Harvest at The Ranch introduces Vino and Vinyl nights on the first Tuesday of every month

What goes better together than music and wine and food? In an homage to the days when vinyl albums were king, Harvest Restaurant at The Ranch introduces Vino and Vinyl nights on the first Tuesday of each month.

Combining the excitement of listening to a favorite artist on an album, which they will play on their QSC sound system, Harvest offers a different food menu pairing each month, along with creative beverage concoctions.

Nostalgia will be on the menu during Harvest’s Vino and Vinyl nights

On March 7, the featured artist will be Willie Nelson, paired with Willie’s Best Ranch Chili, which consists of short rib and dry aged ground beef with an ancho chili paste, and fresh peppers and tomatoes. Served with a dollop of house-made crème fraiche, pickled red onions, cilantro and grilled bread, the price is twelve dollars.

The genre and albums will change monthly, and Harvest welcomes feedback. Some of the upcoming artists they’re considering are Led Zeppelin, BB King, Muddy Waters, Johnny Cash, The Grateful Dead, Bob Dylan, The Beatles, The Rolling Stones, Cat Stevens, Traffic, and The Pretenders.

The food pairing for April 4 featuring Carole King’s music hasn’t been determined yet, but whatever they cook up will no doubt make you feel the earth move.

This could be a great first Tuesday of the month tradition – and, naturally, it started last Tuesday with Neil Young’s Harvest album.