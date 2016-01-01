Fifteen talented LGOCA artists will be featured at California Fun in the Sun exhibition at the Ritz Carlton

Fifteen artists from the Laguna Gallery of Contemporary Art will be featured at the California Fun in the Sun exhibition at The Ritz Carlton Laguna Niguel through April. The exhibit displays 24 original paintings as well as bronze and glass sculptures.

The selection reflects all of the natural vibrant colors that grace the ocean, beaches, sky, and vegetation found throughout the area.

Artists highlighted in the exhibit include Robin Hiers, Greg Stogner, Diana Carey, Becky Black, Kym De Los Reyes, Jessica Wachter, Iris Bourne, Joseph Moscoso, Ian Bryan, Jessica Osborne, Tania Alcala, Serge Armando, Derek Gores, Adolfo Girala and Vladimir Prodanovic.

Submitted photo

Terrific art from LGOCA will be on display at the Ritz Carlton through April

“Fine art adds to the comfort and beauty of your home or workplace, and LGOCA boasts some of the top artists in the area,” said Bridgette Shaw, owner and curator of Laguna Gallery of Contemporary Art. “It’s a chance to take home a piece of Southern California for your own.”

“This exhibit is one of the most interesting and diverse showings that we have featured at the resort,” says director of sales & marketing Shannon Gilbert.

“With the combination of paintings and sculpture, combined with all of the colors and textures of each piece, I anticipate the exhibit to be popular not only with our guests, but with art collectors as well,” she added.

Laguna Gallery of Contemporary Art (LGOCA) is a unique contemporary gallery showcasing top regional and international artists. Its emphasis is on emerging and mid-career artists working with a variety of mediums. Many of the artists have philanthropic causes creating a combination of caring hearts and cutting edge art.

LGOCA offers a diverse mixture of paintings, sculpture, bronze, fused glass and metal creations. Not your typical white walled gallery affair, LGOCA promises to engage guests in an experience not offered anywhere else.

The Ritz-Carlton, Laguna Niguel is situated atop a seaside bluff with panoramic views of the Pacific Ocean and more than three miles of sandy beach.

For more information, visit www.LGOCA.com.