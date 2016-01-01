Laguna Beach Garden Club Speaker Program on March 10 features light-hearted look at gardening

On Friday, March 10, Billy Goodnick, a former in-demand Hollywood studio drummer and city landscape architect for Santa Barbara, will ask the soul-searching question, “Do You Suffer from Plant Commitment?”

As if it were a troubled marital relationship, Billy offers a lighthearted look at gardening. He will also instruct the audience on how to design like a pro and create a “put together garden,” displaying an intentional style, theme, or color scheme.

While infusing a message of planet-friendly principles, Billy delivers his mantra of “beautiful, useful, sustainable gardens” to homeowners, master gardeners, and students.

Internet photo

The Laguna Beach Garden Club meets on the second Friday of every month, September through May at the Laguna Presbyterian Church, 415 Forest Ave. 9:30 a.m. social, 10 a.m. general meeting. The public is welcome, and there is no charge for guests on their first visit. Before or after the meeting, browse the outdoor Garden Boutique where donated garden-related items and plants can be purchased at “dirt-cheap” prices. Fantastic garden gloves only $7/pair. Parking: Free in the Laguna Cyn Rd lot (spaces 300-422) or $3 for all day in spaces 185-228.

For more information on the garden club: www.lagunabeachgardenclub.org.