Dinner date nights for parents and teens, beginning March 6 at Susi Q, will be fun and informative

Mission Hospital, part of St. Joseph Health, in collaboration with the Laguna Beach Community Coalition, is offering a three-part series of weekly conversations for parents and their teens called, “Date Night: An Evening with the Important Young Person in Your Life.”

“The Date Night courses are specifically designed to foster healthy family communication in a casual, safe environment,” explains Marci Mednick with Mission Hospital. “Mission Hospital’s primary goal is first and foremost to serve our community and improve the quality of life of those in our own neighborhoods. Enabling teens to communicate with their parents, while helping parents better understand them, is a vital component of a healthy family, and will ultimately improve their relationship.”

Mission Hospital has partnered with local teen expert, Dr. Stacie Cooper, Psy D, an Adolescent Life Coach and Mindfulness Instructor.

Submitted photo

Dr. Stacie Cooper teaches fun ways to raise teens – and be a teen

The series focuses on building skills, tools and techniques needed for becoming conscious, compassionate, and resilient individuals.

Starting Monday, March 6, Dr. Cooper will cover subjects including: creating your ideal self; how to have meaningful conversations (without a device); and de-stressing your life using techniques of mindfulness.

“We realize that raising a teen in our fast-paced, digital world is harder than ever,” added Mednick. “Date Night is just one of several events provided by Mission Hospital to promote healthy youth development and improve the well-being of the community.”

Other events can be found on Raisinghealthyteens.org/events and the City’s recreation brochure.

The Date Night costs $45 for the three-part dinner series, which covers one adult plus one child, ages 11 – 15. The Date Nights will take place on Monday March 6, 13 and 20 from 6:30 – 8 p.m. at the Laguna Beach Community and Susi Q Center,

380 Third Street.

For a schedule and to register for Date Night, visit www.raisinghealthyteens.org/datenight.