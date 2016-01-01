From the Errors of Others: Are you an “other?” Find out at the Library on Feb 25 from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m.

Have you ever considered that for years, you may have been blithely using an expression in completely the wrong context, with no idea of its actual meaning? And that no one has ever told you, for fear of embarrassing you?

Might that expression be “begs the question”?

“A brilliant woman with a PhD thanked me for clearing up the meaning of [that term],” says Rebecca M Lyles, author of the nonfiction book From the Errors of Others: Avoid Embarrassing Mistakes in Writing and Speaking. “She said she’d been misusing it all her life.”

The unnamed brilliant woman is very likely not alone in that regard. (You’ll have to read the book to learn the true meaning of begs the question – or come to Lyle’s free presentation at the Library on Feb 25.)

Lyles’s book is an amusing, informative look at the way the English language is used and misused. It’s a delight to read, even if a blush rises to your cheeks as you realize your, shall we say, errant ways.

Another favorite of readers of her book, Lyles says, is the section on deceptive language – how terms such as “No offense, but…” is generally followed by something offensive, and “with all due respect,” is most frequently followed by something disrespectful. Does that sound familiar?

Lyles will share some of the funniest anecdotes from her book at a free presentation at the Laguna Library on Sat Feb 25 from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m.

Laguna resident Lyles has worked for more than thirty years as a technical writer, editor, and manager for AT&T, IBM, and other corporations. She now works as a consultant helping businesses improve communication and training products. Lyles lectures, writes song parodies for No Square Theater productions(Lagunatics and LagunaTots,) and sings in the LagunaTunes Community Chorus.

Call the Library with any questions: 949-497-1733.