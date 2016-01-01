Patriots Day Parade organizers are seeking US military service veterans to participate on March 4

South Orange County Vietnam Veterans organizers are looking for area veterans interested in marching in the Patriots Day Parade. All branches of the service are welcome, and the group encourages all US service veterans from World War II, Korea, Cold War, Iraq, and Afghanistan, to participate and be recognized for their service. This group has participated in the parade every year since 1985, and this year has also reserved a position, entry number nine.

Submitted photo

Veterans make a parade that much more meaningful to all

Veterans are encouraged to wear their uniforms (or parts thereof). The group will form near Laguna Beach High School, located at 625 Park Avenue between 9 and 10 a.m. Parking is challenging, so participants are asked to arrive as early as possible to ensure a parking spot. Specific information as to where the group will form will be available at the check-in booth at the corner of Park and Short streets. However, the gathering spot will most likely be the school district parking lot across from Laguna Beach High School.

The parade will cover about six blocks (all downhill or level) and will begin promptly at 11 a.m. A convertible automobile will accompany the group and vets needing to ride, rather than march, may do so in the convertible. The traditional annual get-together at the Marine Room Tavern on Ocean Avenue and PCH will follow immediately.

Interested veterans should contact Patrick Freeman at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or 949-497-7473.