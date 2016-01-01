Iron Butterfly and the Beatles this weekend: Could it get any better? (All we’re missing is Adam Ant…)

This Sat Feb 18, KX 93.5, Laguna’s local nonprofit radio station, will present legendary American rock band Iron Butterfly at Laguna Playhouse. Plenty of Lagunans have memories of the sixties (some maybe not so much), so this would seem like a good time to share flashbacks.

There’ll be a liquid light show from The Blind Spot Project, all 17+ minutes of the song that started it all: In-A-Gadda-Da-Vida.

Opening the evening will be Orange County-based garage rockers and KX faves Professor Colombo.

Tickets range from $35-$50 with a VIP add-on available for $50, which includes admission to soundcheck, a private meet ‘n’ greet with the band, and a cocktail.

Tickets are available at www.KX935.com. All proceeds from the concert benefit non-profit KX 93.5. Specialized cocktails from Tito’s Vodka and a full bar will also be available to help evoke memories.

Then there’s a free sing along to the Beatles on Sunday

Then, on Sunday Feb 19, KX 93.5 FM will present the 1964 film A Hard Day’s Night at Laguna Playhouse.

The audience is encouraged to sing along with the bouncing lyrics on screen to hits like Can’t Buy Me Love, All My Lovin’ and Hard Day’s Night at the free event.

There will also be a Beatles-themed costume contest, and radio DJ/musician Jason Feddy will MC the evening.

“Nothing makes you feel like part of a community as singing along with your neighbors,” said Feddy. “KX 93.5’s mission is to bring Laguna together through music.”

A Hard Day’s Night is one of the 100 best films of all time, according to Time magazine. The film stars each member of the Beatles and portrays several days in the life of the band at the height of Beatlemania.

Admission to the sing-a-long is free, and general admission seating will be first-come, first-serve. Doors open at 6 p.m. and the show begins at 7 p.m. Donations will be encouraged to support non-profit KX 93.5.

KX 93.5 is a non-profit, non-commercial radio station with hundreds of volunteer contributors, focused on the music, the listener, and the local community.