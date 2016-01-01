Ocean Institute’s Annual Jazz Festival on March 24 and 25 will feature stellar music and gourmet cuisine

The Ocean Institute will host its fifteenth Annual Jazz Festival March 24 and 25 at its Dana Point Harbor campus, 24200 Dana Point Harbor Drive. Themed A Wave of Jazz 2017, the event serves as a celebration of the Ocean Institute as it marks 40 years of excellence in marine science and experiential maritime history education.

The festival will feature two nights of fine dining, as well as musical entertainment provided by world-renowned jazz artists Ray Parker, Jr., Michael Paulo, Gregg Karukas and Kevin Toney.

Those interesting in attending are urged to buy tickets soon, as both nights usually sell out fast.

The mission of the Ocean Institute is “Using the ocean as our classroom, we inspire children to learn.” The Annual Jazz Festival is its most important fundraiser, and all proceeds go directly to its 61 award-winning STEM education programs, as well as the Ocean Institute Adopt-A-Class program, which enables more than 10,000 underserved students from Title One schools across California to participate in Ocean Institute programs free of charge.

Click on photo for larger image

Internet photo

Festival will celebrate jazz March 24 – 25

Friday’s program begins with an artist meet-and-greet for VIP guests, followed by a wine reception and featured hors d’oeuvres provided by the some of the area’s finest local restaurants, including Craft House, Sundried Tomato Bistro, The Royal Hawaiian, Luciana’s, The Point Restaurant, Jay’s Catering, California Fresh and What a Dish Catering.

A Wave of Jazz 2017 continues Saturday evening with a gala dinner featuring a four-course gourmet culinary experience provided by local four and five-star resorts, including Monarch Beach Resort, The Montage, The Ranch at Laguna Beach and Park Hyatt Aviara Resort.

Both evenings will include silent and live auctions.

Tickets are on sale now at www.oijazzfestival.com. Friday night ticket levels include Premier ($125) or VIP ($250). Saturday night ticket levels include Individual ($500) or table of 10 ($5,000). Purchasers of $5,000 tables also will be featured as event sponsors, if they so choose.