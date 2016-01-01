Council is asked to give the go-ahead on former Rec Center project

By BARBARA DIAMOND

City Hall isn’t big enough to house all of its employees, according to top city management.

The City Council on Tuesday will be asked to approve a project to create more office space in the former Recreation Center, adjacent to City Hall. The project is listed on the Consent Calendar and will be automatically approved if it is not pulled for discussion by member of the public or council.

As proposed, the project includes construction of non-structural walls to create office space for as many as nine employees, a restroom, new windows and exterior doors. Space is needed for the additional work force because the proposed Village Entrance project will eliminate the portable office trailers located behind City Hall.

According to a staff report, several city departments will be divided between City Hall, the former Recreation Center, the Third Street Centers and a city-owned building at 479 Ocean Ave.

Staff conducted a public bid process and recommends awarding a $482,000 construction contract to Laguna Construction and Builder, described as the lowest responsible bidder.

Approval is also recommended of a $99,500 contingency fund and a contract not to exceed $10,000 for project architect Todd Skenderian to provide construction support and inspection.

An alternate bid has been requested for a new roof.

Not included in the agenda bill is the $93,000 in costs-to-date of the project and other modifications such a removal of asbestos, Director of Public Works Shohreh Dupuis said.

A project total of $690,000 has been budgeted.

The project was submitted for council review by Dupuis with the approval of City Manager John Pietig.

If approved, the project is scheduled to begin in April and be completed in 10 weeks.