Lineup for the Patriots Day Parade is announced

Watch for Stu News Laguna at number 53, after the Chamber, and before the JJ & the Habibis belly dancers…

The 51st Laguna Beach Patriots Day Parade will step off at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 4 from Laguna Beach High School. The route follows Park Ave, turns right at Glenneyre (Library corner) and right again on Forest Ave, ending just past City Hall at Ocean Ave.

Stu News Laguna is excited to be listed at number 53, with the Chamber just ahead of us and belly dancers behind us – not to mention all the other great entries. Hope you’ll walk with us or be there to cheer us on.

Download the entire list as a PDF

KX 93.5 will provide live broadcast coverage.

Submitted photo

Patriots Day Honorees: L-R Grand Marshal Aria Fischer (Makenzie Fischer also a Grand Marshal but not pictured), Honored Patriot Major Robert W. Sternfels USAAF. Standing: L-R Junior Citizens Wyatt Shipp and Madison Sinclair, Essay Winner Claire Tigner, Citizen of Year Douglas Miller, Cover Artist Jared Ghetian, and Artist of the Year John Barber

Check the website www.lagunabeachparade.org for further information or contact Sandi Werthe (949)494-6016 or This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .”