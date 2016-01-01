Laguna Chapter of the National Charity League honored 18 young women at Debutante Ball

The Laguna Chapter of the National Charity League recently hosted its twenty-eighth Annual Debutante Ball at the Ritz-Carlton Laguna Niguel. At the formal white ball-gowned affair, 18 outstanding young women from South Orange County, who were honored for their philanthropic and league service.

Three of the young women reside in Laguna Beach: Katie McCombs, Hollis Parker, and Tessa Saxe,

A culmination of six years of commitment to serving the surrounding local communities that began when the girls were in the seventh grade, this year’s class volunteered over 6,600 hours in the local community during their time in NCL Laguna (and almost 11,000 hours when combined with their mothers’ volunteer service).

The philanthropies served in Laguna include CSP Youth Shelter, Laguna Plein Air Painters Association, Mission Hospital, and the Ocean Institute.

Submitted photo

Debutantes honored at annual ball

Kellie Redden, chapter president, proudly welcomed the evening’s guests.

“Each of our eighteen Debutantes have witnessed they can make a difference in someone’s life and in the world around them,” she said.” These young women can truly be our next generation of influential community leaders.”

The Laguna Chapter is one of only two in Orange County to hold a traditional Debutante Ball, as originally initiated by the founding Los Angeles NCL chapter (the other chapter being Newport Beach).

For further information regarding National Charity League, Inc., visit www.nationalcharityleague.org.