“Laguna Voice” at Mozambique attracts great talent:

Winner’s Circle Sing-Off debuts on Tues, Feb 28

Story by DIANE ARMITAGE

This ain’t no karaoke contest!

Laguna Voice, billed (quite believably) as OC’s Biggest Singing Competition, is just plain phenomenal. Some of the best music you’ll ever hear starts at 8 p.m., with the singing contest itself beginning just before 9, and featuring six to eight singers. Cover charge is $5, and Mozambique serves happy hour all night long.

To date, it’s the audience who has voted for its first and second placers, with the two going home with cash prizes.

I know, I know. When Ivan Spiers insisted that I take a look, I couldn’t believe I was thinking of staying out until 10 p.m. on a Tuesday night. (How pathetic is that?) But since my first Laguna Voice experience, I can’t not go see this thing.

Take an afternoon nap if you have to – this is just too good to miss.

How Laguna Voice began to warble

A couple months ago, Mozambique’s Tuesday night wonder, musician Francois Dean, approached Ivan Spiers about starting a ‘real” singing contest and calling it Laguna Voice. As Mozambique was heading into the quieter winter months, Ivan thought it might be a great way to bring people in on Tuesday nights to his second-level bar, The Shebeen Room.

Little did he know … and little did any of us suspect that Laguna Voice would quickly become a serious singing contest with really serious talent.

The crowds are getting bigger and the talent better

Tuesday after Tuesday, the crowds get bigger and the singing talent gets more amazing. Initially, I attended when Laguna Voice was in its infancy – about five weeks in – and was surprised to find that the “warm up crew,” Francois Dean & Friends, is one of the most talented live music ensembles I’ve heard in years. I’ve brought friends with me who are in longtime bands, and they’re delighted at how great this music is.

Francois Dean & Friends perform as the warm-up crew

Francois Dean & Friends play for about 45 minutes, and then breaks for a few minutes to organize their singing troops before the real event begins. At first, singers would just walk in and ask to sing. By about the 10-week mark, there were 12 or 14 people showing up each Tuesday night, and there was absolutely no way to accommodate all of them on stage.

So, Laguna Voice took yet another step toward Voice-like professional status by only accepting applications online at MozambiqueOC.com/SingToWin.

Once scheduled, singers have to show up in advance to rehearse with the musicians. And they’re not allowed to read lyrics from any device – if they don’t know the song by heart, they can’t perform. Lastly, only when a confirmed artist doesn’t show is a walk-up allowed on stage.

New Sing-Off twist adds to the fun

This month, the Mozambique team added a new fun twist.

All the first and second placers from the previous weeks of that month are invited back to perform against each other in a head to head finale. Cash stakes are higher and pro judges will be in play to assure neutrality (some singers bring a lot of fans, ha).

The first head to head “sing-off” between all of the first and second-place winners from each month. The head-to-head Laguna Voice “Sing-Off” debuts on Tues, Feb 28, this time with designated judges determining the top three winners.

To see some of the singing talent, check out Mozambique’s You Tube channel. As it’s a newbie, you’ll have to go to YouTube and simply search: Mozambique OC Live.

See you on Tuesday!