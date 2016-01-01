City offers early trolley service to Patriots Day Parade on Saturday, March 4

This year’s Patriots Day Parade is scheduled for Sat, March 4, from approximately 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. The parade will begin at Park Avenue and Legion Street, proceed down Park Avenue, turn right on Glenneyre Street, right on Forest Avenue and end just past City Hall.

Once the parade is over, an awards ceremony will take place at the Art-A-Fair/Tivoli Too grounds.

To accommodate the parade route, as well as pedestrian traffic in the downtown area, portions of Forest Avenue, Ocean Avenue, Beach Street, 3rd Street, Glenneyre Street, Short Street, Legion Street, Park Avenue and the Pepper Tree Parking Lot will be closed to vehicular traffic prior to and during the event.

Free public parking will be available at the city’s Forest/Laguna Cyn and Lumberyard parking lots adjacent to City Hall. The weekly farmer’s market is cancelled due to the parade, and will resume on March 11. The city’s mainline bus service will maintain its regular Saturday schedule; however, no bus service will be provided to the Community and Susi Q Center (380 3rd Street) during the parade.

Heavy traffic is expected on Sat, March 4, prior to and during the parade. Free trolley service will begin operating at 9 a.m. to help alleviate parade-related traffic. The free trolleys will run along North Coast Highway from Cajon Street heading south on Cliff drive, along Heisler Park to the Ritz-Carlton in Dana Point. Street closures will be in effect along the parade route between 10 a.m. and 1:30 p.m.

The city will send courtesy traffic alert reminders via text message and email to subscribers beginning Friday afternoon. To sign up for Nixle, the City’s text, email, and phone message system, text 92651 to 888777 from your mobile phone, or go to www.lagunabeachcity.net and sign up via the Nixle Widget.

If you have any questions, or need more information, contact Adam Gufarotti, recreation supervisor, at (949) 497-0304.