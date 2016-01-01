Meet painter Hugo Rivera downtown on Feb 16: soon LOCA will feature Elsberry, Flores, Kerciu and more

LOCA Arts Education invites artists, patrons, visitors and newcomers to its Art Club lectures and events, presented monthly in downtown Laguna Beach. “It’s educational – but we also laugh, make connections, and have fun!” exclaimed founder and artist Betty Haight.

Painter Hugo Rivera will lecture on Feb 16 at 5 p.m. at the LCAD Gallery, 374 Ocean Avenue. He will present several of his over-sized canvases that feature bold figures, vibrant colors, splatters, drips, and strokes.

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

Hugo Rivera will talk about colors, splatters, drips and strokes on Feb 16

Rivera will discuss his process, and share revealing stories about his locally recognized models.

Upcoming Art Clubs include a couture hat-making workshop with Brad Elsberry on March 16, an artistic garden lecture with horticulturalist Ruben Flores on April 20, an open critique for artists May 18, and a lecture by acclaimed sculptor and printmaking expert G. Ray Kerciu on June 15.

Admission is free with LOCA membership, and $20 to guests. Seating and hospitality are included.

Advance registration is recommended visit LOCAarts.org, call (949)363-4700 or click www.locaarts.org.