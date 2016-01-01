Street artist/calligrapher will exhibit at LCAD Gallery

The Laguna College of Art & Design has announced an exhibition of works by calligrapher and street artist Peter Greco.

“Meticulous Calligraffiti” will open March 2 at the LCAD Gallery on Ocean Avenue, kicked off by a reception 6-9 p.m.

Greco, a former tagger known as Toltec, now teaches expressive typography and a calligraphy workshop at the Art Center College of Design in Pasadena.

Screenshot from LCAD website

He graduated from of New York’s School of Visual Art in 1977 and moved to Los Angeles two years later.

Greco is described by LCAD as a master at creating beautiful calligraphy at the scale of street art.

His unique aesthetic and precise technique will be displayed in the form of a site-specific, typographic mural best appreciated up close and in person.

LCAD’s bachelor’s degree of fine arts program in Graphic Design & Digital Media is presenting the exhibit. Catherine Eure, chair of graphic design at the college is curator of the show.

Gallery hours are 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Wednesday through Sunday.

For more information, contact gallery manager Bryan Hegge, at (949) 376-Ext. 289 or by email to This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .

Barbara Diamond