Lower speed on hills, City staff recommends: Temple Hills workshop planned

The City Council on Tuesday will consider recommendations to lower speed limits on sections of Temple Hills Drive and Park Ave.

If the recommendations are approved, speed on Temple Hills Drive will be reduced from 35 to 30 mph between lower San Remo Drive and Alta Laguna Boulevard. Park Ave speed would drop from 45 to 40 MPH between Tahiti and about 1,000 feet up from Wendt Terrace.

Key factors considered in determining appropriate speeds for safe, orderly and expeditious movement of traffic include prevailing speeds, unexpected roadway conditions, the amount of traffic, road configuration and accident history.

Due to current traffic calming efforts and concerns about speeding, Director of Public Works Shohreh Dupuis coordinated with Police Chief Laura Farinella on the recommended reductions.

The City also will host a workshop at 5: 30 p.m., March 15 at Susi Q to solicit public input on traffic calming options for Temple Hills Drive.

For more information or to submit comments, contact Tom Sandefur at (949) 497-0792 of email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .

By BARBARA DIAMOND