What could be more Laguna? Dogs of every breed. Sunglasses. Cars. Boats. Bikes. Whimsy. Art!
Throughout February, the Laguna Gallery of Contemporary Art will display Los Angeles artist Macsorro’s fun, pop-surreal, very collectable small paintings as part of its In The Dog House exhibit.
Here, for example, is a French bulldog fully outfitted and ready for a sunny Sunday in our beautiful town
For more information, visit www.LGOCA.com or call 949-677-8273. LGOCA is located at 611 S. Coast Hwy.