMOND

Undergrounding utility poles is considered a top priority to reduce the danger of wild fires in key areas of Laguna - and none is more key than Laguna Canyon Road.

The City Council will hold a special meeting tonight, Tuesday Jan 17, to review nine proposed strategies to move ahead with underground utilities throughout the city, starting with Laguna Canyon Road and a draft master plan for the road. The proposals are in line with recommendations by the Laguna Canyon Road Task Force.

Staff is proposing using Measure LL and the Street Lighting Fund for the first four years to underground utilities in areas at risk for wildfires; on roads that serve as access and egress for residential neighborhoods; and to facilitate and encourage utility undergrounding assessment districts and/or implementation.

Development of an incentive program to form larger and more cost-effective utility undergrounding districts on major evacuation routes such as Bluebird Canyon and Upper Temple Hills drives; Thalia, Glenneyre and Monterey streets; Pacific Coast Highway and Virginia Way Staff proposes to use Measure LL money pay for the first four years of undergrounding.

Authorization is sought by staff to request Southern California Edison to begin the design process for undergrounding poles along Laguna Canyon Road at the city’s cost of an estimated $1.5 million over the next 24 months.

The master plan for the road, which is state owned, operated and maintained, would require a cooperative agreement with Caltrans. Consulting fees for the proposed development of a Laguna Canyon Road Master Plan are estimated at $500,000 over the next two years.

Meantime staff is seeking direction from the council to work with the Utility Undergrounding Working Group to identify additional sources of funding, which could include a Special Tax District or General Obligation Bonds, to promote undergrounding, with the understanding that any additional tax measures would require a vote by residents.

Staff will report back to the council by August on funding sources.