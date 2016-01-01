Ocean Institute screens Humpback Whales, a film by MacGillivray Freeman, on March 5 in Dana Point

The Ocean Institute presents Humpback Whales, a film by MacGillivray Freeman, on Sunday, March 5, 6 – 9 p.m. The film is narrated by actor Ewan McGregor, and offers an up-close and personal look into the world of humpback whales. There will be a presentation and question and answer period after the film.

The film is being shown in conjunction with the City of Dana Point’s Festival of Whales. The Ocean Institute is an ocean education center that offers in-depth Marine Science, Maritime History and Outdoor Education programs.

Close-up of a humpback whale off Tonga shows the beauty of these whales

Throughout the year, the Ocean Institute also offers organized family programs, summer camps, cruises, tallship sails, and other unique events including our annual Toshiba Tall Ships Festival and the Festival of Whales.

The Ocean Institute is located at 24200 Dana Point Harbor Drive. General admission, pre-purchase for ages 2 and up, $10, or $15 at the door (unless sold out).

Register online www.ocean-institute.org