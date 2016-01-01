The Nelson family spearheads a fundraising drive that they hope will reach great heights

The Nelson family of Laguna is spearheading a unique fundraising event that they hope will raise close to two million dollars for Treasure of Africa Children’s Home, a ministry that cares for orphans and abandoned children at the foot of the famous mountain.

According to the website the Nelsons have set up, an eclectic trio of athletes, including World Record holder ironman James “The Iron Cowboy” Lawrence, amateur MMA fighter and Strikehard Welterweight Champion, Tate “The Sandman” Nelson, and former tennis pro, Rob Nelson, will attempt to become the first to mountain bike up and down Mt. Kilimanjaro – on bikes for the entire route.

“Entire” is the key word here.

“To be respectful of everyone’s historical efforts, it’s an epic accomplishment to get to the summit of Kili by any means,” Rob Nelson says. “Doug Pitt (2013), Rebecca Rusch (2016), as well as our own local Hans Rey’s ascent with Danny MacAskill (2016) on bikes are nothing short of heroic. [Ours) is an attempt to ride the entire mountain up and down [actually] on bikes.

“March will prove-up whether it’s possible or not… Who knows, James Lawrence may be packing a bike with me still seated! What we do know is that we’ve crafted a route that’s possible to pedal but certainly not a given.”

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo from website

This is the route the Challenge team will follow

Funds raised by the Cycle Kili Challenge, scheduled for March 10, will go toward constructing a new 5.4-acre campus, to be deemed The Treasures of Africa Children’s Village, which will include school buildings and a farm to grow food to feed the community.

“Someone on Facebook suggested [the ride] was a death wish,” said Rob Nelson. “I disagree. I have every intention to summit and return alive! Lawrence may have to tow me on certain ascents but if anyone can do this, my confidence is in our team.”

The team chose the $1.96 million fundraising goal because of the altitude of the 19,000+ foot tall mountain. For more information, or to donate, visit www.cyclekili.com.

Lagunan Hans Rey’s 2016 epic ride will be hard to top

Last year, professional mountain bike rider Laguna local Hans Rey, along with Danny MacAskill and Gerhard Czerner, were the first to take on Africa’s two highest mountains back to back on mountain bikes.

On Oct 26, Rey and Czerner summited Africa’s second tallest mountain, Mount Kenya’s Point Lenana (4,985m/16,355ft) with their mountain bikes.

On Nov 3, only one week later, together with urban trials YouTube sensation Danny MacAskill, they also summited Mount Kilimanjaro (5,895m/19,340ft), the Roof of Africa.

Submitted pic

Hans Rey, Gerhard Czerner, and Danny MacAskill at the summit of Kilimanjaro

There have only been a handful of people who have taken their bikes to either Mount Kilimanjaro or Mount Kenya in the past, but none have achieved both, one straight after the other.

Others carried their bikes for the majority both up and down the mountains, while Rey (Swiss/American), MacAskill (Scottish) and Czerner (German) rode 98 percent of the descent.

They are world-renowned extreme bikers and their feats will be featured in a TV documentary, magazine stories and an upcoming film about the Mountain Bike Freeride history, titled “Nothin For Free” produced by Freeride Entertainment.

Hans, Danny and Gerhard also distributed bicycles in Kenya through their charity Wheels 4 Life, changing people’s lives for the better, thanks to the gift of bicycles.

And that, ultimately, is what these talented teams are all about, it seems – achieving a healthy life for those who come within their orbit.