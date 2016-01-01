If you don’t own an ark, here’s what you should know about this weekend’s storm: sandbags make sense

Laguna Beach is expected to be hit by a significant winter storm beginning today through tomorrow, bringing periods of heavy rain, high winds and high surf, and potential flooding.

Emergency coordinator Jordan Villwock encourages downtown and Canyon residents and business owners to put floodgates into place during the evening hours while their businesses are closed as a precautionary measure to protect property and inventory.

Click on photo for a larger image

Internet photo

You must remember this…

The City is providing pre-filled sandbags to residents and business owners from two locations. These sandbags are not for contractors. Pick them up at:

Act V parking lot – 1900 Laguna Canyon Road

Aliso Beach East parking – 31118 Coast Highway

Sandbags are also available at Laguna’s four fire stations. They are free. However, you must provide your own sand. It is not permitted to fill them with sand from Laguna’s beaches or playgrounds.

For local locations of where you can purhase sand visit the website www.lagunabeachcity.net/cityhall/police/emergprep/sandbags.htm.

Register at AlertOC.com

Go to AlertOC.com to register your cell phone numbers, text numbers, and email addresses into the mass notification system. The City recommends that you register your work and home addresses separately to ensure you receive proper notifications for each location.

AlertOC is a critical link for residents and businesses to immediately learn of any required actions.

To avoid being trapped when floodwaters threaten your area, the best way to protect yourself and your family is to evacuate before the flooding starts, Villwock sensibly suggests.

Visit www.lagunabeachcity.net/cityhall/police/emergprep/ for further information about Emergency Preparedness or contact Jordan Villwock, emergency operations coordinator, at (949) 497-0389 or This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .