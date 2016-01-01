Early Bird tickets at just $40 are now available for March 1 - 4 performances of Our Great Tchaikovsky

“EarlyBird” tickets are now available for performances from March 1 – 4 for Hershey Felder’s star turn in Our Great Tchaikovsky (side orchestra seats only) at the Laguna Playhouse.

In this performance, master pianist and storyteller Hershey Felder embodies the life and music of beloved Russian composer and master composer, Pyotr Tchaikovsky, in the latest in a series of master composers presented by the Playhouse.

Tchaikovsky is best known for his classical ballets, particularly Swan Lake, Sleeping Beauty and the Nutcracker. At age 53, Russia’s most famous composer was dead. And to this day, the how and why remain a mystery.

The San Diego Tribune called the show, “A powerful, emotional experience well-worth seeing,” while Broadwayworld.com said, “Felder is truly stunning.” San Diego Jewish World praised Felder as “a master storyteller.”

Our Great Tchaikovsky will run from March 5 - 26

The show is written by Hershey Felder, music is by Piotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky and the performance is directed by Trevor Hay.

“This might be the most powerful piece of work that Hershey and Trevor have ever brought to the Playhouse. Tchaikovsky’s story is as relevant and important today as it was in the 1800s,” says Ann E Wareham, artistic director of the Playhouse.

Our Great Tchaikovsky will begin previews on Wed, March 1; will open on Sunday, March 5 at 5:30 p.m. and will run through Sunday, March 26.

Performances will be Wed through Sat at 7:30 p.m.; Sat at 2 p.m.; Sundays at 1 p.m. There will be additional performance on Thursday, March 2, 16 & 23 at 2 p.m. & Sunday, March 12 at 5:30 p.m. Tickets range from $60 - $75. Group discounts are available. Prices are subject to change.

Visit www.lagunaplayhouse.com for more information.