Glennwood House suffers damage in winter storms:

GoFundMe campaign is set up to help with costs

As a result of roof leaks and rising water caused by the strongest storm in years, Glennwood House has sustained upwards of $15,000 in damage to their facility. They will need to replace the roof of the activities room, and the wet drywall in some of the first-floor residents’ rooms.

And now this weekend promises to wreak more havoc, making the situation even more dire for Glennwood and its residents.

The activities room is in many ways the heart and soul of this special place.

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

The roof and drywall of the much-used activity room was badly damaged

Although they hope insurance will take care of some of the costs, not all will be covered due to deductibles and excluded damages. To help with the difference, a GoFundMe campaign has been set up for donations.

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

Tina Cassani works on projects in the activities room – before the storm

Glennwood provides support services to developmentally disabled young adults so that they are able to live independently in their own rooms and work and enjoy activities at Glennwood and in the community.

A little help will go a long way. Here is the link to the campaign: https://www.gofundme.com/Glennwood.