St. Valentine’s Day: Because of beheadings? Or the birds (and maybe the bees)? It’s up for discussion

Story by DIANNE RUSSELL

Today we celebrate a holiday that prompts Americans to spend 30 million dollars in the name of love. How did this homage to romance begin, I wondered, so, of course, I Googled it, and found that there are those who believe that its origins have little to do with chocolates, flowers or love.

The possible roots of the tradition are varied. Weirdly, the name could have originated from three third-century priests, all named Valentine and all martyred on the same date, Feb 14, I read. Beheadings and Hallmark cards in the same sentence? Bet no one saw that coming.

The second explanation is darker and much more disturbing (I guess). It was based on a Roman fertility festival, the Feast of Lupercalia, held during the month of February. During the festivities, men sacrificed a goat and a dog, then made strips of the hides and dipped them in blood before beating the women.

Maybe that’s why we associate the color red with valentines. As the finale, the women’s names were put in an urn to be drawn as companions for the men during the celebration. A love lottery? Highly unlikely.

Some experts claim that our modern-day Valentine’s Day traditions started in fourteenth-century France and England with the belief that birds began to mate on Feb 14. A much more palatable explanation!

Click on photo for a larger image

Internet

Chaucer and Shakespeare both mention St. Valentine in their works: is this Shakespeare in love?

Whatever the true origin of this day, celebrations can be traditional or nontraditional, a lavish dinner at one of our local restaurants, a packet of Have’a chips maybe, or a simple picnic in Heisler Park among the flowers.

I choose to believe that Valentine’s Day didn’t start with beheadings or a pagan festival, but with the birds. And maybe the bees.