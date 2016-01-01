City Council to consider draft policy affecting the review of certain projects at meeting on Feb 28

At their meeting on Tues, Feb 28, the City Council will consider proposed policy direction affecting the review of certain types of construction projects, as developed by a subcommittee over the course of three meetings.

Since improvements to the exterior of a structure could significantly alter the design and potentially be incompatible with the surrounding neighborhoods, or affect privacy in the case of new windows being installed, it was felt by the subcommittee that in such cases more public vetting by neighbors of the home where the construction activity was to occur would be important.

Specifically, the policy direction would require Administrative Design Review for the following three types of construction projects, which are currently permitted administratively (without design review): a significant (50% or more) change in exterior materials that would cause a style change; a roof material change that would result in a style change; and new or relocated windows without adjacent property owner consent.

Internet photo

What’s on your roof?

While the Municipal Code technically already permits the director to send projects such as these to Administrative Design Review if the director believes that these types of projects may have an impact to neighboring properties, it has not been the practice of the director to do so.

Establishing this new policy directive provides the director with specific direction on how these types of projects will be processed in the future. More importantly, the new policy direction will provide a process where neighbors can opine upon improvements that may affect them.

While there will be benefits from implementation of the attached policies, it is also important to note that the policies will result in a change to the way that the Community Development Department currently processes development applications for exterior façade remodels, re-roof permits and new or relocated windows.

The City Council staff report, which provides additional information, can be found online linked to the Feb 28 City Council agenda: http://www.lagunabeachcity.net/cityhall/citygov/cityclerk/mam.htm.

Questions regarding this policy direction should be directed to Nancy Csira, Zoning Administrator at (949) 497-0332 or via email at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .