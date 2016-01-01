Three residents of Jasmine Street celebrate the circus and their arts in a big way

In varied ways, the circus arts have played a critical role in the lives of Staci Ensminger, Haley Rovner, and her father, Jeff Rovner, all to great success. All three have reasons to celebrate.

Staci and Haley, both fifteen-year-olds, grew up hula-hooping across the street from each other on Jasmine Street. Although in different venues, and with different groups, each teenager took part in VIVAFest (Vegas International Variety Act Festival) at its inaugural event on February 16 – 19 under a big top tent on the grounds of Silverton Casino in Las Vegas, performing in two shows.

VIVAFest is divided into two series, the Pro Series in which circus professionals compete, and the Student Series in which non-professionals compete.

Staci Ensminger performing in Aerial Static Hoop/Lyra

Competing in the Student Series, Staci, who has both circus and gymnastic training, took first place in Aerial Static Hoop/Lyra 12 – 17 years.

Haley, a member of Le Petit Cirque (LPC), the circus performing troupe associated with Le Studio in Los Angeles, is its hoop dancer and has toured extensively with the troupe. (LPC and Le Studio were created, and are led, by Nathalie Yves Gaulthier.)

As a result of Haley’s connection to LPC, her Jeff Rovner was permitted to photograph most of the troupe’s rehearsals and performances during 2015 and 2016 and chronicled his impressions of the troupe in his first photography book, The Values of Le Petit Cirque.

Based on his fine art photographs of LPC performers, he was chosen as an exhibitor at this summer’s Festival of Arts. He will also be exhibiting at the Fresh Faces showcase, which runs from April 12 through June 14, at the Festival of Arts 3rd Floor Gallery in the Wells Fargo Bank Building at 260 Ocean Avenue.

So it is that performing arts meets visual arts in the Rovner family – not to mention that Haley’s writer mother Marrie is a virtuoso verbal artist!